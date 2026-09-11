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Best Cipher Light Cones HSR 2026

June Derick Reyes
June Derick Reyes Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer
Fact checked by: Nate Kencana
Updated: September 11, 2026
Best Cipher Light Cones HSR 2026
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Recent update

This guide is fully updated for Honkai Star Rail Version 4.5. For complete coverage on this character, check out our companion guides:

Picking the right Cipher Light Cone changes how much value you get from her kit’s repeatable DEF shred and Effect Hit Rate, especially once she’s built around Superimposition 1. This guide covers the best Cipher Light Cone options in Honkai Star Rail, from her own signature pick down to the best free-to-play choice you can grab without spending your precious Stellar Jades.

But before you pick the best Cipher Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind: Cipher walks the Nihility Path. While she can physically equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if she’s equipped with a Nihility Light Cone.

Best Cipher Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

RankLight ConeWhy It Ranks Here
1Lies Dance on the BreezeCipher’s own signature Light Cone pairs an SPD boost with a DEF shred effect she can reapply on nearly every attack, which is exactly what her kit wants.
2Resolution Shines As Pearls of SweatThe best standard 4-star pick for a debuff-focused build, since its DEF shred stacks well with the rest of Cipher’s kit even though it does little for her own damage.
3Holiday Thermae EscapadeA solid 4-star option that boosts Cipher’s own damage output while adding a Vulnerability debuff on top of what she already brings.
4Before the Tutorial Mission StartsThe best F2P option, since its Effect Hit Rate boost helps Cipher land her DEF shred and debuffs more consistently without spending a single Stellar Jade.

Lies Dance on the Breeze – Best in Slot

Lies Dance on the Breeze Light Cone equipped on Cipher in Honkai Star Rail

Lies Dance on the Breeze is Cipher’s own signature Light Cone, and it’s the clear best-in-slot pick if you can get it. At Superimposition 1, it gives Cipher a flat 18% SPD boost, which is a meaningful jump for a support character who wants to act ahead of the rest of her team.

Aside from that impressive stat boost, the passive does the heavy lifting. After Cipher attacks, there’s a 120% base chance to inflict the Bamboozle state on every enemy, cutting their DEF by 16% for two turns.

Once Cipher’s SPD hits 170 or higher, the same trigger also has a chance to apply Theft, an additional DEF reduction with its own duration. Only the most recently inflicted of the two debuffs takes effect at once, so the real value comes from how often Cipher can reapply either one, not from stacking both at the same time.

Lies Dance on the Breeze pairs especially well with debuff-hungry damage dealers who need a reliable DEF shred source to fill their team’s Nihility slot.

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Best Alternatives to Lies Dance on the Breeze

Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat Light Cone

Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat is one of her strongest standard 4-star alternatives. Its passive Ensnares a hit enemy that isn’t already affected, cutting DEF by 12% for one turn at Superimposition 1. That’s a shorter window than the signature Light Cone offers, and it can’t reapply while the debuff is still active, so it’s less consistent overall.

Still, it gives Cipher a genuine DEF shred tool from a Light Cone that’s easy to pull multiple copies of. This works best when the team’s main damage dealer already brings other debuffs, since Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat does little for Cipher’s own damage and exists mainly to support the rest of the team.

Holiday Thermae Escapade Light Cone

Holiday Thermae Escapade takes a different approach by boosting Cipher’s own damage dealt by 16% at Superimposition 1, then layering a Vulnerability debuff on the target after she attacks. 

Unlike the other picks here, this Light Cone actually helps Cipher hit harder herself instead of only supporting the team’s main damage dealer, which makes it a fine choice if you’re running her as a hybrid Sub-DPS instead of a pure debuffer.

Do note that it’s a Battle Pass-exclusive Light Cone, so it isn’t something you can pull for or farm towards.

Best F2P Light Cone for Cipher

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts Light Cone

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts is the best F2P Light Cone for Cipher, and it’s available through Herta’s Store. Its passive adds 20% Effect Hit Rate at Superimposition 1, which directly helps Cipher land her DEF shred and debuffs more reliably against tankier enemies instead of missing.

It also regenerates Energy whenever Cipher attacks a DEF-reduced target, which happens often once her own kit is already lowering enemy DEF. It won’t out-damage Cipher’s signature Light Cone, but for a support built entirely around free resources, this is a genuinely strong pick that costs nothing outside of farmable currency.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Cipher?

Lies Dance on the Breeze, Cipher’s best-in-slot Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail

Lies Dance on the Breeze is the best pick for Cipher if you already own it, since no other option on this list matches its combination of SPD and repeatable DEF shred. 

If you don’t have her signature Light Cone, Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat is a fine standard-pull alternative, and Before the Tutorial Mission Starts covers the F2P slot well enough that you don’t need to spend anything to make Cipher work in a debuff-focused team.

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FAQs

What is the best F2P Light Cone for Cipher?

The best F2P Light Cone for Cipher is Before the Tutorial Mission Starts, since it’s available for free through Herta’s Store and its Effect Hit Rate boost directly helps Cipher land her DEF shred more consistently.

Is Lies Dance on the Breeze worth it for Cipher?

Yes, Lies Dance on the Breeze is worth it for Cipher because its SPD boost and repeatable DEF shred outperform every standard alternative, and that value holds up even against Cipher’s own Eidolon 1 in terms of team-wide utility.

Can Cipher use Patience Is All You Need?

Yes, Cipher can use Patience Is All You Need since it shares her Nihility Path, so its full passive effects trigger normally on her. Still, it’s better suited to a dedicated support who needs its team-wide buffs, since it doesn’t add anything to Cipher’s own DEF shred kit the way her ranked picks above do.

What is Cipher’s signature Light Cone?

Cipher’s signature Light Cone is Lies Dance on the Breeze, a 5-star Nihility cone that boosts her SPD and lets her reapply DEF shred on nearly every attack.

Do I need Lies Dance on the Breeze to build Cipher?

No, you don’t need Lies Dance on the Breeze to build Cipher, since Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat and Before the Tutorial Mission Starts both cover her core DEF shred and Effect Hit Rate needs, all without requiring heavy pulling currency investments.

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June Derick Reyes

Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer

I'm an average enjoyer of memes, movies, anime, manga, novels, and video games. One fateful day, I tried my hand at crafting a long-form fantasy novel for kicks and discovered my deep-seated love and knack for writing.

Eager to express my other passions, I then delved into entertainment journalism in 2021 and have written hundreds of articles since then for FandomSpot, HardcoreiOS, TheGamer, and TalkAndroid, helping anime fans find new series they’ll enjoy and tryhard gamers git gud in a variety of games.

I also LOVE gambling—er, playing all sorts of gacha games mostly F2P in my free time.

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