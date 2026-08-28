Dan Heng Permansor Terrae HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is a 5-star Physical Preservation character in Honkai Star Rail, and he’s built around designating a single ally as his “Bondmate” and wrapping that character in some of the strongest team-wide shields in the game. This character guide covers his kit, Traces, Eidolons, banner status and whether he’s worth pulling for based on what your roster already has.

I’ve also broken down how his Bondmate mechanic actually works, what his Technique and Bonus Abilities add on top of it, and where his Eidolons matter most if you already own him from the free giveaway.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Physical Path Preservation Role Support Released Version 3.6 (Slay Until Evil Ends banner) Reruns Version 4.4 (Indelible Coterie banner) Voice actors Nicholas Leung (EN)



Kento Itō (JP)



Yú Dòng (CH)



Kim Hye-sung (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail?

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is a form of Dan Heng tied to Amphoreus – the setting introduced alongside the Chrysos Heirs – and he’s introduced (or rather, re-introduced) as one of these nameless, world-guarding figures.

Permansor Terrae’s introduction leans on that framing directly: he’s described as the one who “steadies the world as it falls” while carrying the Earth’s Coreflame. He belongs to the Chrysos Heirs (Terravox) faction alongside other Amphoreus-tied characters such as Cyrene. Far from the usual cast we’re used to seeing hanging around the original Dan Heng.

Every player who logged into the game between October 15, 2025 and the end of Version 4.0 received a free copy of him, which is why so many players already have him sitting in their roster before ever touching his banner. Hopefully, that includes you too – read further and you’ll know exactly why.

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Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s Kit Explained

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s kit revolves around a single mechanic: designating one ally as his “Bondmate.” His Skill, Terra Omnibus, hands that Bondmate (and the rest of the team) a Shield, and his Ultimate, A Dragon’s Zenith Knows No Rue, refreshes and strengthens that same Shield while hitting every enemy on the field with Physical damage.

His Bondmate mechanic is what separates him from a generic Preservation unit. His Talent, Of Virtue, Forms Unfold, summons a companion called “Souldragon” the moment an ally becomes his Bondmate. Souldragon acts on its own initiative, clears a debuff from the team each time it moves, and layers on an additional Shield alongside whatever his Skill and Ultimate are already providing.

After his Ultimate is active, Souldragon becomes enhanced and starts launching Follow-up Attacks that also deal Additional DMG of the Bondmate’s own elemental type, which is how this Physical support ends up boosting a teammate’s non-Physical damage as well.

His Basic ATK, Aegis Vitae, is a plain single-target Physical hit he’ll rarely lean on outside of early Skill Point recovery. His more relevant Trace for sustained play is his Technique, which sets up his Bondmate and a free Skill activation before the fight even starts, letting him open a rotation already shielded.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s Traces actually do, followed by his Eidolons.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s Traces

His Basic ATK, Aegis Vitae, deals Physical damage equal to up to 100% of his ATK to a single enemy at max Trace level.

His Skill, Terra Omnibus, designates one ally as his Bondmate and gives every ally a Shield that can offset damage equal to up to 20% of his ATK plus 400 flat at max Trace level, lasting 3 turns. Repeated Shields from him stack, but never past 300% of the Shield his Skill currently provides, and the Bondmate tag always moves to whoever his Skill last targeted.

His Ultimate, A Dragon’s Zenith Knows No Rue, deals Physical damage to all enemies equal to up to 300% of his ATK at max Trace level and refreshes that same team Shield. It also enhances Souldragon for 2 of its actions, during which Souldragon’s Follow-up Attack deals Physical damage to all enemies equal to up to 80% of his ATK, plus Additional DMG of the Bondmate’s own elemental type equal to up to 80% of the Bondmate’s ATK.

His Talent, Of Virtue, Forms Unfold, summons Souldragon (initial SPD of 165) whenever an ally becomes his Bondmate. Each time Souldragon acts, it dispels 1 debuff from all allies and adds a Shield worth up to 10% of his ATK plus 200 flat at max Trace level, for 3 turns, stacked under the same 300% cap as his Skill’s Shield. Souldragon disappears if either he or his Bondmate is knocked down.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s Technique Earthrend After use, he gains a Bondmate and inflicts Daze on nearby enemies for 10 seconds, stopping them from attacking allies. Bondmate status carries over when switching the active character. At the start of the next battle, he automatically uses his Skill once on the Bondmate character at no Skill Point cost.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s Bonus Abilities Sublimity When Souldragon acts, it adds an extra Shield to whichever ally currently has the lowest Shield, and once enhanced, Souldragon also deals one extra hit of Additional DMG to the enemy with the highest current HP. Sylvanity Advances his own action by 40% at the start of combat, then regenerates his Energy and advances Souldragon’s action further every time his Bondmate attacks. Empyreanity While using his Skill, boosts his Bondmate’s ATK by an amount based on his own ATK.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +5 SPD +28.0% ATK +22.5% DEF

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Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s Eidolons

His E1, Shed Scales of Old, recovers 1 Skill Point whenever he uses his Ultimate and gives his Bondmate a 3-turn boost to All-Type RES PEN, which is a mild quality-of-life pickup. Nice to have, but not really a major power spike.

His E2, Watch Trails to Blaze, is where most players who invest further should stop. It adds 2 extra Souldragon actions off his Ultimate, advances Souldragon’s action by 100% right after he ults, and doubles the Additional DMG and Shield Effect Souldragon provides while enhanced.

This is a significant jump in both the damage his Bondmate can lean on and the survivability he brings to the whole team.

E3 through E5 are mostly about raw Trace levels: they push his Ultimate, Basic ATK, Skill and Talent further up their own scaling curves without adding a new effect.

His E6, One Dream to Enfold All Wilds, is quite an upgrade and worth calling out on its own. While his Bondmate is active, every enemy takes 20% more damage, his Bondmate’s hits ignore 12% of enemy DEF, and his Ultimate adds a burst of Additional DMG to every enemy equal to a third of his Bondmate’s ATK. It’s a real damage ceiling raise for whichever ally he’s supporting.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Good?

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is an EX-tier pick for teams built around a single ATK-scaling damage dealer, like Anaxa or Phainon, since his Skill and Bonus Abilities funnel a direct ATK buff into whichever ally becomes his Bondmate.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

He holds up across every endgame mode because his shields solve survivability and his Bondmate mechanic solves damage amplification at the same time, which is a rare combination for a single support to cover. Overall, he’s just more versatile than a lot of other Supports, and that includes even top-tier ones.

The one real ceiling on his value is that this amplification is concentrated on one character at a time, so he shines brightest in a hypercarry structure built around a single main damage dealer – less so in a team that spreads damage across several attackers.

How to Get Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae can be pulled from his own Character Event Warp whenever his banner is active, never from the permanent Standard Warp. Pulling costs Stellar Jades, which convert 1:1 from Oneiric Shards, the premium currency you top up with directly. A single pull uses a Special Warp Pass, and one pass costs 160 Stellar Jades.

He originally debuted through the Slay Until Evil Ends banner and was also handed out free to every player who logged in between October 15, 2025 and the end of Version 4.0, which is why so many rosters already have him at Eidolon 0.

His most recent rerun ran in the Indelible Coterie banner, during Phase 1 of Version 4.4, and was pullable from July 14, 2026 through August 05, 2026.

Topping up Oneiric Shards is worth checking before you commit to a pull, since first-purchase bonuses on some denominations can effectively double what you receive. It’s worth confirming the current top-up bonuses on the store page before buying, since these can change between banner phases.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in 2026?

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is one of the best sustain units in Honkai Star Rail. If your account already has a one strong ATK-scaling damage dealer that could use both shielding and a direct damage buff or you plan on pulling one in the future, then his value skyrockets massively.

He’s less essential if your strongest attackers don’t scale off ATK, or if you’re already running a well-rounded team without one clear hypercarry to build around. Since most players already own a free copy of him, I guess the real decision here is less about pulling and more about how far to invest his Eidolons and Traces. That, and more, you’ll learn from his build guide.

Pros Cons ✅ Provides some of the strongest team-wide shield uptime of any Preservation character



✅ Feeds a direct ATK buff into whichever ally becomes his Bondmate



✅ His Ultimate adds a genuine damage amplification layer on top of his shields, which is rare for a shielder



✅ His Bondmate mechanic synergizes with summon-based effects other characters bring



✅ Runs on a comfortable Energy and Skill Point economy thanks to his Talent and Bonus Abilities



✅ Was given out free to most players, so most players already have him at Eidolon 0 ❌ His pool of dedicated Light Cones is thin since most strong Preservation options assume ATK scaling he only partly uses



❌ Adds little value to teams whose main damage dealer doesn’t scale off ATK



❌ His offensive upside is concentrated on one Bondmate at a time, so he contributes less outside of hypercarry-style teams

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