Best Cipher Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

This guide covers the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Cipher build in HSR, along with full materials lists for her Traces and Ascensions so you know exactly what to farm.

As a brilliant Quantum Nihility sub-DPS and debuffer, Cipher completely shifts the momentum of battle by converting your team’s collective offense into devastating bursts of true damage. Because her kit relies heavily on hitting extreme Speed breakpoints (such as her crucial 170 SPD threshold to unlock massive built-in CRIT stats) building her correctly can feel like walking a tightrope.

TL;DR – Best Cipher Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Lies Dance on the Breeze Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Before the Tutorial Mission Starts Best Relic Set Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Firmament Frontline: Glamoth (2pc) Main Stats Body: CRIT DMG



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: Quantum DMG or ATK%



Link Rope: ATK% Substat priority SPD > Effect Hit Rate > CRIT Rate = CRIT DMG > ATK% Best team (Overall) Cipher (Hybrid)



Acheron (DPS)



Jiaoqiu (Support)



Aventurine (Support) Best team (F2P) Cipher (Hybrid)



Asta (Support)



Lynx (Support)



Trailblazer (DPS)

How to Play Cipher: Rotation and Tips

Cipher’s playstyle centers on her Talent, The Hospitable Dolosian, which marks a “Patron” enemy every time she uses her Skill or Ultimate. Whenever any ally hits that Patron, Cipher fires a free Follow-up ATK and quietly banks a percentage of the damage her team deals as a tally. Her Ultimate then cashes that tally out as a burst of True DMG.

Open a cycle with her Skill, Hey, Jackpot for the Taking, to weaken the target and buff her own ATK, then let the team pile on the Patron before spending her Ultimate for the payout. This playstyle rewards a fast SPD stat far more than raw personal damage.

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Best Light Cones for Cipher

Lies Dance on the Breeze is Cipher’s signature Light Cone, and it’s built entirely around her stat needs. Its passive grants a flat SPD boost and a repeatable DEF reduction debuff, which stacks cleanly with the weaken from her own Skill. Once her SPD clears 170, the Light Cone adds a second, weaker DEF-shred layer on top, making it the single best option for pushing her toward the breakpoints her kit wants.

Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat is a strong, more accessible alternative. It applies a similar DEF-reduction debuff, though with a lower hit chance, a shorter duration, and none of the signature cone’s SPD bonus. It’s still a fine fit if you already pulled it for another character.

Holiday Thermae Escapade is a strong alternative that boosts Cipher’s DMG dealt and applies a Vulnerability debuff on the target after she attacks. This turns her into a reliable hybrid Sub-DPS who contributes direct damage while still amplifying the party’s burst windows. Note it comes from the paid Battle Pass, so it doesn’t count as a free option.

For a genuinely free pick, Before the Tutorial Mission Starts is available through Herta’s Store in Simulated Universe. It raises Effect Hit Rate, which is one of Cipher’s own priority substats, and refunds Energy whenever she attacks a DEF-reduced target, which happens constantly once her Skill and Light Cone debuffs are up.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

The 4-piece Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters set is Cipher’s best relic set for personal damage. Its 2-piece bonus adds DMG against debuffed enemies, while the full 4-piece bonus grants flat CRIT Rate and a large CRIT DMG boost against targets carrying two or three debuffs, an amount that doubles for one turn right after Cipher lands a fresh debuff.

For the Planar Ornament slot, Firmament Frontline: Glamoth is the strongest pick once Cipher is built around SPD. It grants a flat ATK bonus, and once her SPD crosses 135 or 160, that bonus DMG output climbs even further, rewarding exactly the SPD-first build her kit already wants.

Cipher’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: SPD (until you clear the 170 breakpoint)

SPD (until you clear the 170 breakpoint) Priority 2: Effect Hit Rate (EHR, how reliably her debuffs land on tankier enemies)

Effect Hit Rate (EHR, how reliably her debuffs land on tankier enemies) Priority 3: CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG, weighted evenly, with ATK% as filler once those roll dry

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for roughly 2,400 ATK outside combat, then target a 170 SPD breakpoint in battle. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Cipher’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Ultimate: Yours Truly, Kitty Phantom Thief! Highest Cashes out her whole tally as True DMG; this is the payoff for her entire rotation. Talent: The Hospitable Dolosian Highest Powers the Patron mark and the Follow-up ATK loop that generates her tally in the first place. Skill: Hey, Jackpot for the Taking High Applies the Weaken debuff and her own ATK buff; upgrade once Ultimate and Talent are maxed. Basic ATK: Oops, a Missed Catch Medium Rarely her main source of damage; safe to level last. Bonus Ability: Empyrean Strides Highest Grants CRIT Rate and extra tally generation once her SPD clears 140/170. Bonus Ability: 300 Rogues Highest Lets Cipher tally damage dealt to enemies beyond just the Patron. Bonus Ability: Sleight of Sky Highest Boosts her Follow-up ATK’s CRIT DMG and adds a flat Vulnerability debuff to every enemy.

Cipher’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Ethereal Omen 15 Echoing Wail 15 Darkveil Moonlight 65 Eternal Lament 15 Credit 308,000

Cipher’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Fiery Spirit 15 Ethereal Omen 41 Starfire Essence 72 Echoing Wail 56 Heaven Incinerator 139 Eternal Lament 58 Daythunder Anamnesis 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

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Best Cipher Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Cipher’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Cipher Team

Best Cipher Team (Overall) Role Cipher Hybrid Acheron DPS Jiaoqiu Support Aventurine Support

This Cipher team satisfies Acheron’s 2-Nihility-allies requirement. Cipher feeds Acheron extra debuffs through her Weaken and Vulnerability effects. Jiaoqiu adds DoT and RES PEN (Resistance Penetration) on top, and Aventurine keeps the whole team alive with his shield so Acheron can stay on the field attacking.

Best F2P Cipher Team

Best Cipher Team (F2P) Role Cipher Hybrid Asta Support Lynx Support Trailblazer Destruction DPS

Asta is a genuinely good free-to-play Support who buffs the whole team’s SPD, which directly helps Cipher clear her 170 breakpoint faster. Lynx keeps everyone topped up with a reliable heal, and Trailblazer Destruction works as the guaranteed F2P main damage dealer that benefits from Cipher’s weaken and ATK buff.

Best Cipher Team Alternatives

Feixiao is a drop-in replacement for the Acheron-style DPS slot, since Cipher’s frequent Follow-up ATKs and debuffs feed directly into Feixiao’s own follow-up-heavy kit.

Robin slots in as a Support alongside a Follow-up ATK-focused DPS, buffing ATK and CRIT DMG for the whole team during her Ultimate window, which boosts both the main damage dealer and Cipher’s own Follow-up ATKs.

Archer is an excellent Main DPS partner for Cipher. Because Cipher operates as a high-frequency Quantum debuffer, her natural ability to rapidly tag targets with her “Patron” state feeds directly into Archer’s kit, allowing him to ramp up his primary offensive loops at a breakneck pace.

Rin Tohsaka paired up with Archer and Cipher makes for a good combo. Rin thrives on optimal turn ordering and massive AoE pressure. Cipher provides the necessary Quantum-based amplification and defense reduction to turn Rin’s heavy joint attacks into more devastating, impactful hits.

Silver Wolf works as a Support replacement in Acheron-based comps, implanting a Quantum Weakness on enemies that lack one, which meaningfully raises Cipher’s own Quantum-based Follow-up damage.

Mortenax Blade is an incredibly good HP-scaling, offensive debuffer-DPS Hybrid. He relies heavily on high-frequency follow-up interactions, and because Cipher’s talent drops automatic follow-up strikes onto high-HP targets, they form a powerful feedback loop that constantly maximizes their collective Energy generation

Hyacine is an excellent premium sustain unit for teams that require a mix of top-tier health recovery and constant defensive security (Morty Blade’s comps, for example). Her robust healing keeps squishier debuffers safe, while her straightforward utility ensures you aren’t forced to micro-manage your team’s survival over Cipher’s optimal rotation windows.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is a powerful Physical Preservation option that redefines standard hypercarry protections. By designating a “Bondmate” and blanketing your line with massive, stacking shields, he offers complete visual safety and an ATK buff that rewards Cipher’s strict turn-manipulation needs

Sparkle is a good Support pick in Quantum-heavy lineups, generating Skill Points so Cipher and her teammates can keep using their Skills without running dry.

Dr. Ratio is another strong DPS replacement, since his own Follow-up ATK kit compounds nicely with the extra Follow-up ATKs Cipher’s Talent already generates.

The constant across any good Cipher teammate is SPD and debuffs: any teammate who either speeds Cipher up or adds another debuff to the enemy makes her Talent’s tally, and her eventual Ultimate payout, hit that much harder.

Cipher Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Read the Room, Seek the Glee High Boosts her tally value by 50% and grants an ATK buff after her Follow-up ATK. E2: In the Fray, Nab On a Spree Highest Adds a 120% base chance to inflict a 30% damage-taken debuff on any enemy she hits, a huge team-wide DMG amplifier. E3: From Thin Air, Hard to Foresee Low Only raises her Ultimate and Basic ATK levels, a minor numbers bump. E4: The Jig Is Up, Quick to Flee High Adds extra Quantum damage every time an ally hits the Patron, adding real personal damage on top of her support value. E5: Safe in Numbers, Light as a Bee Medium Raises her Skill and Talent levels, both traces she’s already maxing first. E6: The Thief’s Game, Unsung and Free Highest (Whale Territory) Massively increases her Follow-up ATK damage and lets her keep 20% of her tally after using her Ultimate instead of resetting to zero.

E2 is the practical stopping point for anyone not planning to go all the way to E6: it turns Cipher into a team-wide damage amplifier on its own and offers the biggest jump in value for the Stellar Jades spent.

Verdict: Is Cipher Worth Building in 2026?

Cipher’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: S

Cipher is absolutely worth building if you have her. She’s a rare case of a support who also deals real personal damage through her Follow-up ATK and Ultimate, and she fits into nearly any team that wants extra debuffs or a Quantum-weakness implant.

Her biggest hurdle is SPD investment, since her whole kit is built around hitting a 170 breakpoint before her numbers start to look genuinely strong.

She’s an especially good pull if you already run Acheron or any Follow-up ATK-heavy DPS, since Cipher slots straight into those teams without needing a dedicated support Light Cone. Even at Eidolon 0, she’s a genuinely strong slot-in to almost any lineup.

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