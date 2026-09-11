Best Cerydra Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

This guide covers the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Cerydra build , along with her full lists of Trace and Ascension materials.

She is a 5-star Wind character on the Path of Harmony who marks a single ally with Military Merit, feeds them a slice of her own ATK, and eventually upgrades that mark to Peerage so their Skill fires a second time for free.

TL;DR – Best Cerydra Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Epoch Etched in Golden Blood Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Planetary Rendezvous Best Relic Set Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Lushaka, the Sunken Seas (2pc) Main Stats Body: ATK%



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: ATK%



Link Rope: ATK% or Energy Regeneration Rate Substat priority ATK% > SPD > CRIT DMG > flat ATK Best team (Overall) Cerydra (Support)



Phainon (DPS)



Sunday (Support)



Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Support) Best team (F2P) Cerydra (Support)



Dan Heng (DPS)



Preservation Trailblazer (Support)



Lynx (Support)

How to Play Cerydra: Rotation and Tips

Cerydra’s Technique, First-Move Advantage, grants her Military Merit, transfers it to whoever you switch to, then automatically casts her Skill once on that ally at the start of battle without spending a Skill Point. Open fights with this as often as you can.

From there, cast her Skill, Pawn’s Promotion, on your damage dealer. Each cast gives her 1 Charge, and her Talent, Ave Imperator, adds another Charge every time the marked ally uses a Basic ATK or Skill. Charge caps at 8 points.

At 6 Charge the mark upgrades to Peerage, which dispels the ally’s Crowd Control debuffs and hands them a large Skill CRIT DMG bonus plus All-Type RES PEN (Resistance Penetration). Their next Skill against enemies then triggers Coup de Main, repeating that Skill for free at full strength.

Use her Ultimate, Scholar’s Mate, whenever it is available. It grants 2 Charge on its own and deals Wind DMG equal to up to 144% of Cerydra’s ATK to all enemies, making it the fastest way to close out a Charge cycle.

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Best Light Cones for Cerydra

Epoch Etched in Golden Blood is her signature and the clear first pick. It raises her own ATK and layers a large Skill DMG buff onto the ally she marks, which lines up exactly with what Peerage already rewards. You do not need it to make her work, but nothing else stacks both halves of her kit at once.

Flowing Nightglow is the strongest alternative if you own it. It feeds her Energy Regen and pushes her ATK up after she uses her Ultimate, and more ATK on Cerydra is never wasted because her Talent converts a share of it straight into the marked ally’s ATK.

A Grounded Ascent is the other premium option worth naming. It combines Energy regeneration with a stacking damage buff, so it keeps her Ultimate cycle short without asking you to sacrifice the ATK main stats her stat goals depend on.

Planetary Rendezvous is the best pick for free-to-play (F2P) accounts. It boosts allies who share her element, making it ideal next to a Wind damage dealer like Phainon or Dan Heng.

As an honorable mention, players who claimed The Forever Victual during Version 3.5 have a strong (not to mention free) alternative event Light Cone, plus it’s also available in Herta’s Store if you have the Herta Bonds to spare.

For a more in-depth look at Cerydra’s best Light Cones, visit our Best Cerydra Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal (4pc) is her best setup. It pushes CRIT DMG onto the ally Cerydra buffs, which compounds with the Skill CRIT DMG that Peerage already provides rather than overlapping with it.

Eagle of Twilight Line (4pc) is the runner-up. It grants her Advance Forward after her Ultimate, so her next turn arrives much earlier and the marked ally spends less time waiting on a re-application.

Lushaka, the Sunken Seas (2pc) is the Planar Ornament to build first. It gives Cerydra Energy Regen and hands an ATK bonus to the ally sitting in the first team position, so place your damage dealer in slot one and Cerydra behind them.

Sprightly Vonwacq (2pc) is the fallback. It advances her turn at the start of combat, which gets Military Merit onto your damage dealer a full action sooner in fights where the opening turn decides the pace.

Cerydra’s Stat Priorities

Cerydra ignores the usual support stat spread because her Bonus Abilities already solve two of them. Her Bonus Ability Vidi hands her a flat 100% CRIT Rate, so CRIT Rate substats are dead rolls on her, and Veni turns raw ATK into CRIT DMG.

Priority 1: ATK%

ATK% Priority 2: SPD

SPD Priority 3: CRIT DMG%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 4,000 ATK, then target a 160 SPD breakpoint in battle. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

The 4,000 ATK is key because Veni pays out 18% CRIT DMG for every 100 ATK above 2,000, capping at a 360% increase, and 4,000 ATK is exactly where that cap lands. For her SPD you only need to gear to 140 outside combat, since Vici adds 20 SPD to her when she casts her Skill.

Cerydra’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Skill: Pawn’s Promotion Highest Applies Military Merit and drives the whole Charge cycle. Level it first. Talent: Ave Imperator Highest Sets how much of her ATK transfers to the marked ally and scales her Additional DMG. Ultimate: Scholar’s Mate High Grants 2 Charge and clears waves. Its damage scales with level. Basic ATK: King’s Castling Low Rarely used outside Skill Point recovery. Invest last. Bonus Ability: Veni Highest A crucial unlock that converts her ATK into CRIT DMG. Bonus Ability: Vidi Highest A crucial unlock that gives her 100% CRIT Rate. Bonus Ability: Vici Highest A crucial unlock that helps her with her SPD breakpoint and Energy income.

Cerydra’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Ethereal Omen 15 Echoing Wail 15 Eternal Lament 15 Charred Bud of Twilight 65 Credit 308,000

Cerydra’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Firmament Note 18 Celestial Section 69 Heavenly Melody 139 Ethereal Omen 41 Echoing Wail 56 Eternal Lament 58 Daythunder Anamnesis 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

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Best Cerydra Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Cerydra teams are built around one question: who deserves Military Merit? She wants a damage dealer whose Skill is their biggest hit, because Peerage’s free repeat only fires on a Skill. Everything else in the team exists to keep that ally acting.

Best Overall Cerydra Team

Best Cerydra Team (Overall) Role Cerydra Support Phainon DPS Sunday Support Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Support

Phainon is the primary damage dealer Cerydra was designed for. Her Peerage duplicates his Skill at full power without spending extra resources, delivering an immediate damage spike no other support replicates.

Sunday is his strongest advance-based partner and accelerates his rotation through action advancement and energy buffs. Dan Heng Permansor Terrae covers team sustain, deals chip damage of his own through follow-ups, and contributes more offensive potency to Phainon.

Best F2P Cerydra Team

Best Cerydra Team (F2P) Role Cerydra Support Dan Heng DPS Preservation Trailblazer Support Lynx Support

Dan Heng’s damage is concentrated in his single-target Skill and he shares Cerydra’s Wind element. Trailblazer Preservation absorbs incoming damage with taunts and shields while Lynx handles active healing and debuff cleansing. Planetary Rendezvous is a highly effective alt Light Cone if you want to run this comp.

Best Cerydra Team Alternatives

Anaxa is a good drop-in replacement for Phainon, since his ability to use his Skill twice per turn stacks Charge quickly and Cerydra’s duplication lets him chain two Skills back to back followed by his Talent, maximizing his bounce hits.

Feixiao converts Cerydra’s Skill duplication into accelerated Flying Aureus stacks. Because Feixiao thrives on frequent Skill actions to build her Ultimate and trigger follow-up attacks, Coup de Main lets her double down on burst windows while enjoying All-Type RES PEN.

Mydei is another heavy hitter who slots straight into the Military Merit seat. Since he consumes a substantial portion of his own HP during combat, pair him with a high-output healer like Luocha rather than a passive shielder.

Cyrene replaces Sunday in rosters fielding multiple Chrysos Heirs, serving as the faction capstone support that accelerates teamwide action order and energy generation.

Gallagher is the top budget sustain swap for Huohuo, providing reliable healing and SP-positive generation to keep Cerydra and your primary damage dealer constantly fueled.

No matter which teammates you slot in, the constant that matters most is Skill dependency. Cerydra scales with how heavily the marked ally relies on casting their Skill to push damage, so any damage dealer who converts extra Skill casts into massive damage is worth pairing with her.

Cerydra Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Seize the Crowns of All Highest The marked ally ignores 16% of enemy DEF, rising by a further 20% on Skill DMG once Peerage is active, and her Skill refunds 2 Energy. This is her standout early Eidolon. E2: Forge the Dreams of Many Medium The marked ally deals 40% increased DMG, and Cerydra’s own DMG rises by 160% while a teammate holds Military Merit. E3: Torch the Laws of Old Low Skill Lv. +2 up to Lv. 15 and Basic ATK Lv. +1 up to Lv. 10. E4: Remake the Realms of Men Low Increases her Ultimate’s DMG multiplier by 240%. Useful for wave clearing, but secondary to her Charge utility. E5: Help and Hurt Repaid in Full Low Ultimate Lv. +2 and Talent Lv. +2, both up to Lv. 15. E6: A Journey Set Starward Highest (Whale Territory) The marked ally gains 20% All-Type RES PEN and the Additional DMG multiplier rises by 300%, with Cerydra gaining 20% All-Type RES PEN herself.

E1 is the practical stopping point for spenders. It’s the only Eidolon before E6 that fundamentally shifts how much damage the marked ally pushes, whereas E2 through E5 are incremental steps.

Verdict: Is Cerydra Worth Building in 2026?

Cerydra’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Cerydra is well worth building if you own a Skill-focused damage dealer, and she is an excellent slot-in for Phainon or Anaxa teams. No other support converts a single buff slot into an extra full-power Skill cast.

Outside those Skill-driven hypercarries, her value drops, since teams reliant on Ultimates or follow-up attacks derive minimal benefit from Peerage.

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