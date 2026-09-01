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Argenti Best Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

June Derick Reyes
June Derick Reyes Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer
Fact checked by: Nate Kencana
Updated: September 1, 2026
Argenti Best Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026
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Recent update

This guide is fully updated for Honkai Star Rail Version 4.5. For complete coverage on this character, check out our companion guides:

I’ve put together the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Argenti build in this guide, along with an honest read on whether his Eidolons are worth chasing – and if so, which ones.

Argenti is a 5-star Erudition character in Honkai Star Rail who fights with sweeping polearm strikes and a Talent that snowballs CRIT Rate the longer a fight runs. His kit rewards patient teams that can keep him alive long enough to stack Apotheosis and unleash his enhanced Ultimate.

TL;DR – Best Argenti Build at a Glance

Best Light ConeAn Instant Before A Gaze
Best F2P Light Cone AlternativeEternal Calculus
Best Relic SetScholar Lost in Erudition (4pc)
Best Planar Ornament SetInert Salsotto (2pc)
Main StatsBody: CRIT Rate

Boots: ATK% or SPD

Planar Sphere: Physical DMG

Link Rope: ATK%
Substat priorityCRIT Rate > CRIT DMG > SPD > ATK%
Best team (Overall)Argenti (DPS)

Robin (Support)

Sunday (Support)

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Support)
Best team (F2P)Argenti (DPS)

Yukong (Support)

Trailblazer Remembrance (Support)

Natasha (Support)

How to Play Argenti: Rotation and Tips

Argenti holding his polearm in Honkai Star Rail

Argenti’s rotation revolves around stacking Apotheosis through his Talent, Sublime Object, which grants a stack (and CRIT Rate) every time an enemy is hit by his Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate. 

Early turns, spam his Skill, Justice, Hereby Blooms, to hit the whole enemy team and build stacks fast, saving his 180-Energy enhanced Ultimate, Merit Bestowed in ‘My’ Garden, for when he can land the full six-hit follow-up.

His Technique, Manifesto of Purest Virtue, is worth using before every fight since it Dazes enemies in range and grants a free burst of Energy the moment combat starts. Because his Ultimate scales harder the more Max Energy he has, prioritizing Energy Regen and turn-frequency support keeps this loop online.

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Best Light Cones for Argenti

An Instant Before A Gaze Light Cone artwork

An Instant Before A Gaze is Argenti’s best Light Cone and his signature, boosting CRIT DMG by up to 60% at Superimposition 5 while also scaling his Ultimate’s damage based on how much Max Energy he’s built, making it the single biggest damage swing available to him.

Into the Unreachable Veil Light Cone artwork

Into the Unreachable Veil is the strongest alternative if you’re running Argenti as a battery for The Herta rather than a standalone DPS, since it boosts CRIT Rate and grants a burst of Skill and Ultimate DMG right after he ultimates.

Today Is Another Peaceful Day Light Cone artwork

Today Is Another Peaceful Day is a solid 4-star pickup that scales flat DMG off Max Energy from the start of battle, making it an easy, low-investment option while you save for something better.

Eternal Calculus Light Cone artwork

Eternal Calculus is the best free-to-play pick for players without a signature, granting stacking ATK on every hit plus a SPD boost against groups of three or more enemies, which suits his AoE Skill and Ultimate well.

For a more in-depth look at Argenti’s best Light Cones, visit our Argenti Best Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Scholar Lost in Erudition relic set icon

The Scholar Lost in Erudition 4-piece set is Argenti’s best relic choice, adding a flat 8% CRIT Rate at 2 pieces and boosting Skill and Ultimate DMG by 20% at 4 pieces, with an extra 25% DMG buff on his next Skill after using Ultimate.

Champion of Streetwise Boxing relic set icon

Champion of Streetwise Boxing is a workable stopgap Relic Set, stacking 5% ATK per hit dealt or taken up to five times.

Inert Salsotto planar ornament set icon

For the planar ornament, Inert Salsotto is the clear best pick, adding 8% CRIT Rate and, once his CRIT Rate crosses 50%, a further 15% DMG boost to his Ultimate and follow-up attacks

Sigonia, the Unclaimed Desolation planar ornament set icon

If you’re building him for Pure Fiction specifically, Sigonia, the Unclaimed Desolation is worth swapping in instead, since its CRIT DMG stacking (4% per enemy kill, up to 10 stacks) scales well against the mode’s frequent waves of enemies.

Argenti’s Stat Priorities

Argenti’s stat priorities, like most DPS units, lean toward CRIT stats first, with enough SPD to keep his turns frequent given how often his loop depends on landing Ultimates.

  • Priority 1: CRIT Rate
  • Priority 2: CRIT DMG
  • Priority 3: SPD (breakpoints), then ATK%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 2,600 ATK outside combat, and target a 134 SPD breakpoint in battle. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Argenti’s Trace Priorities

TracesPriority LevelWhy?
Basic ATK: Fleeting FragranceLowHis weakest single-target hit. Only upgrade this once everything else is maxed.
Skill: Justice, Hereby BloomsHighHis main AoE nuke between Ultimates and a steady source of Apotheosis stacks.
Ultimate: For In This Garden, Supreme Beauty BestowsHighestHis core damage skill once he reaches 90 Energy, and the trigger for his Talent’s CRIT Rate stacking.
Enhanced Ultimate: Merit Bestowed in ‘My’ GardenHighestThe enhanced 180-Energy version adds six extra hits and is the real payoff of building around him.
Talent: Sublime ObjectHighestGenerates Energy and CRIT Rate every time he lands a hit, the backbone of his entire kit.

Argenti’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

MaterialTotal
Netherworld Token65
Extinguished Core15
Glimmering Core15
Squirming Core15
Credit308,000

Argenti’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

MaterialTotal
Key of Inspiration15
Extinguished Core41
Key of Knowledge72
Glimmering Core56
Key of Wisdom139
Squirming Core58
Regret of Infinite Ochema12
Tracks of Destiny8
Credit3,000,000
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Best Argenti Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Argenti’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Argenti Team

Best Argenti Team (Overall)Role
ArgentiDPS
RobinSupport
SundaySupport
Dan Heng Permansor TerraeSupport

This lineup is the best Pure Fiction comp for Argenti, pairing him with two dedicated Amplifiers in Robin and Sunday alongside Dan Heng Permansor Terrae for sustain, all working together to keep his Ultimate loop running as often as possible. It’s a heavy-investment team best suited for game modes like Pure Fiction, where Argenti’s AoE Ultimate performs at its strongest.

Best F2P Argenti Team

Best Argenti Team (F2P)Role
ArgentiDPS
YukongSupport
Trailblazer RemembranceSupport
NatashaSupport

Yukong and the Trailblazer Remembrance both provide CRIT and DMG buffs without needing Eidolons or a signature cone, while Natasha keeps the team topped up so Argenti can stay on the field long enough to stack Apotheosis.

Best Argenti Team Alternatives

The Herta character icon, Honkai Star Rail

The Herta is a strong swap if you’re leaning into Argenti’s battery role rather than his own damage, since he can quickly build the stacks she needs while still contributing solid personal damage of his own.

Tribbie character icon, Honkai Star Rail

Tribbie rewards a fast Ultimate rotation by boosting Argenti’s damage against elites and bosses once she reaches Eidolon 1, making her a strong pick for boss-heavy fights.

Tingyun character icon, Honkai Star Rail

Tingyun is a straightforward buffer, handing Argenti extra Energy plus ATK% and DMG% buffs so his Ultimate comes up faster and hits harder.

Huohuo character icon, Honkai Star Rail

Huohuo covers sustain duties with a teamwide Energy battery Ultimate and near-constant debuff cleanses, though she’s Skill Point neutral unless you’ve unlocked her first Eidolon.

Sparkle character icon, Honkai Star Rail

Sparkle provides turn advance and extra Skill Points, letting Argenti reach his enhanced Ultimate threshold sooner than he otherwise would.

Whatever combination you land on, the constant across to keep in mind when picking your own alternatives is Energy generation and turn frequency. Argenti’s entire kit is built around reaching his 180-Energy enhanced Ultimate as often as possible, so any teammate that shortens that wait is worth a look.

Argenti Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

EidolonsReturn on InvestmentExplanation
E1: A Lacuna in Kingdom of AestheticsHighestTurns every Apotheosis stack into an additional 4% CRIT DMG on top of the CRIT Rate it already grants, the single biggest damage jump available at low investment.
E2: Agate’s HumilityMediumA 40% ATK buff for one turn after Ultimate, but only when three or more enemies are on the field, which limits its consistency outside AoE-heavy fights.
E3: Thorny Road’s GloryMediumRaises Skill and Talent levels, a modest numbers-only upgrade rather than a new effect.
E4: Trumpet’s DedicationHighStarts every fight with two free Apotheosis stacks and raises the stack cap by 2, effectively giving him a head start on CRIT Rate from turn one.
E5: Snow, From Somewhere in CosmosLowRaises Ultimate and Basic ATK levels, another incremental numbers boost.
E6: ‘Your’ ResplendenceHighIgnores 30% of enemy DEF on Ultimate, a straightforward damage increase that matters most against tanky targets.

E1 is the practical stopping point for most players since it delivers the largest single damage increase, while E4 and E6 are worth chasing later if you plan to invest further.

Verdict: Is Argenti Worth Building in 2026?

Argenti’s Tier Ratings
Overall RatingB
Endgame RatingsMemory of Chaos: B

Pure Fiction: A

Apocalyptic Shadow: B

Argenti’s biggest strength (aside from being one of the coolest characters in HSR) is his Pure Fiction performance, where his wide AoE Ultimate and Skill hit every enemy on the field and his DPS numbers climb to its highest point. 

He’s noticeably less consistent in Memory of Chaos and Apocalyptic Shadow, since fewer enemies on the field and tankier single targets mean he has to lean harder on a dedicated support team just to keep pace

If you already enjoy his kit or plan to pair him with The Herta as a battery, he’s worth building. If you’re chasing a flexible, low-maintenance DPS for every mode, there are stronger options to prioritize first.

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FAQs

What is the best Argenti build in HSR?

The best Argenti build in HSR pairs the An Instant Before A Gaze Light Cone with the Scholar Lost in Erudition 4-piece relic set and the Inert Salsotto ornament, built around a CRIT-focused stat spread and backed by a support-heavy team like Robin, Sunday, and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae.

What is the best team for Argenti?

The best team for Argenti pairs him with Robin, Sunday, and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae for a support-stacked Pure Fiction lineup, while a free-to-play alternative swaps in Yukong, the Trailblazer Remembrance, and Natasha.

Is Argenti’s Eidolon 1 worth it?

Yes, Argenti’s Eidolon 1 is worth it because it turns every stack of his Apotheosis buff into extra CRIT DMG on top of the CRIT Rate it already grants, making it the single most impactful early Eidolon for his damage output.

What Light Cone should Argenti use?

Argenti’s best Light Cone is his signature, An Instant Before A Gaze, while Eternal Calculus is the strongest free-to-play alternative for players without it.

What relics does Argenti use?

Argenti should run the 4-piece Scholar Lost in Erudition relic set with the Inert Salsotto planar ornament, prioritizing a CRIT Rate body piece, an ATK% or SPD boots piece, a Physical DMG sphere, and an ATK% rope.

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June Derick Reyes

Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer

I'm an average enjoyer of memes, movies, anime, manga, novels, and video games. One fateful day, I tried my hand at crafting a long-form fantasy novel for kicks and discovered my deep-seated love and knack for writing.

Eager to express my other passions, I then delved into entertainment journalism in 2021 and have written hundreds of articles since then for FandomSpot, HardcoreiOS, TheGamer, and TalkAndroid, helping anime fans find new series they’ll enjoy and tryhard gamers git gud in a variety of games.

I also LOVE gambling—er, playing all sorts of gacha games mostly F2P in my free time.

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