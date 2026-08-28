Ashveil HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Ashveil is a 5-star Lightning element character on the Hunt Path in Honkai Star Rail, and this character guide covers his kit, Eidolons, and whether he’s worth pulling for. He plays as a Follow-Up Attack DPS, stacking Gluttony off his own Skill and Ultimate before cashing it in through his Talent.

This overview also breaks down his banner status and what your roster already has to offer before you commit any Stellar Jades to him.

Ashveil at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Lightning Path Hunt Role DPS Released Version 4.1 Phase 1 (A Hunt Through Night banner) Reruns Version 4.5 Phase 2 (A Hunt Through Night banner) Voice actors Blythe Melin (EN)



Koyasu Takehito (JP)



Zhang Pei (CH)



Kang Soo-jin (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: S

Story and Background: Who is Ashveil in Honkai Star Rail?

Ashveil works as a private detective on the planet Planarcadia, taking on whatever commission comes his way, from finding lost pets to tracking down wanted criminals. He leans entirely on intuition rather than method, and somehow keeps cracking cases that shouldn’t add up.

Underneath the detective work, Ashveil carries a past tied to the Aeon of the Hunt, which explains the sharper edge behind his otherwise easygoing attitude. He travels with a monkey companion and treats retirement as the actual long-term goal, even while he keeps taking jobs.

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Ashveil’s Kit Explained

Ashveil’s Lightning element abilities all run through two connected resources: Bait and Gluttony. His Skill, Flog: Smite Evil, marks an enemy as Bait and deals Lightning damage, and marking it again refunds a Skill Point. While Bait is active, every enemy’s DEF drops by 20 percent, which helps the whole team hit harder alongside Ashveil.

Once Bait is out, his Talent, Rancor: Enmity Reprisal, triggers automatically whenever an ally hits that marked target, restoring Energy and launching a Follow-Up Attack of his own. This is the loop that makes him self-sufficient: he doesn’t need one specific enabler, just teammates who attack normally.

His Ultimate, Banquet: Insatiable Appetite, re-marks Bait, hits hard, and launches an enhanced Follow-Up Attack on top, while also banking Charges for more Talent triggers later. Stack enough Gluttony from Skill and Ultimate use, and the Ultimate spends it for extra damage on the same activation. The whole rotation is about keeping Bait alive and letting the team’s normal actions feed his Follow-Up Attacks.

Ashveil’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Ashvel’s Traces actually does, followed by his Eidolons.

Ashveil’s Traces

His Basic ATK, Talons: Inculcate Decorum, deals Lightning DMG equal to 50% of Ashveil’s ATK to one enemy, and mostly exists as a Skill Point generator between bigger hits.

His Skill, Flog: Smite Evil, deals up to 100% of Ashveil’s ATK to the marked enemy, or 150% total if Bait already exists, and drops enemy DEF by 20 percent for the whole team while Bait is up.

His Talent, Rancor: Enmity Reprisal, fires a Follow-Up Attack worth up to 100% of Ashveil’s ATK every time an ally hits Bait, and refunds Energy on each trigger, which is why teammates who attack often make him hit harder overall.

His Ultimate, Banquet: Insatiable Appetite, deals up to 200% of Ashveil’s ATK, launches an enhanced Follow-Up Attack, and can spend 4 stacks of Gluttony for an additional 100% ATK hit once he’s built enough.

Ashveil’s Technique Devour: O Loathsome Hand After use, inflicts Daze on nearby enemies for 10 seconds, keeping them from attacking allies. Useful for a clean opening rotation before a fight starts.

Ashveil’s Bonus Abilities Damnation Trail Using Skill or Ultimate grants 1 or 2 stacks of Gluttony. Phantom Limb Ashveil’s Follow-Up Attack damage increases by 80%, plus another 10% for every stack of Gluttony he’s holding. First Fang While Ashveil is on the field, ally CRIT DMG increases by 40%, and CRIT DMG from allies’ own Follow-Up Attacks gets an additional 80% on top.

Ashveil’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +10% ATK +37.3% CRIT DMG +14.4% Lightning DMG

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Ashveil’s Eidolons

E1, Beware: Venture Not at Full Moon, raises the DMG enemies take from him by 24%, jumping to 36% once that enemy drops to half HP or below. It’s a straightforward damage boost with no setup required, which makes it a strong single-copy target.

E2, Knock: Where Snickers Echo, is the real breakpoint. It raises the Gluttony stack cap to 18 and refunds 35% of the Gluttony spent whenever his enhanced Talent Follow-Up Attack fires, which keeps his damage stacks from ever fully draining out.

E3 through E6 add smaller, incremental value on top: level-ups for his Basic ATK, Skill, Talent, and Ultimate, an ATK boost after using his Ultimate, and a final copy that shreds enemy resistance while scaling further off his Gluttony stacks.

Ashveil Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Ashveil Good?

Ashveil is a strong pick specifically for teams built around Follow-Up Attack synergy, like Feixiao or Tribbie, since his Bait mechanic turns their normal hits into extra Follow-Up damage for him too.

Ashveil’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: S

His numbers hold up best in Memory of Chaos, where his self-sufficient Bait loop keeps dealing damage every turn without needing a specific setup partner. Pure Fiction and Apocalyptic Shadow are still solid, just a step behind since neither mode rewards single-target Follow-Up damage quite as directly.

That said, Ashveil needs Eidolon 2 before his Gluttony economy feels truly comfortable, so budget for that if you want to see him perform close to his full ceiling.

How to Get Ashveil in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Ashveil can be pulled from his own Character Event Warp once his banner, A Hunt Through Night, which debuted on Version 4.1 Phase 1, then rerun during Version 4.5 Phase 2. Limited characters like him never appear on the permanent Standard Warp, so make sure you’re spending on the right banner.

Pulling costs Special Warp Passes, and each Special Warp Pass costs 160 Stellar Jades drawn from a . Now, if you’re topping up with real currency, that purchase converts to Oneiric Shards first, then into Stellar Jades at a 1:1 rate. It’s worth checking whether a first-purchase bonus is active or if there are any time-limited bundles in the Shop before buying, since they can stretch your top-ups way further.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Ashveil in 2026?

Ashveil is worth pulling if your roster already has Follow-Up Attack characters, since he turns nearly every ally action on his marked target into extra damage for himself. His kit is also unusually self-sufficient for a Follow-Up unit, needing no dedicated enabler to function from account level.

Where he asks more of you is investment. His best jump comes at Eidolon 2, and his stat targets, near 100% CRIT Rate with 150 percent or higher CRIT DMG, need a properly rolled Ashblazing Grand Duke set to hit comfortably. If you’re not already running Follow-Up teammates (like Feixiao or Tribbie), he’s a much harder character to justify pulling for right now.

Pros Cons ✅ Top-tier Follow-Up ATK DPS with excellent Memory of Chaos performance



✅ Self-sufficient Bait and Gluttony loop with no required enabler



✅ Strong synergy with existing Follow-Up Attack teammates like Feixiao and Tribbie



✅ Innate, near-permanent team-wide 40% DEF shred from the Bait mechanic without needing a Nihility debuffer



✅ High SP efficiency thanks to built-in Skill Point refunds when attacking Baited targets



✅ Seamless target switching on kill during Ultimate sequences prevents single-target damage waste ❌ Real power spike is locked behind Eidolon 2



❌ Needs a well-rolled Ashblazing Grand Duke set and near-BiS CRIT stats to hit target damage



❌ Out-of-turn Follow-Up triggers stall heavily if supports take non-attacking turns or get crowd-controlled

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