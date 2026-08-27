Robin Summeretto Best Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

Robin Summeretto is a 5-star Wind character who follows the Path of Remembrance, arriving with a memosprite companion named Summer Songbirds and a stacking Vibes system that pushes her toward a full-team Fever state. She leans on advancing allies, healing her own summon, and stacking buffs that scale off her own Max HP rather than a traditional ATK or CRIT-focused kit.

I’ve put together the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Robin Summeretto build, along with a full materials list and a verdict on whether she’s worth building right now.

TL;DR – Best Robin Summeretto Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Rise and Sing Best F2P Light Cone Alternative The Story’s Next Page Best Relic Set World-Remaking Deliverer (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Amphoreus, The Eternal Land (2pc) Main Stats Body: CRIT DMG% = HP%



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: HP%



Link Rope: Energy Regen Rate Substat priority SPD > HP% > CRIT Rate = CRIT DMG Best team (Overall) Robin Summeretto (Support)



Aglaea (DPS)



Ashveil (DPS)



Huohuo (Support) Best team (F2P) Robin Summeretto (Support)



Serval (DPS)



Asta (Support)



Natasha (Support)

How to Play Robin Summeretto: Rotation and Tips

Robin Summeretto’s rotation is built around keeping her memosprite, Summer Songbirds, on the field and stacking Vibes as fast as possible. Her Skill, Summer Strums the Soul, summons the songbirds and heals them once they’re already out, while her Talent, Wings Heed No Borders, gains Vibes every time any ally attacks, heals, or shields.

Once all three birds are present she enters Fever, unlocking a defense-shred zone for the whole team.

Her Ultimate, Ascend That Rhapsody in Blue, advances one ally by 100% and grants that ally the Special Guest effect, which feeds Robin extra Vibes on their attacks. Use it on your hardest-hitting or fastest-attacking teammate to refill Vibes quickly and loop back into Fever state sooner.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Best Light Cones for Robin Summeretto

Rise and Sing is Robin Summeretto’s signature Light Cone and can be equipped by any Remembrance character. It grants Max HP, an action advance for an ally at the start of battle, and a team-wide SPD boost, all of which line up directly with her HP-scaling buffs and her Ultimate’s own advance effect. This is the clear best-in-slot pick if you pull it.

The Story’s Next Page is the best F2P alternative. It’s a 4-star Remembrance cone built for sustain-leaning characters who scale off Max HP and heal their allies, which fits Robin Summeretto’s memosprite-healing kit closely enough that the gap to her signature is small.

Memory’s Curtain Never Falls and Time Waits for No One are both worth considering if you already own them. The former boosts SPD and rewards using her Skill, while the latter offers a high base HP stat line that supports her buff scaling without needing a dedicated pull.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

The World-Remaking Deliverer 4-piece set is Robin Summeretto’s best relic set. It boosts CRIT Rate and Max HP directly, and its set effect increases the whole team’s damage, which stacks cleanly on top of the buffs she’s already handing out through Vibes and Fever.

If you’d rather build around raw speed instead, a 2-piece combination of Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal and Diviner of Distant Reach is a reasonable SPD-focused alternative, though it gives up the CRIT Rate and team damage World-Remaking Deliverer provides.

The Amphoreus, The Eternal Land 2-piece Planar Ornament set is her best pairing. It increases CRIT Rate and buffs the team’s SPD, which helps her and her memosprite hit their action-advance windows more often and keeps Fever cycling faster.

Robin Summeretto’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: SPD

Priority 2: HP%

Priority 3: CRIT Rate = CRIT DMG

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 6,000+ Max HP outside combat, and target a 160 SPD breakpoint in battle. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Her CRIT stats matter because her Summer Songbirds’ Basic Attack and her own Basic Attack both scale off her Max HP and can crit, so even a support-leaning build benefits from getting her CRIT Rate close to 100% in combat once team buffs are accounted for. SPD past the 160 breakpoint lets her act more often to refill Vibes and re-trigger her Ultimate’s advance.

Robin Summeretto’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Basic ATK: The Sea Sings in My Key Low Rarely her main source of value; skip past early levels. Skill: Summer Strums the Soul Highest Summons and heals Summer Songbirds and grants Vibes; the whole kit runs through this. Ultimate: Ascend That Rhapsody in Blue Highest Advances an ally, regenerates their Energy, and feeds Robin Summeretto extra Vibes through Special Guest. Talent: Wings Heed No Borders Highest Generates Vibes from ally actions and unlocks the Fever defense-shred zone. Memosprite Skill: Chirrup Quartet High Increases the damage dealt by her Summer Songbirds. Memosprite Talents: A Warble of Wings, Near the Sea’s Heartbeat, Astride Summer’s Nightwind Highest Boosts the damage she and her Summer Songbirds deal during Fever phase. Also offers extra utility via Energy Regens and Action Advance for Robin Summeretto.

Robin Summeretto’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Charred Bud of Twilight is Robin Summeretto’s Stagnant Shadow drop, farmed from Shape of Cinders: Stagnant Shadow in the Fortress of Dome Eye of Twilight after defeating the Dark Sun Gryphon.

The Dream Collection Component, Dream Flow Valve, and Dream Making Engine are her character-specific ascension materials, picked up from enemies and activities around Penacony.

Material Total Dream Collection Component 15 Dream Flow Valve 15 Dream Making Engine 15 Charred Bud of Twilight 65 Traveler’s Guide 290 Credit 888,000

Robin Summeretto’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Farm these a few weeks before you plan to push her trace levels, since High Hopes of the Falsely Enlightened is calendar-gated: it comes from Echo of War: The Comedy of Doom in Desolate Maw’s Demonhold, farmable through the Limelight mission on its weekly rotation. Stock up on the Penacony-drop materials in the meantime so you’re not stalled waiting on the boss reset.

Material Total Bija of Consciousness 18 Dream Collection Component 41 Seedling of Manas 69 Dream Flow Valve 56 Flower of Alaya 139 Dream Making Engine 58 High Hopes of the Falsely Enlightened 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Best Robin Summeretto Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Robin Summeretto’s kit is unusually flexible since her buffs scale off her own stats rather than requiring a specific archetype partner, meaning you have a lot more allowance to go wild with team comps compared to most characters.

Best Overall Robin Summeretto Team

Best Robin Summeretto Team (Overall) Role Robin Summeretto Support Aglaea DPS Ashveil DPS Huohuo Support

Aglaea’s Joint Attacks count as two hits at once between her and her memosprite Garmentmaker, which doubles how often Robin Summeretto’s Ultimate advance and Vibes generation can trigger off a single teammate. Ashveil layers in a second wave of Follow-Up damage that keeps Robin’s Talent stacking Vibes between rotations, and Huohuo covers the sustain the other two don’t provide so the team can stay aggressive.

Best F2P Robin Summeretto Team

Best Robin Summeretto Team (F2P) Role Robin Summeretto Support Serval DPS Asta Support Natasha Support

This is a fully free-to-play, beginner-friendly comp. Serval provides reliable AoE Lightning damage that benefits from Robin Summeretto’s Ultimate advance, Asta adds a further SPD and ATK buff on top, and Natasha keeps the team topped up so Robin can focus on cycling Vibes instead of covering sustain herself.

Best Robin Summeretto Team Alternatives

Aventurine is a strong drop-in for the support slot. His frequent Follow-Up Attacks trigger Robin Summeretto’s own Additional DMG proc and regenerate her Energy, while she returns the favor with a CRIT DMG buff and bonus damage percentage on his Follow-Up hits.

Himeko Nova gets huge value out of Robin Summeretto’s frequent attack procs and battery potential, though pilot error can cost you. Robin’s concert state locks her out of taking turns to burn Assist Skill counts, so you have to manage your turn order carefully to avoid wasting Himeko’s charges or overcapping DEF shred with Welt.

Phainon‘s transformation banishes Robin Summeretto and her Fever Countdown from the board, freezing her Vibes in place so they never drop off. Since Robin barely needs normal combat stats in this setup, you can stack pure HP% main stats across her Relics to funnel absurd ATK scaling straight to Phainon.

Yao Guang slots in well for Elation-based teams. Robin Summeretto’s advance and Energy generation help fund Yao Guang’s own Ultimate more often, which creates extra Aha Instants for the team and funnels more triggers into a Silver Wolf-led damage chain.

March 7th Evernight thrives in full Remembrance squads, and Robin Summeretto kicks that engine into overdrive. Robin boosts the damage output for both Evernight and Cyrene, while her instant Action Advance lets Evernight double-dip on Skills inside a single Darkest Riddle window.

Hyacine keeps Robin Summeretto’s Energy topped off while rapidly stacking Vibes through non-stop turns. Robin even patches up weird split-scaling comps, letting you run Hyacine comfortably alongside stat-hungry bruisers like Ashveil and Mortenax Blade by turning surplus HP into raw ATK.

Castorice loves Robin Summeretto’s permanent Summer Songbirds, giving AoE heals extra bodies to target for easy, inflated Newbud generation. You do not even have to dump Robin’s Ultimate directly onto Castorice, funneling that percentage Energy into Hyacine often nets smoother rotations overall.

Mortenax Blade slots nicely into the sub-DPS slot, feasting on Robin Summeretto’s ATK and CRIT DMG buffs. Their overlapping DEF Reduction and DEF Ignore tools stack smoothly, making dual-threat lineups hit noticeably harder across the board.

Aside from these, there are actually a lot more characters you can pair Robin Summeretto with, because she’s just so utterly busted as a support AND she doesn’t really need a specific archetype partner to function. Her value comes from advancing turns and stacking Vibes off any ally’s actions, so pick whichever teammate needs the extra Energy or action economy most in your own account.

Robin Summeretto Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Stray Bird of Summer High Summer Songbirds records damage dealt by allies and converts a slice of it into extra True DMG on her memosprite Skill, adding real personal damage on top of her support value. E2: A Heart of Still Water Highest Grants the whole team 20% All-Type RES PEN, raises her max Vibes by 20, and gives 2 extra Vibes on the first action each turn, which speeds up Fever uptime noticeably. E3: Echoes Left Along the Way Medium A straightforward numbers bump to her core kit, worth it once you’re already invested past E2. E4: Her Variation on the Theme Medium Grants 12 Vibes on entering Fever and boosts Summer Songbirds’ SPD, a quality-of-life gain rather than a core power spike. E5: To Chase the Dawn Anew Medium Another straightforward numbers bump, similar value tier to E3. E6: A Song Yet Unnamed Highest (Whale Territory) Pushes team-wide RES PEN to 100%, lets her Ultimate store up to 2 charges, and regenerates 140 Energy on her first Fever entry, a full rotation-changing upgrade.

E2 is the practical stopping point for partial investment. It delivers the RES PEN team buff and a real Fever-uptime improvement without needing the full six Eidolons that E6 asks for.

Verdict: Is Robin Summeretto Worth Building in 2026?

Robin Summeretto’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Robin Summeretto is 100% worth building for almost any account, as she excels both in overall utility and endgame performance across the board. Her buffs scale off her own stats rather than needing a specific archetype partner, so she slots into Follow-Up teams, Elation teams, and Joint Attack teams like Aglaea’s alike without losing value.

She’s one of the most universally useful supports released in the history of the game, and even a modest investment in her signature-adjacent Light Cone and relic set is enough to feel the difference in team-wide RES PEN and action economy.

The one caveat is that her Eidolons carry more of her ceiling than most supports, so players chasing her absolute best performance should budget for at least E2 rather than stopping at E0.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

FAQs