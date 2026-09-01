Archer HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

This character guide covers Archer’s kit, Traces, Eidolons, and whether he’s worth pulling for based on your current roster. He’s one of HSR’s hardest-hitting single-target damage dealers, a 5-star Quantum character on the Hunt Path who turns Skill Points into an avalanche of blade strikes.

He’s a Fate collab character built around chaining his Skill for repeated hits and stacking Follow-up damage from his Talent. If you already own strong Skill Point supports, he’s one of the most rewarding single-target units to build in Honkai Star Rail right now.

Archer at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Quantum Path The Hunt Role DPS Released Version 3.4 (I Am the Bone of My Sword banner) Reruns Collab Banner Available Indefinitely Voice actors Junichi Suwabe (JP)



Wu Lei (CH)



Lim Chae-heon (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Archer in Honkai Star Rail?

Archer arrived in HSR as a Fate collaboration character, and his backstory leans into his original series’ lore directly, much like the other three Fate collab units. He’s a cold, hardened swordsman (yes, Archer is more of a swordsman than, well, an archer) who treats his own body as a forge for blades, fighting on behalf of an ideal of justice he’s carried for a very long time.

His combat identity mirrors his story concept closely. Archer’s Quantum element and Hunt Path build him around drawing and firing weapon after weapon in a single turn, and his kit’s flavor text (his Ultimate quite literally recites the Unlimited Blade Works chant) is actually one of the more faithful collab adaptations in the game.

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Archer’s Kit Explained

Archer’s turn-to-turn playstyle is built around one resource: Skill Points. His Skill, Caladbolg II: Fake Spiral Sword, puts him into a “Circuit Connection” state where using his Skill again doesn’t end his turn, and his Skill damage keeps climbing with each cast, up to five casts before he’s forced out of the state.

While he’s chaining Skills, his Talent, Mind’s Eye (True), adds extra value on top: every time an ally attacks an enemy, Archer launches a Follow-up strike and recovers a Skill Point, which helps offset how much he’s spending on his own Skill loop.

His Ultimate, Unlimited Blade Works, is a single massive single-target nuke that also banks Charges for his Technique and future Follow-up value. His Basic ATK, Kanshou and Bakuya, is a simple filler hit for turns where he can’t afford to spend Skill Points.

The core tension in his kit is straightforward: he wants to spend Skill Points aggressively for burst, but he needs outside help to keep affording that habit.

Archer’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Archer’s Traces actually do, followed by his Eidolons.

Archer’s Traces

His Basic ATK, Kanshou and Bakuya, deals Quantum DMG equal to up to 100% of Archer’s ATK to one designated enemy.

His Skill, Caladbolg II: Fake Spiral Sword, puts him into the “Circuit Connection” state and deals Quantum DMG equal to up to 360% of Archer’s ATK to one designated enemy. While in Circuit Connection, using his Skill again does not end his turn, and the DMG dealt by his Skill increases by up to 100%, stacking up to twice. Each use costs 2 Skill Points instead of 1, and he can fire off up to 5 casts in a turn, or until he runs out of Skill Points, before he’s forced out of the state.

His Talent, Mind’s Eye (True), triggers when an ally attacks an enemy target: Archer consumes 1 Charge and launches a Follow-up ATK dealing Quantum DMG equal to up to 200% of Archer’s ATK, recovering 1 Skill Point in the process.

His Ultimate, Unlimited Blade Works, deals Quantum DMG equal to up to 1000% of Archer’s ATK to one designated enemy and gains 2 Charges, up to a maximum of 4.

Archer’s Technique Clairvoyance After entering combat, deals Quantum DMG equal to 200% of Archer’s ATK to all enemies and gains 1 Charge.

Archer’s Bonus Abilities Projection Magecraft When Archer is on the field, increases the maximum Skill Point limit by 2. Hero of Justice When Archer enters battle, gains 1 Charge. Guardian After allies gain a Skill Point, if there are 4 Skill Points or more, increases Archer’s CRIT DMG by 120% for 1 turn.

Archer’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +6.7% CRIT Rate +18% ATK +22.4% Quantum DMG

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Archer’s Eidolons

E1, The Unreached Dream, is an excellent quality-of-life pickup. After using his Skill 3 times in one turn, it recovers 2 Skill Points for allies, easing the exact resource crunch his kit creates.

E2, The Unfulfilled Happiness, is widely treated as the practical stopping point for spenders. When Archer uses his Ultimate, it reduces the target’s Quantum RES by 20% and implants Quantum Weakness for 2 turns, giving his team a real damage-amplification tool on top of his own numbers.

E3 through E5 are lower-priority upgrades. The Untamed Will (E3) and The Nameless Watch (E5) both raise Trace levels on his Skill, Basic ATK, Ultimate and Talent, while The Unsung Life (E4) adds a flat 150% boost to his Ultimate DMG.

E6, The Endless Pilgrimage, is the strongest Eidolon in the set. It recovers a Skill Point for allies at the start of each turn, raises his Skill’s maximum DMG-boost stacks by 1, and lets his Skill DMG ignore 20% of the target’s DEF.

Archer Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Archer Good?

Archer is an EX-tier pick if you have Rin Tohasaka and/or characters with good Skill Point generation, like Sparkle or Silver Wolf, to team him up with.

Archer’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

He’s a Skill-spam single-target damage dealer whose Ultimate carries one of the highest multipliers in the game right now. Archer’s Quantum element also pairs well with Silver Wolf’s Quantum Weakness implant, adding extra RES shred on top of his own damage.

Archer’s ceiling in Memory of Chaos and Apocalyptic Shadow is enormous once he’s paired with a Skill Point support, since that removes the main bottleneck stopping him from firing off his full Skill chain every turn. Of course, his weaker showing in Pure Fiction comes down to his single-target focus, which doesn’t translate well against that mode’s wave-clear demands.

How to Get Archer in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Pulling for a collab-limited character like Archer means going through the standard HSR gacha chain. Oneiric Shards (the premium currency, obtained by topping up) convert 1:1 into Stellar Jades, and 160 Stellar Jades buy a Special Warp Pass. One Special Warp Pass gets you one pull on his banner.

Archer is actually given out for free to players during the Fate Contract: Renewal event. If you either picked Gilgamesh instead of him during the Fate Contract: Renewal event or want more copies of Archer, he can still be pulled from his own Character Event Warp (I Am the Bone of My Sword banner), which currently runs indefinitely alongside all Fate collab characters’ banners.

Now, in case you’re planning on topping up to get him, his Eidolons, or his signature Light Cone, it’s worth checking first-purchase bonuses for Oneiric Shards and limited bundles in the shop, as both periodically reset and can meaningfully stretch your pull budget.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Archer in 2026?

Archer is one of Honkai Star Rail‘s best single-target damage dealers, provided you can actually feed his Skill Point habit. Without a dedicated Skill Point support, his output drops off fast, so he rewards players who already have (or are willing to build) the right teammates around him. If your account leans more toward AoE content, his single-target focus makes him a lower priority than a more generalist DPS.

Pros Cons ✅ Deals some of the hardest single-target damage in the game, with an Ultimate hitting up to 1000% of his ATK at max level



✅ Can chain his Skill up to five times in a single turn once Circuit Connection ramps up



✅ His own Skill usage boosts his Skill damage further while in Circuit Connection, so part of his amplification comes baked into his kit



✅ His Talent refunds a Skill Point on every Follow-up hit, and E6 adds even more recovery at the start of each turn



✅ Works with several different Skill Point generation supports, so there’s no single mandatory teammate



✅ At E2, his Ultimate lowers the target’s Quantum RES and implants Quantum Weakness, adding team-wide utility on top of his own damage



✅ Can be obtained for free during the Fate Contract: Renewal event ❌ His entire kit runs on heavy Skill Point consumption, so he struggles without a dedicated Skill Point support



❌ He’s built for single-target damage, which limits how much he brings to add-clear-heavy content like Pure Fiction

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