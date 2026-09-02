Huohuo HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Huohuo is a 5-star Wind element character on the Abundance Path in HSR, and she stands out among sustains for how much offense she brings alongside her healing. Her kit leans on cleansing debuffs, restoring Energy, and buffing the whole team’s ATK, which makes her a natural fit for teams that go hard on Ultimates.

This character guide covers Huohuo’s kit, her Traces and Eidolons, and where her banner and top-up situation stand right now , so you can decide whether she is worth building around for your own roster.

Huohuo at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Wind Path Abundance Role Support Released Version 1.5 (Bloom in Gloom banner) Reruns Version 3.1 (Bloom in Gloom banner) Voice actors Megan Shipman and Aaron Veach (EN)



Maria Naganawa and Takeshi Hirabayashi (JP)



Ge Zirui and Liu Beichen (CH)



Kim Chae-rin and Han Bok-hyun (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail?

Huohuo is a trainee Ten-Lords Commission judge from the Xianzhou Luofu, even though she doesn’t look the part. She’s a young Foxian girl possessed by a heliobus, a spirit whose presence lets her sense and subdue evil.

Despite the responsibility resting on her, she’s a timid, easily-spooked character – at least until her other side comes out. She takes the work seriously precisely because she’s scared of it, and that mix of dedication and anxiety comes through in how the Luofu’s other Judges and residents see her.

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Huohuo’s Kit Explained

Huohuo’s whole kit is built around a status called Divine Provision, which she gains from her Skill, Talisman: Protection, or her Ultimate, Tail: Spiritual Domination. Landing either ability triggers her Talent, Possession: Ethereal Metaflow and Divine Provision, which is where most of her utility actually comes from.

Whenever Divine Provision is active, at the start of an ally’s turn, or whenever an ally uses their own Ultimate, Huohuo automatically heals that ally. Simultaneously, if anyone else on the team has dropped to half HP or below, they get topped up too.

Every one of those passive healing triggers also strips a debuff, allowing her to cleanse the party constantly without spending extra turns on it.

Her Skill is a single-target cleanse-and-heal that spills some of that same healing onto adjacent allies, useful for keeping a frontline pair alive at once. Her Ultimate hands the whole team a slice of their max Energy back plus a solid ATK buff for two turns, which is what makes her such a good fit for teams built around expensive Ultimates.

Outside combat, her Technique, Fiend: Impeachment of Evil, scares nearby enemies into fleeing and can weaken their ATK the moment the fight actually starts, giving the team an effective survivability cushion before the first turn.

Huohuo’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Huohuo’s Traces actually do, followed by her Eidolons.

Huohuo’s Traces

Her Basic ATK, Banner: Stormcaller, deals Wind DMG equal to up to 50% of Huohuo’s Max HP to a single enemy at max Trace level, which keeps her relevant on offense even though she isn’t meant to carry damage.

Her Skill, Talisman: Protection, dispels one debuff from a single ally and heals them for up to 24% of Huohuo’s Max HP plus 640 at max level, while allies standing next to that target get 19.2% of her Max HP plus 512.

Her Talent, Possession: Ethereal Metaflow, is passive and fires automatically once Divine Provision is active: at max level it heals for up to 4.5% of Huohuo’s Max HP plus 120 each time it triggers, dispels a debuff on every trigger, and can go off up to six times before Divine Provision needs refreshing through another Skill or Ultimate cast.

Her Ultimate, Tail: Spiritual Domination, costs 140 Energy and, at max Trace level, restores 20% of every other ally’s max Energy at once on top of a 40% ATK buff that lasts two turns.

Huohuo’s Technique Fiend: Impeachment of Evil Terrorizes nearby enemies before battle starts, making them flee, and gives the team a 100% base chance to reduce every enemy’s ATK by 25% for two turns once combat begins.

Huohuo’s Bonus Abilities Fearful to Act Grants Huohuo 30 Energy and Divine Provision for two turns the moment battle starts. The Cursed One Increases her resistance to Crowd Control debuffs by 35%, and her Ultimate gives an extra 24% ATK to any ally whose Energy cost is 160 or higher. Stress Reaction to Horror Restores 1 Energy to Huohuo every time her Talent triggers a heal.

Huohuo’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +28% HP +18% Effect RES +5 SPD

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Huohuo’s Eidolons

Her E1, Anchored to Vessel, Specters Nestled, extends Divine Provision by a full turn and, while it’s active, boosts Huohuo’s own Outgoing Healing by 20% and every ally’s SPD by 12%. It’s one of the strongest single-Eidolon pickups in the kit since the SPD buff alone speeds up the whole team’s turn order.

Her E2, Sealed in Tail, Wraith Subdued, protects an ally from being knocked out while Divine Provision is active, instantly healing them for 50% of their max HP instead. This can only happen twice per battle and costs a turn of Divine Provision’s remaining duration each time it saves someone.

E3 and E5 are “filler” Eidolons that raise her Ultimate, Talent, Skill, and Basic ATK levels. E4 scales her Skill and Talent healing higher the lower an ally’s current HP is, up to 80% more healing at the low end, and E6 gives whoever she heals a 50% damage boost for two turns.

None of these four are quite as valuable as her E1, but E4 and E6 in particular are fantastic premium upgrades for players looking to hyper-optimize her.

Huohuo Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Huohuo Good?

Huohuo is an EX-tier support that performs outstandingly well on teams built around Energy-hungry, ATK-scaling damage dealers like Saber or Yunli, since her Ultimate’s Energy restoration and ATK buff both feed directly into what these characters need to keep firing off big hits.

Huohuo’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Since her Energy and ATK support capabilities hold up across every endgame mode and synergizes with most top-tier team comps, she’s still one of the most sought-after supports to date despite being released in the “early days” of HSR. She’s one of the few “powercreep-immune” units in the game.

Now, her healing on its own is solid, but not really the reason to run her. Otherwise, she’s a terrific slot-in for hypercarry teams specifically to bypass standard Energy Regeneration thresholds.

How to Get Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Huohuo can be pulled from her own Character Event Warp whenever her banner, Bloom in Gloom, is active, not in the permanent Standard Warp. She first arrived in Version 1.5, and her most recent rerun ran in Version 3.1 from March 19 to April 8, 2025.

No further reruns for her has been officially announced yet, but do note that Huohuo has been purchasable directly from the Stellar Convergence shop with a Companion Spirit since Version 4.2, so you now have a non-gacha route to take if you need her on your roster.

If you caught her banner live and want to go the gacha route anyway, you’ll need Stellar Jades, the currency you convert Oneiric Shards into at a 1:1 rate if you top up. You can then spend your Stellar Jades to buy Special Warp Passes, at 160 Jades per pass, and the Special Warp Passes are what you actually spend on her Character Event Warp.

Always remember that it’s worth checking the store’s current Oneiric Shard top-up bonuses and limited-time bundles before spending anything, since these can significantly increase the value of your top-ups.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Huohuo in 2026?

Huohuo earns her spot as one of the best all-around sustains in HSR because she does more than keep the team alive. Every heal she lands also strips a debuff, and her Ultimate hands out Energy and ATK on top of that, which is a rare combination for a Path of Abundance character.

If your roster already has ATK-scaling attackers who burn through Energy fast, she’s an easy pull, or you can just buy her Convergence shop if you want to save your pulling currencies elsewhere. She’s less essential if your teams already run dedicated sustains and don’t have Energy problems, since her healing alone doesn’t really stand out enough to justify a second support slot on its own.

Pros Cons ✅ Heals multiple allies from a single Skill cast, with extra passive healing from Divine Provision



✅ Ultimate restores Energy and buffs ATK for the whole team at once



✅ Cleanses a debuff on nearly every heal trigger, active or passive



✅ E1 adds a team-wide SPD boost on top of more Outgoing Healing



✅ Purchasable from the Stellar Convergence shop since Version 4.2, so she’s easy to pick up outside her banner



✅ Long-term value in any team built around Energy-hungry Ultimates ❌ Healing can fall behind against high-burst bosses and factions



❌ Offers little value to allies who don’t scale off ATK or use unusual Energy costs



❌ Emergency top-up healing draws from the team’s Skill Point pool



❌ No shield or guaranteed protection against a single big hit

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