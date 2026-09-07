Firefly HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Firefly is one of the strongest Fire element attackers on the Destruction path in HSR, built entirely around a single explosive transformation that turns her own HP into massive Break damage. She’s a limited 5-star who spends turns setting up before detonating an enemy’s Toughness bar in one violent state change, and that identity makes her one of the more distinctive damage dealers in the game right now.

This character guide covers her kit, her Traces and Eidolons, her banner and top-up situation, and a final verdict on whether she’s worth pulling for based on what your roster already has .

Firefly at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Fire Path Destruction Role DPS Released Version 2.3 (Firefull Flyshine banner) Reruns Version 2.7 (Firefull Flyshine banner)



Version 3.4 (Firefull Flyshine banner)



Version 3.7 (Firefull Flyshine banner)



Version 4.2 (Indelible Coterie Phase 1 banner) Voice actors Analesa Fisher | SAM: Adin Rudd (EN)



Kusunoki Tomori| SAM: Kasama Jun (JP)



Song Yuanyuan | SAM: Gan Ziqi (CH)



Yu Hye-ji | SAM: Jang Seo-hwa (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Firefly in Honkai Star Rail?

Firefly is introduced as a mysterious fighter whose true identity stays deliberately obscured for most of her introductory questline. She pilots a combat suit that lets her burn through her own HP for a short but devastating transformed state, an idea that carries directly into her gameplay as Complete Combustion.

She’s guarded and mission-focused, saying little, and her early scenes lean into that mystery instead of resolving it outright. Her character concept is built around risk and payoff.

Everything about her kit, from the HP cost on her Skill to the timer on her transformation, paints her as a fighter who commits fully instead of playing it safe. That tension between vulnerability and raw destructive power is the throughline of her design, in and out of combat.

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Firefly’s Kit Explained

Firefly’s kit runs in two distinct phases, and understanding the switch between them is the whole point of playing her.

1. Setting up before Complete Combustion

Outside her transformed state, Firefly plays a support-adjacent setup role. Her Basic ATK, Order: Flare Propulsion, and her Skill, Order: Aerial Bombardment, both deal single-target Fire damage, but the Skill’s real function is spending 40 percent of her own Max HP to refund a large chunk of Energy and advance her own turn. This is a deliberate resource trade: she’s paying HP now to reach her Ultimate faster later.

2. Complete Combustion and the Enhanced kit

Her Ultimate, Fyrefly Type-IV: Complete Combustion, is where the kit actually pays off. Entering this state advances her action, upgrades her Basic ATK and Skill into their Enhanced forms, and grants a large SPD boost for the duration.

While transformed, her Enhanced Skill, Fyrefly Type-IV: Deathstar Overload, applies Fire Weakness to a target and its neighbors and deals heavy Fire damage scaled by her own Break Effect, which is the stat her entire build revolves around.

Her Talent, Chrysalid Pyronexus, is what keeps this HP-spending plan from killing her, cutting incoming damage sharply the lower her HP drops and boosting her Effect RES while transformed.

Firefly’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Firefly’s Traces actually do, followed by her Eidolons.

Firefly’s Traces

Her Basic ATK, Order: Flare Propulsion, deals Fire DMG equal to up to 100% of Firefly’s ATK to one enemy. Its Enhanced version, Fyrefly Type-IV: Pyrogenic Decimation, restores 20 percent of her Max HP and deals up to 150% of her ATK in Fire DMG to that same target.

Her Skill, Order: Aerial Bombardment, consumes 40 percent of her Max HP and restores Energy equal to up to 60 percent of her Max Energy, dealing up to 200% of her ATK in Fire DMG to a single enemy. If her HP is too low to pay the cost, it drops to 1 instead of failing. Its Enhanced form, Fyrefly Type-IV: Deathstar Overload, restores 25 percent Max HP, applies Fire Weakness to the target and adjacent enemies for 2 turns, and deals Fire DMG scaling with her Break Effect (capped at 360 percent) to the main target and a smaller share to those adjacent enemies.

Her Talent, Chrysalid Pyronexus, reduces the damage she takes as her HP drops, reaching up to a 40 percent reduction at 20 percent HP or lower, and raises her Effect RES by up to 30 percent while in Complete Combustion. If she enters battle under 50 percent Energy, it’s refilled to that threshold, and reaching full Energy afterward dispels her own debuffs.

Her Ultimate, Fyrefly Type-IV: Complete Combustion, advances her action by 100 percent and unlocks her Enhanced Basic ATK and Enhanced Skill. While transformed, her SPD rises by up to 60, and using either Enhanced ability boosts her Weakness Break efficiency and the Break damage those enemies take. She cannot use her Ultimate again until the state ends.

Firefly’s Technique Δ Order: Meteoric Incineration Lets Firefly leap into the air and move freely for several seconds before plunging into an attack. On landing, she applies Fire Weakness to every enemy for 2 turns, then deals Fire DMG to the whole enemy team.

Firefly’s Bonus Abilities Module γ: Core Overload For every 10 points of ATK above 1800, Firefly’s Break Effect increases, giving her a meaningful damage boost once her stats are properly built. Module β: Autoreactive Armor While in Complete Combustion with high enough Break Effect, attacking a Weakness Broken enemy converts part of that hit into a Super Break DMG instance instead. Module α: Antilag Outburst While transformed, her Break Effect rises further, and inflicting Weakness Break with an Enhanced ability delays her Complete Combustion countdown, letting the state run longer.

Firefly’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +5 SPD +18.0% Effect RES +37.3% Break Effect

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Firefly’s Eidolons

Her E1, In Reddened Chrysalis, I Once Rest, is a genuinely strong early upgrade. Her Enhanced Skill ignores 15 percent of the target’s DEF and stops consuming Skill Points entirely, which solves most of the SP pressure her kit otherwise creates.

Her E2, From Shattered Sky, I Free Fall, is widely considered the best stopping point for spenders, since defeating an enemy or inflicting Weakness Break with an Enhanced ability while transformed grants her an immediate extra turn, once per turn.

E3 through E6 mostly add smaller, incremental value. E3 and E5 simply raise her ability levels. E4 gives her a large Effect RES boost while transformed, useful against crowd control but not a priority pickup.

Her E6, In Finalized Morrow, I Full Bloom, is the exception worth calling out on its own. It raises her Fire RES PEN and Weakness Break efficiency while using her Enhanced abilities, giving a real boost to her already massive Break output for players chasing a full investment.

Firefly Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Firefly Good?

Firefly is a strong pick specifically for teams built around Super Break damage, like the Harmony Trailblazer and Gallagher, both of which lean into the same Break-focused game plan her Destruction path kit already wants to run.

Firefly’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Firefly is one of the strongest Destruction damage dealers in Honkai Star Rail with absurd Break damage, strong self-sustain, and the ability to spread Fire Weakness across the whole enemy team at once.

Her kit revolves entirely around Complete Combustion, the transformed state where nearly all of her real damage happens, which means her performance is heavily tied to how consistently a team can get her into that state and keep her there.

Firefly’s single-target and Break-focused damage translates cleanly into Memory of Chaos and Apocalyptic Shadow, though her Pure Fiction (AoE-centric) ceiling trails slightly behind those two modes.

How to Get Firefly in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Firefly is a limited 5-star, so she can only be pulled from her own Character Event Warp (Firefull Flyshine banner) while it’s live, not from the permanent Standard Warp. A single pull on her banner costs one Star Rail Special Pass, which can be bought with 160 Stellar Jades. For spenders topping-up, Oneiric Shards convert 1:1 with Stellar Jades.

Just remember, if you’re planning on topping-up to get Firefly, her Eidolons, or her signature Light Cone, it’s always worth checking the store’s Oneiric top-up bonuses, time-limited bundles, Nameless Honor Battle Pass, and Express Supply Pass before you buy anything. These will significantly increase the value of your top-ups and give you more pulls-per-spend.

Firefly debuted in Honkai Star Rail Version 2.3 on her Firefull Flyshine banner, and her most recent rerun placed her inside the Indelible Coterie (Phase 1) banner during Version 4.2. No further rerun has been officially announced for her as of yet.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Firefly in 2026?

Firefly is one of the best Destruction damage dealers currently available, and her combination of absurd Break damage, strong self-sustain through her Talent, and reliable Fire Weakness application makes her a genuine centerpiece for a Break-focused roster.

Her main drawback is the gap between her floor and her ceiling. A lightly invested Firefly still functions, but she needs real stat investment, a properly built Break Effect stat line, and ideally a Harmony Trailblazer or similar teammate to reach the numbers she’s actually capable of.

If your roster is missing a strong Break-oriented Fire attacker, or you already enjoy the Super Break playstyle, she’s a safe and rewarding pull to commit resources to.

Pros Cons ✅ Deals massive Super Break damage once she’s set up in Complete Combustion



✅ Constantly applies Fire Weakness to several enemies at once, keeping Break setups easy to maintain



✅ Very high natural Toughness damage even before her teammates contribute



✅ Tanky enough on her own that some teams can skip a dedicated sustain unit entirely



✅ Extremely fast, with built-in SPD boosts and Action Advances that let her act far more often



✅ Fully self-sufficient on Energy, so she never needs an external battery to reach her Ultimate ❌ Her real ceiling needs a genuinely premium team, so a budget lineup underperforms noticeably



❌ Burns through Skill Points quickly, which strains SP-hungry teams



❌ Reaching modern Toughness bar values without a strong Break Effect Light Cone is a real stretch



❌ Needs heavy stat investment before her damage actually peaks

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