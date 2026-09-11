Best Aventurine Light Cones HSR 2026

This guide covers the best Aventurine Light Cone options, from his best-in-slot, premium Light Cones down to the one Light Cone you can genuinely earn for free.

But before you pick the best Aventurine Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind: Aventurine walks the Preservation Path. While he can equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if he’s equipped with a Preservation Light Cone.

Best Aventurine Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 Inherently Unjust Destiny His own signature cone, built around the same Shield-and-Follow-Up loop his kit already runs on. 2 Moment of Victory A near-BiS alternative that taunts enemies onto him and scales his DEF even further when he’s hit. 3 Concert for Two A solid 4-star hybrid pick that rewards a team already leaning on Shields. 4 Destiny’s Threads Forewoven The best Light Cone you can actually earn for free, through the Manifest Store.

Inherently Unjust Destiny – Best in Slot

Inherently Unjust Destiny is Aventurine’s own signature Light Cone, and it’s built directly around how he plays. Its All-In passive boosts his DEF by up to 64%, and every time he provides a Shield to an ally, his CRIT DMG jumps by up to 64% for two turns.

The real payoff of this signature Light Cone is its third effect: when his follow-up attack connects, there’s up to a 160% base chance to increase the DMG the target takes by up to 16% for two turns. Since his entire kit revolves around triggering that follow-up through his gambling mechanic, this Light Cone turns a defensive tool into a genuine damage amplifier for the whole team.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Best Alternatives to Inherently Unjust Destiny

Moment of Victory is the strongest non-signature option, and for a lot of players it’s actually the more reliable pick. Its Verdict passive raises his DEF and Effect Hit Rate by up to 40% each, and it gives him a permanent taunt effect that pulls enemy attacks onto him.

Since his own Shield generation already depends on him getting hit or acting first, that taunt makes his whole rotation more consistent, especially in fights where the enemy would otherwise ignore him.

Concert for Two is a very good 4-star alternative Aventurine Light Cone. Its Inspire passive adds DEF, and its damage bonus scales with how many allies on the field currently have a Shield, up to 8% per ally. In a team that’s already built around Shielding multiple characters, that stacks into a sizable damage boost.

Best F2P Light Cone for Aventurine

Destiny’s Threads Forewoven is the best Aventurine Light Cone to grab if you want a really good DEF-scaling upgrade without spending any of your precious Stellar Jades. It can be purchased from the Light Cone Manifest Store, which makes it genuinely “F2P”. Its Insight passive raises his Effect RES and adds DMG based on a percentage of his DEF, capping out at a 48% DMG increase at max stats.

It won’t out-damage his signature cone, but it’s a legitimate contender that scales with the same DEF stat he desperately wants.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Aventurine?

Inherently Unjust Destiny is the best pick for Aventurine if you want his kit doing everything it’s designed to do at full strength, since it’s the only cone here that turns his Shield-and-follow-up loop into team-wide damage.

If you don’t have it, Moment of Victory closes the gap by making his whole rotation more consistent through its taunt effect. Neither pick is a must-pull though. Aventurine’s own kit already carries most of his value, and Destiny’s Threads Forewoven is a perfectly viable free option that gets him endgame-ready.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

FAQs