Best Huohuo Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

Huohuo is a 5-star Wind Abundance character in Honkai Star Rail who heals through Divine Provision while also handing out Energy Regeneration and ATK buffs from her Ultimate. She’s one of the few sustain units who can pull double duty as a genuine support.

I’ve put together the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Huohuo build in this guide, along with a full rotation breakdown and a final verdict on whether she’s worth building right now.

TL;DR – Best Huohuo Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Night of Fright Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Quid Pro Quo Best Relic Set Messenger Traversing Hackerspace (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Fleet of the Ageless (2pc) Main Stats Body: Outgoing Healing



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: HP%



Link Rope: Energy Regen Rate Substat priority SPD = HP% > Effect RES% > DEF% Best team (Overall) Huohuo (Support)



Silver Wolf Lv 999 (DPS)



Yao Guang (Support)



Sparxie (DPS) Best team (F2P) Huohuo (Support)



Dan Heng (DPS)



Yukong (Support)



Trailblazer Preservation (Support)

How to Play Huohuo: Rotation and Tips

Huohuo’s rotation revolves around keeping Divine Provision active. After she uses her Skill, Talisman: Protection, or her Ultimate, Tail: Spiritual Domination, she gains Divine Provision for 3 turns, which passively heals the lowest-HP ally and anyone under 50% HP at the start of their turn.

Open most fights with her Ultimate when possible, since her A2 trace already grants 30 Energy and 2 turns of Divine Provision at battle start.

Use her Skill only when you need the burst heal and debuff cleanse on a specific target, since Divine Provision handles most of the passive healing for free. Her Basic ATK, Banner: Stormcaller, exists only to generate Energy and SP when nothing better is available.

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Best Light Cones for Huohuo

Night of Fright is Huohuo’s signature and her best overall Light Cone. It increases her Energy Regeneration Rate and gives extra healing plus a stacking ATK buff whenever she uses her Ultimate, which directly supports her role of keeping Energy-hungry teammates online.

Post-Op Conversation is a very strong 4-star alternative. At Superimposition 5, it boosts her Energy Regeneration Rate by up to 16% as well as her outgoing healing, covering most of what her signature does, albeit to a lesser extent.

Shared Feeling is worth using in teams with spare Skill Points, since it increases her Outgoing Healing and regenerates Energy for the whole team whenever she uses her Skill.

Time Waits for No One is a decent 5-star alternative if you already own it. It boosts her HP and Outgoing Healing while also chipping in a small amount of DMG to a random enemy whenever an ally attacks.

Quid Pro Quo is a 100% farmable, completely free-to-play (F2P) 4-star Light Cone that turns Huohuo into a relentless battery for your team. It automatically injects a massive 16 Energy into a random teammate with less than 50% Energy at the start of Huohuo’s turn.

For a more in-depth look at Huohuo’s best Light Cones, visit our Best Huohuo Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Messenger Traversing Hackerspace (4pc) is Huohuo’s best Relic set for general use. It gives her flat SPD and lets her buff the party’s SPD every time she uses her Ultimate, which helps the whole team hit its Speed breakpoints faster.

Warrior Goddess of Sun and Thunder (4pc) is a strong alternative if Huohuo is running in a CRIT-centric team, since it hands out a party-wide CRIT DMG buff instead of the SPD utility above.

Fleet of the Ageless (2pc) is her best Planar Ornament. The HP boost feeds directly into her healing output, and the ATK% buff it grants keeps her useful even outside dedicated Energy comps.

Broken Keel (2pc) is the second-best Ornament choice. It trades the HP and ATK% from Fleet of the Ageless for a teamwide CRIT DMG buff, which is stronger for non-DoT teams that already have their healing covered elsewhere.

Huohuo’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: SPD

SPD Priority 2: HP%

HP% Priority 3: Effect RES%,

Effect RES%, Priority 4: DEF%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 5,600 HP or higher outside combat, and target at least a 134 SPD breakpoint in battle, ideally 143 if your Light Cone and Relics allow it. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

SPD and HP% both directly improve her kit, since SPD gets her turns (and Divine Provision procs) rolling faster, while HP% raises the numbers behind every heal she has. Effect RES helps her resist Crowd Control, but it’s not a high priority pickup – her DEF% even more so.

Huohuo’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Basic ATK: Banner: Stormcaller Low She isn’t meant to deal damage, so her Basic ATK can be left at base level. Skill: Talisman: Protection High Upgrading her Skill simply increases the healing and cleanse it provides. Ultimate: Tail: Spiritual Domination Highest Improving her Ultimate increases both her Energy Regeneration and the ATK buff she grants, directly boosting the party’s offense. Talent: Possession: Ethereal Metaflow High Upgrading her Talent increases the passive healing Divine Provision provides off-turn. Bonus Ability: Fearful to Act Highest Buffs the ATK of allies with an Energy cost of 160 or higher even further. Bonus Ability: The Cursed One Highest Lets her get an Ultimate off at the start of battle, along with an early Divine Provision. Bonus Ability: Stress Reaction to Horror High Regenerates Energy every time her Talent heals allies, a small but consistent stream toward her next Ultimate.

Huohuo’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Immortal Scionette 15 Immortal Aeroblossom 15 Immortal Lumintwig 15 Ascendant Debris 65 Credit 308,000

Huohuo’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Seed of Abundance 15 Immortal Scionette 41 Sprout of Life 72 Immortal Aeroblossom 56 Flower of Eternity 139 Immortal Lumintwig 58 Regret of Infinite Ochema 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

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Best Huohuo Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Huohuo’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Huohuo Team

Best Huohuo Team (Overall) Role Huohuo Support Silver Wolf Lv 999 DPS Yao Guang Support Sparxie DPS

Her Ultimate’s percentage-based Energy Regeneration is a massive boon for Energy-hungry hypercarries like Sparxie, since it lets her keep their Ultimates coming online far more often than they’d manage otherwise.

More importantly, it creates a powerful secondary battery loop with Yao Guang. By forcefully pulling Yao Guang’s Ultimate ahead of schedule, the team secures much higher uptime on All-Type RES PEN and continuous follow-up attack triggers.

Silver Wolf Lv. 999 doesn’t directly consume Huohuo’s energy, but Huohuo’s massive ATK% buffs skyrocket her follow-up and scaling damage. And if you happen to have her E1 unlocked, the passive Speed boost acts as an incredible secondary multiplier, directly helping both Silver Wolf Lv. 999 and Yao Guang reach their critical high-speed breakpoint thresholds much easier.

Best F2P Huohuo Team

Best Huohuo Team (F2P) Role Huohuo Support Dan Heng DPS Yukong Support Trailblazer Perseverance Support

This example free-to-play team leans on Huohuo as the primary sustain while she also buffs the team’s ATK and restores Energy. Since her own healing may not cover every fight, Trailblazer Perseverance backs her up as a second layer of survivability through shields and taunts.

Best Huohuo Team Alternatives

Kafka is a strong swap into a DoT-focused Huohuo team, since most DoT units scale off ATK and benefit directly from the ATK buff her Ultimate grants.

Black Swan works as another DoT sub-DPS option alongside Huohuo, applying extra DoTs and using her own Ultimate to increase the damage enemies take.

Argenti has a massive 180-Energy requirement for his fully powered Ultimate, making him one of Huohuo’s absolute best partners. Her flat percent-based energy injection drastically speeds up his rotation, allowing him to pull off his devastating AoE bursts much more frequently.

Aglaea relies heavily on chaining her Supreme Stance activations back-to-back, but her steep energy demands can severely slow her down. Huohuo acts as a vital battery to solve this issue, while simultaneously providing an ATK buff that boosts both Aglaea and her Garmentmaker

Tingyun pairs well with Huohuo because both characters restore Energy and buff ATK, stacking two Energy sources on top of each other for even faster Ultimate uptime across the team.

Saber, another Energy-hungry, Ult-reliant DPS, benefits from continuous energy cycling and a raw ATK boost to maximize her Wind Destruction damage ceiling.

Gepard is worth slotting in for tougher content, since his shields cover the burst damage that Huohuo’s own healing isn’t built to soak.

Fu Xuan can also back up Huohuo as a second sustain layer, using Matrix of Prescience to keep the party alive against the hardest-hitting bosses.

Yunli is a counter-based physical hypercarry whose damage peaks when she can frequently taunt enemies with her Ultimate. Because of her high energy cap, she recovers a massive chunk of energy from Huohuo’s Ultimate, allowing her to spam parries and heal off any chip damage.

Whichever alternative you pick, the constant that matters most is Energy. Huohuo is one of the most flexible supports in Honkai Star Rail, but she excels most when backing up teammates who rely on their Ultimate as their main source of damage and need a hefty Energy cost to meet their ult spams.

Huohuo Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Anchored to Vessel, Specters Nestled Highest Extends Divine Provision by 1 turn, boosts her Outgoing Healing by 20% while it’s active, and grants the whole party a 12% SPD buff. E2: Sealed in Tail, Wraith Subdued Low Prevents an ally from being knocked down while Divine Provision is active, restoring 50% of their Max HP instead, but only twice per battle. E3: Cursed by Fate, Moths to Flame Low A pure level-up Eidolon, boosting Ultimate and Talent level by 2 each with no new effect. E4: Tied in Life, Bound to Strife Medium Increases her Outgoing Healing based on how low the target ally’s HP is, up to an 80% boost at critically low HP. E5: Mandated by Edict, Evils Evicted Low Another pure level-up Eidolon, boosting Skill and Basic ATK level with no new effect. E6: Woven Together, Cohere Forever High Increases a healed ally’s DMG dealt by 50% for 2 turns, a genuine damage boost on top of her sustain kit.

E1 is the practical stopping point for most players. The SPD buff and extended Divine Provision uptime give the biggest return for the smallest investment, and everything past it is a much steeper drop-off in value.

Verdict: Is Huohuo Worth Building in 2026?

Huohuo’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Huohuo remains one of the strongest sustain-type supports in the game right now, mainly because handing out flat Energy batteries to the rest of the team is still a rare utility upgrade that most other healers cannot offer. She’s decently cushioned from the “powercreep effect” too, since demand for Energy-hungry Ultimate attackers keeps giving her kit genuine value patch after patch.

Her healing alone can struggle against high-burst enemy factions, so she isn’t the safest pick against the hardest-hitting bosses in the game. If your roster already has plenty of Ultimate-reliant attackers, though, she’s very much worth building, and keep in mind that she’s now in the Stellar Convergence shop, which makes her way more accessible than most top-tier sustains.

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