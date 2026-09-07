Hysilens HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Hysilens is a 5-star Physical Nihility character in HSR who turns damage-over-time effects into her entire win condition. Her Ultimate drops a Zone that shreds enemy DEF while triggering her own Physical DoT every turn, and her Talent tags nearly every ally attack with an extra status effect.

I’ll break down her kit, her Eidolons, and what her banner and top-up situation looks like right now, plus whether she’s worth pulling based on what your roster already has .

Hysilens at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Physical Path Nihility Role DPS Released Version 3.5 (Winedark Swansong banner) Reruns Version 3.8 (Indelible Coterie Phase 1 banner) Voice actors Rosie Day (EN)



Iwami Manaka (JP)



Fumeng Ruowei (CH)



Oh Eun-soo (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail?

Hysilens comes from Styxia, a coastal city built on old songs and old dreams. In-game, she carries the title Helektra, Daughter of the Sea, a Chrysos Heir whose duty is to cleanse the Ocean’s Coreflame and keep Styxia’s undercurrents in check. She’s also part of the wider Chrysos Heirs faction from Amphoreus, the same group of long-lived guardians tied to the world’s Titans.

Her introduction leans into that dual identity – a performer who orchestrates Honkai Star Rail‘s version of a festival for outsiders, while quietly managing the darker currents beneath her city. That contrast between showmanship and undertow shows up directly in her kit, which layers slow-building damage-over-time effects under a bright, theatrical Ultimate.

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Hysilens’s Kit Explained

Hysliens is a DoT applier and detonator instead of a direct burst damage dealer. Her Talent, Sirenic Serenade, is the engine – whenever an ally attacks, she has a 100% base chance to inflict Wind Shear, Bleed, Burn, or Shock on the target, prioritizing whichever state isn’t already active. That means every ally’s attack keeps feeding fresh DoTs onto the enemy, alongside her own.

Her Ultimate, Maelstrom Rhapsody, is where those DoTs pay off. It deploys a Zone that reduces enemy ATK and DEF while dealing upfront Physical damage, and for every instance of DoT an enemy takes while inside that Zone, Hysilens deals her own Physical damage on top, up to eight times before it stops.

Her Skill, Overtone Hum: Chorus After Dark Tides, adds a DMG-taken debuff on all enemies alongside its own Physical hit, which stacks with the Ultimate’s Zone to push team damage higher across the board.

Outside combat, her Technique, At Ocean’s Abode, tags enemies in a Special Dimension with two of her Talent’s status effects before the fight even starts, giving her DoT stack a head start the moment combat begins.

Her value comes from staying on the field and letting her passive triggers do the work, which is exactly why she excels so well with teammates who can also apply or detonate DoTs.

Hysilens’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Hysilens’s Traces actually do, followed by her Eidolons.

Hysilens’s Traces

Her Basic ATK, Aeolian Mode: Echoes in Still Waters, deals Physical DMG equal to up to 100% of her ATK to a single enemy. It’s a filler action between Skill and Ultimate uses, not a core damage source.

Her Skill, Overtone Hum: Chorus After Dark Tides, deals Physical DMG equal to up to 140% of her ATK to all enemies, while increasing DMG taken by all enemies by up to 20% for 3 turns. This debuff is one of the main reasons teams build around her.

Her Ultimate, Maelstrom Rhapsody, deploys a Zone that reduces enemy ATK by 15% and DEF by up to 25%, deals Physical DMG equal to up to 200% of her ATK to all enemies, and then deals additional Physical DoT equal to up to 80% of her ATK for every DoT instance an enemy takes inside the Zone, capped at 8 triggers. The Zone lasts 3 turns and ends early if Hysilens is knocked down.

Her Talent, Sirenic Serenade, gives her a 100% base chance to inflict Wind Shear, Bleed, Burn, or Shock on an enemy whenever an ally attacks it. Enemies afflicted with Wind Shear, Burn, or Shock take DoT equal to up to 25% of her ATK per turn, while Bleed deals DoT based on the target’s Max HP, capped at the same 25% ATK figure.

Hysilens’s Technique At Ocean’s Abode Creates a Special Dimension for 20 seconds that pulls in nearby enemies as “Soulstruck,” preventing them from attacking. Entering combat with Soulstruck enemies has a 100% base chance to inflict each one with two of Hysilens’s Talent status effects immediately.

Hysilens’s Bonus Abilities The Gladius of Conquest At the start of combat, Hysilens deploys her Ultimate’s Zone for 3 turns for free, and recovers 1 Skill Point every time she deploys a Zone. The Bubble of Banquets When Hysilens uses her Ultimate, if the target already has DoTs applied, all of those DoTs immediately deal bonus damage equal to 150% of their original DMG. The Fiddle of Pearls For every 10% of Hysilens’s Effect Hit Rate above 60%, her DMG dealt increases by 15%, up to a maximum increase of 90%.

Hysilens’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +18% ATK +14 SPD +10% Effect Hit Rate

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Hysilens’s Eidolons

Her E1, You Ask Why Hearts Cry, boosts every ally’s DoT damage by 16% while she’s on the field, and gives her Talent a 100% base chance to apply a second, stacking copy of whichever status it just inflicted. This is widely considered her best low-investment Eidolon, since it buffs the whole team’s DoT output well beyond her own damage alone.

Her E2, Tell Me Why Waves Roar High, extends the DMG boost from The Fiddle of Pearls to the entire party whenever her Zone is active, turning what was a personal damage buff into a team-wide one. Between E1 and E2, this is the practical stopping point for most players investing in her.

E3 through E5 are lower-impact level-up Eidolons: E3 raises her Ultimate and Basic ATK levels, E4 adds a 20% All-Type RES reduction on enemies while her Zone is active, and E5 raises her Skill and Talent levels. None of these are must-haves on their own.

Her E6, When to Return From Where You Lie, raises her Zone’s DoT-proc trigger cap from 8 to 12 and increases that DoT’s damage multiplier by 20%. It’s a genuine damage spike for players chasing her full potential, well beyond a simple level-up Eidolon.

Hysilens Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Hysilens Good?

Hysilens is an EX-tier pick specifically for teams built around stacking damage-over-time effects, like Kafka or Black Swan.

Hysilens’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Hysilens’s Ultimate and Talent turn every ally attack into extra DoT pressure, with her Zone’s DEF shred and DoT-proc mechanic making her one of the most consistent damage contributors in HSR.

Her ceiling is genuinely one of the highest of any damage-dealing support released so far, but reaching it depends on already owning DoT characters. Without that anchor, her own Talent DoT numbers alone don’t compete with characters built purely for single-target damage.

How to Get Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Hysilens is a limited 5-star, so she can only be pulled from her own Character Event Warp (Winedark Swansong banner) while it’s live, not from the permanent Standard Warp. A single pull on her banner costs one Star Rail Special Pass, which can be bought with 160 Stellar Jades. For spenders topping-up, Oneiric Shards convert 1:1 with Stellar Jades.

Just remember, if you’re planning on topping-up to get Hysilens, her Eidolons, or her signature Light Cone, it’s always worth checking the store’s Oneiric top-up bonuses, time-limited bundles, Nameless Honor Battle Pass, and Express Supply Pass before you buy anything. These will significantly increase the value of your top-ups and give you more pulls-per-spend.

Hysilens debuted in her Winedark Swansong banner during Honkai Star Rail Version 3.5, running from August 13 to September 3, 2025. Her most recent rerun came in her Indelible Coterie (Phase 1) banner during Version 3.8, running from February 12 to March 24, 2026. No further rerun has been officially announced for Hysilens as of yet.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Hysilens in 2026?

Hysilens is one of the strongest damage-over-time carries available in HSR right now, but she’s not a standalone pick. Her entire kit is built to amplify and detonate DoTs that other characters apply, which means her real value only shows up once Kafka, or a similar DoT applier, is already sitting in your roster.

If you’re building a dedicated DoT team, she’s a near-essential third or fourth slot alongside Kafka and a support like Ruan Mei or Huohuo. If you don’t already own DoT-archetype units, though, her damage output alone won’t compete with characters built purely around single-target burst.

Pros Cons ✅ Massive teamwide DoT amplification through her Ultimate’s Zone and Bonus Abilities



✅ Talent applies fresh status effects on nearly every ally attack, extending well beyond her own turn



✅ Technique pre-loads enemies with DoT-ready status effects before combat starts



✅ E1 and E2 both meaningfully boost the whole team’s DoT output, extending past her own damage



✅ E6 offers a genuine damage spike for players chasing her full potential ❌ Needs Kafka in the team to compete with top-tier single-target damage dealers



❌ Her own Talent DoT numbers are comparatively low next to Kafka’s



❌ DoT teams lose progress whenever a boss clears debuffs on a phase change

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