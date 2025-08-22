Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

TCL vs. Hisense TV: Which TV Brand Offers Better Value for Money?

In the world of affordable, high-performance televisions, TCL vs. Hisense has become a key debate for prospective buyers. Both brands have rapidly grown into significant players in the global TV market, offering innovative features and impressive picture quality at competitive prices.

This article will help you choose the perfect TV brand for your needs in 2025, no matter if you’re a gamer seeking fast refresh rates or a movie enthusiast wanting crystal-clear visuals. We’ll compare these two brands based on performance, features, and value, so you can make an informed decision.

TCL vs. Hisense: Which TV is Best?

When trying to make a decision on your TCL vs. Hisense dilemma, there are several key factors to consider. We’ll dive into each brand’s gaming performance, exploring features like input lag, refresh rates, and VRR support that are essential for an optimal gaming experience.

For those more focused on picture quality, I’ll compare their Mini-LED, QLED, and ULED technologies to see which offers the best brightness, contrast, and color accuracy. Not just that, I’ll also go over smart features such as user interfaces, streaming capabilities, and integration with voice assistants.

Pricing is another crucial point, as both brands offer great value, but the cost can vary depending on the specific features and model. In the end, we’ll take a look at each brand’s overall value proposition, helping you weigh the trade-offs between performance, price, and extra features.

Before we dive deep into each factor, take a look at this TCL vs. Hisense comparison table for a quick overview of the key differences between the two options.

Feature TCL Hisense Overall Performance Excellent image quality, particularly in the QM8; great for the price. Strong across the board; U8N provides top-tier brightness and HDR. Gaming Performance 120Hz panels, VRR, ALLM, Game Mode Accelerator (on Q7/QM8). HDMI 2.1, VRR, ALLM, Game Mode Pro with low input lag. Upscaling Technology AiPQ Engine Gen 3 for clean 4K upscaling and color accuracy. Hi-View Engine Pro offers strong real-time 4K upscaling. Latency Reduction Latency can go down to ~6ms in Game Mode (QM8). Very low input lag (~5ms), particularly in Game Mode Pro. Driver Stability & Software Google TV is responsive, but some users report minor lag in menus. Google TV or VIDAA U6 (region-dependent); generally smooth, more mature. Power Consumption/Efficiency Efficient mini-LED backlighting in newer models; slightly higher usage. Excellent brightness control; newer panels are power-optimized. Price/Performance Ratio Very competitive; strong value in Q7 series. Slightly more expensive at times, but U8N often outperforms rivals. Ecosystem & Features Google TV with full smart features, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, FreeSync. Google TV or VIDAA, with Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, ATSC 3.0. Availability Widely available in North America, Europe, and Asia. Very available; sometimes more aggressive global rollout. Typical Target User Value-seeking gamers and home theater users who want a mini-LED. Mainstream users who want premium performance at a lower-than-OLED price.

Winner: Hisense

Hisense offers a better overall gaming experience, superior software stability, and power efficiency, making it the stronger option despite TCL’s competitive pricing.

TCL vs. Hisense: Main Differences

When deciding between TCL and Hisense, it’s important to understand the general market positioning, philosophy, and unique strengths of each brand. They’re both very famous for their ability to provide high-performance, budget-friendly Tvs., but they cater to slightly different preferences and needs.

TCL: Aggressive Innovation and Brightness Focus

Has been at the forefront of bringing Mini-LED to the mainstream, enhancing local dimming for improved contrast and black levels.

to the mainstream, enhancing local dimming for improved contrast and black levels. Prioritizes high brightness levels and local dimming zones for better control over the image and superior HDR performance in both bright and dark rooms.

and for better control over the image and superior HDR performance in both bright and dark rooms. Integrates Google TV in many of its models, offering a smooth, intuitive interface with voice assistant support (Google Assistant) and compatibility with a wide range of apps.

Hisense: Premium Performance with Proprietary Technology

Hisense’s ULED technology brings a significant upgrade in contrast and color accuracy . It offers stunning visuals and pushes brightness and contrast figures to extreme levels.

technology brings a significant upgrade in and . It offers stunning visuals and pushes brightness and contrast figures to extreme levels. With ULED X , Hisense focuses on providing exceptional brightness and deep contrasts, making it a great choice for viewing HDR content with intense light dynamics.

, Hisense focuses on providing exceptional brightness and deep contrasts, making it a great choice for viewing HDR content with intense light dynamics. Ultra-short-throw projectors offer massive screen sizes without the space requirements of traditional projectors, positioning Hisense as a leader in home theater innovations.

Uses both Google TV and its proprietary VIDAA OS across different models. Google TV provides a modern interface, while VIDAA OS offers a more custom, feature-rich platform, a great option for regions where Google TV is less popular.

Ultimately, your choice between TCL vs. Hisense depends on which technology and features are most important for your viewing preferences.

TCL QM8K Series QD-Mini LED 4K Smart TV [Best Overall TCL TV]

Specs Details Display Technology QD-Mini LED, Quantum Dot Resolution 4K Ultra HD Peak Brightness Up to 5000 nits Local Dimming Yes, with Halo Control System Smart Platform Google TV Audio Dolby Atmos, DTS VirtualX Refresh Rate 144 Hz Ports HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, RF

TCL QM8K Series QD-Mini LED 4K Smart TV stands as TCL’s flagship model, offering a perfect balance between state-of-the-art display technology and premium features at a competitive price. With QD-Mini LED technology, Quantum Dot color, and advanced local dimming, this model produces stunning contrast and vibrant, true-to-life colors.

TCL’s Halo Control System provides the best possible HDR performance, and its peak brightness of up to 5000 nits provides incredible detail in bright scenes. For those who want the ultimate gaming setup, consider pairing this TCL model with a monitor from this best gaming monitor guide for an even better gaming experience.

It’s powered by Google TV, offering a user-friendly interface and access to all the popular streaming platforms.

One user says, “The TCL QM8K delivers stunning visuals with its 144Hz Mini-LED panel and HDR, making movies and gaming immersive. Easy setup, user-friendly Google TV, and clear Bang & Olufsen audio – a great value for premium performance!”

Pros Cons ✅ Exceptional Brightness: 5000 nits for vibrant visuals and great HDR performance.



✅ Mini-LED Technology: Superior contrast with deeper blacks and brighter whites.



✅ Quantum Dot Color: Accurate, rich colors for a lifelike experience.



✅ Halo Control System: Optimizes HDR performance with dynamic contrast.



✅ Google TV Integration: Seamless, easy-to-use smart platform. ❌ Price: On the higher end of TCL’s range.

Final verdict: The TCL QM8K Series QD-Mini LED 4K Smart TV is the perfect choice for buyers looking for a premium TV experience at a value price. With stunning visuals, impressive HDR, and a powerful smart platform, it’s ideal for gaming, streaming, and everything in between.

Hisense Class U8 Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV [Best Overall Hisense TV]

Specs Details Display Technology Mini-LED, ULED Resolution 4K UHD Peak Brightness Up to 5000 nits Local Dimming 5600 zones Smart Platform Google TV Audio Dolby Atmos Refresh Rate 165 Hz Ports HDMI, USB, Ethernet

Hisense Class U8 Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV stands as the brand’s most well-rounded option, with exceptional brightness and a solid mix of advanced features for an affordable price. Featuring Mini-LED and ULED technology, this TV provides unbeatable contrast and color accuracy, making it perfect for a wide range of content.

With 5000 nits of peak brightness and 5600 local dimming zones, the U8 achieves brilliant detail in both bright and dark scenes. No matter if you’re diving into the latest best battle royale games or playing with friends online, the low input lag and fast refresh rates on this Hisense model will keep your gameplay smooth and responsive. Plus, the Google TV platform adds smart functionality, bringing ease of use and seamless integration with streaming services.

One user says, “The Hisense Class U8 delivers incredible picture quality with vibrant colors, deep blacks, and smooth motion for sports. Google TV is easy to use, and the built-in sound is impressive—premium performance at an unbeatable price!”

Pros Cons ✅ Aggressive Brightness: 5000 nits peak brightness for vibrant HDR visuals.



✅ Mini-LED & ULED Technology: Exceptional contrast and rich color accuracy.



✅ Local Dimming: 5600 zones for precise lighting control.



✅ Affordable Flagship Performance: Offer great value with near-flagship features.



✅ Google TV Integration: Seamless access to major streaming services.



✅ 120Hz Refresh Rate: Smooth motion for gaming and fast scenes. ❌ Price: Higher than entry-level models, but worth the premium features.

Final verdict: The Hisense Class U8 Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV offers near-flagship performance at an affordable price, making it ideal for gamers, movie buffs, and casual viewers alike.

TCL vs. Hisense: Display & Picture Quality

When it comes to picture quality, both TCL and Hisense use advanced display technologies to produce stunning visuals, but with distinct approaches.

TCL leads with Mini-LED and Quantum Dot (QD) technology, providing precise local dimming and vibrant color reproduction. Hisense, on the other hand, uses ULED and Mini-LED technology, focusing on extreme contrast ratios and brightness (up to 5000 nits).

TCL Display & Picture Technology

TCL’s displays come with advanced technologies like QD-Mini LED, Halo Control System, and AiPQ ULTRA Processor to offer an exceptional viewing experience. Here’s how each of these technologies enhances picture quality:

QD-Mini LED Technology:

Quantum Dots enhance color accuracy by using nanocrystals that emit pure, vibrant colors when hit by light.

enhance color accuracy by using nanocrystals that emit pure, vibrant colors when hit by light. Mini-LED Backlighting uses smaller LEDs for backlighting, which allows for more precise local dimming.

Halo Control System:

Halo Control System helps reduce blooming (the unwanted glow around bright objects on dark backgrounds) by adjusting the local dimming zones more precisely.

AiPQ ULTRA Processor:

The AiPQ ULTRA Processor optimizes color, contrast, and clarity using artificial intelligence. It provides more accurate color reproduction and reduces motion blur, providing smoother action sequences and more immersive visuals.

Peak Brightness & Dimming Zones:

The QM8K Series offers up to 5000 nits of peak brightness , allowing for vivid HDR highlights in both bright and dark environments.

, allowing for vivid HDR highlights in both bright and dark environments. The QM8K model boasts full-array local dimming with up to 2000+ dimming zones, offering better contrast and more control over black levels.



TCL’s QD-Mini LED technology, combined with Halo Control System and the AiPQ ULTRA Processor, give you vibrant colors, deep contrasts, and a premium viewing experience for any content type.

Hisense Display & Picture Technology

Hisense excels in offering high-performance picture quality through technologies like ULED X, Mini-LED PRO, and the Hi-View Engine X processor. These innovations provide exceptional contrast, brightness, and color accuracy for an immersive viewing experience.

ULED X Technology:

ULED X enhances brightness and contrast by combining Mini-LED backlighting with high-performance processors .

enhances brightness and contrast by combining with . ULED X also features extremely high dimming zone counts (up to 5600 local dimming zones), enabling precise control over contrast.

Mini-LED PRO:

Mini-LED PRO provides smaller, more efficient LEDs, resulting in better light control, higher brightness, and improved HDR performance.

Hi-View Engine X Processor:

The Hi-View Engine X processor plays a key role in fine-tuning picture quality. It optimizes light management, adjusting brightness and contrast for each frame.

Anti-Glare/Low-Reflection Screens:

Hisense’s Tvs. come equipped with anti-glare and low-reflection screens, minimizing distractions from ambient light. This feature makes them ideal for bright living rooms or spaces with large windows.

Hisense’s ULED X and Mini-LED PRO technologies, combined with the Hi-View Engine X processor, guarantee a superior viewing experience, offering vibrant brightness, precise contrast, and image optimization for any content.

Winner: Hisense

TCL QM85 QLED 4K Smart QD-Mini LED TV [Best TCL TV for Display & Picture Quality]

Specs Details Display Technology QD-Mini LED, QLED Resolution 4K Peak Brightness Up to 5,000 nits Local Dimming Yes Smart Platform Google TV Audio Dolby Atmos Refresh Rate 144 Hz Ports HDMI 2.1, USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi

TCL QM85 QLED 4K Smart QD-Mini LED TV is designed to provide an exceptional viewing experience with a focus on HDR performance, vibrant colors, and deep contrast. It comes with QD-Mini LED technology, which gives you outstanding picture quality that competes directly with top-tier LCDs from leading brands.

This TV produces incredible contrast in dark scenes and vivid, lifelike colors that pop across all types of content, from movies to gaming, all thanks to its advanced local dimming. Its HDR support makes sure that content appears with true-to-life brightness. This TV is engineered to perform in both bright rooms and dark settings, providing a premium experience without the premium price tag.

According to one user, “The TCL QM85 is a game-changer: massive size, amazing 4K HDR, and perfect for gaming with Xbox, Switch, and PS5. Despite a bit of installation work, it was well worth it for the sharp visuals and ease of setup. Highly recommend for anyone upgrading their TV!”

Pros Cons ✅ Exceptional HDR Performance: Advanced HDR for vibrant, true-to-life colors.



✅ Quantum Dot Colors: Enhanced color accuracy and vibrancy.



✅ Deep Contrast: Mini-LED backlighting with local dimming for dark scenes.



✅ 120Hz Refresh Rate: Smooth motion for fast action and gaming.



✅ Google TV Integration: Easy access to streaming and voice control. ❌ Peak Brightness: 2500 nits, lower than high-end models but still sufficient.

Final verdict: The TCL QM85 QLED 4K Smart QD-Mini LED TV offers top-tier HDR performance, vibrant colors, and deep contrast that rivals more expensive models.

Hisense Class QD5 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV [Best Hisense TV for Display & Picture Quality]

Specs Details Display Technology QLED Resolution 4K Native Refresh Rate 144Hz Motion Rate 480 Smart Platform Google TV Audio Dolby Atmos Size Options 98″ (Available) Ports HDMI 2.1, USB, Wi-Fi

Hisense Class QD5 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV produces impressive color volume and motion handling with its expansive 98-inch display and QLED panel. This TV is designed for those who want a larger-than-life viewing experience without sacrificing picture quality.

The QLED technology brings vibrant, rich colors, while the Native 144Hz refresh rate and Motion Rate 480 provide smooth and clear motion, making it ideal for fast-action content like sports, gaming, and movies. This refresh rate is fantastic for any of the best open-world games listed in this guide.

Even though the QD5 Series doesn’t feature Mini-LED backlighting, its QLED panel offers superior color accuracy and a wide color gamut for an immersive viewing experience. With Google TV built in, you also get easy access to all your favorite streaming services, voice control, and a seamless smart experience.

One user says, “The Hisense QD5 Series has blown me away with its vibrant QLED colors, smooth 144Hz gaming, and cinematic Dolby Vision and Atmos. The smart features, including AirPlay 2 and Google TV, make it super easy to use, and the picture quality is incredible for both gaming and streaming!”

Pros Cons ✅ Expansive Color Volume: QLED technology for vibrant, rich colors.



✅ Large Format: 98-inch screen for home theaters or large spaces.



✅ Smooth Motion: 144Hz refresh rate and Motion Rate 480 for fluid action.



✅ Rich Visuals: Excellent contrast and brightness with QLED.



✅ Google TV Integration: Intuitive interface with streaming and voice control.



✅ Ideal for Large Spaces: Perfect for a cinematic home experience. ❌ Not Mini-LED: Lacks Mini-LED contrast, but still offers great color.

Final verdict: The Hisense Class QD5 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV offers an impressive color volume and motion handling in a 98-inch format; an ideal choice for viewers seeking a large, immersive display without sacrificing picture quality.

TCL vs. Hisense: Design

Both TCL and Hisense prioritize sleek, modern designs, but they approach build quality in different ways.

TCL focuses on ultra-slim profiles with thin bezels and lightweight construction, making it ideal for minimalistic setups and wall mounting. The use of metallic accents adds a premium touch to its models. Hisense offers a more solid build with matte finishes and durable materials, providing a slightly more substantial feel. It combines elegance with durability for a higher-quality design.

TCL Design

TCL’s design philosophy emphasizes sleek, modern aesthetics with a focus on minimalism and premium finishes. Key features include:

ZeroBorder Design:

TCL’s ZeroBorder design offers ultra-thin bezels, creating a near bezel-less experience that enhances the screen’s immersive feel.

Slim Profiles:

TCL Tvs. feature slim profiles that are not only visually appealing but also ideal for tight spaces.

Central Pedestal Stands:

Most TCL models come with central pedestal stands, allowing for easy installation and placement on various surfaces.

Premium Materials:

TCL uses premium materials, including metallic accents on the bezel and stands, providing a high-end look while maintaining durability and functionality.

Overall, TCL’s design focuses on modern aesthetics, sleek lines, and premium materials, ensuring both style and function.

Hisense Design

Hisense Tvs. are designed with a focus on modern aesthetics, minimalism, and attention to detail. The brand aims to give users a visually appealing and high-quality build, perfect for various living spaces.

Modern, Minimalist Designs:

Hisense incorporates clean lines and minimalist designs across its models, ensuring that the TV complements any modern interior.

Attention to Profile and Rear Panels:

Hisense Tvs. have slim, elegant profiles , making them ideal for wall mounting and saving space in smaller rooms.

, making them ideal for wall mounting and saving space in smaller rooms. The rear panels are often neatly designed, with well-placed ports and cable management systems that keep your setup looking clean and organized.

Low-Reflection Screens:

Many Hisense models come equipped with anti-glare or low-reflection screens, making them perfect for bright rooms or spaces with large windows.

Overall, Hisense combines modern design, a sleek profile, and thoughtful details, ensuring its Tvs. are both functional and visually stunning.

Winner: Hisense

TCL Class NXTVISION Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV [Best TCL TV for Design]

Specs Details Display Technology QLED Resolution 4K UHD Smart Platform Google TV Chassis Thickness 1.1 inches Audio Dolby Atmos Refresh Rate 120 Hz Anti-Glare Screen Yes Ports HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi

TCL Class NXTVISION Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV is the perfect blend of technology and home decor, designed to seamlessly integrate into your living space. Its ultra-slim profile and Art TV concept make it stand out as a beautiful piece of art when turned off.

The matte anti-glare screen enhances viewing quality, while the interchangeable magnetic bezels, including a light wood frame, allow you to customize the aesthetic to suit your home. The design is specifically crafted for flush wall mounting, ensuring a sleek, modern look.

According to a user, “The TCL NXTVISION Series delivers brilliant resolution with vibrant colors and excellent sound. The sleek, frame-type design creates a classy aesthetic, and the simple, customizable remote eliminates the need for extra devices. It’s a fantastic smart TV that’s definitely worth the investment!”

Pros Cons ✅ Ultra-Slim Profile: 1.1 inches thick, ideal for modern interiors.



✅ Art TV Concept: Turns into framed art when off, enhancing decor.



✅ Customizable Aesthetics: Magnetic bezels for aesthetic changes, like a wood frame.



✅ Matte Anti-Glare Screen: Great for bright rooms, offering clear viewing.



✅ Flush Wall Mounting: Sleek design with close-to-wall mounting.



✅ Google TV Integration: Access to all streaming services and voice control. ❌ Price: Higher price for unique design.

Final verdict: The TCL Class NXTVISION Series QLED TV combines next-gen technology with stunning design, offering a customizable, art-like experience. It’s perfect for those looking to integrate a sleek, modern TV into their living space without compromising on performance.

Hisense Class QLED 4K S7N CanvasTV Series Google Smart TV [Best Hisense TV for Design]

Specs Details Display Technology QLED Resolution 4K UHD Smart Platform Google TV Chassis Thickness 1.4 inches Audio Dolby Atmos Refresh Rate 144 Hz Anti-Glare Screen Yes Ports HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi

Hisense Class QLED 4K S7N CanvasTV Series Google Smart TV is Hisense’s direct entry into the “Art TV” segment, providing an elegant blend of digital art and advanced technology. Its Hi-Matte Display provides an anti-glare experience, while its magnetic frame options allow the TV to transform seamlessly into a decorative art piece when not in use.

The UltraSlim Wall Mount offers a smooth installation, allowing the TV to be mounted closely to the wall, giving it the appearance of a high-end art installation in your home. It’a perfect for those who want both functional viewing and aesthetic appeal.

One user says, “We love our Hisense CanvasTV! The picture quality is excellent, and the price was unbeatable. It even has a remote control finder option. It exceeded our expectations and truly looks like a picture frame, offering amazing value compared to pricier models like Samsung!”

Pros Cons ✅ Hi-Matte Anti-Glare Display: Ideal for bright rooms with clear, glare-free viewing.



✅ Customizable Frames: Swap magnetic frames to match your decor.



✅ UltraSlim Wall Mount: Sleek design for flush wall installation.



✅ Transforms into Art: Doubles as a digital art piece when off.



✅ Google TV Integration: Access streaming and voice control via Google Assistant.



✅ 4K UHD & Dolby Atmos: Premium picture and sound quality. ❌ Price: Premium design comes at a higher cost.

Final verdict: The Hisense Class QLED 4K S7N CanvasTV Series is the ultimate combination of artistic design and high-performance technology. It seamlessly turns into a beautiful art piece when not in use, offering an elegant and functional addition to any modern home.

TCL vs. Hisense: Sound Quality

When it comes to sound quality, both TCL and Hisense offer solid built-in audio systems, but external sound systems generally provide superior performance.

Many TCL models come with Dolby Atmos for enhanced surround sound. While the built-in speakers are decent for casual use, they can lack depth and clarity compared to external sound systems. Hisense models feature DTS Virtual:X sound technology, offering more immersive, 3D-like audio experiences. They have basic speaker setups that perform well for everyday viewing, but still, external audio solutions will always offer better depth and clarity.

TCL Sound Quality

TCL has made significant strides in sound quality, partnering with established audio brands to enhance its TV offerings. Here’s a breakdown of its audio capabilities:

Audio Partnerships:

TCL has partnered with renowned audio brands like Onkyo and Bang & Olufsen for its 2025 models, bringing premium sound performance to its Tvs.

Multi-Channel Speaker Configurations:

Many TCL Tvs. feature multi-channel speaker setups , such as 2.1.1 or 2.1.2 configurations, which provide a balanced audio experience with enhanced depth and surround sound effects.

, such as or configurations, which provide a balanced audio experience with enhanced depth and surround sound effects. These Tvs. often include built-in subwoofers for deeper bass and more powerful low-end frequencies.

for and more powerful low-end frequencies. Some models come with up-firing drivers, which direct sound upwards for more immersive surround effects, particularly for Dolby Atmos content.

Audio Technologies:

TCL supports Dolby Atmos , which provides a 3D surround sound experience that immerses you in the content with audio that moves around you.

, which provides a that immerses you in the content with audio that moves around you. The DTS Virtual:X technology further enhances the audio by creating a virtual surround sound field, offering more depth and clarity even with built-in speakers.

TCL’s commitment to improving sound quality through these partnerships and advanced speaker configurations guarantee a premium listening experience without needing additional sound systems. However, for audiophiles, pairing the TV with a dedicated soundbar or home theater system would still offer superior performance.

Hisense Sound Quality

Hisense Tvs. are designed with a focus on giving users an immersive audio experience by incorporating multi-channel systems and advanced sound technologies. Here’s a breakdown of their sound capabilities:

Multi-Channel Audio Systems:

Many Hisense models feature multi-channel audio systems like 2.1.2 or 4.1.2, which combine front and rear speakers with subwoofers for a richer, more immersive sound experience.

Dolby Atmos & DTS:X:

Hisense supports Dolby Atmos , creating a 3D audio experience where sound comes from above, around, and through the viewer, adding depth and realism to the audio.

, creating a where sound comes from above, around, and through the viewer, adding depth and realism to the audio. Similar to Dolby Atmos, DTS:X allows for object-based audio, offering dynamic sound placement that adjusts to the scene.

CineStage Surround:

CineStage Surround is Hisense’s proprietary technology designed to enhance the audio experience further by improving the soundstage and creating a more enveloping, theater-like experience at home.

Hisense focuses on multi-channel audio systems and advanced audio technologies like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and that give you a cinematic sound experience, making it ideal for movies, TV shows, and gaming.

Winner: Hisense

TCL Class QM7K Series QD-Mini LED 4K UHD Smart TV [Best TCL TV for Sound Quality]

Specs Details Display Technology QD-Mini LED Resolution 4K UHD Smart Platform Google TV Audio Audio by Bang & Olufsen or similar (Onkyo) Peak Brightness Up to 2500 nits Refresh Rate 144 Hz Audio Technologies Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X Ports HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi

TCL Class QM7K Series QD-Mini LED 4K UHD Smart TV stands out not only for its advanced display technology but also for its exceptional sound quality. This model boasts a dedicated audio system that’s often powered by Bang & Olufsen or similar high-quality audio brands, ensuring a refined, immersive sound experience.

The integration of Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X enhances spatial awareness and depth, offering rich, detailed sound that rivals external soundbars for everyday use.

According to one user, “The TCL QM7K Series offers an impressive, cinematic experience with stunning picture quality and excellent speaker performance. The smart TV features are intuitive, and the large, sturdy build exceeded expectations. It’s easy to navigate, even for our 8-year-old. Highly recommended for anyone looking for a top-notch TV!”

Pros Cons ✅ Bang & Olufsen/Onkyo Audio: Clear, detailed sound with spatial effects.



✅ Dolby Atmos & DTS Virtual:X: Immersive 3D surround sound for movies and gaming.



✅ Refined Clarity: Sharp vocals for dialogue-heavy content.



✅ Gaming Ready: 120Hz refresh rate for smooth sound during gaming.



✅ Customizable Sound: Tailor sound modes for different content. ❌ Bass Depth: External speakers may still offer deeper bass.

Final verdict: The TCL Class QM7K Series QD-Mini LED 4K UHD Smart TV is a great choice for those seeking premium sound quality alongside stunning visuals. The sound tech offers an immersive, refined sound that enhances your TV-watching experience, making it ideal for gamers, movie lovers, and casual viewers alike.

Hisense Class U8QG Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Smart TV [Best Hisense TV for Sound Quality]

Specs Details Display Technology Mini-LED ULED Resolution 4K UHD Peak Brightness 5,000 nits Refresh Rate 165 Hz Audio Dolby Atmos Smart Platform Google TV Ports HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi

Hisense Class U8QG Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Smart TV offers an outstanding combination of top-tier display, gaming, and audio features, all powered by Google TV. It’s known for its impressive 5,000 nits peak brightness and precise local dimming via Mini-LED ULED, which produces remarkable contrast, vibrant colors, and excellent HDR performance.

With a Native 165Hz refresh rate, VRR 288, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, it provides an incredibly smooth, tear-free, and responsive gaming experience. This refresh rate will especially shine with tiles from our best FPS games library.

This model integrates premium audio technology, offering rich sound quality that competes with higher-end soundbars. The built-in DTS Virtual:X creates an immersive, multi-dimensional audio experience, perfect for enhancing your favorite movies, games, and shows.

If you’re looking to pair your new TV with the best AMD GPU, it’ll definitely complement your gaming performance with features like AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for tear-free visuals.

A happy customer shares: “Upgrading to the Hisense Class U8QG Series was a game-changer! The picture is stunning, almost OLED-like, and the sound is much improved. Gaming on Xbox is flawless with zero lag. Highly recommend for its value!”

Pros Cons ✅ Mini-LED ULED Technology: 5,000 nits peak brightness, precise local dimming for vibrant colors.



✅ Smooth Gaming: 165Hz refresh rate, VRR 288, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for tear-free gaming.



✅ Rich Sound: DTS Virtual:X for immersive, multi-dimensional audio.



✅ Google TV: Intuitive smart platform with easy streaming access.



✅ HDR Performance: High peak brightness and excellent contrast for HDR visuals. ❌ Price: Higher cost than entry-level models, but premium features justify it.

Final verdict: The Hisense Class U8QG Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Smart TV is a top contender for premium display and sound quality. It’s ideal great for both gamers and movie lovers. This model offers excellent value for anyone seeking a high-performance TV for entertainment and gaming.

TCL vs. Hisense: Smart Features for Gaming and Streaming

Gaming Features:

Native High Refresh Rates : Both brands support 120Hz , 144Hz , and even 165Hz refresh rates, offering incredibly smooth gameplay, perfect for fast-paced action.



: Both brands support , , and even refresh rates, offering incredibly smooth gameplay, perfect for fast-paced action. Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) : TCL and Hisense feature VRR , which helps eliminate screen tearing for a smoother gaming experience.



: and feature , which helps eliminate screen tearing for a smoother gaming experience. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro : Both brands integrate AMD FreeSync Premium Pro , reducing input lag and providing a more responsive gaming environment.



: Both brands integrate , reducing input lag and providing a more responsive gaming environment. Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) : With ALLM , both brands automatically switch to a low-latency mode when a gaming console is detected, optimizing performance for gaming.



: With , both brands automatically switch to a low-latency mode when a gaming console is detected, optimizing performance for gaming. Multiple HDMI 2.1 Ports : Both TCL and Hisense include HDMI 2.1 ports, supporting 4K at 120Hz and higher bandwidth for better gaming performance. To make sure you’re getting the best gaming performance out of your rig, check out this list of the best GPU for gaming.



: Both TCL and Hisense include ports, supporting and higher bandwidth for better gaming performance. To make sure you’re getting the best gaming performance out of your rig, check out this list of the best GPU for gaming. Game Mode Technologies : TCL uses Game Mode Pro/Ultra , while Hisense features Game Master , both providing dedicated settings to optimize picture and sound for gaming.



: TCL uses , while Hisense features , both providing dedicated settings to optimize picture and sound for gaming. Dolby Vision Gaming: Both brands support Dolby Vision Gaming, enhancing gaming visuals with dynamic HDR and improved color accuracy.



Streaming Services:

Google TV (TCL) and VIDAA OS (Hisense) provide seamless access to all major streaming platforms like Netflix , Hulu , Disney+ , Amazon Prime Video , and more.



and provide seamless access to all major streaming platforms like , , , , and more. Google TV offers personalized recommendations and easy integration with Google Assistant, while VIDAA OS provides a user-friendly interface with quick access to streaming services.

TCL Smart Features

TCL Tvs. are equipped with Google TV, providing a streamlined, personalized interface and a powerful suite of smart features. Here’s a breakdown of its key smart functionalities:

Google TV Interface:

Google TV offers tailored suggestions based on your viewing habits, making it easy to discover new content. The intuitive interface allows easy navigation and quick access to your favorite apps and settings.

App Ecosystem:

With Google TV , TCL provides access to all major streaming platforms like Netflix , YouTube , Disney+ , and Amazon Prime Video , along with additional apps for news, sports, and games.



, TCL provides access to all major streaming platforms like , , , and , along with additional apps for news, sports, and games. The integrated store gives users the ability to download a wide range of apps and games, enhancing functionality.

Google Assistant:

Google Assistant enables hands-free control, allowing users to search for content, control smart home devices, and adjust TV settings using voice commands.



enables hands-free control, allowing users to search for content, control smart home devices, and adjust TV settings using voice commands. Seamlessly integrates with other Google Home devices for a more connected smart home experience.

Chromecast and AirPlay 2:

Chromecast allows users to stream content from their smartphones or other devices directly to the TV.



allows users to from their smartphones or other devices directly to the TV. Supports Apple’s AirPlay 2, making it easy to stream content from iOS devices like iPhones, iPads, or Macs.

TCL’s smart features, powered by Google TV, offer an all-in-one platform for entertainment, voice control, and seamless connectivity.

Hisense Smart Features

Hisense Tvs. offer a combination of Google TV on premium models and its proprietary VIDAA OS on other models, each providing unique experiences tailored to regional preferences.

Google TV (Premium Models):

Google TV offers a user-friendly interface with personalized recommendations based on viewing history, making content discovery seamless.



offers a with based on viewing history, making content discovery seamless. Premium Hisense models with Google TV provide access to all major streaming platforms such as Netflix , Hulu , Disney+ , Amazon Prime Video , and more.



provide access to all major streaming platforms such as , , , , and more. Built-in Google Assistant allows voice control for searching content, controlling smart devices, and adjusting settings hands-free.



allows voice control for searching content, controlling smart devices, and adjusting settings hands-free. Built-in Chromecast enables seamless streaming from mobile devices directly to the TV.

VIDAA OS (Other Models):

Hisense continues to use VIDAA OS on various models, particularly in regions where Google TV is not available. VIDAA OS is designed to be simple and fast , offering easy access to local apps and services.



on various models, particularly in regions where is not available. is designed to be , offering easy access to local apps and services. The interface is highly customizable , giving users the ability to organize content and apps based on their preferences.



is , giving users the ability to organize content and apps based on their preferences. While VIDAA OS offers popular streaming apps, its app selection may not be as vast as Google TV. However, it provides sufficient options for most users’ needs.

Hisense’s use of Google TV on premium models offers an expansive, connected ecosystem, while VIDAA OS remains an efficient and regionally-focused platform.

Winner: TCL

TCL Q68 QLED Pro 4K UHD Smart TV [Best TCL TV for Streaming]

Specs Details Display Technology QLED Resolution 4K UHD Peak Brightness up to 600 Nits Refresh Rate 60 Hz Audio Dolby Audio Smart Platform Google TV Ports HDMI 2.1, USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi

TCL Q68 QLED Pro 4K UHD Smart TV strikes an excellent balance between gaming performance and streaming capabilities while offering a budget-friendly option for those seeking a well-rounded smart TV. The Game Accelerator 120 feature, with support for up to 120Hz VRR and ALLM, gives you a smooth and responsive gaming experience.

At the same time, the TV’s integration with Google TV provides an intuitive interface and access to a vast selection of streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube.

This model is designed for those who want solid gaming features without breaking the bank, offering a high-quality picture, smooth motion, and extensive smart TV functions. No matter if you’re gaming, binge-watching your favorite series, or enjoying a movie, the Q68 QLED Pro provides a premium yet affordable experience.

To complement the gaming features on this TCL model, check out these best gaming laptop options that offer portability and power for gaming on the go.

One user said, “I purchased the 65” TCL Q68 QLED Pro, and it fits perfectly over our fireplace. The picture and sound quality are fantastic, and the setup was a breeze. We are very happy with our purchase!”

Pros Cons ✅ Game Accelerator 120: 120Hz VRR and ALLM for smooth, tear-free gaming at a budget price.



✅ Google TV: Intuitive navigation with a vast app library and personalized recommendations.



✅ QLED Display: Vivid colors and enhanced contrast for improved picture quality.



✅ Affordable: Budget-friendly with premium features like VRR and ALLM.



✅ User-Friendly: Seamless navigation with Google Assistant integration.



✅ Versatile Streaming: Supports all major platforms for easy streaming. ❌ Peak Brightness: Lower than premium models, affecting HDR in bright settings.

Final verdict: The TCL Q68 QLED Pro 4K UHD Smart TV is an excellent choice for those looking for a balanced gaming and streaming experience. This model offers great value for a premium smart TV experience without the top-tier price tag.

Hisense Class U7 Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Smart TV [Best Hisense TV for Gaming]

Specs Details Display Technology Mini-LED ULED Resolution 4K UHD Peak Brightness up to 3000 nits Refresh Rate 165 Hz Audio Dolby Atmos Smart Platform Google TV Ports HDMI 2.1, USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi

Hisense Class U7 Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Smart TV is engineered to bring you an exceptional gaming experience with its Native 165Hz refresh rate, VRR 288, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and ALLM. Designed as Hisense’s ultimate TV for sports and video games, the U7 series combines advanced gaming optimizations with Mini-LED ULED technology for impressive contrast and vibrant visuals.

You can be gaming or watching fast-paced sports; this TV offers fluid motion, tear-free visuals, and minimal input lag, making it the perfect choice for gamers seeking high performance at a competitive price. Simulation lovers will appreciate how this TV handles the detailed visuals of the best simulation games, from city building to farming, all thanks to its high refresh rates and vivid color accuracy.

With a sleek design and Google TV integration, the U7 series also provides seamless access to all major streaming platforms, along with a personalized viewing experience powered by Google Assistant.

One user says: “The Hisense U7 Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Smart TV has amazing picture quality with vibrant colors and deep blacks. Gaming is smooth with low latency and VRR. The setup was easy, and the Google TV interface is user-friendly. A great premium experience for the price!”

Pros Cons ✅ 165Hz Refresh Rate: Ultra-smooth gameplay for fast-paced action.



✅ VRR 288: Tear-free visuals with improved responsiveness.



✅ AMD FreeSync Premium Pro: Reduces screen tearing and input lag.



✅ ALLM: Optimizes settings for low-latency gaming.



✅ Mini-LED ULED: Vivid contrast and deep blacks.



✅ Google TV: Access to all major platforms and personalized recommendations. ❌ Peak Brightness: Not as high as premium models for extreme HDR.

Final verdict: The Hisense Class U7 Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Smart TV is a gaming powerhouse with its high refresh rate, advanced gaming features, and Mini-LED ULED display. It gives you exceptional performance at a competitive price.

Conclusion

When deciding between TCL and Hisense, the right choice depends on your specific needs and use case:

Budget-Conscious Users : TCL tends to be the better option for budget-conscious users who want good performance at a lower price point. TCL’s models, like the Q68 QLED , offer excellent value without compromising on key features like Google TV integration and solid gaming capabilities .

: tends to be the better option for who want good performance at a lower price point. TCL’s models, like the , offer excellent value without compromising on key features like integration and . Picture Quality Seekers : If picture quality is your priority, Hisense ’s Mini-LED ULED technology in models like the U8QG and U7 series provides superior contrast, brightness , and vivid colors , making it a top choice for those who want a more cinematic viewing experience .



: If is your priority, ’s technology in models like the and provides superior , and , making it a top choice for those who want a more . Gamers : For gamers , both brands offer great options , but Hisense with the U7 and U8QG stands out for its high refresh rates , VRR , and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro , guarantees a smooth, tear-free experience . TCL , like the QM7K series , is also a strong contender, offering a solid balance of gaming features and affordable pricing .



: For , both brands offer , but with the and stands out for its , , and , guarantees a . , like the , is also a strong contender, offering a of and . Smart Home and Streaming Users: TCL excels with Google TV integration, offering a wide app ecosystem and a user-friendly interface, ideal for streaming and smart home enthusiasts. Hisense, with both Google TV and VIDAA OS, is also a solid choice for those looking for a more customizable experience.

Pro tip Pairing your TCL or Hisense TV with the best CPU for gaming will guarantee that your gaming rig performs at its best, delivering smooth, lag-free gameplay, especially during high-intensity action sequences.

Ultimately, prioritize based on your use case and room setup. Consider if gaming performance, picture quality, or budget is most important, and choose the brand that best meets those needs.

FAQs

Which TV is better: TCL vs. Hisense?

Depending on your needs, TCL is often more budget-friendly with good features, while Hisense offers superior picture quality and more advanced gaming options, making it ideal for those who prioritize performance.

Are TCL Tvs. better than Hisense?

Neither brand is definitively “better”; it depends on your priorities. TCL offers great value, while Hisense excels in premium picture quality and gaming features. Choose TCL for affordability and Hisense for higher-end visuals and gaming performance.

Which is better for gaming, TCL or Hisense?

Hisense is better for gaming, offering features like high refresh rates, VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro in its U7 and U8QG Series. TCL also offers solid gaming support, but is better suited for budget-conscious gamers.

Which lasts longer, TCL or Hisense?

Both brands are reliable, but Hisense tends to have more durable components and higher-end technologies in its premium models. However, proper care and usage will significantly affect the lifespan of any TV, regardless of brand.