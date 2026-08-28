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Home » Honkai Star Rail » Ashveil Best Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

Ashveil Best Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

June Derick Reyes
June Derick Reyes Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer
Fact checked by: Nate Kencana
Updated: August 28, 2026
Ashveil Best Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026
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Recent update

This guide is fully updated for Honkai Star Rail Version 4.5. For complete coverage on this character, check out our companion guides:

Ashveil is a 5-star Lightning Hunt character built entirely around Follow-Up Attacks, marking enemies as Bait and cashing in stacks of Gluttony for extra hits. He took his spot among the hardest-hitting single-target DPS options back in his Version 4.1 debut, and his kit rewards players who like fast, attack-heavy rotations over slow buildup turns.

I’ve put together the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Ashveil build in this guide, along with a full breakdown of his rotation and which of his Eidolons are actually worth pulling for.

TL;DR – Best Ashveil Build at a Glance

Best Light ConeThe Finale of a Lie
Best F2P Light Cone AlternativeCruising in the Stellar Sea
Best Relic SetThe Ashblazing Grand Duke (4pc)
Best Planar Ornament SetCity of Converging Stars (2pc)
Main StatsBody: CRIT DMG%

Boots: ATK%

Planar Sphere: Lightning DMG%

Link Rope: ATK%
Substat priorityCRIT Rate > CRIT DMG > ATK% > SPD
Best team (Overall)Ashveil (DPS)

Mortenax Blade (DPS)

Tribbie (Support)

Hyacine (Support)
Best team (F2P)Ashveil (DPS)

Welt (Hybrid)

Herta (Support)

March 7th (Support)

How to Play Ashveil: Rotation and Tips

Ashveil's Follow-Up Attack playstyle in Honkai Star Rail

Ashveil’s loop is simple once it clicks: use his Skill, Flog: Smite Evil, to mark an enemy as Bait, then let allies (or his own Talent) attack that target to trigger Follow-Up Attacks. Every hit on Bait through his Talent, Rancor: Enmity Reprisal, builds Gluttony stacks and refunds Energy, so his Ultimate comes back fast.

His Ultimate, Banquet: Insatiable Appetite, re-marks Bait, hits hard on its own, and launches an enhanced Follow-Up Attack while banking Charge. Once Gluttony hits 4 or more stacks, it also burns 4 of them for a free extra hit. Weaving Skill into every rotation keeps Bait alive, which is the whole engine behind his damage.

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Best Light Cones for Ashveil

The Finale of a Lie Light Cone, Ashveil&apos;s signature cone

The Finale of a Lie is Ashveil’s signature cone, and it’s built for him specifically: it raises CRIT Rate and grants an “Umbra Devourer” state that boosts his own ATK while amplifying the damage enemies take from him. It’s the clear best-in-slot pick if you own it, and it closes the gap between a good Ashveil and a great one.

Baptism of Pure Thought Light Cone

Baptism of Pure Thought is a strong alternative for players chasing CRIT DMG instead of CRIT Rate. After using his Ultimate, Ashveil’s Follow-Up Attacks ignore a portion of enemy DEF, which stacks nicely with the DEF Reduction his own Skill already applies.

Worrisome, Blissful Light Cone

Worrisome, Blissful trades some personal damage for team value, boosting CRIT Rate and Follow-Up Attack damage while granting a “Tame” effect that raises the whole party’s CRIT DMG. It’s a fair pick if Ashveil is sharing Follow-Up duty with a partner like Mortenax Blade.

Cruising in the Stellar Sea Light Cone, F2P pick for Ashveil

Cruising in the Stellar Sea is the best F2P option, offering CRIT Rate and ATK without needing a limited pull. It won’t match a signature cone, but it’s a fine stopgap while you gear up his relics.

For a more in-depth look at his best Light Cones, visit our Best Ashveil Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

The Ashblazing Grand Duke relic set

The Ashblazing Grand Duke (4pc) is the standard pick for any Follow-Up Attack DPS, and Ashveil is no exception. The set boosts Follow-Up Attack damage directly and stacks bonus ATK% every time he lands one, which snowballs fast during his Ultimate window.

City of Converging Stars planar ornament set

City of Converging Stars (2pc) rounds out the build with flat ATK and a party-wide CRIT DMG boost, which benefits Ashveil directly and helps any secondary attacker running alongside him.

The Wind-Soaring Valorous is a viable 4-piece alternative for the Relic slot if Grand Duke pieces are hard to farm, trading some Follow-Up scaling for CRIT Rate, ATK, and a flat Ultimate damage boost.

Ashveil’s Stat Priorities

  • Priority 1: CRIT Rate
  • Priority 2: CRIT DMG
  • Priority 3: ATK%
  • Priority 4: SPD

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 3,000+ ATK outside combat, and target 100% CRIT Rate in battle alongside 150%+ CRIT DMG. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Once CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG are close to their ideal ratio, ATK% and SPD fill out the rest. Flat substats like flat ATK or flat HP are fine fillers once your percentage rolls dry up.

Ashveil’s Trace Priorities

TracesPriority LevelWhy?
Talent: Rancor: Enmity ReprisalHighestThis is Ashveil’s core Follow-Up Attack, so every level scales his primary damage source directly.
Bonus Ability: Phantom LimbHighestRaises his own Follow-Up Attack damage outright and scales further with Gluttony stacks.
Bonus Ability: First FangHighestGrants the whole team a CRIT DMG buff that’s even bigger on Follow-Up Attacks, lifting every attacker on the team.
Ultimate: Banquet: Insatiable AppetiteHighAshveil’s hardest-hitting single button, and it feeds his Follow-Up loop with Charge.
Skill: Flog: Smite EvilHighKeeps Bait active and applies the DEF Reduction that boosts the whole team’s damage.
Bonus Ability: Damnation TrailHighBuilds Gluttony passively off Skill and Ultimate use, keeping his damage stacks topped up.
Basic ATK: Talons: Inculcate DecorumLowRarely the button you press once Skill and Ultimate are online.

Ashveil’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

MaterialTotal
Whimsy Wax15
Dreamweave Steel15
Lucid Awl15
Thunder Strum65
Credit308,000

Ashveil’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

MaterialTotal
Grit of Strife15
Lance of Retribution139
Whimsy Wax41
Resin of Valor72
Vanquished Flow’s Reticence12
Dreamweave Steel56
Lucid Awl58
Tracks of Destiny8
Credit3,000,000
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Best Ashveil Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Ashveil’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on character availability.

Best Overall Ashveil Team

Best Ashveil Team (Overall)Role
AshveilDPS
Mortenax BladeDPS
TribbieSupport
HyacineSupport

Ashveil thrives in high-cadence Follow-Up Attack teams, and pairing him with Tribbie and Hyacine unlocks unmatched synergy across his entire damage rotation. Tribbie acts as an exceptional offensive enabler, consistently attacking the Baited target to rapidly deplete Ashveil’s Charge pool, fuel his Gluttony generation, and cycle his Ultimate with reliable flat Energy returns. 

Hyacine provides the perfect storm of sustained team-wide damage amplification, action frequency, and defensive stability, seamlessly maintaining Ashveil’s Gluttony stacks while layering powerful offensive buffs that scale directly with Ashveil’s multi-hit Ultimate sequences

Mortenax Blade has team-wide damage amplification and potent debuffs for days. Ashveil’s rapid Follow-Up Attacks consistently helps him build Charge points and cycle his empowered state, while his own high attack frequency and AoE strikes continuously trigger Ashveil’s Bait charges and Gluttony generation. They feed off of each other’s kit near-seamlessly and are among the best dual-DPS partners in the game.

Best F2P Ashveil Team

Best Ashveil Team (F2P)Role
AshveilDPS
WeltHybrid
HertaSupport
March 7thSupport

Welt is a genuinely strong F2P partner here: he shreds enemy DEF by a large margin on his own, and combined with Ashveil’s own Skill, the pair can reach close to 100% DEF Reduction without needing any limited units. Herta chips in extra RES Reduction and burst damage, and March 7th’s shield keeps the frontline stable while Ashveil spams Follow-Up Attacks.

Best Ashveil Team Alternatives

Feixiao character icon, Honkai Star Rail

Feixiao is among Ashveil’s best dual-DPS partners. Her Skill attacks twice and her Talent’s Follow-Up Attacks consume Ashveil’s Charge while restoring his Energy, and in exchange Ashveil’s Ultimate hands her extra Follow-Up Attacks and Ultimate Charge, making the two feed each other in a near-identical loop.

Robin character icon, Honkai Star Rail

Robin works as a support option if Sunday isn’t built, though she’s a step down for a Main DPS Ashveil specifically. Her team-wide Action Advance still speeds up his rotation, but she’s a better fit paired with Feixiao than as Ashveil’s primary buffer.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae character icon, Honkai Star Rail

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae gives any team he’s in excellent survivability, proactive shielding, and consistent offensive buffs tailored for long encounters. Ashveil’s frequent Follow-Up Attack triggers synergize smoothly with DHPT’s defensive uptime, and in return his team-wide offensive amps and dependable attack frequency help cycle Ashveil’s Bait charges and Gluttony stacks.

The constant thread across every alternative is Follow-Up Attack synergy: whoever you slot in, prioritize a teammate who either triggers Ashveil’s Follow-Up Attacks directly or strips enemy DEF and RES so his hits land harder.

Ashveil Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

EidolonsReturn on InvestmentExplanation
E1: Beware: Venture Not at Full MoonHighestRaises DMG taken by all enemies by 24%, jumping to 36% once a target drops to 50% HP or lower. This is a straight team-wide damage buff for one Eidolon, making it the best single copy to chase.
E2: Knock: Where Snickers EchoMediumRaises the max Gluttony cap to 18 and refunds a portion of consumed stacks after his enhanced Follow-Up Attack, smoothing out his damage uptime.
E3: Hush: Unsaid Between FriendsLowA flat Ultimate and Basic ATK level boost. Nice for consistency, but it’s a skippable Eidolon on its own.
E4: Heed: Swallow Truth WholeMediumGrants a temporary ATK boost after using his Ultimate, adding a short burst window to his rotation.
E5: Caution: Sleuth Turns SlayerLowA flat Skill and Talent level boost, similar in value to E3.
E6: Finale: And Then There Were NoneHighestShreds all enemies’ All-Type RES by 20% and scales his own damage further per Gluttony stack, making it a genuine damage ceiling raise for a full Eidolon investment.

E1 is the practical stopping point for players who only want to invest partially, since it delivers a team-wide damage increase on its own without needing the rest of his kit built around it.

Verdict: Is Ashveil Worth Building in 2026?

Ashveil’s Tier Ratings
Overall RatingEX
Endgame RatingsMemory of Chaos: EX

Pure Fiction: S

Apocalyptic Shadow: S

Ashveil is worth building for anyone who enjoys fast, attack-heavy rotations over slow setup turns. Even though newer characters have outpaced his endgame performance, he’s still a genuine top-tier single-target DPS and sub-DPS/debuffer hybrid

Plus, because his core kit operates on teammate attack frequency and self-sufficient Gluttony stacking, he doesn’t really need his signature Light Cone to function. Pairing him up with high-action Follow-Up teammates and an aggressive DEF Reduction or offensive support is more than enough to hit his damage ceiling.

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FAQs

What is the best Ashveil build in HSR?

The best Ashveil build in HSR runs The Finale of a Lie, the Ashblazing Grand Duke 4-piece Relic set, City of Converging Stars Planar Ornaments, and a CRIT Rate over CRIT DMG substat spread, paired with a dual Follow-Up Attack partner like Mortenax Blade.

What is the best team for Ashveil?

The best team for Ashveil pairs him with Tribbie, Mortenax Blade, and Hyacine for a dual Follow-Up Attack core, while the F2P alternative swaps in Welt, Herta, and March 7th for nearly the same DEF Reduction value.

Is Ashveil’s Eidolon 1 worth it?

Yes, Ashveil’s Eidolon 1 is worth it because it raises the damage taken by every enemy on the field by 24%, or 36% against low-HP targets, which is a team-wide gain from a single Eidolon.

What Light Cone should Ashveil use?

Ashveil’s best Light Cone is his signature, The Finale of a Lie, while Cruising in the Stellar Sea is the strongest F2P alternative for players without limited pulls. Check out our Ashveil Best Light Cones Guide for the full ranking.

What relics does Ashveil use?

Ashveil should run the Ashblazing Grand Duke 4-piece set with City of Converging Stars Planar Ornaments, prioritizing a CRIT DMG Body piece alongside ATK% Boots and Link Rope.

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June Derick Reyes

Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer

I'm an average enjoyer of memes, movies, anime, manga, novels, and video games. One fateful day, I tried my hand at crafting a long-form fantasy novel for kicks and discovered my deep-seated love and knack for writing.

Eager to express my other passions, I then delved into entertainment journalism in 2021 and have written hundreds of articles since then for FandomSpot, HardcoreiOS, TheGamer, and TalkAndroid, helping anime fans find new series they’ll enjoy and tryhard gamers git gud in a variety of games.

I also LOVE gambling—er, playing all sorts of gacha games mostly F2P in my free time.

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