Best Hyacine Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

I have put together the best Hyacine build for Honkai Star Rail. She’s a 5-star Wind Remembrance healer who can top off the whole party’s HP every turn while her memosprite, Little Ica, converts that healing into real damage. Her SPD scaling makes her one of the fastest, most consistent sustain units currently available.

Here, you’ll find all the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Hyacine build in 2026, along with a pull recommendation and a final verdict on whether she’s worth building right now.

TL;DR – Best Hyacine Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Memory’s Curtain Never Falls Best Relic Set Warrior Goddess of Sun and Thunder (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Giant Tree of Rapt Brooding (2pc) Main Stats Body: Outgoing Healing Boost



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: HP%



Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate Substat priority SPD > HP% > CRIT DMG% Best team (Overall) Hyacine (Support)



Castorice (DPS)



Tribbie (Hybrid)



Cyrene (Support) Best team (F2P) Hyacine (Support)



Remembrance Trailblazer (DPS)



Pela (Support)



Asta (Support)

How to Play Hyacine: Rotation and Tips

Hyacine’s playstyle is simple to follow but quite rewarding to optimize. Her Skill, Love Over the Rainbow, summons Little Ica and heals the whole party, and her Ultimate, We Who Fly Into Twilight, layers on a Max HP buff and drops her into the “After Rain” state for three turns.

Every point of SPD past 200 pushes her healing higher through her A6 Bonus Ability, so her entire rotation is built around hitting that breakpoint as early as possible. Once she clears it, alternate Skill and Ultimate to keep “After Rain” active, and let Little Ica’s tally-based damage climb passively in the background.

Best Light Cones for Hyacine

Her signature, Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky, is the best Light Cone for this Hyacine build. It raises her SPD, and each time she attacks, it consumes a slice of every ally’s current HP to fuel a bonus Little Ica hit, with her memosprite’s follow-up damage growing whenever Little Ica uses her own Skill. This is a large boost to both her SPD breakpoint and Little Ica’s damage output, though it’s not required to make her function well.

Memory’s Curtain Never Falls is the best F2P alternative, sold in Herta’s Store. It offers a large SPD percentage bonus, which is exactly what Hyacine needs to clear her 200 SPD threshold without needing her signature, alongside a party-wide damage buff that makes it a strong secondary pick even for players who do pull her signature.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Warrior Goddess of Sun and Thunder (4pc) is the best relic set for the best Hyacine build. Whenever she or Little Ica heals another ally, she gains a SPD boost and grants the whole team a CRIT DMG buff for two turns, and this can only trigger once per turn.

Giant Tree of Rapt Brooding (2pc) is her best planar ornament. It raises her SPD outright, and once she crosses a SPD threshold, it further increases her and Little Ica’s Outgoing Healing, stacking cleanly with her own SPD-scaling kit.

Broken Keel is a solid ornament alternative if the party already has enough SPD, since it trades that scaling for a flat party-wide CRIT DMG buff instead.

Hyacine’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: SPD

Priority 2: HP%

Priority 3: CRIT DMG%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 4,500+ HP outside combat, and target a 200 SPD breakpoint in battle. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Hyacine’s A2 Bonus Ability already grants her and Little Ica a large flat CRIT Rate boost, so CRIT Rate substats are not worth chasing. Put that investment into SPD and HP% instead.

Hyacine’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Skill: Love Over the Rainbow Highest Where most of her party-wide healing comes from. Ultimate: We Who Fly Into Twilight Highest Increases healing and grants the Max HP buff that scales HP-based teammates. Talent: First Light Heals the World High Increases Little Ica’s damage every time healing occurs. Basic ATK: When Breeze Kisses Cirrus Low Rarely used outside of Little Ica’s Follow-up loop.

Hyacine’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Fear-Stomped Flesh 15 Courage-Torn Chest 15 Glory-Aspersed Torso 15 A Glass of the Besotted Era 65 Credit 888,000

A Glass of the Besotted Era is Hyacine’s Stagnant Shadow drop, while Fear-Stomped Flesh, Courage-Torn Chest, and Glory-Aspersed Torso come from farming Titankin enemies in Amphoreus.

Hyacine’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Farm these materials from their respective domains a few weeks before pushing traces, since several are calendar-gated drops. Tracks of Destiny in particular comes from weekly boss rewards, so budget multiple weeks to collect a full set.

Material Total Bija of Consciousness 18 Fear-Stomped Flesh 41 Seedling of Manas 69 Courage-Torn Chest 56 Flower of Alaya 139 Glory-Aspersed Torso 58 Lost Echo of the Shared Wish 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Best Hyacine Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Hyacine heavily favors team compositions centered around HP manipulation and Remembrance mechanics. She shines alongside high-frequency attackers who drain or expand the team’s HP pool (such as Castorice), providing automatic, reaction-based healing whenever team health fluctuates.

Achieving high combat speeds (200+ SPD) is very important to maximize her personal turns, advance her memosprite Little Ica, and keep her “After Rain” field active. Her weakest compositions are standard, slow hypercarry setups that fail to utilize her unique HP-scaling buffs and stunt her fast, skill-heavy rotation cycles.

Best Overall Hyacine Team

Best Hyacine Team (Overall) Role Hyacine Support Castorice DPS March 7th • Evernight Hybrid Cyrene Support

Hyacine’s SPD scaling makes her the best sustain-type support option for HP-consuming attackers like Castorice, since her healing keeps pace with Castorice’s own HP costs while her Ultimate’s Max HP buff raises Castorice’s damage ceiling at the same time.

Evernight capitalizes on this by feeding into the team’s HP fluctuations to fuel her Memoria stacks, while providing massive CRIT DMG buffs to ally memosprites. With Cyrene rounding out the team with additional amplification, every member of this comp benefits from the same HP-focused stat pool.

Best F2P Hyacine Team

Best F2P Hyacine Team Role Hyacine Support Remembrance Trailblazer DPS Pela Support Asta Support

Hyacine and the Remembrance Trailblazer share the same memosprite mechanics, so her healing and Max HP buff both feed directly into the Trailblazer’s own damage output. Pela strips enemy DEF with her Ultimate, and Asta adds ATK and SPD buffs, giving this F2P lineup enough damage to clear most content without any limited units.

Best Hyacine Team Alternatives

Blade is a drop-in replacement for Castorice, since his HP consumption mechanics benefit from the same healing and Max HP scaling Hyacine already provides.

Jingliu scales her attacks on HP after her kit rework, making her another strong fit for Hyacine’s Max HP buff without needing a dedicated Remembrance DPS.

Tribbie is an exceptional DPS-support hybrid and offensive Harmony buffer in dual-DPS setups. Because Tribbie is also an HP-scaling unit who provides massive universal All-Type RES PEN, her kit works in perfect harmony with Hyacine’s HP field.

Again, the constant across every alternative here is HP scaling. Any damage dealer that consumes or scales off HP turns Hyacine’s healing and Max HP buff into direct damage, so that single trait is what to look for when picking a teammate for her outside these recommendations.

Hyacine Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Cradle the Candle of Night Highest During “After Rain,” raises all allies’ Max HP further and restores extra HP to Hyacine after she attacks. This is the single best value Eidolon in her kit. E2: Come Sit in My Courtyard Medium Grants a temporary SPD boost whenever an ally loses HP, useful for closing small gaps to her SPD breakpoint. E3: Depart, Unto the Sun! Low A pure trace level increase to Ultimate, Basic ATK, and Little Ica’s Skill, with no new effect. E4: Sunlit Amber, Yours to Keep High Converts excess SPD past 200 into additional CRIT DMG for Hyacine and Little Ica, compounding directly with her core SPD-scaling build. E5: Twilight Drapes the Tide Low A pure trace level increase to Skill and Talent, useful mainly as a stepping stone toward E6. E6: O Sky, Heed My Plea Highest Clears a chunk of Little Ica’s healing tally instantly and grants the whole team All-Type RES PEN whenever Little Ica is active, a major team-wide damage increase.

E1 is the practical stopping point for partial investment. It’s the cheapest Eidolon to justify and delivers a real gain to both her survivability and Little Ica’s damage, while E2 through E5 are optional stepping stones toward E6’s team-wide payoff.

Verdict: Is Hyacine Worth Building in 2026?

Hyacine’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Hyacine is one of the strongest sustain units currently available, and her SPD scaling gives her a level of consistency few other healers can match. She’s especially valuable if you already own or plan to pull HP-scaling attackers like Castorice or Evernight, since her kit directly amplifies what they’re already built to do.

If you already have a healer or shielder you’re happy with, she’s still a strong pickup for the long term rather than an urgent one. For anyone chasing a HP-scaling team, though, she’s close to essential, and her signature Light Cone is a genuine, if optional, power spike on top of an already strong base kit.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

FAQs