Best Evernight Light Cones HSR 2026

Picking the best Evernight Light Cone can change just how much DEF Ignore and personal damage she brings to a Memosprite team.

But before you pick the best Evernight Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind – Evernight walks the Remembrance Path. While she can physically equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique effects will only trigger if she’s equipped with a Remembrance Light Cone.

With that usual disclaimer out of the way, here’s the full breakdown of Evernight’s best Light Cones, from her best-in-slot signature to the strongest F2P picks.

Best Evernight Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Here’s how Evernight’s Light Cone options stack up once you weigh raw output against how easy each one is to get.

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 To Evernight’s Stars Evernight’s signature grants a teamwide memosprite DEF Ignore, a straight DMG boost, and Energy return, covering both her Main DPS and Sub DPS roles at once. 2 Make Farewells More Beautiful This 5-star alternative trades some of the signature’s team utility for an even stronger personal DEF Ignore and an Action Advance after her memosprite disappears. 3 The Flower Remembers A Battle Pass 4-star that boosts both Evernight’s and Evey’s CRIT DMG. 4 Sweat Now, Cry Less A Battle Pass 4-star that leans into raw CRIT Rate and a memosprite DMG buff. 5 Time Waits for No One The most accessible, F2P-friendly option, but only suitable as a temporary stat-stick.

To Evernight’s Stars – Best in Slot

To Evernight’s Stars is Evernight’s best-in-slot Light Cone, and by quite a large margin. At Superimposition 1, it grants +30% Max HP, and whenever her memosprite uses an ability she gains a buff that lets every ally’s memosprite ignore 20% DEF on their next hit.

It also boosts the DMG dealt by Evernight and her memosprite by 30%, and refunds 8 Energy whenever her memosprite disappears, which helps offset her Ultimate’s steep 240-point cost.

That combination is rare, since most signature Light Cones only buff their own wearer, but this one lifts every memosprite on the team at once, which lines up with what her kit is built around.

Running Evernight as a main DPS or as a support for Castorice’s memosprite, this Light Cone pulls double duty either way. It is not a skippable pick, and if you can get it, this is the clear ceiling-breaker for her build.

Make Farewells More Beautiful comes closest as a substitute, but it really only helps Evernight’s own damage, not the whole team’s memosprites, so the signature still wins handily on raw team value.

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Best Alternatives to To Evernight’s Stars

Make Farewells More Beautiful is the strongest alternative to Evernight’s signature, and it’s also a limited 5-star cone, so it carries a real pull cost of its own. At Superimposition 1, it grants the same +30% Max HP as the signature, but its DEF Ignore trigger is stronger at 30% and it adds an Action Advance of 12% for Evernight herself whenever her memosprite disappears.

The tradeoff is that its DEF Ignore and Action Advance only apply to Evernight, not to every memosprite on the team, so it works best if you’re running her as your main damage dealer.

The Flower Remembers (another Battle Pass Light Cone) serves as the optimal 4-star Light Cone alternative for Evernight, providing substantial offensive scaling. At Superimposition 1, it increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 24% while granting an additional 24% CRIT DMG boost to their memosprite.

Sweat Now, Cry Less is a Battle Pass Light Cone, so it isn’t technically F2P. At Superimposition 1, it adds +12% CRIT Rate and, while Evernight’s memosprite is on the field, boosts both her and her memosprite’s damage by 24%.

It also leans harder into raw individual output than support, and it can push Evernight’s CRIT Rate past 100% if you’re already running a CRIT Rate support, so keep an eye on overcapping if you plan to build around it.

Best F2P Light Cone for Evernight

Time Waits for No One is the best F2P Light Cone for Evernight, but unfortunately, it’s an Abundance Light Cone and can only be considered a stat-stick that’s outpaced by all the other options listed above. Still, it’s a good stopgap along with The Story’s Next Page until you get something better.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Evernight?

To Evernight’s Stars is the best pick for Evernight if you already own it or plan to pull for it, since it’s the only Light Cone that boosts every memosprite on the team while also paying for its own Energy cost.

Make Farewells More Beautiful is the better choice if 1) you already have it and not Evernight’s sig, 2) you’re building Evernight purely as a solo main damage dealer and 3) you already have another support covering the team’s memosprites.

If neither 5-star option is realistic right now, Time Waits for No One is a completely free, decent substitute. Either Sweat Now, Cry Less or The Flower Remembers is a solid 4-star upgrade path if you already have copies saved from past Battle Passes.

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