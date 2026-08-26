Best Hyacine Light Cones HSR 2026

I’ve ranked the absolute best Hyacine Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail, from her best-in-slot signature pick down to the strongest free option. Her build lives or dies on SPD, and the right Light Cone can make hitting her key breakpoints far easier.

Before you pick the best Hyacine Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind: Hyacine walks the Remembrance Path. While she can physically equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if she’s equipped with a Remembrance Light Cone.

Best Hyacine Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Here’s a quick look at how Hyacine’s best Light Cone options stack up against each other.

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky Her best-in-slot pick, pairing an 18% SPD boost with a self-fueled HP-drain mechanic that adds bonus damage and enemy DMG vulnerability. 2 This Love, Forever A strong general Remembrance alternative that still grants SPD and a CRIT DMG buff, even though Hyacine can’t trigger its Blank effect. 3 Victory In a Blink A budget-friendly 4-star pick that boosts CRIT DMG and ally DMG, ideal since Hyacine always lands critical hits. 4 Memory’s Curtain Never Falls The best F2P option, purchasable from Herta’s Store for a reliable SPD boost and a party DMG buff.

Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky – Best in Slot

Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky is Hyacine’s signature Light Cone, and it’s a genuine best-in-slot pick rather than a marginal upgrade. At Superimposition 1, it increases her SPD by 18%, and whenever she uses her Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate, it consumes 1% of all allies’ current HP to deal Additional DMG equal to 250% of that total consumed HP through her memosprite’s next attack. It also increases the DMG taken by all enemies by 18% for 2 turns whenever her memosprite uses its Skill.

At max level, it comes with 1,164 HP, 476 ATK, and 529 DEF, stats that line up naturally with Hyacine’s own HP-scaling kit. It isn’t a mandatory pull to make her function, but it’s the clearest way to push both her speed and her damage output at the same time.

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Best Alternatives to Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky

This Love, Forever is Cyrene’s signature Remembrance Light Cone, but it still works well on Hyacine as a strong alternative. At Superimposition 1, it grants an 18% SPD increase and, when the wearer’s memosprite hits an enemy, a Verse buff that raises all allies’ CRIT DMG by 16%. Hyacine gains the SPD boost and Verse buff normally, though she can’t trigger the Light Cone’s separate Blank effect. That’s still enough value to make it a strong general Remembrance pick if you already own a copy.

Victory In a Blink is a 4-star Light Cone that’s easy to get from the Forgotten Hall store, making it one of the most accessible strong picks for Hyacine. At Superimposition 1, it increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 12% and, when the wearer’s memosprite acts on an ally, buffs all allies’ DMG by 8% for 3 turns. Since Hyacine’s kit lands guaranteed critical hits, the CRIT DMG boost applies reliably every time, making this a genuinely strong F2P-friendly alternative.

Best F2P Light Cone for Hyacine

Memory’s Curtain Never Falls is Hyacine’s best F2P Light Cone, sold in Herta’s Store for 8 Herta Bonds in the Simulated Universe. At Superimposition 1, it increases the wearer’s SPD by 6% and, after the wearer uses her Skill, buffs all allies’ DMG by 8% for 3 turns. It won’t match her signature cone’s speed contribution, but it’s a genuinely competitive substitute that any free-to-play player can pick up without spending a single Stellar Jade.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Hyacine?

Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky is the best pick for Hyacine if you already own it or plan on pulling for it, since no other Light Cone matches its combination of SPD, self-fueled bonus damage, and enemy DMG vulnerability.

If you’re playing free-to-play, Memory’s Curtain Never Falls is a fully competitive substitute that still hits her key SPD breakpoints without any real drawback. Either way, prioritizing SPD on Hyacine’s Light Cone matters more than chasing raw ATK or HP stats.

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