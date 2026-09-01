Argenti HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Argenti is a 5-star Physical Erudition character in Honkai Star Rail, built around one of the strongest area-of-effect (AoE) Ultimates in the game. He’s a straightforward main damage per second (DPS) pick for players who want a character that clears entire enemy waves without a complicated rotation.

This character overview covers Argenti’s kit, Traces, Eidolons, banner status, and whether he’s actually worth pulling for.

Argenti at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Physical Path Erudition Role Hybrid Released Version 1.5 (Thorns of Scented Crown banner) Reruns Version 2.3 (Thorns of Scented Crown banner)



Version 4.2 (Added to the Celestial Invitation pool for Limited banners) Voice actors Talon Warburton (EN)



Shinnosuke Tachibana (JP)



Liang Dawei (CH)



Choi Seung-hoon (KR) Overall Rating B Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: B



Pure Fiction: A



Apocalyptic Shadow: B

Story and Background: Who is Argenti in Honkai Star Rail?

Argenti is a knight of the Knights of Beauty, a faction devoted to a missing Aeon known as Idrila, the “Beauty.” He’s forthright and candid, wandering the cosmos on a personal mission to uphold Idrila’s good name wherever he goes.

That single-minded devotion shapes how he’s written – he’s cool, doesn’t waver, doesn’t posture, and treats every battle as another chance to prove his convictions. It’s a simple premise, but it gives Argenti a clear, consistent identity compared to Honkai Star Rail‘s more elaborate character arcs.

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Argenti’s Kit Explained

Like most “early-Version” HSR characters, Argenti has a single, continuous playstyle rather than distinct, complex phases. His Technique, Manifesto of Purest Virtue, opens most fights by Dazing nearby enemies, and attacking a Dazed target deals upfront Physical DMG and hands him a head start on Energy.

From there, his Basic ATK, Fleeting Fragrance, and Skill, Justice, Hereby Blooms, both chip in Physical DMG while his Talent, Sublime Object, quietly does the real work: every enemy he hits regenerates Energy and grants a stack of Apotheosis, which raises his Critical Rate (CRIT Rate) for free. Those stacks build fast against multiple targets and cap at ten.

Once he has enough Energy, Argenti fires his Ultimate. At 90 Energy, For In This Garden, Supreme Beauty Bestows deals solid Physical DMG to every enemy on the field. At 180 Energy, Merit Bestowed in “My” Garden hits far harder and adds six extra bounce hits to random enemies, which is where most of his damage comes from.

Because his Talent keeps feeding Energy back, he doesn’t need to grind for the full-cost Ultimate as long as the fight has multiple enemies to hit.

Argenti’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Argenti’s Traces actually do, followed by his Eidolons.

Argenti’s Traces

Basic ATK, Fleeting Fragrance, deals Physical DMG equal to up to 100% of Argenti’s ATK to a single enemy. It’s his fallback option when Energy is low and is rarely used otherwise, if at all.

Skill, Justice, Hereby Blooms, deals Physical DMG equal to up to 120% of Argenti’s ATK to all enemies. It’s a reliable AoE hit that also helps refill Energy for his next Ultimate.

Talent, Sublime Object, regenerates 3 Energy and grants a stack of Apotheosis for every enemy hit by his Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate, each stack adding up to 2.5% CRIT Rate. At the full 10 stacks, that’s up to 25% CRIT Rate with zero investment.

Ultimate, For In This Garden, Supreme Beauty Bestows, consumes 90 Energy to deal Physical DMG equal to up to 160% of Argenti’s ATK to all enemies. Its upgraded version, Merit Bestowed in “My” Garden, consumes 180 Energy to deal Physical DMG equal to up to 280% of Argenti’s ATK to all enemies, then adds six extra hits of up to 95% of his ATK each to random enemies.

Argenti’s Technique Manifesto of Purest Virtue After using the Technique, enemies in a set area are inflicted with Daze for 10 seconds. Dazed enemies won’t actively attack the team. Attacking a Dazed enemy to enter combat deals Physical DMG to all enemies equal to up to 80% of Argenti’s ATK and regenerates his Energy by 15.

Argenti’s Bonus Abilities Piety At the start of a turn, immediately gains 1 stack of Apotheosis. Generosity When enemy targets enter battle, immediately regenerates 2 Energy for Argenti. Courage Deals 15% more DMG to enemies whose HP percentage is 50% or less.

Argenti’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +28.0% ATK +14.4% Physical DMG +10.0% HP

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Argenti’s Eidolons

E1, A Lacuna in Kingdom of Aesthetics, is Argenti’s most valuable Eidolon and a great stopping point for low spenders. It makes each Apotheosis stack also increase CRIT DMG by 4%, turning his free CRIT Rate generation into a CRIT DMG source as well.

E2, Agate’s Humility, adds an ATK increase of 40% for one turn whenever his Ultimate hits three or more enemies. It’s a solid but situational DMG buff – not exactly a must-have.

E3 through E6 add smaller refinements on top of that. Bonus Trace levels, extra starting Apotheosis stacks, and Defense ignore on his Ultimate. With the minor exceptions being E4 and E6, none of them really sticks out as particularly notable pickups, at least compared to E1, so they’re best treated as a nice-to-have bundle for players who want to invest full-tilt on Argenti.

Argenti Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Argenti Good?

Argenti, like most characters of his era/Version, has been powercrept by newer, hypertuned units and has since descended from the upper echelons of the meta. Still, he’s a very strong DPS for teams built for Pure Fiction AoE clear, especially with teammates like The Herta or Tribbie available.

Argenti’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating B Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: B



Pure Fiction: A



Apocalyptic Shadow: B

His kit performs best in Pure Fiction, where his Ultimate’s AoE Physical damage can clear entire enemy waves in a single use. In Memory of Chaos and Apocalyptic Shadow, where boss fights often come down to single-target damage, Argenti’s numbers fall behind characters built specifically for that kind of content.

Argenti also works great as a sub-DPS + support Hybrid for The Herta, using his low-cost Ultimate to feed her stacks while collecting CRIT DMG buffs of his own in return.

How to Get Argenti in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Argenti can be pulled both from his limited Character Event Warp (Thorns of Scented Crown banner ) and, since Version 4.2, as a potential off-banner pull from the Celestial Invitation lineup whenever you lose a 50/50 in Limited banners. He can’t be pulled from the permanent Standard Warp.

To pull for his banner and other Limited banners, you need one Special Warp Pass per pull. A Special Warp Pass costs 160 Stellar Jades. Stellar Jades convert 1:1 from Oneiric Shards, which is the real “premium” currency of Honkai Star Rail that you can only get if you top-up.

Argenti originally released during Version 1.5 on the Thorns of Scented Crown banner and later got a rerun of that same banner during Version 2.3. No further rerun has been officially announced since.

If you’re topping up specifically to pull for Argenti, it’s worth checking if a first-purchase bonus for Oneiric Shards or limited-time bundles are currently active in the store, since these can significantly increase the value of your top-ups.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Argenti in 2026?

Argenti is worth pulling if you need a Pure Fiction specialist or want a simple, self-sufficient AoE damage dealer that doesn’t demand a perfectly built team. His Talent’s free CRIT Rate and flexible Ultimate cost make him easy to slot into a Free-to-Play (F2P) friendly roster, since he doesn’t really need his signature Light Cone or a specific set of premium teammates to function.

He’s a weaker choice if you’re struggling with Memory of Chaos or Apocalyptic Shadow, where his AoE-focused kit loses value against single-target or Break-heavy fights.

Players chasing a top-tier main DPS for boss content will get more mileage elsewhere, though he still has a home as The Herta’s energy battery. If you already own a strong AoE unit, I highly recommend you weigh how much overlap that creates before pulling for Argenti specifically.

Pros Cons ✅ One of the strongest AoE Ultimates in the game, capable of hitting every enemy on the field



✅ Two-cost Ultimate design lets you choose a cheap wave clear or a maximum-cost nuke depending on the fight



✅ Talent generates free CRIT Rate on its own, up to 25% at max Apotheosis stacks



✅ Simple to pilot, with no complex stacking conditions or teammate requirements to reach full power



✅ Flexible team building that works as a F2P-friendly main DPS or as an energy battery for The Herta ❌ Mostly powercrept. Damage multipliers are weak compared to more recent AoE damage dealers



❌ Mostly relegated to Pure Fiction, with limited value in Memory of Chaos and Apocalyptic Shadow



❌ Needs dedicated Energy-generation support to reliably reach his 180-Energy Ultimate



❌ Offers no offensive utility when played purely as The Herta’s energy battery

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