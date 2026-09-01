Argenti Best Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

I’ve put together the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Argenti build in this guide, along with an honest read on whether his Eidolons are worth chasing – and if so, which ones.

Argenti is a 5-star Erudition character in Honkai Star Rail who fights with sweeping polearm strikes and a Talent that snowballs CRIT Rate the longer a fight runs. His kit rewards patient teams that can keep him alive long enough to stack Apotheosis and unleash his enhanced Ultimate.

TL;DR – Best Argenti Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone An Instant Before A Gaze Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Eternal Calculus Best Relic Set Scholar Lost in Erudition (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Inert Salsotto (2pc) Main Stats Body: CRIT Rate



Boots: ATK% or SPD



Planar Sphere: Physical DMG



Link Rope: ATK% Substat priority CRIT Rate > CRIT DMG > SPD > ATK% Best team (Overall) Argenti (DPS)



Robin (Support)



Sunday (Support)



Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Support) Best team (F2P) Argenti (DPS)



Yukong (Support)



Trailblazer Remembrance (Support)



Natasha (Support)

How to Play Argenti: Rotation and Tips

Argenti’s rotation revolves around stacking Apotheosis through his Talent, Sublime Object, which grants a stack (and CRIT Rate) every time an enemy is hit by his Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate.

Early turns, spam his Skill, Justice, Hereby Blooms, to hit the whole enemy team and build stacks fast, saving his 180-Energy enhanced Ultimate, Merit Bestowed in ‘My’ Garden, for when he can land the full six-hit follow-up.

His Technique, Manifesto of Purest Virtue, is worth using before every fight since it Dazes enemies in range and grants a free burst of Energy the moment combat starts. Because his Ultimate scales harder the more Max Energy he has, prioritizing Energy Regen and turn-frequency support keeps this loop online.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Best Light Cones for Argenti

An Instant Before A Gaze is Argenti’s best Light Cone and his signature, boosting CRIT DMG by up to 60% at Superimposition 5 while also scaling his Ultimate’s damage based on how much Max Energy he’s built, making it the single biggest damage swing available to him.

Into the Unreachable Veil is the strongest alternative if you’re running Argenti as a battery for The Herta rather than a standalone DPS, since it boosts CRIT Rate and grants a burst of Skill and Ultimate DMG right after he ultimates.

Today Is Another Peaceful Day is a solid 4-star pickup that scales flat DMG off Max Energy from the start of battle, making it an easy, low-investment option while you save for something better.

Eternal Calculus is the best free-to-play pick for players without a signature, granting stacking ATK on every hit plus a SPD boost against groups of three or more enemies, which suits his AoE Skill and Ultimate well.

For a more in-depth look at Argenti’s best Light Cones, visit our Argenti Best Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

The Scholar Lost in Erudition 4-piece set is Argenti’s best relic choice, adding a flat 8% CRIT Rate at 2 pieces and boosting Skill and Ultimate DMG by 20% at 4 pieces, with an extra 25% DMG buff on his next Skill after using Ultimate.

Champion of Streetwise Boxing is a workable stopgap Relic Set, stacking 5% ATK per hit dealt or taken up to five times.

For the planar ornament, Inert Salsotto is the clear best pick, adding 8% CRIT Rate and, once his CRIT Rate crosses 50%, a further 15% DMG boost to his Ultimate and follow-up attacks.

If you’re building him for Pure Fiction specifically, Sigonia, the Unclaimed Desolation is worth swapping in instead, since its CRIT DMG stacking (4% per enemy kill, up to 10 stacks) scales well against the mode’s frequent waves of enemies.

Argenti’s Stat Priorities

Argenti’s stat priorities, like most DPS units, lean toward CRIT stats first, with enough SPD to keep his turns frequent given how often his loop depends on landing Ultimates.

Priority 1: CRIT Rate

Priority 2: CRIT DMG

Priority 3: SPD (breakpoints), then ATK%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 2,600 ATK outside combat, and target a 134 SPD breakpoint in battle. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Argenti’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Basic ATK: Fleeting Fragrance Low His weakest single-target hit. Only upgrade this once everything else is maxed. Skill: Justice, Hereby Blooms High His main AoE nuke between Ultimates and a steady source of Apotheosis stacks. Ultimate: For In This Garden, Supreme Beauty Bestows Highest His core damage skill once he reaches 90 Energy, and the trigger for his Talent’s CRIT Rate stacking. Enhanced Ultimate: Merit Bestowed in ‘My’ Garden Highest The enhanced 180-Energy version adds six extra hits and is the real payoff of building around him. Talent: Sublime Object Highest Generates Energy and CRIT Rate every time he lands a hit, the backbone of his entire kit.

Argenti’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Netherworld Token 65 Extinguished Core 15 Glimmering Core 15 Squirming Core 15 Credit 308,000

Argenti’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Key of Inspiration 15 Extinguished Core 41 Key of Knowledge 72 Glimmering Core 56 Key of Wisdom 139 Squirming Core 58 Regret of Infinite Ochema 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Best Argenti Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Argenti’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Argenti Team

Best Argenti Team (Overall) Role Argenti DPS Robin Support Sunday Support Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Support

This lineup is the best Pure Fiction comp for Argenti, pairing him with two dedicated Amplifiers in Robin and Sunday alongside Dan Heng Permansor Terrae for sustain, all working together to keep his Ultimate loop running as often as possible. It’s a heavy-investment team best suited for game modes like Pure Fiction, where Argenti’s AoE Ultimate performs at its strongest.

Best F2P Argenti Team

Best Argenti Team (F2P) Role Argenti DPS Yukong Support Trailblazer Remembrance Support Natasha Support

Yukong and the Trailblazer Remembrance both provide CRIT and DMG buffs without needing Eidolons or a signature cone, while Natasha keeps the team topped up so Argenti can stay on the field long enough to stack Apotheosis.

Best Argenti Team Alternatives

The Herta is a strong swap if you’re leaning into Argenti’s battery role rather than his own damage, since he can quickly build the stacks she needs while still contributing solid personal damage of his own.

Tribbie rewards a fast Ultimate rotation by boosting Argenti’s damage against elites and bosses once she reaches Eidolon 1, making her a strong pick for boss-heavy fights.

Tingyun is a straightforward buffer, handing Argenti extra Energy plus ATK% and DMG% buffs so his Ultimate comes up faster and hits harder.

Huohuo covers sustain duties with a teamwide Energy battery Ultimate and near-constant debuff cleanses, though she’s Skill Point neutral unless you’ve unlocked her first Eidolon.

Sparkle provides turn advance and extra Skill Points, letting Argenti reach his enhanced Ultimate threshold sooner than he otherwise would.

Whatever combination you land on, the constant across to keep in mind when picking your own alternatives is Energy generation and turn frequency. Argenti’s entire kit is built around reaching his 180-Energy enhanced Ultimate as often as possible, so any teammate that shortens that wait is worth a look.

Argenti Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: A Lacuna in Kingdom of Aesthetics Highest Turns every Apotheosis stack into an additional 4% CRIT DMG on top of the CRIT Rate it already grants, the single biggest damage jump available at low investment. E2: Agate’s Humility Medium A 40% ATK buff for one turn after Ultimate, but only when three or more enemies are on the field, which limits its consistency outside AoE-heavy fights. E3: Thorny Road’s Glory Medium Raises Skill and Talent levels, a modest numbers-only upgrade rather than a new effect. E4: Trumpet’s Dedication High Starts every fight with two free Apotheosis stacks and raises the stack cap by 2, effectively giving him a head start on CRIT Rate from turn one. E5: Snow, From Somewhere in Cosmos Low Raises Ultimate and Basic ATK levels, another incremental numbers boost. E6: ‘Your’ Resplendence High Ignores 30% of enemy DEF on Ultimate, a straightforward damage increase that matters most against tanky targets.

E1 is the practical stopping point for most players since it delivers the largest single damage increase, while E4 and E6 are worth chasing later if you plan to invest further.

Verdict: Is Argenti Worth Building in 2026?

Argenti’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating B Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: B



Pure Fiction: A



Apocalyptic Shadow: B

Argenti’s biggest strength (aside from being one of the coolest characters in HSR) is his Pure Fiction performance, where his wide AoE Ultimate and Skill hit every enemy on the field and his DPS numbers climb to its highest point.

He’s noticeably less consistent in Memory of Chaos and Apocalyptic Shadow, since fewer enemies on the field and tankier single targets mean he has to lean harder on a dedicated support team just to keep pace.

If you already enjoy his kit or plan to pair him with The Herta as a battery, he’s worth building. If you’re chasing a flexible, low-maintenance DPS for every mode, there are stronger options to prioritize first.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

FAQs