Jump to:

Sponsor
Skip to content
Home » Honkai Star Rail » Best Aventurine Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

Best Aventurine Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

June Derick Reyes
June Derick Reyes Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer
Fact checked by: Nate Kencana
Updated: September 11, 2026
Best Aventurine Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026
HoYoverse

Recent update

This guide is fully updated for Honkai Star Rail Version 4.5. For complete coverage on this character, check out our companion guides:

This guide covers the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Aventurine build, along with a full rotation breakdown and a final verdict on whether he’s worth building right now.

Aventurine is a 5-star Preservation unit who blocks damage with stacking shields instead of healing it back, and he turns his own DEF stat into a real CRIT Rate engine at the same time. He’s built for players who want a sustain that never falls behind on offense.

TL;DR – Best Aventurine Build at a Glance

Best Light ConeInherently Unjust Destiny
Best F2P Light Cone AlternativeDestiny’s Threads Forewoven
Best Relic SetSelf-Enshrouded Recluse (4pc)
Best Planar Ornament SetBroken Keel (2pc)
Main StatsBody: CRIT DMG

Boots: SPD

Planar Sphere: DEF%

Link Rope: DEF%
Substat priorityDEF% > SPD > CRIT DMG > CRIT Rate
Best team (Overall)Aventurine (Support)

Feixiao (DPS)

Cipher (Support)

Robin (Support)
Best team (F2P)Aventurine (Support)

Herta (DPS)

Asta (Support)

Yukong (Support)

How to Play Aventurine: Rotation and Tips

Aventurine in Honkai Star Rail

Aventurine’s core loop revolves around his Skill, Cornerstone Deluxe, which grants a Fortified Wager shield that stacks up to 200% strength. His Bonus Ability, Hot Hand, gives the team a free copy of that same shield the moment combat starts, so he doesn’t need to spend a Skill Point on turn one.

Every time a shielded ally lands a Follow-Up Attack, one of Aventurine’s Bonus Abilities banks a Blind Bet point for him. At 10 points he unleashes a Talent-triggered Follow-Up Attack of his own, and his Bonus Ability, Leverage, converts any DEF past 1,600 into extra CRIT Rate, up to 48%. 

His Ultimate, Roulette Shark, is best saved for a target you want to inflict Unnerved on, since it also boosts the CRIT DMG dealt to that debuffed enemy.

IN STOCK
EXCLUSIVE DEAL

 

ENEBA PRICE
HUB PRICE
Shop on Eneba

Best Light Cones for Aventurine

Inherently Unjust Destiny Light Cone

Inherently Unjust Destiny is Aventurine’s signature 5-star Light Cone and the best option that synergizes with his kit. It raises the wearer’s DEF, adds a CRIT DMG buff whenever the wearer shields an ally, and gives Follow-Up Attacks a chance to increase the DMG the target takes afterward.

Moment of Victory Light Cone

Moment of Victory is a strong 5-star alternative that raises DEF and Effect Hit Rate together, and it boosts the wearer’s aggro so Aventurine soaks up more hits, which further increases his own DEF while he’s targeted.

Concert for Two Light Cone

Concert for Two is a solid 4-star pickup that raises DEF and adds bonus DMG for every shielded ally on the field, which fits naturally into a team built around his own shields.

Destiny&apos;s Threads Forewoven Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail

Destiny’s Threads Forewoven is an excellent F2P pick, since the Light Cone Manifest Store sells it directly instead of gating it behind a paid track. It raises Effect RES and converts every 100 DEF into a small DMG boost, capped at a meaningful ceiling, which keeps Aventurine relevant offensively even without his signature.

For a more in-depth look at Aventurine’s best Light Cones, visit our Aventurine Best Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Self-Enshrouded Recluse relic set

Self-Enshrouded Recluse (4pc) is Aventurine’s best Relic set. It boosts his own Shield strength and grants a team-wide CRIT DMG buff, which is exactly the kind of value this build wants from a sustain unit.

Broken Keel relic set

Broken Keel (2pc) is the best Planar Ornament set for this build. It adds CRIT DMG to the whole party once the wearer holds 30% Effect RES or higher, a threshold Aventurine reaches easily through his own Talent buff.

Aventurine’s Stat Priorities

  • Priority 1: DEF%
  • Priority 2: SPD
  • Priority 3: CRIT DMG

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 4,000 DEF, then target a 134 SPD breakpoint in battle. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry. Once DEF and SPD are covered, shift remaining substats into CRIT DMG first, then CRIT Rate, since Leverage already supplies a large chunk of his in-combat CRIT Rate for free.

Aventurine’s Trace Priorities

TracesPriority LevelWhy?
Skill: Cornerstone DeluxeHighestBuilds the shield strength that his entire kit and his teammates’ survival depend on.
Bonus Ability: LeverageHighestConverts excess DEF into CRIT Rate, up to 48%, which is what turns a pure tank stat into real damage.
Bonus Ability: Hot HandHighestGrants a free shield at the start of combat with no Skill Point cost.
Bonus Ability: Bingo!HighestBuilds Blind Bet points off allied Follow-Up Attacks and re-shields the team once the threshold hits.
Ultimate: Roulette SharkHighApplies the Unnerved debuff and boosts CRIT DMG dealt to that target.
Talent: Shot Loaded RightHighRaises the shield holder’s Effect RES and powers Aventurine’s own Follow-Up Attack.
Basic ATK: Straight BetMediumRarely the main damage source, since most of his output comes from his Follow-Up Attack and Ultimate.

Aventurine’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

MaterialTotal
Tatters of Thought15
Fragments of Impression15
Shards of Desires15
Suppressing Edict65
Credit308,000

Aventurine’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

MaterialTotal
Scattered Stardust15
Tatters of Thought41
Crystal Meteorites72
Fragments of Impression56
Divine Amber139
Shards of Desires58
Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster12
Tracks of Destiny8
Credit3,000,000
IN STOCK
EXCLUSIVE DEAL

 

ENEBA PRICE
HUB PRICE
Shop on Eneba

Best Aventurine Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Aventurine’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Aventurine Team

Best Aventurine Team (Overall)Role
AventurineSupport
FeixiaoDPS
CipherSupport
RobinSupport

This team leans fully into Aventurine’s Follow-Up Attack synergy. Feixiao turns every one of Aventurine’s shields into extra Follow-Up damage windows, while Cipher keeps debuffs and Follow-Up triggers coming on a steady cadence. 

Robin raises the team’s CRIT DMG and Follow-Up Attack damage from the sidelines, and Aventurine’s own Follow-Up Attacks in turn help refill her Energy.

Best F2P Aventurine Team

Best Aventurine Team (F2P)Role
AventurineSupport
HertaDPS
AstaSupport
YukongSupport

Herta is a F2P-accessible Follow-Up Attack DPS who stacks Aventurine’s Blind Bet points naturally through her own kit. Asta and Yukong round the team out with SPD and CRIT buffs, giving this lineup real damage without needing a single limited unit besides Aventurine himself.

Best Aventurine Team Alternatives

Dr. Ratio icon, Honkai Star Rail

Dr. Ratio is a drop-in replacement for Feixiao, since his own Follow-Up Attacks benefit just as heavily from Aventurine’s shields and Unnerved debuff.

Topaz & Numby icon, Honkai Star Rail

Topaz and Numby slots in for Cipher as a Follow-Up-focused Sub-DPS, since her own passive increases the DMG a Follow-Up-attacked enemy takes.

Sparxie icon, Honkai Star Rail

Sparxie’s unique kit trades standard defensive buffs for pure, unadulterated offensive manipulation, utilizing Aventurine’s thick shields as a safety net while she supercharges the team’s critical scaling.

Mortenax Blade icon, Honkai Star Rail

Mortenax Blade is an incredibly flexible, HP-scaling offensive debuffer-DPS Hybrid slot-in. Because his own combat loop needs a mix of high-frequency interactions and safety from lethal bursts, Aventurine’s stackable shields give him the exact cushion needed to safely ramp up his power.

Archer icon, Honkai Star Rail

Archer is an excellent choice for a dedicated main damage dealer. Aventurine’s consistent debuff output from his Ultimate and follow-up hits provides Archer with a steady stream of combat triggers and lets his primary offensive cycles stay entirely uninterrupted.

Rin Tohsaka icon, Honkai Star Rail

Rin Tohsaka is Archer’s absolute best partner, functioning as a stellar sub-DPS and dual-threat core. When paired with Aventurine, the team gains incredible defensive comfort without sacrificing offensive momentum.

Acheron icon, Honkai Star Rail

Acheron builds Slashed Dream stacks off Aventurine’s debuff application, whether that comes from his Ultimate, his Follow-Up Attack with his signature Light Cone equipped, or simply from getting hit.

Moze icon, Honkai Star Rail

Moze is a Follow-Up Attack Sub-DPS who pairs naturally with Aventurine’s shield uptime and inflicts his own Prey status alongside other Follow-Up units.

Ruan Mei icon, Honkai Star Rail

Ruan Mei replaces Asta or Yukong as a flexible support, adding a team-wide DMG buff on top of her own Ultimate debuff.

The one constant across every alternative above is Follow-Up Attack synergy. Whichever teammates you actually own, prioritize the ones that convert Aventurine’s shields and Blind Bet stacks into extra Follow-Up damage windows.

Aventurine Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

EidolonsReturn on InvestmentExplanation
E1: Prisoner’s DilemmaHighestAdds a CRIT DMG buff for every shielded ally and grants a free shield after using his Ultimate.
E2: Bounded RationalityHighHis Basic ATK now lowers the target’s All-Type RES for three turns, a straightforward team-wide DMG boost.
E3: Droprate MaxingSkipRaises Ultimate and Basic ATK level caps only, with no new effect of its own.
E4: Unexpected Hanging ParadoxMediumBoosts his own DEF and adds extra hits to his Talent’s Follow-Up Attack.
E5: Ambiguity AversionLowRaises Skill and Talent level caps only, with no new effect of its own.
E6: Stag Hunt GameHighScales his own DMG up with every shielded ally on the field, up to a large ceiling.

E1 is the practical stopping point for most players, since it’s the cheapest Eidolon that adds a real new effect on top of his kit.

Verdict: Is Aventurine Worth Building in 2026?

Aventurine in Honkai Star Rail
Aventurine’s Tier Ratings
Overall RatingS
Endgame RatingsMemory of Chaos: S

Pure Fiction: S

Apocalyptic Shadow: S

Aventurine is worth building for anyone running Follow-Up Attack damage dealers, and he holds up on his own even outside that niche. His shields scale into real CRIT Rate through Leverage, so investment never feels wasted on pure survivability alone. He clears Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow content comfortably at a light investment level.

His signature Light Cone helps, but it isn’t required. A well-built Aventurine on his F2P Light Cone and a modest set of DEF and CRIT substats already covers most content, which makes him one of the safer 5-star pulls to commit resources toward.

IN STOCK
EXCLUSIVE DEAL

 

ENEBA PRICE
HUB PRICE
Shop on Eneba

FAQs

What is the best Aventurine build in HSR?

The best Aventurine build in HSR runs Inherently Unjust Destiny, Self-Enshrouded Recluse (4pc), and Broken Keel (2pc), stacking DEF first and CRIT stats second.

What is the best team for Aventurine?

The best team for Aventurine pairs him with Feixiao, Cipher, and Robin for a full Follow-Up Attack comp, or with Herta, Asta, and Yukong as a fully F2P alternative.

Is Aventurine’s Eidolon 1 worth it?

Yes, Aventurine’s Eidolon 1 is worth it because it adds a real CRIT DMG buff and a free post-Ultimate shield, making it the best stopping point for partial investment.

What Light Cone should Aventurine use?

Aventurine should use Inherently Unjust Destiny as his best-in-slot pick, or Destiny’s Threads Forewoven as the best F2P option.

What relics does Aventurine use?

Aventurine should run Self-Enshrouded Recluse (4pc) and Broken Keel (2pc), prioritizing CRIT DMG on the Body and DEF% on the Planar Sphere and Link Rope.

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 4.4 / 5. Vote count: 4500

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

June Derick Reyes

Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer

I'm an average enjoyer of memes, movies, anime, manga, novels, and video games. One fateful day, I tried my hand at crafting a long-form fantasy novel for kicks and discovered my deep-seated love and knack for writing.

Eager to express my other passions, I then delved into entertainment journalism in 2021 and have written hundreds of articles since then for FandomSpot, HardcoreiOS, TheGamer, and TalkAndroid, helping anime fans find new series they’ll enjoy and tryhard gamers git gud in a variety of games.

I also LOVE gambling—er, playing all sorts of gacha games mostly F2P in my free time.

Read these next:

Most searched