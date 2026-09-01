Evernight Best Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

I’ve put together the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Evernight build in this guide, along with a full materials list and F2P-friendly team options. Everything below is checked against her current kit and the latest patch data.

Evernight is one of the strongest damage dealers in the current meta, no matter if you run her as a standalone hypercarry or as a CRIT DMG battery for her memosprite Evey. She scales off HP instead of ATK, which changes her gear plan compared to most other DPS units, and her kit rewards building around Remembrance synergy rather than a generic damage checklist.

TL;DR – Best Evernight Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone To Evernight’s Stars Best F2P Cone Alternative Time Waits for No One Best Relic Set World-Remaking Deliverer (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne (2pc) Main Stats Body: CRIT DMG



Boots: HP%



Planar Sphere: Ice DMG



Link Rope: HP% Substat priority CRIT Rate = CRIT DMG > HP% > SPD Best team (Overall) Evernight (Hybrid)



Castorice (DPS)



Cyrene (Support)



Hyacine (Support) Best team (F2P) Evernight (DPS)



Any CRIT DPS (DPS)



Trailblazer Remembrance (Support)



Lynx (Support)

How to Play Evernight: Rotation and Tips

Evernight plays around her memosprite, Evey, who she summons with her Skill and can consume for a burst of extra Ultimate Charge and damage. Her core loop is straightforward: use her Basic ATK or Skill to build up Memoria stacks, then trigger Evey’s own attack to cash in the accumulated buffs.

Her Talent adds a CRIT DMG bonus that scales with her own stats, and her Ultimate boosts her party’s damage and debuffs enemies at once, so it’s worth saving for a full-team damage window instead of firing it the moment it’s ready. Because Evernight and Evey both drain HP to function, running her with a sustain unit who can tolerate that drain rather than fight it makes her rotation noticeably smoother.

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Best Light Cones for Evernight

To Evernight’s Stars is Evernight’s signature Light Cone, and it’s built specifically around her HP-scaling kit. At Superimposition 1 it raises Max HP by 30%, grants all allies’ memosprites 20% DEF Ignore whenever Evernight’s own memosprite lands a hit, and boosts both Evernight’s and Evey’s damage by 30%.

It also refunds Energy when Evey disappears, which helps offset her Ultimate’s steep Energy cost.

Make Farewells More Beautiful is the strongest non-signature option if you already own it. It provides even higher base HP than the signature cone, a stronger DEF Ignore effect, and advances Evernight’s own action forward once Evey disappears, which speeds up her rotation considerably.

Sweat Now, Cry Less is a solid 4-star pick obtainable as a Battle Pass reward. It grants CRIT Rate and boosts memosprite damage while Evey is active, though at higher Superimposition levels it can push Evernight’s CRIT Rate past what she actually needs, so watch your substat balance if you run it.

The Flower Remembers is another good 4-star Light Cone alternative. This Battle Pass Light Cone boosts both Evernight’s and Evey’s CRIT DMG. It won’t match the signature cone’s team-wide utility, but it’s more than enough to make her perform well.

Time Waits for No One is available in the Stellar Convergence Shop and is technically the best fully-F2P Light Cone for Evernight, but using this Abundance Light Cone completely locks out her Path-specific mechanics and is only really useful as a stat-stick.

For a more in-depth look at Evernight’s best Light Cones, visit our Best Evernight Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

World-Remaking Deliverer is Evernight’s best Relic set, and it was clearly built with her kit in mind. The 2-piece bonus adds 8% CRIT Rate, while the 4-piece effect increases Max HP for both Evernight and her memosprite by 24% after she uses Basic ATK or Skill with Evey on the field, and buffs the whole team’s damage by 15% until her next attack. Between the CRIT Rate, the HP scaling, and the team-wide damage window, this set outperforms any generic 4-piece alternative for her.

Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne is the clear best Planar Ornament pick. Its 2-piece bonus raises Max HP by 12%, and once Evernight’s Max HP crosses 5,000, it adds a further 28% CRIT DMG to both her and Evey. Since Evernight is already building HP for her kit’s scaling, this threshold is easy to clear naturally.

Evernight’s Stat Priorities

Evernight’s substats prioritize CRIT stats and HP over the ATK-focused approach most DPS characters use, since her damage and Evey’s damage both scale off her Max HP rather than ATK.

Priority 1: CRIT Rate (until cap)

CRIT Rate (until cap) Priority 2: CRIT DMG

CRIT DMG Priority 3: HP%

HP% Priority 4: SPD

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 7,000 HP or higher outside combat, and target a 99+ SPD breakpoint in battle, since Evey’s own base Speed already covers most of her action-economy needs. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Evernight’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Basic ATK: Time Thence Blurs Low You can save Evernight’s Basic ATK for last since she uses her Skill more. Skill: Day Gently Slips Highest Boosts the CRIT DMG buff, so make sure to maximize this. Ultimate: O Wakeful World, Goodnight Highest Increases the damage buffs and debuffs. Talent: With Me, This Night Highest Increases the CRIT DMG buff for Evernight and Evey. Memosprite Skill: Remembrance, Whirling, Like Rain High Increases the DMG dealt by Evey when their turn is up. Memosprite Talent: Solitude, Drifting, In Murk Highest Increases the DMG buff for Evernight and Evey. Bonus Ability: Dark the Night, Still the Moon Highest Lets Dream, Dissolving, As Dew regenerate a Skill Point. Bonus Ability: Rouse the Flame, Lull the Light Highest A key passive upgrade to her kit. Bonus Ability: Kindle the Morn, Drop the Rain Highest A key passive upgrade to her kit.

Evernight’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Ethereal Omen 15 Echoing Wail 15 Eternal Lament 15 Sea Siren’s Torn Fin 65 Credit 308,000

Evernight’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Bija of Consciousness 15 Ethereal Omen 41 Seedling of Manas 72 Echoing Wail 56 Flower of Alaya 139 Eternal Lament 58 Daythunder Anamnesis 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

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Best Evernight Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Evernight’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Evernight Team

Best Evernight Team (Overall) Role Evernight Hybrid Castorice DPS Cyrene Support Hyacine Support

This is Evernight’s strongest team – a full Remembrance roster. Castorice, Cyrene, and Hyacine each amplify a different part of her kit.

Castorice‘s HP-Drain playstyle helps Evernight rack up Memoria stacks faster, while her own Ultimate rotation gets a major speed boost from Evernight’s memosprite Evey, since Evey can be summoned every turn and instantly converted into Ultimate Charges for Castorice.

Cyrene adds a permanent 12% CRIT DMG buff on top of boosting Evernight’s Memoria generation and Memosprite Skill damage. Hyacine‘s healing kicks in automatically since Evernight’s and Evey’s Skills both consume HP to function, and her Ultimate can also top up Evernight’s HP pool.

Best F2P Evernight Team

Best Evernight Team (F2P) Role Evernight DPS Any DPS DPS Trailblazer Remembrance Support Lynx Support

This F2P lineup swaps in Remembrance Trailblazer, who provides a persistent True DMG buff to allied memosprites along with CRIT buffs and Action Advances.

Lynx covers sustain through standard healing, and any DPS (preferably CRIT-scaling) you already have leveled can fill the fourth slot.

Best Evernight Team Alternatives

Tribbie is a drop-in replacement for Cyrene, best used when you need extra single-target damage against an Elite enemy instead of a straight team buff.

Ruan Mei works as a support swap when Break-focused content is the priority, since she boosts Break Efficiency and can delay an enemy’s Weakness Break recovery, buying Evernight’s team extra windows to attack.

Luocha is a strong alternative to Hyacine if you’d rather run a straightforward healer, since he offers consistent healing and can dispel enemy buffs on top of it.

Gallagher is the best 4-star sustain swap, since his Besotted debuff lets him provide reliable healing without needing a limited-banner pull.

Robin Summeretto fits well into a Main DPS-focused Evernight lineup, since her Ultimate acts as an on-demand Action Advance that lets Evernight fit an extra Skill into a single Darkest Riddle window, on top of providing percentage-based Energy Regeneration.

Pela is a budget support option for a Main DPS Evernight team, since her Ultimate lowers enemy DEF and stacks cleanly with the DEF Ignore her own kit already provides.

Whatever combination you settle on, the constant across every good alternative Evernight teammate is that her own kit already covers a lot of team-buffing on its own, so prioritize partners who patch a specific gap in your roster, like sustain or Break support, rather than stacking redundant buffs she already brings herself.

Evernight Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Sleep Tight, the Night Dreams Long High Boosts ally memosprites’ damage output based on enemy count, working best in single-target fights. E2: Listen Up, the Slumber Speaks Soft Highest Adds 40% CRIT DMG to Evernight and Evey, increases Memoria gain, and grants extra Darkest Riddle Charges on Ultimate use. E3: Fear Not, the Nightmare Lies Past Low Trace level-ups only, no new effect. E4: Wake Up, the Tomorrow is Yours Medium Increases Weakness Break Efficiency for ally memosprites. E5: Let Go, the “Me” in Memories Low Trace level-ups only, no new effect. E6: Like This, Always Highest Grants the team a permanent RES PEN buff and returns a share of consumed Memoria to Evernight.

E2 is the practical stopping point for most spenders, since it covers the CRIT DMG scaling and Ultimate uptime that matter most, while E6 is worth chasing further only if you’re building a dedicated Remembrance-support version of her.

Verdict: Is Evernight Worth Building in 2026?

Evernight’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Evernight is worth building for almost any account, since our EX tier rating for her holds across every endgame mode – a true “meta” character to say the least. She’s flexible enough to run as a standalone Main DPS or as a sub-DPS + support Hybrid buffing the rest of your memosprite roster, which means her investment doesn’t get wasted even if your team comp changes later.

Her signature Light Cone and best Relic set both are built specifically for her HP-scaling identity, and although her alternative Light Cones aren’t exactly , F2P and light spenders can still get most of her value without .

The one real “caveat” for her is her teammates. She performs best surrounded by other Remembrance characters like Castorice, Cyrene, and Hyacine, so her ceiling is way higher for players who have already invested in that path. Still, even without them, her F2P team with Remembrance Trailblazer and Lynx is genuinely playable, which makes her a safe pull for most rosters.

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