Evernight HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

This character guide covers Evernight’s kit, her Eidolons, and what her banner and top-up situation looks like right now. Evernight is a 5-star Ice element character on the Remembrance Path, introduced as a new persona of March 7th within the Chrysos Heirs.

Her playstyle is focused on stacking a resource called Memoria, then unleashing it through her memosprite Evey for burst Ice damage. She’s built as a DPS who also buffs every ally memosprite’s CRIT DMG, making her especially strong in a dedicated Remembrance team.

Evernight at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Ice Path Remembrance Role DPS Released Version 3.6 (The Remembrance of None banner) Reruns Version 4.4 (Indelible Coterie banner) Voice actors Skyler Davenport (EN)



Yui Ogura (JP)



Nuoya (CH)



Jung Hye-won (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

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Story and Background: Who is Evernight in Honkai Star Rail?

Evernight is a persona of March 7th, tied to the Chrysos Heirs faction and to the Remembrance Path’s themes of memory and loss. She’s a “child of Remembrance born from the shadow,” a Chrysos Heir who conceals the Coreflame of Time.

Her in-game introduction (and to avoid further spoilers, this intro section as well) stays deliberately light on plot specifics, since Evernight’s appearance is a massive plot point going into the main Amphoreus storyline – one of the best storylines in the game. Her design leans into a quiet, dreamlike register, matching the Memory Zone setting she’s associated with in Honkai Star Rail‘s overarching narrative.

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Evernight’s Kit Explained

Evernight’s kit runs in two connected phases built around a resource called “Memoria.”

1. Building Memoria before the Ultimate

She summons her memosprite Evey with her Talent, With Me, This Night, then gains Memoria stacks whenever she or Evey loses HP, or when her Skill, Day Gently Slips, is used. Each stack also raises CRIT DMG for both Evernight and Evey, and past 16 Memoria she becomes immune to Crowd Control.

2. The Darkest Riddle burst state

Her Ultimate, O Wakeful World, Goodnight, sends Evey to hit every enemy and pushes Evernight into the Darkest Riddle state, raising damage dealt and damage taken by enemies alike. If Memoria is high enough, Evey’s own Skill can unleash Dream, Dissolving, as Dew, dumping the entire Memoria bar into a single heavy finisher.

This is the payoff moment the whole kit is built toward, and it’s what makes her hit as hard as she does in a dedicated Remembrance team.

Evernight’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Evernight’s Traces actually do, followed by her Eidolons.

Evernight’s Traces

Evernight’s Basic ATK, Time Thence Blurs, deals Ice damage equal to 25% of her Max HP to one enemy. It’s a low-priority button she’ll rarely need once Memoria is flowing.

Her Talent, With Me, This Night, summons Evey at the start of combat and grants a stacking CRIT DMG buff of up to 30% each time she or Evey takes HP loss, alongside Memoria generation and eventual Crowd Control immunity.

Her Skill, Day Gently Slips, spends 10% of her current HP to summon or heal Evey and raises every ally memosprite’s CRIT DMG by up to 12% of Evernight’s own CRIT DMG for two turns, while also adding Memoria.

Her Ultimate, O Wakeful World, Goodnight, triggers Evey’s own strike for up to 100% of Evey’s Max HP to all enemies and opens the Darkest Riddle state, where enemy damage taken rises by 15% and both Evernight and Evey deal up to 30% more damage.

Evernight’s Technique Let it Rain Cold On Thee After using her Technique, Evernight starts the next battle with an effect identical to her Skill’s memosprite CRIT DMG buff, and gains 1 point of Memoria.

Evernight’s Bonus Abilities Dark the Night, Still the Moon Raises Evernight’s and Evey’s CRIT Rate by 35%. Using an ability spends 5% of current HP to further raise both units’ CRIT DMG by 15% for two turns. Rouse the Flame, Lull the Light Regenerates 70 Energy and grants 1 Memoria at the start of combat, then 5 Energy and 1 Memoria every time she or an ally memosprite uses an ability. Kindle the Morn, Drop the Rain While her Skill’s buff is active, having 1, 2, 3, or 4-plus Remembrance characters in the team raises every memosprite’s CRIT DMG by an additional 5%, 15%, 50%, or 65%.

Evernight’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +18.7% CRIT Rate +13.3% CRIT DMG +18.0% Max HP

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Evernight’s Eidolons

E1, Sleep Tight, the Night Dreams Long, raises how much of their original damage ally memosprites deal based on enemy count, from 120% against four-plus targets up to 150% against a single target. It’s a solid, if not essential, damage boost for a Memoria-focused Remembrance team.

E2, Listen Up, the Slumber Speaks Soft, is the widely recommended stopping point for spenders. It raises Evernight’s and Evey’s CRIT DMG by 40%, boosts every point of Memoria gained by an extra 2, and grants 2 extra Darkest Riddle charges on Ultimate use, letting her function as a strong standalone DPS even outside a full Remembrance team.

E3 through E5 mostly add trace levels rather than new mechanics: E3, Fear Not, the Nightmare Lies Past, and E5, Let Go, the “Me” in Memories, raise her Skill, Basic ATK, Talent, Ultimate, and memosprite ability levels, while E4, Wake Up, the Tomorrow is Yours, raises Weakness Break Efficiency for her and Evey. None of these three are individually essential.

E6, Like This, Always, is an excellent Eidolon for any player with the resources to get it. It grants the whole team a permanent All-Type RES PEN buff while Evernight is on the field, and returns 30% of the Memoria spent on Dream, Dissolving, as Dew back to her, extending her burst uptime significantly.

Evernight Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Evernight Good?

Evernight is an EX-tier unit who performs her best in teams built around the Remembrance Path, with characters like Castorice or Cyrene, since her memosprite buffs scale up the more Remembrance characters share the field.

Evernight’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

She pairs especially well with Castorice, since Castorice’s HP-drain playstyle feeds Evernight extra Memoria stacks, and both characters share the same Remembrance-team payoff.

Outside of that specific pairing, Evernight still works as a flexible Ice sub-DPS who buffs whichever memosprites are on her team, though her ceiling is highest when Remembrance characters fill most of the roster.

Her kit’s biggest conditional factor is uptime – she needs to actually lose HP or spend HP to keep Memoria flowing, so a team with heavy shield uptime can blunt her stack generation somewhat. As an Ice element damage dealer, Evernight still holds up in Pure Fiction‘s add-clear waves even without a full Remembrance roster around her.

How to Get Evernight in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Evernight can be pulled from her limited Character Event Warp (The Remembrance of None banner) rather than the permanent Standard Warp, and she was most recently available on the Indelible Coterie banner during her Version 4.4 rerun, running from July 14, 2026, through August 5, 2026.

To pull for her, you can purchase Oneiric Shards which can then be converted 1:1 into Stellar Jades, and 160 Stellar Jades fund one Special Warp Pass (one pull) on her Character Event Warp. Check the current top-up bonuses and time-limited bundles on the store before buying, since both can significantly change what a given top-up amount actually gets you.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Evernight in 2026?

Evernight earns her EX rating by being one of the rare characters who’s both a strong standalone DPS and a powerful buffer for an entire Remembrance roster. If you already run characters like Castorice, Cyrene, or Hyacine, she slots in as a near-essential piece that can carry the team in any game mode.

If you don’t have any other Remembrance characters yet, she still functions as a capable Ice DPS on her own, just without the ceiling her full archetype unlocks. Her HP-based Memoria generation and Darkest Riddle burst window make her a genuinely satisfying character to actually learn how to optimize.

Pros Cons ✅ Hits hard across every endgame mode without needing a perfect setup



✅ Massive Max HP scaling gives her a forgiving damage floor



✅ Buffs every ally memosprite’s CRIT DMG, her own included



✅ Applies Vulnerability through her Ultimate for extra team damage



✅ Skill Point positive, which eases team-building pressure



✅ Rewarding to master, with a high skill ceiling on top of a solid floor ❌ F2P Light Cone options for her are quite underwhelming



❌ Her memosprite buffs are less useful outside a Remembrance archetype



❌ Takes practice to sequence Memoria and Darkest Riddle timing well

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