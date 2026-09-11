Best Cerydra Light Cones HSR 2026

This guide covers the best Cerydra Light Cones, from her best-in-slot signature down to the strongest F2P pick. Cerydra is one of the strongest Harmony buffers in Honkai Star Rail, and the Light Cone you give her changes how quickly her ATK scaling and Skill DMG buffs come online.

Before you pick the best Cerydra Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind: Cerydra walks the Harmony Path. While she can physically equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if she is equipped with a Harmony Light Cone.

Best Cerydra Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 Epoch Etched in Golden Blood Cerydra’s signature cone grants a massive 64% ATK increase and a 54% Skill DMG bonus to the ally holding Military Merit. 2 Flowing Nightglow A powerful 5-star alternative providing Energy Regeneration Rate and teamwide DMG buffs following her Ultimate. 3 A Grounded Ascent Restores Energy on single-target Skill casts, grants stacking DMG buffs, and refunds Skill Points. 4 The Forever Victual The best free pick from Version 3.5, stacking raw ATK directly into her Talent scaling on every Skill use. 5 Planetary Rendezvous A dependable F2P fallback that boosts DMG for teammates sharing her Wind element, such as Phainon or Dan Heng.

Epoch Etched in Golden Blood – Best in Slot

Epoch Etched in Golden Blood is Cerydra’s signature Light Cone and her clear best-in-slot. At Superimposition 1 it increases her ATK by 64%, recovers 1 Skill Point after she uses her Ultimate to attack, and increases the Skill DMG dealt by the ally she targets with her Skill by 54% for 3 turns. That last clause is why it sits at the top of this list.

But here’s the honest call: it’s an easy skip if you have any of the alternatives below. Her first Eidolon generally takes priority over this Light Cone, and her kit already converts raw ATK into team buffs through her Talent, Ave Imperator, and her Veni Bonus Ability. The signature widens her lead, but does not fundamentally gate her mechanics.

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Best Alternatives to Epoch Etched in Golden Blood

Flowing Nightglow is the closest sidegrade if it’s already sitting in your inventory. At Superimposition 1, every ally attack gives the wearer a stack of Cantillation worth 3.0% Energy Regeneration Rate, up to 5 stacks, and using her Ultimate converts those stacks into Cadenza, which increases her ATK by 48% and all allies’ DMG dealt by 24% for 1 turn.

The catch is that one-turn window, since you must fire Cerydra’s Ultimate right before your damage dealer moves or most of the buff evaporates.

A Grounded Ascent is the steadier of the two premium alternatives, because none of its value depends on tight turn sequencing. At Superimposition 1, when Cerydra uses her Skill or Ultimate on a single ally, she regenerates 6 Energy and that ally gains a stack of Hymn for 3 turns, up to 3 stacks, with each stack increasing their DMG dealt by 15%.

It also recovers 1 Skill Point after every 2 single-target Skill or Ultimate uses, which matters heavily for a support who casts her Skill nearly every turn.

Best F2P Light Cone for Cerydra

The Forever Victual is the best free Light Cone Cerydra can hold. At Superimposition 1 it increases her ATK by 16%, then adds another 8% each time she uses her Skill, stacking up to 3 times, landing directly on the stat her Talent and her Veni Bonus Ability both read from.

It was given out for free during the Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant event in Version 3.5, making it a staple for accounts active during that patch. But in case you missed it, it’s available for purchase in Herta’s Store.

In case you missed the event or don’t have enough Herta Bond to purchase it from the store, Planetary Rendezvous is your best fallback, and it’s a 4-star Harmony Light Cone obtainable from standard Warps in HSR. It increases the DMG dealt by allies who share the wearer’s element, so it pays off when your damage dealer is Wind like Cerydra herself.

On a mixed-element team it’s a temporary stopgap, but if you have Cerydra teamed-up with Phainon or Dan Heng it performs incredibly well.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Cerydra?

Epoch Etched in Golden Blood is the right answer if you’re pulling on her rerun and want the absolute maximum damage ceiling for your primary damage dealer, as the 64% ATK and Skill DMG buff directly feed her core kit. Still, remember that Cerydra’s first Eidolon is a more impactful destination for your Stellar Jades.

For free-to-play accounts, The Forever Victual closes most of the gap effortlessly, while Planetary Rendezvous keeps Wind-aligned teams operating at a high level. Her performance floor in HSR is remarkably forgiving: a solid Harmony Light Cone combined with approximately 4,000 ATK gets her almost all the way there.

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