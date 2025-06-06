Quality and Value: Best Motherboards for i9-14900K in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Finding the best motherboard for the i9-14900k can be a tricky business. This CPU, while plenty powerful, came in with some awkward timing, particularly being the tail end of the LGA1700 socket line and the release of the 7800x3D for gamers.

That’s not to say that the i9 is a bad choice, however. With its high clock speeds and great performance, you’ll have to pair it with a motherboard designed to work with it.

That’s where I come in. In this list, we’ll run through some great motherboards – some premium, some budget – that will work great with your Intel Core i9-14900k.

5 Best Motherboards for i9-14900K

A few things to keep in mind before we start: every board here runs the Intel Z790 chipset and has an LGA1700 socket, which will accommodate 12th-14th gen processors. Next, every board here is an ATX – no micro ATX boards for small PC builds here. Lastly, for brevity’s sake, I’ll sometimes abbreviate the i9-14900k to just “i9”.

Without further ado, here’s the list:

1. ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero [Best Overall Motherboard for i9-14900K]

Specs Details RAM Type DDR5 (4x DIMM slots) Maximum Memory Capacity 192GB Maximum RAM Speed (Overclocked) Up to 8000+ Mhz Ethernet 2.5Gbps WiFi Wifi 7 SATA Slots 4x SATA3 M.2 Slots 1x PCIe 5.0, 4x PCIe 4.0 Expansions 2x PCIe 5.0 x16 Safeslots (x16 and x8/x8), 1x PCIe 4.0 x4 USB Ports 1x front, 12x rear (has USB-C and Thunderbolt 4)

I’ll admit to a certain bias towards ASUS motherboards, but it’s not an unfounded preference: their mobos are all pretty great. The ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero continues that line.

The Dark Hero is a monster of an ATX motherboard designed with overclockers in mind, but let’s start with the basics first. It’s got 4 DDR5 DIMM slots and a cap of 192GB RAM. The Dark Hero also has plenty of room to grow, with lots of PCIE slots (including a PCIe Gen 5) as well as lots of USB slots: 2 Thunderbolt 4 slots, a USB-C front panel connector, and six more 10GBps ports. There’s also lots of expansion room in the storage department, with one PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot and four 4.0 slots, as well as 4 SATA ports. The Dark Hero comes with Wifi 7 and 2.5Gbps Ethernet, ensuring you can stay connected whether you go wired or wireless. Lastly, it’s also got two nifty features on its rear panel: a BIOS flashback button (no more BIOS flash worries!) and a clear CMOS button.

The Dark Hero features a 20+1+2 power stage (VRM) design that’s designed to maximize overclock efficiency and let you squeeze out every drop of performance while remaining stable all throughout, as well as a great maximum speed of over 8000Mhz. Asus AI Overclocking – found on the motherboard – helps fine tune your settings. Lastly, the Dark Hero also comes with a lot of heatsinks and thermal pads to regulate and dispel heat. Be sure to install a proper cooler though!

Let me be frank: for most users, this much power is overkill. None can question that the Z790 Dark Hero is a premium motherboard, but you absolutely need a high-end CPU to unlock this motherboard’s full potential.

Lots of room to grow, has PCIE 5.0 slots in both expansion bus and M.2 slots



BIOS flashback and CMOS clear buttons are a huge plus



On the higher end of VRM power delivery setups – great for overclockers



Lots of cooling options, from onboard thermal pads to dedicated water cooler controls



Has RGB
Pretty much restricted to very high-end CPUs – but if you do have one, the Dark Hero is definitely worth looking into!

Final Verdict: The ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero is a fantastic all-around motherboard with excellent performance, though its price tag means it should only be considered for high-end CPUs.

2. ASRock Phantom Gaming Intel Z790 Lightning Wifi [Best Budget Motherboard for i9-14900K]

Specs Details RAM Type DDR5 (4x DIMM slots) Maximum Memory Capacity 256GB Maximum RAM Speed (Overclocked) Up to 7600+ Mhz (1DPC 1R), see manufacturer site for more details Ethernet 2.5Gbps WiFi 6E SATA Slots 6x SATA3 M.2 Slots 3x PCIe 4.0 Expansions 1x PCIe 5.0 x16, 1x PCIe 4.0 x16, 2x PCIe 3.0 x1 USB Ports 5x front, 6x rear (has USB-C)

The ASRock Phantom Gaming Z790 Lightning Wifi isn’t just one of the best motherboards for the Intel Core i9-14900k, it’s also one of the best budget gaming motherboards you can currently get.

Let’s start with the basics. For RAM, we’ve got 4 DDR5 DIMM slots, and a 256GB cap. Storage-wise, the Lightning Wifi has massive room for growth with 3 PCIe 4.0 slots, and a very generous 6 SATA3 slots for your storage devices. This part bears special mention, as it’s frankly amazing that the Lightning Wifi comes with so much room for growth when it comes to storage space, especially considering its cost.

For devices like graphics cards, the Lightning Wifi has a nice triple setup, with one each of PCIe Gen 5 and 4 slots, and 2 Gen 3 slots. For USB connections, the board has a plethora of both front and rear ports, with some USB-C ones thrown in there. Lastly, the Lightning Wifi also comes with Wifi 6E as well as a 2.5Gbps ethernet connection speed.

While I would definitely spend a little more if I was looking to maximize my i9, the Lightning Wifi is by no means a poor motherboard. If anything, it’s amazing how much “just enough” quality it packs within a reasonable price point, without sacrificing performance. Yes, there aren’t many advanced features on this board: overclocking is iffy and not too much customization, the point stands: this board will run your 12th – 14th gen Intel CPUs decently. And with the extra money you save with this “just right” board, you can invest more in RAM or a GPU!

Good value for money; very affordable price point



"Just right" specs that offer stable performance without sacrificing quality



Lots of SATA slots for even more drives



Good connectivity options



Has RGB, toggleable in BIOS
Has more PCIe 3.0 slots than later models, though PCIe 3.0 is still decent

Final Verdict: While far from a premium offering, the ASRock Phantom Gaming Z790 Lightning Wifi is a great motherboard that has all the features needed for stable performance.

3. MSI MPG Z790 Carbon MAX WiFi II [Best Enthusiast Gaming Motherboard for i9-14900K]

Specs Details RAM Type DDR5 (4x DIMM slots) Maximum Memory Capacity 256GB Maximum RAM Speed (Overclocked) Up to 7800+ Mhz Ethernet 2.5Gbps WiFi 7 SATA Slots 6x SATA3 M.2 Slots 1x PCIe 5.0, 4x PCIe 4.0 Expansions 1x PCIe 5.0 x16 (x16), 1x PCIe 4.0 x16 (x4) 1x PCIe 3.0 x1 (x1) USB Ports 7x front, 10x rear (has USB-C)

If you’re looking for a motherboard for your i9 or another great gaming CPU, but the Dark Hero is out of your budget, MSI’s MPG Z790 Carbon MAX Wifi II is worth a look.

RAM-wise, the Carbon MAX Wifi II got 4 DDR5 DIMM slots with a cap of 256GB. For drives, it’s got 6 SATA3 slots and 5 M.2 slots. There are slots for expansions: a 5.0 x16 (x16 mode) slot, a 4.0 x16 (x4 mode) slot, and a 3.0 x1 (x1) slot, which should more than suffice. Last, but not least, the Carbon MAX Wifi II comes with Wifi 7 (Windows 11 required) as well as a 2.5Gbps ethernet connection.

Like the Dark Hero, the Carbon MAX Wifi II is built for high-end performance. A powerful 19+1+1 VRM power delivery setup serves as the backbone for overclocking this board, and the multiple heatsinks built into the board ensure that the system doesn’t run hot. What really sells this board is its MSI Click BIOS, which provides quick and easy tuning options for both visuals and overclocking.

All told, you can think of this board as a lesser version of the Dark Hero. While both boards are optimized for overclocking, the Dark Hero is a bit better in terms of VRM and maximum speed. Price-wise, however, the Carbon MAX Wifi II is the clear winner, especially if you’re not looking to push your system to the utmost. The easy customization doesn’t hurt, either!

Click BIOS 5 provides lots of easily accessible graphic settings and for enthusiasts



Durable build



19+1+1 VRM power delivery setup provides great power throughput and is very welcome for overclockers



Lots of USB ports, especially USB-A



Comes with many built-in heatsinks
Pretty much requires Windows 11. At least now you'll have an excuse to upgrade!

Final Verdict: The MSI MPG Z790 Carbon MAX Wifi II is a great board for gaming enthusiasts, with plenty of overclocking features and easily-accessible settings.

4. GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS PRO X [Best High-End Motherboard for i9-14900K]

Specs Details RAM Type DDR5 (4x DIMM slots) Maximum Memory Capacity 256GB Maximum RAM Speed (Overclocked) Up to 8266+ MHz Ethernet 5GbE LAN WiFi 7 SATA Slots 4x SATA3 M.2 Slots 1x PCIe 5.0, 4x PCIe 4.0 Expansions 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16 with PCIe UD X (Gigabyte reinforced), 1x PCIe 4.0 x16, 1 x PCIe 3.0 x16 USB Ports 5x front, 11x rear (has display port and USB-C)

The Gigabyte Z790 AORUS PRO X is a solid contender for an i9 motherboard, as well as a great all-around motherboard for gaming.

Let’s start with the key features. This motherboard comes with the standard 4 DDR5 DIMM slots, as well as 3 PCIe slots (5, 4, 3.0) for expansion. Storage-wise, it’s got four SATA ports and space for 5 M.2 drives. For overclocking, the Z790 AORUS PRO X features a twin 18+1+2 VRM power solution, as well as a maximum speed of 8266Mhz, considerably higher than the other boards on this list – if you can achieve it.

What’s especially nice about the Z790 AORUS PRO X is its user-friendly design. As Gigabyte themselves state in the mobo’s page, “building your own PC is meant to be joyful and effortless”, and this philosophy is very evident in how this board was built. Not only does the board have lots of extra latches (specifically for its PCIe and M.2 slots) for more responsiveness, but it’s also quite durable and easy to work with during assembly. And as if that wasn’t enough, the onboard UC BIOS is a welcome addition that provides a lot of information for tweaking your device, as well as a lot of options for quick adjustment!

Great mid-range motherboard with a reasonable price tag; fantastic pick if you're looking for something beefy



Built to be easy to assemble; EZ-latches are very nice



Striking white visual design, good build quality



Twin 18+1+2 power delivery setup is good for overclocking and stable power



UC BIOS comes with lots of tuning options
Wifi 7 requires Windows 11

Final Verdict: The Gigabyte Z790 AORUS PRO X is a solid motherboard that comes with great specs and is easy to set up.

5. MSI PRO Z790-A MAX WiFi [Best Balanced Performance Motherboard for i9-14900K]

Specs Details RAM Type DDR5 (4x UDIMM slots) Maximum Memory Capacity 256GB Maximum RAM Speed (Overclocked) Up to 7800+ MHz Ethernet 2.5Gbps WiFi 7 SATA Slots 6x SATA 3 M.2 Slots 4x PCIe 4.0 Expansions 1x PCIe 5.0 x16, 1x PCIe 4.0 x4, 2x PCIe 3.0 x1 USB Ports 7x front, 7x rear (has USB-C)

Last, but definitely not least, is the MSI PRO Z790-A MAX WIFI.

The Z790-A MAX WIFI has a lot in common with the other boards on this list: 4 expansion slots, lots of SATA and M2 slots for growth, 4 UDIMM RAM slots, 3 expansion slots (including a 5.0/4.0 for your gaming GPU of choice), and many USB ports. Connection-wise, this board comes with Wifi 7 – meaning you need Windows 11 – and 2.5Gbps ethernet. Capping all this off is a sleek and stylish black and white color scheme that’ll pretty much fit with every setup.

The strength of the Z790-A MAX WIFI is its reliability along with its balanced performance. This board isn’t going to do anything too crazy: no advanced VRM setup, no “gaming wifi” tag (which is mostly just fluff), and about the only feature that really stands up is the Click BIOS. But at the end of the day, all you really need out of a board is balanced, stable performance, and that’s something this motherboard does extremely well.

No-frills motherboard with great middle-of-the-road specs



Good value for money



Black and white design plays nice with most setups



Good built-in heatsinks



MSI Click BIOS offers easy customization and performance tweaks
Yup, Wifi 7 still requires Windows 11

Final Verdict: The MSI PRO Z790-A MAX WIFI offers balanced performance at a very reasonable price point.

What To Look For in a Motherboard?

If you’d rather shop for yourself, no worries! Here’s a quick rundown of every important factor you need to look at when shopping for a motherboard, whether it’s for the Intel Core i9-14900K or not.

1. Chipset

First off is the question of chipset. A motherboard’s chipset is usually indicated in its name, such as the ASUS Rog Maximus Z790. Chipsets are responsible for facilitating communication across the various parts and buses of your motherboard; better chipsets generally offer superior performance.

You’ll need to ensure that the parts you’re planning to buy (especially CPU and RAM) are compatible with your prospective motherboard. You can check manufacturer sites to see their chipset compatibility with certain CPUs, or better yet, use sites like PCPartPicker.

2. CPU Socket

A motherboard’s CPU socket is very important as it dictates what brand and models of CPUs it can accept – LGA sockets deal with Intel CPUs, while AMD uses a variety of sockets. In general, more modern sockets offer better performance. Be sure to get a socket compatible with your CPU!

3. VRM

Voltage regulator modules (VRM) control the flow of energy to a motherboard and are closely tied with overclocking. A good VRM power delivery system ensures that each part gets just enough power to properly run.



While VRMs are usually not a concern for regular users, you may want to look into more expensive boards with advanced setups if you’re planning to overclock, as they offer better power control.

4. Cooling

Cooling isn’t usually an issue for motherboards so long as you install your fans and/or AIO system. If you’re planning to overclock, make sure to check your prospective motherboard for extra heatsinks and cooling pads. These can usually be found near the chipset and PCIe slots. If you want to be doubly sure, most manufacturer sites have diagrams of their boards online.

5. PCIe Slots

PCIe slots are used to connect certain components (such as graphics cards) onto a motherboard; more expansion slots means you can attach more things. If you’re looking to maximize the performance of your PCIe slots, be sure to check and match the generations on your devices and the slots!

6. M.2 Slots

M.2 slots are used to connect M.2 drives onto a motherboard; the more M.2 slots there are, the more room there is for storage drives. Do note that NVMEs tend to be quite pricey, and you don’t need to fill up your M.2 slots immediately!

7. Connectivity

All motherboards come with both front (header, attached to your case) and back (rear panel) slots. If you use a lot of USB devices or are particular when it comes to transfer speeds, be sure to check that your prospective motherboard has enough slots for your peripherals!

8. Overclocking

Overclockers should be on the lookout for better VRM designs, good cooling, and optionally, onboard software for fine tuning. These are all important for overclockers – better VRM means better power control, built-in cooling helps manage the extra heat generated from overclocking, and software such as MSI Click BIOS provide hassle-free adjustment.

FAQs

What is the best gaming motherboard for i9-14900k?

ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 is a great option! Although, there’s no single best board for the Intel Core i9-14900kl – it will always depend on your needs. You should always analyze your system and determine exactly what it is you need, whether that’s a mini ITX motherboard, a good micro ATX one, or if you need more premium motherboards for your gaming PC!

What is the best RAM for i9-14900K?

I can’t recommend any specific best RAM for the i9, as it will depend on what you’re trying to achieve. In general, most people go for RAM that runs at ~6000Mhz, at the very least. Individual brands and specs, however, will depend on what you’re looking to get out of your machine.

What cooler is for the i9-14900K?

The i9-14900K doesn’t need any specific cooler – once again, it all depends on your setup. It’s your choice (and your budget) that will determine whether you’re fine with a fan setup or want to go with an AIO.

Which chipset is for 14900K?

The i9-14900K is designed to work with either Intel 600 or 700 series chipsets. Do note that the 700 series will give better performance!