Best Huohuo Light Cones HSR 2026

I’ve gathered the best Huohuo Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail below, from her best-in-slot pick down to the best fully-F2P option.

Huohuo walks the Abundance Path, so keep in mind that while she can technically equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if she’s equipped with an Abundance Light Cone.

Best Huohuo Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 Night of Fright Huohuo’s own signature cone, built around Energy Regen and a stacking ATK buff for the ally she heals. 2 Post-Op Conversation A Warp banner 4-star that covers most of the same Energy Regen niche for a fraction of the pull cost. 3 Shared Feeling Trades some Energy Regen for teamwide Energy on Skill use, which helps SP-hungry teams. 4 Quid Pro Quo The best F2P pick. It can be bought up to S5 from the Forgotten Hall Store, no gacha pulls needed. 5 Time Waits for No One A decent 5-star alternative if you already own it. It boosts Huohuo’s HP and Outgoing Healing and deals chip damage to a random enemy whenever an ally attacks.

Night of Fright – Best in Slot

Night of Fright is genuinely worth pulling for Huohuo, but it’s not a must-have. Its passive increases her Energy Regeneration Rate by 12%, which lets her reach her high-cost Ultimate faster and more reliably. Whenever any ally uses their own Ultimate, Huohuo heals whoever has the lowest HP percentage for an amount equal to 10% of that ally’s Max HP.

That heal also grants the healed ally a stacking ATK buff of 2.4% per stack, up to five stacks over two turns. The catch is that this buff only matters for teams that actually use ATK to scale damage.

Elation teams and other non-ATK scalers get little value from it, so the ceiling this Light Cone offers depends heavily on who Huohuo is healing. It’s obtainable from its own limited banner rerun or through the Stellar Convergence shop using Light Cone Memory Shards.

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Best Alternatives to Night of Fright

Post-Op Conversation is the closest 4-star match to Huohuo’s signature. It raises Energy Regeneration Rate by 8% and boosts her Outgoing Healing by 12% whenever she uses her Ultimate. Since it’s available from any standard or limited warp banner, it’s realistic to pick up early without much luck-based grinding.

Shared Feeling takes a different approach. It increases Outgoing Healing by 10% and regenerates 2 Energy for every ally on the team each time Huohuo uses her Skill. That teamwide Energy trickle is a real asset in Skill Point-heavy teams where allies are waiting on their own Ultimates, even though it gives up some of the personal Energy Regen that Post-Op Conversation offers.

Time Waits for No One is a massive HP stat stick and a good Healing-booster for Huohuo. But because it offers zero Energy regen, it actively slows down her Ultimate rotations and diminishes her value as an offensive team buffer.

Best F2P Light Cone for Huohuo

The best F2P Light Cone for Huohuo is Quid Pro Quo, since it can be bought from the Forgotten Hall Store instead of relying on warp luck. Its passive regenerates 8 Energy for a randomly chosen ally under 50% Energy at the start of Huohuo’s turn.

It’s also droppable from weekly Echo of War bosses, so Honkai Star Rail players who clear their weeklies consistently can pick up copies over time. The random-targetting of its energy regen effect means it’s less consistent than Post-Op Conversation, but the fact that it’s fully earnable through free grinding makes it the clear F2P recommendation here.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Huohuo?

Night of Fright is the best overall pick for Huohuo if you already own it or don’t mind farming Light Cone Memory Shards, since the extra healing and stacking ATK buff have the highest ceiling of anything on this list.

If you’d rather save your pulls, Post-Op Conversation gets you most of the same Energy Regen benefit from the standard banner, and Quid Pro Quo is a completely free option that still solves real Energy problems on ATK-hungry teams. None of these choices are wasted investment since Huohuo can slot into most team comps as a sustain unit.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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