Best Aventurine Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

This guide covers the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Aventurine build , along with a full rotation breakdown and a final verdict on whether he’s worth building right now.

Aventurine is a 5-star Preservation unit who blocks damage with stacking shields instead of healing it back, and he turns his own DEF stat into a real CRIT Rate engine at the same time. He’s built for players who want a sustain that never falls behind on offense.

TL;DR – Best Aventurine Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Inherently Unjust Destiny Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Destiny’s Threads Forewoven Best Relic Set Self-Enshrouded Recluse (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Broken Keel (2pc) Main Stats Body: CRIT DMG



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: DEF%



Link Rope: DEF% Substat priority DEF% > SPD > CRIT DMG > CRIT Rate Best team (Overall) Aventurine (Support)



Feixiao (DPS)



Cipher (Support)



Robin (Support) Best team (F2P) Aventurine (Support)



Herta (DPS)



Asta (Support)



Yukong (Support)

How to Play Aventurine: Rotation and Tips

Aventurine’s core loop revolves around his Skill, Cornerstone Deluxe, which grants a Fortified Wager shield that stacks up to 200% strength. His Bonus Ability, Hot Hand, gives the team a free copy of that same shield the moment combat starts, so he doesn’t need to spend a Skill Point on turn one.

Every time a shielded ally lands a Follow-Up Attack, one of Aventurine’s Bonus Abilities banks a Blind Bet point for him. At 10 points he unleashes a Talent-triggered Follow-Up Attack of his own, and his Bonus Ability, Leverage, converts any DEF past 1,600 into extra CRIT Rate, up to 48%.

His Ultimate, Roulette Shark, is best saved for a target you want to inflict Unnerved on, since it also boosts the CRIT DMG dealt to that debuffed enemy.

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Best Light Cones for Aventurine

Inherently Unjust Destiny is Aventurine’s signature 5-star Light Cone and the best option that synergizes with his kit. It raises the wearer’s DEF, adds a CRIT DMG buff whenever the wearer shields an ally, and gives Follow-Up Attacks a chance to increase the DMG the target takes afterward.

Moment of Victory is a strong 5-star alternative that raises DEF and Effect Hit Rate together, and it boosts the wearer’s aggro so Aventurine soaks up more hits, which further increases his own DEF while he’s targeted.

Concert for Two is a solid 4-star pickup that raises DEF and adds bonus DMG for every shielded ally on the field, which fits naturally into a team built around his own shields.

Destiny’s Threads Forewoven is an excellent F2P pick, since the Light Cone Manifest Store sells it directly instead of gating it behind a paid track. It raises Effect RES and converts every 100 DEF into a small DMG boost, capped at a meaningful ceiling, which keeps Aventurine relevant offensively even without his signature.

For a more in-depth look at Aventurine’s best Light Cones, visit our Aventurine Best Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Self-Enshrouded Recluse (4pc) is Aventurine’s best Relic set. It boosts his own Shield strength and grants a team-wide CRIT DMG buff, which is exactly the kind of value this build wants from a sustain unit.

Broken Keel (2pc) is the best Planar Ornament set for this build. It adds CRIT DMG to the whole party once the wearer holds 30% Effect RES or higher, a threshold Aventurine reaches easily through his own Talent buff.

Aventurine’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: DEF%

DEF% Priority 2: SPD

SPD Priority 3: CRIT DMG

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 4,000 DEF, then target a 134 SPD breakpoint in battle. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry. Once DEF and SPD are covered, shift remaining substats into CRIT DMG first, then CRIT Rate, since Leverage already supplies a large chunk of his in-combat CRIT Rate for free.

Aventurine’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Skill: Cornerstone Deluxe Highest Builds the shield strength that his entire kit and his teammates’ survival depend on. Bonus Ability: Leverage Highest Converts excess DEF into CRIT Rate, up to 48%, which is what turns a pure tank stat into real damage. Bonus Ability: Hot Hand Highest Grants a free shield at the start of combat with no Skill Point cost. Bonus Ability: Bingo! Highest Builds Blind Bet points off allied Follow-Up Attacks and re-shields the team once the threshold hits. Ultimate: Roulette Shark High Applies the Unnerved debuff and boosts CRIT DMG dealt to that target. Talent: Shot Loaded Right High Raises the shield holder’s Effect RES and powers Aventurine’s own Follow-Up Attack. Basic ATK: Straight Bet Medium Rarely the main damage source, since most of his output comes from his Follow-Up Attack and Ultimate.

Aventurine’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Tatters of Thought 15 Fragments of Impression 15 Shards of Desires 15 Suppressing Edict 65 Credit 308,000

Aventurine’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Scattered Stardust 15 Tatters of Thought 41 Crystal Meteorites 72 Fragments of Impression 56 Divine Amber 139 Shards of Desires 58 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

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Best Aventurine Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Aventurine’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Aventurine Team

Best Aventurine Team (Overall) Role Aventurine Support Feixiao DPS Cipher Support Robin Support

This team leans fully into Aventurine’s Follow-Up Attack synergy. Feixiao turns every one of Aventurine’s shields into extra Follow-Up damage windows, while Cipher keeps debuffs and Follow-Up triggers coming on a steady cadence.

Robin raises the team’s CRIT DMG and Follow-Up Attack damage from the sidelines, and Aventurine’s own Follow-Up Attacks in turn help refill her Energy.

Best F2P Aventurine Team

Best Aventurine Team (F2P) Role Aventurine Support Herta DPS Asta Support Yukong Support

Herta is a F2P-accessible Follow-Up Attack DPS who stacks Aventurine’s Blind Bet points naturally through her own kit. Asta and Yukong round the team out with SPD and CRIT buffs, giving this lineup real damage without needing a single limited unit besides Aventurine himself.

Best Aventurine Team Alternatives

Dr. Ratio is a drop-in replacement for Feixiao, since his own Follow-Up Attacks benefit just as heavily from Aventurine’s shields and Unnerved debuff.

Topaz and Numby slots in for Cipher as a Follow-Up-focused Sub-DPS, since her own passive increases the DMG a Follow-Up-attacked enemy takes.

Sparxie’s unique kit trades standard defensive buffs for pure, unadulterated offensive manipulation, utilizing Aventurine’s thick shields as a safety net while she supercharges the team’s critical scaling.

Mortenax Blade is an incredibly flexible, HP-scaling offensive debuffer-DPS Hybrid slot-in. Because his own combat loop needs a mix of high-frequency interactions and safety from lethal bursts, Aventurine’s stackable shields give him the exact cushion needed to safely ramp up his power.

Archer is an excellent choice for a dedicated main damage dealer. Aventurine’s consistent debuff output from his Ultimate and follow-up hits provides Archer with a steady stream of combat triggers and lets his primary offensive cycles stay entirely uninterrupted.

Rin Tohsaka is Archer’s absolute best partner, functioning as a stellar sub-DPS and dual-threat core. When paired with Aventurine, the team gains incredible defensive comfort without sacrificing offensive momentum.

Acheron builds Slashed Dream stacks off Aventurine’s debuff application, whether that comes from his Ultimate, his Follow-Up Attack with his signature Light Cone equipped, or simply from getting hit.

Moze is a Follow-Up Attack Sub-DPS who pairs naturally with Aventurine’s shield uptime and inflicts his own Prey status alongside other Follow-Up units.

Ruan Mei replaces Asta or Yukong as a flexible support, adding a team-wide DMG buff on top of her own Ultimate debuff.

The one constant across every alternative above is Follow-Up Attack synergy. Whichever teammates you actually own, prioritize the ones that convert Aventurine’s shields and Blind Bet stacks into extra Follow-Up damage windows.

Aventurine Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Prisoner’s Dilemma Highest Adds a CRIT DMG buff for every shielded ally and grants a free shield after using his Ultimate. E2: Bounded Rationality High His Basic ATK now lowers the target’s All-Type RES for three turns, a straightforward team-wide DMG boost. E3: Droprate Maxing Skip Raises Ultimate and Basic ATK level caps only, with no new effect of its own. E4: Unexpected Hanging Paradox Medium Boosts his own DEF and adds extra hits to his Talent’s Follow-Up Attack. E5: Ambiguity Aversion Low Raises Skill and Talent level caps only, with no new effect of its own. E6: Stag Hunt Game High Scales his own DMG up with every shielded ally on the field, up to a large ceiling.

E1 is the practical stopping point for most players, since it’s the cheapest Eidolon that adds a real new effect on top of his kit.

Verdict: Is Aventurine Worth Building in 2026?

Aventurine’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: S



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: S

Aventurine is worth building for anyone running Follow-Up Attack damage dealers, and he holds up on his own even outside that niche. His shields scale into real CRIT Rate through Leverage, so investment never feels wasted on pure survivability alone. He clears Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow content comfortably at a light investment level.

His signature Light Cone helps, but it isn’t required. A well-built Aventurine on his F2P Light Cone and a modest set of DEF and CRIT substats already covers most content, which makes him one of the safer 5-star pulls to commit resources toward.

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FAQs

What is the best Aventurine build in HSR?

The best Aventurine build in HSR runs Inherently Unjust Destiny, Self-Enshrouded Recluse (4pc), and Broken Keel (2pc), stacking DEF first and CRIT stats second.

What is the best team for Aventurine?

The best team for Aventurine pairs him with Feixiao, Cipher, and Robin for a full Follow-Up Attack comp, or with Herta, Asta, and Yukong as a fully F2P alternative.

Is Aventurine’s Eidolon 1 worth it?

Yes, Aventurine’s Eidolon 1 is worth it because it adds a real CRIT DMG buff and a free post-Ultimate shield, making it the best stopping point for partial investment.

What Light Cone should Aventurine use?

Aventurine should use Inherently Unjust Destiny as his best-in-slot pick, or Destiny’s Threads Forewoven as the best F2P option.

What relics does Aventurine use?

Aventurine should run Self-Enshrouded Recluse (4pc) and Broken Keel (2pc), prioritizing CRIT DMG on the Body and DEF% on the Planar Sphere and Link Rope.