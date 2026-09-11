Aventurine HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

This Aventurine HSR character guide covers his kit, Eidolons, current banner status, and a verdict on whether he’s worth actually worth pulling for based on what your roster already has.

Aventurine is one of Honkai Star Rail‘s most complete sustain-type Support units, pairing a shield that stacks past what most Preservation kits can manage with a follow-up attack that quietly deals real damage. His entire kit scales off DEF instead of the usual HP or Effect RES stats most shielders lean on, which changes how you gear him from the ground up.

Aventurine at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Imaginary Path Preservation Role Support Released Version 2.1 (Gilded Imprisonment banner) Reruns Version 2.6 (Gilded Imprisonment banner)



Version 4.4 (Indelible Coterie banner) Voice actors Camden Sutkowski | Caitlyn Elizabeth (child) (EN)



Kawanishi Kengo (JP)



Yang Chaoran | Pi Xiugang (child) (CH)



Park Jun-won (KR) Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: S



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: S

Story and Background: Who is Aventurine in Honkai Star Rail?

Aventurine is a high-ranking executive of the Interastral Peace Corporation’s Strategic Investment Department, and HSR‘s resident gambler. He’s a risk-taker by nature, and his constant smile makes it genuinely hard to tell what he’s actually feeling underneath it.

He’s part of the cast introduced during the Penacony arc, where his role inside the IPC puts him at odds with more than one other faction operating in the same city. Aventurine’s calculating, always-in-control persona lines up neatly with how his kit plays: patient, controlled, and ready to cash in the moment it counts.

He plays every fight like a bet he’s already decided to win, feeding off incoming damage to power his own comeback, which is a sharp contrast to how most sustain characters play.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Aventurine’s Kit Explained

Aventurine’s whole kit runs on two connected resources: Fortified Wager, the shield his Skill, Cornerstone Deluxe, hands out to the whole team, and Blind Bet, a personal stack he builds every time he or a shielded ally gets hit.

Every one of these mechanics scales off DEF, which fits both his Imaginary element and his Preservation Path identity: Aventurine is built to soak up hits. His Basic ATK, Straight Bet, is a plain single-target Imaginary hit that mostly exists to keep him in the fight between Skill uses.

Fortified Wager is unusual for a shield because it can stack on itself, so reapplying the Skill on an already-shielded team doesn’t waste value the way it does for most other shielders.

Every hit that lands on a shielded ally, or on Aventurine directly, banks him a point of Blind Bet through his Talent, Shot Loaded Right, which also gives that shielded ally a chunk of Effect RES. Once Aventurine hits 7 Blind Bet points, he automatically fires off a seven-hit follow-up attack on his own, no player input needed.

His Ultimate, Roulette Shark, adds a second layer on top: it deals a big single-target Imaginary hit and slaps the target with Unnerved, a debuff that makes every ally’s crits against that enemy hit harder for a few turns.

His Technique, The Red or the Black, is a coin-flip DEF buff for the whole party used before a fight even starts. The net effect is a support who’s constantly doing something even when it isn’t his turn.

Aventurine’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Aventurine’s Traces actually do, followed by his Eidolons.

Aventurine’s Traces

Basic ATK, Straight Bet, deals Imaginary DMG equal to up to 100% of Aventurine’s DEF to a single enemy at max level.

Skill, Cornerstone Deluxe, grants every ally a Fortified Wager shield that blocks DMG equal to up to 24% of Aventurine’s DEF plus 320, lasting 3 turns. Reapplying it while a shield is already active lets the effect stack, up to 200% of the shield’s current value.

Talent, Shot Loaded Right, gives one shielded ally up to 50% Effect RES at max level. While that ally holds Fortified Wager, Aventurine resists Crowd Control debuffs himself, and he gains a Blind Bet point whenever a shielded ally, or he himself, gets hit. At 7 Blind Bet points, he fires a seven-hit follow-up attack, each hit dealing up to 25% of his DEF in Imaginary DMG to a random enemy.

Ultimate, Roulette Shark, randomly grants Aventurine 1 to 7 Blind Bet points, deals up to 270% of his DEF in Imaginary DMG to one enemy, and inflicts Unnerved on that target for 3 turns, boosting the CRIT DMG allies deal to it by up to 15%.

Aventurine’s Technique The Red or the Black Grants the whole team a randomized DEF buff at the start of combat, worth up to 60% DEF for 3 turns. Using it again keeps whichever buff rolled highest.

Aventurine’s Bonus Abilities Leverage For every 100 DEF Aventurine holds past 1600, his own CRIT Rate rises 2%, up to a maximum of 48% at 4000 DEF. Hot Hand At the start of combat, every ally gets a Fortified Wager shield worth the same amount as his Skill’s, lasting 3 turns. Bingo! Every time a shielded ally lands a follow-up attack, Aventurine banks a Blind Bet point, up to 3 times per turn. After his Talent’s own follow-up fires, he hands the team an extra Fortified Wager, plus a bigger one to whoever has the least Shield left.

Aventurine’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +35% DEF +14.4% Imaginary DMG +10% Effect RES

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Aventurine’s Eidolons

E1, Prisoner’s Dilemma, gives every shielded ally 20% more CRIT DMG, and after Aventurine uses his Ultimate, the whole team gets another Fortified Wager shield worth as much as his Skill’s. It’s a genuinely strong stopping point for anyone spending selectively, since it turns his shield into a team-wide damage buff as well.

E2, Bounded Rationality, adds a 12% All-Type RES reduction on his Basic ATK target for 3 turns, giving him a small but real debuffing role on top of everything else he already does.

E3 and E5 are straightforward level-ups for his Ultimate, Basic ATK, Skill, and Talent. E4 adds a temporary DEF boost and extra follow-up hits after his Talent triggers, and E6 scales his own damage up based on how many allies are currently holding a shield.

None of these are must-haves the way E1 is, but they’re worth grabbing opportunistically if you’re already building toward E6 for a slightly more offensive version of him anyway.

Aventurine Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Aventurine Good?

Aventurine is a strong pick specifically for teams built around Follow-up Attack damage.

Aventurine’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: S



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: S

His Fortified Wager shield is one of the few shields in the game able to stack on itself outside the Simulated Universe, and at full stack it can outsize even dedicated shielders.

Combined with his follow-up attack’s own Energy regeneration and a low-cost Ultimate, and though he’s been outpaced by Dan Heng Permansor Terrae when it comes to pure shielding prowess, he’s still one of the best sustain units the game has ever offered. He isn’t limited to Follow-up teams either; his kit holds up on its own in almost any comp that can use his shield.

The caveat is that his personal damage output, while surprisingly high for a support, still won’t compete with a dedicated damage dealer, plus it drops off noticeably without his signature Light Cone.

How to Get Aventurine in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Aventurine is a limited 5-star, so he can only be pulled from his own Character Event Warp (Gilded Imprisonment banner) while it’s live, not from the permanent Standard Warp. A single pull on his banner costs one Star Rail Special Pass, which can be bought with 160 Stellar Jades. For spenders topping-up, Oneiric Shards convert 1:1 with Stellar Jades.

Just remember, if you’re planning on topping-up to get Aventurine, his Eidolons, or his signature Light Cone, it’s always worth checking the store’s Oneiric top-up bonuses, time-limited bundles, Nameless Honor Battle Pass, and Express Supply Pass before you buy anything. These will significantly increase the value of your top-ups and give you more pulls-per-spend.

Aventurine debuted in Version 2.1 on the Gilded Imprisonment banner. He’s since rerun twice, most recently on the Indelible Coterie banner in Version 4.4, which ran from August 5 to August 25, 2026. No further rerun has been officially announced for Aventurine as of yet.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Aventurine in 2026?

Aventurine earns his reputation as one of the best Sustain units ever released in Honkai Star Rail. His shields scale cleanly with a single stat, his Talent and Traces give the team real Crowd Control and debuff resistance, and his follow-up attack and Ultimate both allow him to contribute decent damage.

His A4 and A6 Bonus Abilities also make him even more SP-efficient, so he can go several turns without touching his Skill and still keep shields active, freeing up Skill Points for the rest of the team.

He’s worth pulling for almost any roster that needs a shielder, including non-Follow-up teams, though players who already have a strong Sustain covering their current content have less urgent reason to prioritize him. His signature Light Cone closes the gap between his damage and a dedicated DPS, but it isn’t required to make his kit function well.

Pros Cons ✅ Shields that stack on themselves, and can outsize even dedicated shielders at full stack



✅ Strong, repeatable Crowd Control and debuff resistance for the whole team



✅ Very SP-efficient, freeing up turns for other characters



✅ Some of the best Toughness damage of any Sustain character in the game



✅ Best-in-slot Sustain for Follow-up Attack teams ❌ His Ultimate’s CRIT DMG debuff only affects one enemy at a time



❌ His own damage output stays modest next to a dedicated DPS



❌ His shields need frequent incoming attacks, or ally follow-ups, to keep refreshing



❌ Enemies that ignore him to focus other allies blunt his value

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

FAQs