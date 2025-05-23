Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

9 Best Fight Sticks in 2025 – Top Arcade & Leverless Controllers for Every Platform

Arcade sticks aren’t just for nostalgia. If you’re serious about fighters, or even just tired of missing quarter circles on a mushy D-pad, a good fight stick makes all the difference. Better inputs. Smoother movement. Fewer dropped combos.

I’ve been digging through teardown videos, firmware benchmarks, and community reviews to find the arcade sticks that actually deliver. Some are built like tanks. Others are mod-friendly playgrounds. A few punch way above their price, but almost every fight stick is UNIQUE.

Our Top Picks for Fight Sticks

The arcade sticks bring precision and comfort straight to your setup. These quick list selections represent the perfect balance of performance, build quality, and value for every type of fighting game enthusiast:

Qanba Q7 Obsidian 2 – Tournament-ready with Sanwa parts and official PlayStation 5 licensing. ONEED Haute42 – Incredible value with hot-swappable switches and ultra-low latency for budget-conscious players. Victrix Pro FS-12 – Premium luxury with aircraft-grade aluminum construction and ergonomic design.

Up next: full reviews, hands-on modding potential, latency performance, and which arcade stick fits your platform without any worry or catch.

9 Best Fight Stick Picks for Competitive, Casual, and Retro Fighting Game Fans

These nine arcade sticks bring arcade precision, faster inputs, and easy customization to your setup without stacking dropped combos, and bad KD, though a bit of that is on you too.

1. Qanba Q7 Obsidian 2 [Best Overall Fight Stick]

Specs Details Compatibility PS5, PS4, PC (X-Input / D-Input) Buttons / Lever Sanwa Denshi JLF + OBSF Dimensions 19.1 x 10.2 x 4.6 in Weight 7.4 lbs Connectivity Hardwired USB (9 ft) Special Features Tournament Lock Switch, Touchpad, 3.5mm Mic Input, Anti-slip Base, Color-coded Wiring

The Obsidian 2 is Qanba’s flagship for a reason. It nails what matters: reliable performance, stable construction, and official PS5 support.

The 7.4 lb chassis is built like a tank. It won’t slide around mid-match, even when you’re mashing reversals. Inside, it’s all Sanwa parts; the go-to standard for arcade-grade control. The JLF lever delivers clean pivots. The OBSF buttons are fast, responsive, and satisfyingly sharp.

There’s a Tournament Lock switch to disable Start/Options, a touchpad, a 3.5mm jack, and enough internal space for simple swaps. Modders will like the color-coded wiring, though it’s not the easiest arcade stick to fully customize.

You can swap the ball top for a bat top, and the long 9-foot cable stores in a side compartment; a nice touch for cable management. It also looks sharp, with sleek contours and subtle lighting that doesn’t scream for attention.

However, changing the artwork is a pain. You’ll have to deal with epoxy and stickers just to access the top panel. The hardwired cable also limits long-term flexibility if you want to travel or swap cords.

Pros Cons ✅ Sanwa parts tournament-standard quality



✅ PS5/PC compatible & licensed by Sony



✅ Tournament lock for safer matches



✅ Heavy, stable base stays planted



✅ Color-coded wiring for modding ease ❌ Artwork modding is difficult, but that’s what makes it sturdy





















Summary: A premium arcade stick with Sanwa internals, official PS5 support, and serious build quality making it ideal for competitive players who want plug-and-play power.

2. ONEED Haute42 [Best Budget Fight Stick]

Specs Details Compatibility PC, Switch, Steam Deck, PS3, Android (Adapter needed for PS5/Xbox) Button Type Kailh Choc V2 Low-Profile (Hot-swappable) Connectivity USB Type-C Dimensions 11.7–13.7 x 7.7–9.0 x 0.5–1.1 in (model-dependent) Weight 2.0–2.4 lbs Special Features GP2040-CE Firmware, OLED Display, RGB Lighting, SOCD Modes, Hot-swappable Switches

The ONEED Haute42 is the leverless controller I kept seeing show up in tournament budget guides, Reddit builds, and YouTube latency tests. After digging into the numbers, it’s easy to see why.

It runs on GP2040-CE, an open-source firmware powered by a Raspberry Pi RP2040 chip, pushing sub-1ms input latency. That’s 0.7ms on PC, matching arcade sticks three times the price. Whether you’re trying to land one-frame links or block on reaction, the responsiveness is insane for the price.

The leverless layout uses Kailh Choc V2 switches, hot-swappable with no soldering required. The stock red linears are solid, but you can easily switch to browns or blues if you prefer feedback with a hit box. I’ve been a big fan of Morandi, but it’s really just a matter of preference.

You also get customizable RGB, an OLED display, multiple SOCD cleaning modes, and a web-based config tool features usually locked behind much higher price tags. It’s light, durable, and artwork customization is as simple as lifting the top panel.

Pros Cons ✅ Sub-1ms latency (0.7ms PC tested)



✅ Hot-swappable switches



✅ Full RGB + OLED display



✅ SOCD + web config support



✅ Clean, easy art modding ❌ Adapter needed for PS5/Xbox due to its compact nature



















Summary: The Haute42 fight pad hits hard with elite-tier latency, flexible mods, and smart hit box, all at a budget price. A perfect entry into leverless for new players and lab monsters alike.

3. Victrix Pro FS-12 [Best Premium Fight Stick]

Specs Details Compatibility PS5, PS4, PC Button Type 12x Sanwa Denshi Connectivity Detachable 3m USB-C Dimensions 16.25 x 11 x 2.25 in Weight 7.8 lbs Special Features Aluminum Shell, 6.28° Wrist Slope, Hinged Back Panel, RGB Lighting, 3.5mm Jack, Tournament Lock, Carrying Handles

The Victrix Pro FS-12 is exactly what it looks like: high-end, heavy, and built for serious play. It’s made from a single block of aluminum, which sounds like marketing fluff until you hold it. No creaks, no flex. Just solid metal that doesn’t move when you’re deep into a set.

The layout is leverless and super clean. You get 12 Sanwa buttons, laid out right where you want them (perfect for Street Fighter). They’re fast, consistent, and feel exactly how you’d expect from arcade-grade hardware.

Comfort’s baked in too. There’s a 6.28° wrist slope that sounds tiny, but it genuinely helps over long sessions. I didn’t notice it at first until I went back to a flat hit box and instantly felt the strain.

Modding is easier than expected. The hinged back panel pops open tool-free. Swapping buttons is quick. You won’t be adding custom artwork to this gaming controller, no top panel to remove, just the option to wrap the body with vinyl if you’re into that.

Other touches make life easier: a detachable USB-C cable, carrying handles, built-in tournament lock, and even a headset jack for VC.

Pros Cons ✅ Aluminum shell feels elite



✅ Sanwa buttons + clean layout



✅ Wrist slope helps with fatigue



✅ Hinged mod panel is fast + easy



✅ Tournament-ready with extra features ❌ Not cheap; it’s a big but worthwhile investment



















Summary: The Victrix Pro FS-12 doesn’t cut corners. It’s expensive, but if you want something that feels built to last, this is the one.

4. Razer Kitsune All-Button [Best Leverless Fight Stick]

Specs Details Compatibility PS5, PC (Windows) Button Type Razer Low-Profile Linear Optical Connectivity Detachable 10ft Braided USB-C Dimensions 11.66 x 8.27 x 0.75 in Weight 1.7 lbs Special Features Aluminum Top Plate, RGB Lighting, Tournament Lock, Cable Lock, Touchpad

The Razer Kitsune is flat-out designed for travel. It’s only 0.75 inches thick and weighs less than two pounds, light enough to throw in your bag.

Razer’s low-profile optical switches are the standout here. They use light instead of physical contacts, so there’s less delay and no wear on the internals. Inputs feel crisp and fast, and the short travel makes it easy to hit tight links and without hammering your hands.

The aluminum top plate keeps it rigid, while rubber padding underneath stops it from sliding during play. You won’t be swapping switches or inserting artwork. It’s built to be low-maintenance. You can apply vinyl skins with official templates, but that’s about it.

The arcade stick includes a tournament lock, a touchpad, a detachable USB-C cable, and a cable lock to stop accidental disconnections, all must-haves for offline events.

Pros Cons ✅ Ultra-slim and easy to pack



✅ Fast optical inputs with low fatigue



✅ Durable aluminum top panel



✅ Secure cable lock for tournaments



✅ Touchpad + tournament lock switch



✅ Custom RGB lighting



✅ Official PS5 compatibility ❌ No PS4 support, it’s tailored for next-gen



























Summary: Lightweight, fast, and focused, the Kitsune is built for players who want premium performance in a travel-ready frame.

5. Turtle Beach Victrix Pro KO Leverless [Best Fight Stick for Xbox]

Specs Details Compatibility Xbox Series X Button Type Hot-swappable Cherry MX Speed Silver RGB Connectivity Detachable 3m Braided USB-C (Locking) Dimensions 13.35 x 9.23 x 0.80 in Weight 2.7 lbs Special Features Movable Face Buttons, 6.28° Wrist Slope, Built-in Tool Storage, Audio Jack

The Victrix Pro KO Leverless is all about control in how you build the arcade stick itself. You can swap out every button switch and even move them around on the board.

It ships with Cherry MX Speed Silver switches; smooth, fast, and linear. If you prefer clicky or tactile, you can drop in your favorite 3- or 5-pin MX-compatible switches in seconds. No soldering needed.

The movable button layout is a standout. You get 16 possible positions, so you can build a layout that fits your muscle memory, not someone else’s. The process is tool-free and surprisingly quick, and works great in KoH and Street Fighter.

Comfort is locked in with Victrix’s signature 6.28° wrist slope, which helps reduce fatigue during long sessions. The aluminum top plate slides off without tools, giving instant access to the internals.

Pros Cons ✅ Fully hot-swappable MX switches



✅ 16-position movable button layout



✅ Ergonomic wrist slope



✅ Tool-free access to internals



✅ Built-in storage for tools + parts



✅ Official Xbox licensing



✅ Includes 3.5mm audio port ❌ Stock switches can sound loud; a bonus if you’re into thocks





























Summary: If you’re on the Xbox Series and want total hardware control, this is it. Every switch is customizable down to the millimeter.

6. NACON Daija [Best Fight Stick for PS5]

Specs Details Compatibility PS5, PS4, PC (Xbox Series version available separately) Buttons/Lever Sanwa Denshi JLF + OBSF 30mm Connectivity Detachable 3m USB-C Dimensions Approx. 18.1 x 10.5 x 4.8 in Weight 7.7 lbs Special Features Tool-less Clamshell Design, Artwork Templates, Textured Palm Rest, Touchpad, Headset Jack

The NACON Daija makes modding effortless. Its clamshell design flips open with a button press, no tools, no fuss. You get full access to the internals in seconds, with color-coded wiring that’s clean and easy to follow.

Inside, it’s all Sanwa parts. You get the JLF joystick with both ball and bat tops, and 30mm OBSF buttons that feel crisp and tournament-ready. The weight helps too, at 7.7 lbs, the Daija stays locked down when things get sweaty.

Latency is solid (around 3–4ms with the latest firmware), and comfort’s built in with a textured palm rest. You also get official PS5 support, a touchpad, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a long USB-C cable that’s easy to replace or upgrade.

Pros Cons ✅ Tool-less clamshell modding



✅ Premium Sanwa parts included



✅ Artwork swaps are super easy



✅ Low input latency (3–4ms)



✅ Comfortable wrist support



✅ Official PS5 support + touchpad



✅ Headset jack + long USB-C cable ❌ Large and heavy for travel; more of a one-stop home setup piece





























Summary: The Daija blends high-end parts with hassle-free modding. If you’re on PS5 and want something you can customize without headaches, and love playing games like Street Fighter, this is your move.

7. MAYFLASH F700 Elite [Best Fight Stick for PC]

Specs Details Compatibility PC, PS4, PS3, Switch, Android, Steam Deck, Retro Systems (fighters only on PS5) Buttons/Lever Sanwa TP-8YT + OBSF-30 (Levered) / 15x Sanwa (Flat) Connectivity USB-C, 2.4GHz Wireless, Bluetooth Dimensions 14.7 x 9.7 x 2.5 in (Levered)14.8 x 9.8 x 2.5 in (Flat) Weight 7.6 lbs (Levered), 5.95 lbs (Flat) Special Features Magnetic Top Panel, Artwork Templates, 1000mAh Battery, 3.5mm Jack

The F700 Elite supports three connection types: USB-C, 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth. Third-party latency tests show 2.4GHz adds just 1.2–1.7ms, which holds up even for offline.

It features Sanwa parts across the board, and the levered version includes an optional octagonal gate. The magnetic top panel makes art swaps fast and tool-free. Mayflash even offers templates to help you design your own. I’ve even tried jamming it into my flight simulator setup.

The F700 Elite also supports XInput/DirectInput, and works on everything from PC to Raspberry Pi. PS5 support is limited to play fighting games only, and Xbox Series users will need a separate model (F700X).

Pros Cons ✅ Triple connectivity: USB, 2.4GHz, Bluetooth



✅ Sanwa parts in both versions



✅ Magnetic panel for easy artwork



✅ Long battery life (20 hrs)



✅ Wide platform compatibility



✅ 3.5mm audio jack ❌ PS5 support can only play fighting games; the task it’s built for























Summary: The F700 Elite hits that rare balance of solid parts, wireless flexibility, and painless customization, all at a great value.

8. 8Bitdo Arcade Stick [Best Fight Stick for Switch]

Specs Details Compatibility Switch, PC (Xbox Series version also available separately) Buttons/Lever 8Bitdo proprietary (mod-friendly layout) Connectivity USB-C, 2.4GHz Wireless, Bluetooth Dimensions 11.9 x 8.0 x 4.5 in Weight 4.6 lbs Special Features Ultimate Software, Macro Support, Platform-Aware Button Labels, Mod-Ready Layout

The 8Bitdo Arcade Stick kept popping up while I was digging through Nintendo Switch builds, and now I see why so many players swear by it.

It covers all the bases: wired USB-C, Bluetooth, and a 2.4GHz dongle with latency low enough for serious play. According to community benchmarks, 2.4GHz stays tight and responsive, with 30–40 hours of battery life on a full charge.

For a budget arcade stick, having profile support, macros, and full remapping (even from your phone) is wild. You even get two dedicated macro buttons right on the face.

The stick supports Sanwa JLF/JLW and Seimitsu levers, and standard 30mm/24mm button holes make swaps painless. The dynamic fully mappable buttons also switch based on platform, which is a nice little bonus on top of the quality parts.

Pros Cons ✅ Wireless, Bluetooth, and USB-C support



✅ Long 30–40 hour battery life



✅ Excellent software for macros and remaps



✅ Easy to mod with Sanwa/Seimitsu parts



✅ Platform-aware button labeling



✅ Retro design with modern function ❌ Stock parts aren’t tournament-grade, but still very worth at this price point



























Summary: Great wireless, deep customization, and easy modding, the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick is the Nintendo Switch stick with way more going for it than the price suggests.

9. GuileKeys Leverless [Best Entry-Level Fight Stick]

Specs Details Compatibility PC, Switch, Steam Deck, Android, PS3 (Adapters needed for PS5/Xbox) Button Type Kailh Choc Low-Profile (Hot-swappable) Connectivity USB-C (Wired) Dimensions Varies by model (GK-16, GK-21, GF-16) Weight Approx. 2–2.5 lbs Special Features RP2040 w/ GP2040-CE, OLED Display, RGB Lighting, SOCD Options

If you’re curious about leverless but don’t want to drop $300 to find out, the GuileKeys line is where I’d start. It runs on the same GP2040-CE firmware you’ll find in pricier boards and clocks in at under 1ms latency, that’s elite-tier performance in an affordable shell.

As far as the best gaming accessories go, I dug into the GK-16 and GF-16 models, and both are fully hot-swappable. You can pop in any Kailh Choc V2 switch (linear, tactile, or clicky), no soldering required.

Customization is handled through a web-based GUI. You can remap buttons, adjust RGB effects, set turbo, or fine-tune SOCD modes. The OLED screen up top keeps you informed on what profile you’re using.

The build? Acrylic by default, but solid. Models like GF-16 step it up with aluminum shells. Either way, you get solid value and an easy mod path.

Pros Cons ✅ Sub-1ms latency via GP2040-CE



✅ Hot-swappable switches



✅ OLED display + RGB effects



✅ Mod-friendly and beginner-safe



✅ Multiple layouts and sizes



✅ Great value for new players ❌ Needs adapter for PS5 / Xbox / Nintendo Switch – it’s also tailored for PC

























Summary: The GuileKeys Leverless punches way above its price. If you’re new to button-only play, this is the smoothest on-ramp out there.

How To Pick a Fight Stick?

Choosing the right arcade stick can dramatically improve your performance in your favorite fighting games like Street Fighter and provide a more authentic arcade experience.

1. Choose the Right Button Layout

The button layout you select can significantly impact your comfort and performance, especially when playing different fighting games:

Standard Vewlix (8-button) – Found in Japanese arcades. Great for fighting games like Street Fighter and KoF, with easy access to punches and kicks.

– Found in Japanese arcades. Great for fighting games like Street Fighter and KoF, with easy access to punches and kicks. Noir Layout – Slightly offset, ergonomic button placement used in Namco/Bandai cabinets. Ideal for Tekken and 3D fighters.

– Slightly offset, ergonomic button placement used in Namco/Bandai cabinets. Ideal for Tekken and 3D fighters. Hitbox Layout (All-Button) – Replaces the joystick with four directional buttons. Offers extreme input precision and speed, but requires adjustment.

– Replaces the joystick with four directional buttons. Offers extreme input precision and speed, but requires adjustment. Mix Box Layout – Uses WASD-style movement with arcade face buttons. Great for keyboard players seeking arcade feel and directional control with easy customizations like button mapping and responsive face buttons.

2. Compatibility With Your Platform

Not all arcade sticks work across all platforms, so matching your controller to your gaming system is essential:

PlayStation – For PS5, look for officially licensed controllers with the Sony certification logo for full compatibility with all fighting games. Some third-party sticks only work with PS4 backward-compatible titles on PS5.

– For PS5, look for officially licensed controllers with the Sony certification logo for full compatibility with all fighting games. Some third-party sticks only work with PS4 backward-compatible titles on PS5. Xbox – Xbox Series X|S has stricter compatibility requirements, making officially licensed options like the Victrix Pro KO essential for native support. Third-party options often require adapters.

– Xbox Series X|S has stricter compatibility requirements, making officially licensed options like the Victrix Pro KO essential for native support. Third-party options often require adapters. Nintendo Switch – Fewer premium options exist, but dedicated arcade sticks like the 8Bitdo Arcade Nintendo Switch Stick provide excellent performance and versatility.

– Fewer premium options exist, but dedicated arcade sticks like the 8Bitdo Arcade Nintendo Switch Stick provide excellent performance and versatility. PC – Most wired fight sticks work with PC, but check for XInput compatibility for maximum game support. Wireless connectivity options add convenience for desktop setups.

– Most wired fight sticks work with PC, but check for XInput compatibility for maximum game support. Wireless connectivity options add convenience for desktop setups. Multi-Platform – Budget allowing, consider universal controllers with broad compatibility like the Mayflash F700 Elite if you play across multiple systems.

3. Size and Portability

Your gaming environment and travel needs should influence your arcade stick’s size choice:

Full-Size Arcade Sticks – Weighing 6-8 pounds with large footprints, these provide excellent stability for desk or lap play but are cumbersome to transport. Ideal for home setups and players who rarely travel.

– Weighing 6-8 pounds with large footprints, these provide excellent stability for desk or lap play but are cumbersome to transport. Ideal for home setups and players who rarely travel. Mid-Size Compromises – Options like the Victrix Pro KO balance stability with reasonable portability, suitable for occasional tournament travel.

– Options like the Victrix Pro KO balance stability with reasonable portability, suitable for occasional tournament travel. Ultra-Portable Options – The Razer Kitsune’s slim profile makes it ideal for frequent travelers and tournament fighting games players who prioritize mobility.

– The Razer Kitsune’s slim profile makes it ideal for frequent travelers and tournament fighting games players who prioritize mobility. Travel Considerations – Look for detachable cables, carrying handles, integrated cable storage, and durable cases if you’ll be bringing your arcade stick to tournaments.

4. Build Quality and Materials

Durability and feel are directly influenced by construction materials of the hit box:

Metal Construction – Premium options with aluminum chassis like the Victrix Pro FS-12 offer unmatched durability and heft but command higher prices. These resist flexing during intense play.

– Premium options with aluminum chassis like the Victrix Pro FS-12 offer unmatched durability and heft but command higher prices. These resist flexing during intense play. Plastic with Metal Reinforcement – Quality arcade sticks like the Qanba Obsidian 2 use plastic shells with internal metal plates, balancing weight and durability at a more accessible price.

– Quality arcade sticks like the Qanba Obsidian 2 use plastic shells with internal metal plates, balancing weight and durability at a more accessible price. Budget Materials – Entry-level options often use all-plastic or acrylic construction. While perfectly functional, they may flex or creak under pressure during intense gameplay.

– Entry-level options often use all-plastic or acrylic construction. While perfectly functional, they may flex or creak under pressure during intense gameplay. Additional Features – Look for rubber gripping on the bottom surface to prevent slipping, quality rubber feet to protect surfaces, and ergonomic considerations like wrist slopes for extended comfort with quality parts.

FAQs

What is the best fight stick?

The highest-tier fight stick is the Qanba Q7 Obsidian 2, offering a perfect balance of tournament-grade Sanwa components, official PlayStation licensing, and excellent build quality. For Xbox Series users, the Victrix Pro KO Leverless provides superior customization with hot-swappable switches and adjustable button layouts. These work great for fighting games like Street Fighter without necessarily being on the pricier side.

What is a fight stick?

A fight stick or an arcade stick is a specialized gaming controller designed to replicate the authentic arcade cabinet experience for fighting games. It typically features a joystick (or directional buttons in leverless designs) and large arcade-style buttons arranged in a specific layout. Fight sticks provide more precise directional inputs, faster button execution, and more ergonomic hand positioning than standard gamepads, giving players better control during complex fighting game maneuvers.

Is a fightstick better than a controller?

Yes, a fightstick is generally better than a standard controller for fighting games, particularly for executing complex motions, achieving consistent inputs, and reducing hand fatigue during long sessions. Best arcade sticks have a larger movement area allowing for more precise directional inputs and responsive controls.

Is there a universal fight stick?

No, there isn’t a truly universal fight stick or hit box that works natively across all platforms. The Mayflash F700 Elite comes closest, supporting PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and various mobile/retro platforms, though it has limited PS5 functionality and requires a separate model (F700X) for Xbox. Most high-end arcade sticks are platform-specific, requiring additional adapters.