Ashveil Best Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

Ashveil is a 5-star Lightning Hunt character built entirely around Follow-Up Attacks, marking enemies as Bait and cashing in stacks of Gluttony for extra hits. He took his spot among the hardest-hitting single-target DPS options back in his Version 4.1 debut, and his kit rewards players who like fast, attack-heavy rotations over slow buildup turns.

I’ve put together the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Ashveil build in this guide, along with a full breakdown of his rotation and which of his Eidolons are actually worth pulling for.

TL;DR – Best Ashveil Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone The Finale of a Lie Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Cruising in the Stellar Sea Best Relic Set The Ashblazing Grand Duke (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set City of Converging Stars (2pc) Main Stats Body: CRIT DMG%



Boots: ATK%



Planar Sphere: Lightning DMG%



Link Rope: ATK% Substat priority CRIT Rate > CRIT DMG > ATK% > SPD Best team (Overall) Ashveil (DPS)



Mortenax Blade (DPS)



Tribbie (Support)



Hyacine (Support) Best team (F2P) Ashveil (DPS)



Welt (Hybrid)



Herta (Support)



March 7th (Support)

How to Play Ashveil: Rotation and Tips

Ashveil’s loop is simple once it clicks: use his Skill, Flog: Smite Evil, to mark an enemy as Bait, then let allies (or his own Talent) attack that target to trigger Follow-Up Attacks. Every hit on Bait through his Talent, Rancor: Enmity Reprisal, builds Gluttony stacks and refunds Energy, so his Ultimate comes back fast.

His Ultimate, Banquet: Insatiable Appetite, re-marks Bait, hits hard on its own, and launches an enhanced Follow-Up Attack while banking Charge. Once Gluttony hits 4 or more stacks, it also burns 4 of them for a free extra hit. Weaving Skill into every rotation keeps Bait alive, which is the whole engine behind his damage.

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Best Light Cones for Ashveil

The Finale of a Lie is Ashveil’s signature cone, and it’s built for him specifically: it raises CRIT Rate and grants an “Umbra Devourer” state that boosts his own ATK while amplifying the damage enemies take from him. It’s the clear best-in-slot pick if you own it, and it closes the gap between a good Ashveil and a great one.

Baptism of Pure Thought is a strong alternative for players chasing CRIT DMG instead of CRIT Rate. After using his Ultimate, Ashveil’s Follow-Up Attacks ignore a portion of enemy DEF, which stacks nicely with the DEF Reduction his own Skill already applies.

Worrisome, Blissful trades some personal damage for team value, boosting CRIT Rate and Follow-Up Attack damage while granting a “Tame” effect that raises the whole party’s CRIT DMG. It’s a fair pick if Ashveil is sharing Follow-Up duty with a partner like Mortenax Blade.

Cruising in the Stellar Sea is the best F2P option, offering CRIT Rate and ATK without needing a limited pull. It won’t match a signature cone, but it’s a fine stopgap while you gear up his relics.

For a more in-depth look at his best Light Cones, visit our Best Ashveil Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

The Ashblazing Grand Duke (4pc) is the standard pick for any Follow-Up Attack DPS, and Ashveil is no exception. The set boosts Follow-Up Attack damage directly and stacks bonus ATK% every time he lands one, which snowballs fast during his Ultimate window.

City of Converging Stars (2pc) rounds out the build with flat ATK and a party-wide CRIT DMG boost, which benefits Ashveil directly and helps any secondary attacker running alongside him.

The Wind-Soaring Valorous is a viable 4-piece alternative for the Relic slot if Grand Duke pieces are hard to farm, trading some Follow-Up scaling for CRIT Rate, ATK, and a flat Ultimate damage boost.

Ashveil’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: CRIT Rate

CRIT Rate Priority 2: CRIT DMG

CRIT DMG Priority 3: ATK%

ATK% Priority 4: SPD

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 3,000+ ATK outside combat, and target 100% CRIT Rate in battle alongside 150%+ CRIT DMG. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Once CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG are close to their ideal ratio, ATK% and SPD fill out the rest. Flat substats like flat ATK or flat HP are fine fillers once your percentage rolls dry up.

Ashveil’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Talent: Rancor: Enmity Reprisal Highest This is Ashveil’s core Follow-Up Attack, so every level scales his primary damage source directly. Bonus Ability: Phantom Limb Highest Raises his own Follow-Up Attack damage outright and scales further with Gluttony stacks. Bonus Ability: First Fang Highest Grants the whole team a CRIT DMG buff that’s even bigger on Follow-Up Attacks, lifting every attacker on the team. Ultimate: Banquet: Insatiable Appetite High Ashveil’s hardest-hitting single button, and it feeds his Follow-Up loop with Charge. Skill: Flog: Smite Evil High Keeps Bait active and applies the DEF Reduction that boosts the whole team’s damage. Bonus Ability: Damnation Trail High Builds Gluttony passively off Skill and Ultimate use, keeping his damage stacks topped up. Basic ATK: Talons: Inculcate Decorum Low Rarely the button you press once Skill and Ultimate are online.

Ashveil’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Whimsy Wax 15 Dreamweave Steel 15 Lucid Awl 15 Thunder Strum 65 Credit 308,000

Ashveil’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Grit of Strife 15 Lance of Retribution 139 Whimsy Wax 41 Resin of Valor 72 Vanquished Flow’s Reticence 12 Dreamweave Steel 56 Lucid Awl 58 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

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Best Ashveil Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Ashveil’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on character availability.

Best Overall Ashveil Team

Best Ashveil Team (Overall) Role Ashveil DPS Mortenax Blade DPS Tribbie Support Hyacine Support

Ashveil thrives in high-cadence Follow-Up Attack teams, and pairing him with Tribbie and Hyacine unlocks unmatched synergy across his entire damage rotation. Tribbie acts as an exceptional offensive enabler, consistently attacking the Baited target to rapidly deplete Ashveil’s Charge pool, fuel his Gluttony generation, and cycle his Ultimate with reliable flat Energy returns.

Hyacine provides the perfect storm of sustained team-wide damage amplification, action frequency, and defensive stability, seamlessly maintaining Ashveil’s Gluttony stacks while layering powerful offensive buffs that scale directly with Ashveil’s multi-hit Ultimate sequences.

Mortenax Blade has team-wide damage amplification and potent debuffs for days. Ashveil’s rapid Follow-Up Attacks consistently helps him build Charge points and cycle his empowered state, while his own high attack frequency and AoE strikes continuously trigger Ashveil’s Bait charges and Gluttony generation. They feed off of each other’s kit near-seamlessly and are among the best dual-DPS partners in the game.

Best F2P Ashveil Team

Best Ashveil Team (F2P) Role Ashveil DPS Welt Hybrid Herta Support March 7th Support

Welt is a genuinely strong F2P partner here: he shreds enemy DEF by a large margin on his own, and combined with Ashveil’s own Skill, the pair can reach close to 100% DEF Reduction without needing any limited units. Herta chips in extra RES Reduction and burst damage, and March 7th’s shield keeps the frontline stable while Ashveil spams Follow-Up Attacks.

Best Ashveil Team Alternatives

Feixiao is among Ashveil’s best dual-DPS partners. Her Skill attacks twice and her Talent’s Follow-Up Attacks consume Ashveil’s Charge while restoring his Energy, and in exchange Ashveil’s Ultimate hands her extra Follow-Up Attacks and Ultimate Charge, making the two feed each other in a near-identical loop.

Robin works as a support option if Sunday isn’t built, though she’s a step down for a Main DPS Ashveil specifically. Her team-wide Action Advance still speeds up his rotation, but she’s a better fit paired with Feixiao than as Ashveil’s primary buffer.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae gives any team he’s in excellent survivability, proactive shielding, and consistent offensive buffs tailored for long encounters. Ashveil’s frequent Follow-Up Attack triggers synergize smoothly with DHPT’s defensive uptime, and in return his team-wide offensive amps and dependable attack frequency help cycle Ashveil’s Bait charges and Gluttony stacks.

The constant thread across every alternative is Follow-Up Attack synergy: whoever you slot in, prioritize a teammate who either triggers Ashveil’s Follow-Up Attacks directly or strips enemy DEF and RES so his hits land harder.

Ashveil Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Beware: Venture Not at Full Moon Highest Raises DMG taken by all enemies by 24%, jumping to 36% once a target drops to 50% HP or lower. This is a straight team-wide damage buff for one Eidolon, making it the best single copy to chase. E2: Knock: Where Snickers Echo Medium Raises the max Gluttony cap to 18 and refunds a portion of consumed stacks after his enhanced Follow-Up Attack, smoothing out his damage uptime. E3: Hush: Unsaid Between Friends Low A flat Ultimate and Basic ATK level boost. Nice for consistency, but it’s a skippable Eidolon on its own. E4: Heed: Swallow Truth Whole Medium Grants a temporary ATK boost after using his Ultimate, adding a short burst window to his rotation. E5: Caution: Sleuth Turns Slayer Low A flat Skill and Talent level boost, similar in value to E3. E6: Finale: And Then There Were None Highest Shreds all enemies’ All-Type RES by 20% and scales his own damage further per Gluttony stack, making it a genuine damage ceiling raise for a full Eidolon investment.

E1 is the practical stopping point for players who only want to invest partially, since it delivers a team-wide damage increase on its own without needing the rest of his kit built around it.

Verdict: Is Ashveil Worth Building in 2026?

Ashveil’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: S

Ashveil is worth building for anyone who enjoys fast, attack-heavy rotations over slow setup turns. Even though newer characters have outpaced his endgame performance, he’s still a genuine top-tier single-target DPS and sub-DPS/debuffer hybrid.

Plus, because his core kit operates on teammate attack frequency and self-sufficient Gluttony stacking, he doesn’t really need his signature Light Cone to function. Pairing him up with high-action Follow-Up teammates and an aggressive DEF Reduction or offensive support is more than enough to hit his damage ceiling.

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