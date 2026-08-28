Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Best Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

I’ve put together the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Dan Heng Permansor Terrae build in this guide, along with a full breakdown of his rotation and which of his Eidolons are actually worth pulling for.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is a 5-star Physical Preservation character who redefined what a shielder in HSR can do. Instead of just tanking hits, he designates a “Bondmate” ally who gets buffed ATK, extra shields, and Follow-up damage from his Souldragon summon.

TL;DR – Best Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Though Worlds Apart Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Texture of Memories Best Relic Set Self-Enshrouded Recluse (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Lushaka, the Sunken Seas (2pc) Main Stats Body: ATK%



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: ATK%



Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate or ATK% Substat priority SPD > ATK% > Flat ATK Best team (Overall) Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Support)



Archer (DPS)



Rin Tohsaka (Support)



Sparkle (Support) Best team (F2P) Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Support)



Dan Heng (DPS)



Yukong (Support)



Asta (Support)

How to Play Dan Heng Permansor Terrae: Rotation and Tips

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s loop starts with his Skill, Terra Omnibus, which designates one ally as his “Bondmate” and shields the whole team. That same target immediately gets a Souldragon summon from his Talent, Of Virtue, Forms Unfold, which acts on its own initiative to cleanse a debuff and refresh shields every turn.

His Ultimate, A Dragon’s Zenith Knows No Rue, hits every enemy for solid Physical damage, re-applies the team shield, and enhances the Souldragon so its next two actions launch a Follow-up Attack that scales on both his own ATK and his Bondmate’s ATK. Re-designating the same Bondmate every fight keeps the Souldragon’s uptime consistent, which is the main thing to manage in a rotation with him.

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Best Light Cones for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae

Though Worlds Apart is his signature Light Cone and the clear best-in-slot pick. On top of a flat ATK boost, it heals the whole team when he uses his Ultimate and grants “Redoubt,” which raises everyone’s damage further if they’re holding a summon like his own Souldragon-linked Bondmate.

Journey, Forever Peaceful is a strong 4-star alternative that raises his Shield Effect directly and boosts the damage dealt by any shielded ally, which stacks cleanly with his own team-wide shields.

She Already Shut Her Eyes is worth considering if Energy Regeneration is the bottleneck, since it helps him maintain Ultimate uptime without needing a signature pull.

Texture of Memories is his best Free to Play 5-star option. It reduces his own damage taken as long as he’s shielded, which is a condition he can trivially keep active on himself.

For a more in-depth look at Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s best Light Cones, visit our Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Best Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Self-Enshrouded Recluse (4pc) is his best-in-slot Relic set. It increases the Shield Effect he provides and, once an ally is holding his shield, raises that ally’s CRIT DMG, which turns his sustain into a real team damage buff instead of just boosting survivability.

Lushaka, the Sunken Seas is the best Planar Ornament pick, providing Energy Regeneration for himself while buffing the ATK of whichever ally sits in the first team slot.

Messenger Traversing Hackerspace is a fine 2-piece alternative when he’s running with a DoT team that can’t use Self-Enshrouded Recluse’s CRIT DMG payoff, since it grants extra SPD instead to help him hit his action-advance breakpoints.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: SPD

SPD Priority 2: ATK%

ATK% Priority 3: Flat ATK

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 3,000 or above ATK outside combat, and target a 134 SPD breakpoint in battle so he can act at least twice in one cycle. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s kit scales entirely off ATK and Shield Effect. Still, SPD comes first here because it directly determines how often he and his Souldragon can refresh shields and buffs in a cycle.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Skill: Terra Omnibus Highest Directly increases his Shield amount and scaling, so this should be maxed as early as possible. Ultimate: A Dragon’s Zenith Knows No Rue Highest Increases both his damage and shield scaling, and it should also be leveled to maximum. Bonus Ability: Sylvanity Highest Grants Energy regeneration and lets him act first via action advance, which speeds up his whole rotation. Bonus Ability: Empyreanity Highest Lets his Skill buff his Bondmate’s ATK based on his own ATK, directly raising their damage output. Talent: Of Virtue, Forms Unfold High Increases Shield amount and scaling, but it’s a smaller value than Skill or Ultimate so level it after those two. Bonus Ability: Sublimity High Lets the Souldragon provide an extra Shield and deal one additional instance of damage when it acts. Basic ATK: Aegis Vitae Low Save this for last since his Skill sees far more use in a normal rotation.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Fear-Stomped Flesh 15 Courage-Torn Chest 15 Glory-Aspersed Torso 15 Invasive Clot 65 Credit 308,000

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Scattered Stardust 15 Fear-Stomped Flesh 41 Crystal Meteorites 72 Courage-Torn Chest 56 Divine Amber 139 Glory-Aspersed Torso 58 Daythunder Anamnesis 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

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Best Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Team

Best Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Team (Overall) Role Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Support Archer DPS Rin Tohsaka Support Sparkle Support

This one of the best teams (if not the best team) Dan Heng Permansor Terrae can be slotted in, and it sees him running with a Quantum-centric comp. Rin Tohsaka and Sparkle stack buffs onto Archer while DHPT keeps the whole line shielded and buffs whichever of them becomes his Bondmate, letting Archer punch way above his own base numbers.

Best F2P Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Team

Best Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Team (F2P) Role Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Support Dan Heng DPS Yukong Support Asta Support

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae‘s best free-to-play team runs OG 4-star Dan Heng as the designated Bondmate DPS. He comfortably shields the whole team while stacking his own ATK buff on top of Yukong and Asta’s buffs, and every unit in this team is obtainable without any limited banner pulls.

Best Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Team Alternatives

Sunday is a strong alternative buffer for the Overall team above, letting Dan Heng Permansor Terrae attach a Summon to his Bondmate so they get Sunday’s full damage bonus even without their own summon, while the Souldragon’s Additional DMG fully benefits from Sunday’s buffs too.

Phainon is a great Bondmate pick specifically because his Ultimate does not remove the Souldragon once attached, so it keeps providing shields and Follow-up damage through his entire ultimate-form window.

Feixiao thrives in a Follow-up Attack shell built around him, since his own ATK buffs and Souldragon Follow-ups stack with her existing Follow-up-heavy kit, giving her more triggers per cycle.

Cyrene frees him from needing to be the direct target of her own Memosprite Skill and adds another 24% DMG bonus to his Bondmate, stacking further Bondmate-scaling multipliers on top of what he already provides.

Ashveil benefits heavily from being paired with him as a sustain, since his ATK buffs and stat-scaling Additional DMG help Ashveil’s own numbers, and the constant Follow-up Attacks from the Souldragon help burn through Ashveil’s Charges and regenerate his Energy.

Himeko Nova keeps her own Energy topped up through her frequent attacks, letting Dan Heng Permansor Terrae use his Ultimate more often, which in turn keeps her Companion Protocol state active for longer stretches.

The one constant you need to remember when choosing good teammates for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is that he rewards ATK-scaling teammates specifically, since both his Skill buff and his Souldragon’s Additional DMG scale directly on his Bondmate’s own ATK stat.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Shed Scales of Old High Recovers a Skill Point on Ultimate use and increases the Bondmate’s All-Type RES PEN by 18% for 3 turns, giving a real damage boost alongside SP relief. E2: Watch Trails to Blaze Highest Adds 2 more enhanced Souldragon actions and doubles the Additional DMG and Shield from those actions, making this the best stopping point for spenders. E3: Bear Weight of Worlds Low A flat Ultimate and Basic ATK level boost with no unique effect. E4: By Oath, This Vessel Is I Medium Reduces the Bondmate’s DMG taken by 20%, though this overlaps with the shields he’s already stacking. E5: The Path of Permanence Sweeps Far Low A flat Skill and Talent level boost, similar in value to E3. E6: One Dream to Enfold All Wilds Highest (Whale Territory) Increases DMG taken by all enemies by 20% while the Bondmate is active, adds 12% DEF ignore, and adds a 330% ATK Additional DMG nuke on Ultimate use, a massive ceiling raise for the Bondmate’s damage.

E2 is the practical stopping point for partial investment, since it delivers the biggest jump in both damage and shield uptime without needing the weaker leveling-only Eidolons in between.

Verdict: Is Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Worth Building in 2026?

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is absolutely worth building, and the fact that most accounts already own a free copy makes this an easy recommendation. He rates at the very top across every endgame mode, plus his kit already covers both survivability and a genuine damage buff, so he never truly feels like a wasted team slot.

His only real limitation is the single-Bondmate design, since teams that want two or more simultaneous DoT or Follow-up carries won’t get full value from his buffs. Outside of that niche, he slots into almost any ATK-scaling team, from the Quantum core above to budget-friendly F2P lineups.

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