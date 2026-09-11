Cipher HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

This Cipher HSR character overview covers her kit, lore, Traces, Eidolons, her banner status – so you’ll know exactly what she brings to a team and if she’s actually worth pulling for before you spend a single Stellar Jade.

Cipher is a 5-star Quantum Nihility Hybrid sub-DPS and supportive damage amplifier. Her mechanics revolve around a unique “Patron” talent that auto-targets enemies to bank allied damage, culminating in a powerful True Damage burst upon casting her Ultimate.

Cipher at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Quantum Path Nihility Role Hybrid Released Version 3.3 (Slick and Speedy Steals the Sky banner) Reruns Version 3.7 (Indelible Coterie Phase 2 banner) Voice actors Shea Fairaday (EN)



Ito Ayasa (JP)



Wang Yaxin (CH)



Mi So (KR) Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: S

Story and Background: Who is Cipher in Honkai Star Rail?

Cipher is one of the Chrysos Heirs of Okhema, known there as the fleet-footed thief Star Cifera, tied to the “Trickery” Coreflame. She belongs to the city of rogues, Dolos, where hundreds of rogues answer to no one but themselves, and that background carries straight into her kit’s identity as a thief who marks a target and takes what she’s owed.

Cipher’s Path is Nihility and her element is Quantum, and her kit plays like a pickpocket working a mark: she singles out the toughest enemy on the field as her “Patron,” lets her allies soften it up, then cashes out the tally with a hard-hitting Follow-up Attack and Ultimate. Her Technique reinforces that thief identity directly, as it allows her team to be invisible and faster while traversing the map.

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Cipher’s Kit Explained

Cipher’s kit runs on one central idea: pick a “Patron” target, let the team pile damage onto it, then convert that stored damage into a burst of True DMG on her own turn.

Her Talent, The Hospitable Dolosian, is what drives this: whenever no enemy is currently the Patron, she marks the toughest one on the field, and every time an ally hits that target she fires back with her own Follow-up Attack while quietly tallying a cut of the damage dealt.

Her Skill, Hey, Jackpot for the Taking, is both an offensive and a setup tool. It Weakens the target and its neighbors, cutting their damage output while raising Cipher’s own ATK for a couple of turns, and it deals a solid chunk of Quantum damage on its own.

Her Ultimate, Yours Truly, Kitty Phantom Thief, is the payoff: it hits the Patron directly, then unloads a share of the True DMG tally onto it and its neighbors, clearing the tally back to zero once it resolves.

Cipher’s Bonus Abilities round out the loop. Sleight of Sky makes her Follow-up Attacks hit far harder and applies a team-wide vulnerability while she’s active, 300 Rogues keeps her tally growing even when allies aren’t hitting the Patron directly, and Empyrean Strides rewards a high Speed stat with a CRIT Rate boost and faster tally growth.

She isn’t meant to be your main damage dealer. She’s built to make your existing Follow-up Attack or debuff-reliant carry noticeably stronger, hence her Hybrid role.

Cipher’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Cipher’s Traces actually do, followed by her Eidolons.

Cipher’s Traces

Basic ATK, Oops, A Missed Catch, deals Quantum DMG equal to up to 100% of Cipher’s ATK to one designated enemy.

Skill, Hey, Jackpot for the Taking, has a 120% base chance to Weaken the designated enemy and its adjacent targets, cutting their DMG dealt by up to 10% while raising Cipher’s own ATK by up to 30% for two turns. It also deals Quantum DMG equal to up to 175% of Cipher’s ATK to the main target and up to 87% of her ATK to the adjacent enemies.

Ultimate, Yours Truly, Kitty Phantom Thief, deals Quantum DMG equal to up to 105% of Cipher’s ATK to the designated enemy, then adds True DMG equal to 25% of her Talent’s current tally to that same target. It follows up with another hit of Quantum DMG equal to up to 20% of her ATK plus True DMG equal to 75% of the tally, split between the main target and its neighbors, before resetting the tally to zero.

Talent, The Hospitable Dolosian, marks the enemy with the highest Max HP as the “Patron” whenever no target currently holds that status. Every time an ally lands a hit on the Patron, Cipher can immediately answer with a Follow-up Attack worth up to 131% of her ATK, once per turn, while banking 12% of allies’ non-True DMG dealt to the Patron into her tally for the Ultimate to spend later.

Cipher’s Technique Puss in Boots Obtains “Zagreus’s Blessing” for 15 seconds. During this time, Cipher will be undetectable by enemies and her movement speed increases by 50%. When approaching an enemy in the overworld/Simulated Universe/Divergent Universe, there is a chance of immediately obtaining a random Consumable, up to 50 times in each Earth day.



When entering battle with “Zagreus’s Blessing” active, deals Quantum DMG equal to 100% of Cipher’s ATK to all enemies. Increases the recorded DMG Cipher obtains from this instance of DMG by 200%.

Cipher’s Bonus Abilities Sleight of Sky Cipher’s Follow-up Attacks deal up to 100% more CRIT DMG, and while she’s on the field, enemies take up to 40% more DMG from all sources. 300 Rogues Cipher gains tally progress from allies attacking enemies that aren’t the current Patron. Empyrean Strides When Cipher’s SPD reaches 140 or 170, her CRIT Rate rises by up to 25% or 50%, and her tally gain from the Talent increases by up to 50% or 100%.

Cipher’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +14.4% Quantum DMG +14 SPD +10.0% Effect Hit Rate

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Cipher’s Eidolons

E1, Read the Room, Seek the Glee, raises the tally Cipher’s Talent stores to 150% of its original value and gives her a temporary 80% ATK boost for two turns whenever her Follow-up Attack connects.

E2, In the Fray, Nab On a Spree, gives Cipher a 120% base chance to raise the DMG a hit enemy takes by 30% for two turns every time she attacks, and it’s the most efficient stopping point for most spenders since it directly boosts the whole team’s damage against her marked target.

Between those two, E3 and E5 simply raise her Ultimate, Basic ATK, Skill, and Talent levels, so treat them as bonuses to pick up opportunistically rather than pull for on purpose.

E4, The Jig Is Up, Quick to Flee, adds a modest extra hit of Quantum DMG worth 50% of her ATK to the Patron whenever an ally attacks it, a nice-to-have rather than a priority.

E6, The Thief’s Game, Unsung and Free, is the other real power spike: it raises her Follow-up Attack’s damage by 350%, banks even more of the team’s damage into her tally, and returns a slice of that tally back after she uses her Ultimate instead of losing it all to the reset.

Cipher Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Cipher Good?

Cipher is a strong pick specifically for teams built around Follow-up Attacks and debuff-reliant damage dealers, like Acheron or Feixiao.

Cipher’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: S

Her biggest selling point is how little setup she needs: she picks her own Patron target and starts paying off the moment allies start attacking it, which makes her flexible across several different damage-dealer archetypes instead of being locked into one team shape.

She’s an especially strong fit for teams that already lean on debuffs or Follow-up Attacks, since her own kit adds more of both on top of what those carries are already doing. She asks for real attention on the player’s part to use well, since her value depends on landing hits on the right target instead of leaving her on Auto Battle.

How to Get Cipher in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Cipher is a limited 5-star, so she can only be pulled from her own Character Event Warp (Slick and Speedy Steals the Sky banner) while it’s live, not from the permanent Standard Warp. A single pull on her banner costs one Star Rail Special Pass, which can be bought with 160 Stellar Jades. For spenders topping-up, Oneiric Shards convert 1:1 with Stellar Jades.

Just remember, if you’re planning on topping-up to get Cipher, her Eidolons, or her signature Light Cone, it’s always worth checking the store’s Oneiric top-up bonuses, time-limited bundles, Nameless Honor Battle Pass, and Express Supply Pass before you buy anything. These will significantly increase the value of your top-ups and give you more pulls-per-spend.

She debuted in Version 3.3 on the Slick and Speedy Steals the Sky banner, running from June 11, 2025 to July 2, 2025. Her most recent rerun came during Version 3.7‘s Indelible Coterie (Phase 2) banner, running from November 26, 2025 to December 16, 2025. No further rerun has been officially announced for Cipher as of yet.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Cipher in 2026?

Cipher earns her spot as one of the more flexible DPS-support Hybrid picks currently available, mainly because her Patron-and-tally loop works with almost any team that wants extra Follow-up damage or extra debuffs on the field. She’s an easy recommendation if you already run Acheron, Feixiao, or a similar debuff-hungry carry and want more consistent pressure on tough single targets.

She’s a harder sell if you’d rather set your team to Auto Battle, since a large part of her value comes from actively choosing when and how to trigger her Follow-up Attacks.

Pros Cons ✅ Applies a permanent team-wide DMG Vulnerability effect just by being on the field



✅ Extremely fast and Skill Point efficient in most teams



✅ Banks tallied team damage for a big True DMG payoff on her Ultimate



✅ Deals solid Toughness damage for a support unit



✅ Doesn’t need heavy offensive investment, since most of her damage comes from her Talent’s tally ❌ Personal damage output is low without dedicated investment



❌ Needs a high SPD breakpoint to unlock her strongest Bonus Ability



❌ Loses a lot of value on Auto Battle instead of manual play

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