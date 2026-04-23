Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties Review: A Bold & Divisive Remake

This Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties review reflects my takeaways from full playthroughs of both campaigns, as well as currently available release details, critic consensus, and the overall sentiment of the playerbase.

Being a massive Yakuza stan myself (with Yakuza 0 being one of my all-time greats), I spent a good chunk of time with Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties, and I can see right away why people can’t seem to agree on it. This release has been one of the most talked-about entries in the series in years, and not always for the same reasons .

Released on February 12, 2026, the package gives you the full remake of Yakuza 3 with a brand-new prequel campaign called Dark Ties. On paper, that sounds like an easy win. In practice, it turns into something a bit more…complicated.

Big picture, there are lots of moments here that genuinely impressed me. Combat feels far better than the original version ever did, and some of the quieter character-driven sections hit hard in a way the series is known for. Then some decisions made me pause, especially when it comes to story changes and missing content.

That contrast sits at the center of the experience. Some players will come away loving the modern upgrades and the added campaign, though others will focus on what was altered or removed (and rightfully so).

So instead of trying to force a single verdict right away, I’m going to walk through everything as clearly as possible. What you’re getting in the package, how each part plays, what changed from the original, and where some controversies surrounding this title actually come from.

By the end, I’ll have given you a solid idea if Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties is worth picking up right now or something to wait on.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties Review: What Is This Game, Exactly?

Before I take this Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties review too deep into everything this game has to offer, as I do with my other reviews, let me just clear up the biggest confusion first. This is not one game with a subtitle. It’s two separate campaigns bundled together (hence the “&”).

Yakuza Kiwami 3 is a full remake of the 2009 PlayStation 3 title, and it’s not a basic touch-up. The game runs on the Dragon Engine, which means updated visuals, new cutscenes, expanded activities, and a completely reworked combat system. The story follows the same core path, though the way it unfolds has changed in a few key areas.

Then there’s Dark Ties. This is a standalone prequel campaign focused on Yoshitaka Mine, the main antagonist from Yakuza 3. It started as a smaller concept and grew into a full playable story after fans pushed for more content around Mine.

Even though Dark Ties takes place earlier in the Yakuza timeline, something I need to note in my Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties review is that I highly recommend playing Kiwami 3 first. The prequel openly references major story moments from the main campaign, so jumping into it early will spoil key reveals.

You’ll switch between two very different protagonists. Kazuma Kiryu handles the main story across Okinawa and Tokyo, while Mine’s campaign sticks to Kamurocho. That contrast works well, especially when you start noticing how their perspectives differ – à la Yakuza 0 with Kiryu and Majima.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties launched on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and other third-party retailers, offering a convenient way to access the game without paying the full store price.

★ The Controversial & Underrated Remake of a Yakuza Classic Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties on PC Shop on Eneba Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties on Xbox Shop on Eneba

Yakuza Kiwami 3 Gameplay and Combat: The Biggest Glow-Up in the Package

Just like how it is for almost every modern Yakuza series title or, really, just any Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio game in general, combat is the easiest thing to recommend. If you’ve heard people joke about the original Yakuza 3 being “Blockuza,” that reputation doesn’t really apply anymore.

Enemies don’t spend most of the fight guarding your attacks. Fights move faster, hits connect more reliably, and the overall pace feels closer to modern entries in the series.

Kiryu has two main fighting styles. Dragon of Dojima: Kiwami is the one most players will stick with. It’s fast, aggressive, and packed with combo options. I kept going back to it before writing this Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties review, and after trying everything else, mostly because chaining a clean combo into a finisher just feels right.

Ryukyu Style is the new addition. This one focuses on weapons inspired by Okinawan martial arts. You cycle through tools like spears and nunchaku, each with its own moveset. The parry mechanics feel great once you get the timing down.

I had a moment early on where I parried a charging enemy with a shield and immediately followed up with a heavy strike, and it felt almost too easy. That’s kind of the issue. Once it clicks, it can take the edge off the challenge.

Pro tip Don’t ignore the Ryukyu skill tree! Sure, the Dragon of Dojima style is the reliable all-rounder, but investing early in Ryukyu’s parry upgrades is important if you want to handle the new Aura-shielded bosses you’ll encounter later in the game.

Another thing I want to note in my Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties review is that perfect dodges are a big part of combat. Pulling one off slows things down just enough to let you counter cleanly. It feels great in the moment, though I noticed fights can start to feel predictable once you rely on it too much.

Boss fights introduce an Aura system that changes how you approach certain encounters. Some bosses soak up damage unless you play around their mechanics.

While I was prepping to write this Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties review, there was one fight where I kept attacking normally and barely made progress. Then switched tactics and suddenly melted through the health bar. It works, but it can feel a bit inconsistent.

Something I noticed pretty quickly is the reduced number of Heat Actions. There are fewer of them compared to the original, and you start seeing repeats sooner than expected. After a few hours, I could already predict which animation was about to trigger.

Another thing I need to highlight in my Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties review is that the overall combat experience feels like a major upgrade. It’s smoother, more responsive, and far more enjoyable across long sessions.

To me, the combat clicked almost immediately. On the other hand, it’s actually the side content that took a bit more time to fully appreciate. On a Yakuza game? Surprising, I know.

Life at Morning Glory and Side Content: The Heart of Kiwami 3

The Morning Glory orphanage storyline has been reworked into a separate side campaign called Life at Morning Glory. In the original game, this content was part of the main story.

This change has split opinions across players and Yakuza Kiwami 3 reviews. Some feel the campaign pulls emotional weight away from the main narrative. Others enjoy the pacing, since the story no longer pauses for long stretches.

Personally, I loved this rework. The activities are simple on paper, but they add a lot of personality. One minute I was helping a kid with homework, the next I was chasing bugs around like it was the most important thing in the world. It sounds small, but those moments really stick.

Cooking meals or tending the garden isn’t complicated, though it creates a rhythm that slows everything down, similar to a nice cozy game. After a long stretch of fights, coming back to Morning Glory felt really refreshing.

All of these tasks build Kiryu’s Daddy Rank, which unlocks more interactions and story moments. Some of the conversations actually caught me off guard with how genuine they felt. Director Ryosuke Horii called this content essential, and I get why. It gives Kiryu space to just exist outside all the typical, conflict-ridden Yakuza shenanigans he gets up to.

There’s also a new mode called Bad Boy Dragon. It throws Kiryu into large-scale fights where he leads a group against rival gangs. It’s chaotic in a fun way at first, like an awesome beat-em-up game, but with a party-management twist.

I had one match where I lost track of what was happening entirely and just focused on clearing the space around me. Something I really want to note in my Yakuza Kiwami 3 review is that after a few rounds, it starts to feel a bit repetitive.

Game Gear emulation is another neat addition. You can play classic SEGA titles inside the game, including Sonic Chaos and Streets of Rage. I ended up spending more time than I expected here, mostly out of curiosity rather than nostalgia, as these games came out way before my time (I enjoyed sucking at them nonetheless).

Substories are where things get…tricky. The original game had well over 100, while this version includes about 31, combining returning and new ones. Several fan favorites are missing, and the new substories often follow a simpler structure. You can really feel the difference if you’ve played the OG, as some end quicker than expected.

★ A Risky Reinvention of a Beloved Yakuza Story Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties on PC Shop on Eneba Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties on Xbox Shop on Eneba

Dark Ties Review: Mine’s Story Is Worth Your Time (With Caveats)

As I noted earlier in my Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties review, I recommend playing Dark Ties only after you’ve finished Kiwami 3. It’s a fully playable campaign that you can access from the main menu.

Dark Ties is not a small bonus mode, but rather offers its own story and progression. The main story takes around 3 to 6 hours; completionists can stretch it out to 15 or even 20 hours.

The story follows Mine in 2007 after his business falls apart due to betrayal. He drifts through Kamurocho and becomes fascinated with the loyalty he sees in the yakuza world. This pulls him closer to Tsuyoshi Kanda, who becomes his entry point.

Something I need to point out in this Yakuza Dark Ties review is the amount of time you’ll spend inside Mine’s head. His internal monologue gives you a clear sense of how he thinks and why he acts the way he does. There are moments where he observes people from a distance, almost analyzing them, which adds to his character.

I think his connection to Daigo Dojima adds another layer that fans of the series, old or new, will appreciate. Especially since some of their scenes feel just as personal and impactful as your typical peak Yakuza storytelling can get.

Pro tip If you’re new to the franchise, you don’t need to have played the original Yakuza 3, its remaster, or any other installments to enjoy Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties, since the game includes a detailed recap system that brings you up to speed. That said, playing Yakuza 0, Kiwami, and Kiwami 2 first will make Kiryu’s story hit significantly harder.

Compared to the “main” campaign of Kiwami 3, the combat shifts quite a bit here. Mine uses a shoot-boxing style that focuses on speed and juggling enemies – Kazuya Mishima-style. I had a moment in a crowded fight where I kept enemies airborne longer than expected, and it turned into one of the more satisfying encounters in the game.

His Dark Awakening mode makes fights more aggressive, which fits Mine’s Kirin personality rather well. It noticeably changes the tone of combat, and I actually enjoyed playing as Mine more than Kiryu in some situations. His moveset just felt faster and more dynamic overall.

Side content includes Kanda Damage Control and Hell’s Arena. These modes add variety, but the premise behind some missions can feel uncomfortable depending on how you interpret the characters involved.

Overall, the story plays things relatively safe, filling in gaps from the original game without pushing too far in a new direction. The ending, in particular, has sparked mixed reactions across Yakuza Dark Ties reviews you can find on the internet. BUT, for me, this campaign ends up being one of the more interesting parts of the entire package.

★ The “Before You Buy Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties” Starter Pack Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut on PC Shop on Eneba Yakuza Kiwami 2 on PC Shop on Eneba

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties: Metacritic Score and Critical Reception

In addition to my own Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties review, the reception for this game is all over the place, and this becomes obvious once you look at the scores.

On Metacritic, the Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S versions sit at 79 and 77, respectively, both labeled Generally Favorable as of this writing. The PS5 version lands at 74, while PC comes in at 73, both under Mixed or Average.

OpenCritic averages Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties reviews around the mid-70s, with about 63 to 65% of critics recommending it.

However, user scores tell a different story. The PS5 version sits around 6.2, which shows a noticeable gap between critics and players:

Platform Metacritic Score Perception Nintendo Switch 2 77/100 Generally Favorable Xbox Series X/S 79/100 Generally Favorable PS5 74/100 “Mixed or Average PC 73/100 “Mixed or Average OpenCritic 74/100 average 63% of critics recommend User score (PS5) 6.2/10 Mixed or Average, but notably lower than critic scores

I noticed a clear pattern while reading through individual Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties reviews. Critics who approached the game as a standalone release often rated it around 7 or 8 out of 10, while those who compared it with the original version or remaster rated it much lower.

The range between outlets is unusually wide. Some scores drop as low as 20 out of 100, while others reach 90. That kind of spread is actually rare, even for a divisive release.

This game ended up being one of the lowest-reviewed mainline entries in the Yakuza series. Meanwhile, despite lagging behind some of the best Yakuza games, both the original Yakuza 3 and its remaster scored higher on average.

The Kiwami 3 Story Controversy Explained

Two main issues drive the controversy around this release – casting decisions and story changes.

Actor Teruyuki Kagawa was cast as Goh Hamazaki. He had previously admitted to misconduct in 2022, which led to backlash from parts of the community. A petition calling for his removal gathered around 10,000 signatures.

Director Ryosuke Horii addressed the decision publicly, stating that the casting fit the character. SEGA chose not to comment further. This raised questions about consistency. In a previous case, another actor in the series had been replaced relatively quickly after legal issues.

The story changes sparked just as much discussion. In the original game, Mine’s story ends in a very specific way (no spoilers). Here, that outcome is altered, which creates ripple effects for future entries. The game also hints at a new direction for the series, suggesting that future remakes may follow a different timeline rather than sticking closely to the originals.

As I am publishing a Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties review, I need to note that I can see both sides here. Some players are interested in a new direction. Others feel that it weakens key emotional moments from the original story.

Honestly? I tilt a bit more towards the “respecting the source material” side (I’m an old-school Yakuza fan after all), but neither reaction feels unreasonable. It really just comes down to how much you value staying close to the original narrative.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties Review: How Well Does It Run Across All Platforms?

For those of you who want to compare Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties between Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X versions, here’s how they stack up – along with the PS5 and PC ports – based on performance and overall feel:

Nintendo Switch 2: Runs at 30fps in both docked and handheld modes. Resolution scales dynamically, which means things can look softer during combat or crowded scenes.

During my Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties game review, I noticed this more during larger fights where details blur slightly. Still, it remains stable enough for long sessions, and the handheld option is a big plus for portability.

Xbox Series X/S: Offers higher resolution and smoother performance compared to Switch 2. Early color and HDR issues were patched after launch.

Playing the game on Xbox feels more consistent, especially during boss fights where visual clarity helps.

PC (Steam): Performance depends on your setup. A mid-range GPU handles 1080p and 1440p comfortably, while stronger GPUs can push higher frame rates.

Features like DLSS and FSR help stabilize performance. During my Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties gameplay, I didn’t run into major issues, though occasional stutters popped up during transitions.

PS5: Widely considered an excellent port for this remake, the PS5 version targets native 4K resolution at a locked 60 FPS.

Thanks to the console’s ultra-fast SSD, loading times for entering buildings or starting substories are nearly instantaneous, which is a massive leap over the original PS3 experience. The DualSense haptic feedback is also a standout feature here; you’ll feel the distinct rumble of the Okinawa waves and the weighted resistance in the triggers during heat actions.

Ultimately, my Yakuza Kiwami & Dark Ties review shows the game performs well across all platforms, with PS5 and Xbox Series X delivering the smoothest experience, while performance on PC depends a lot on your hardware setup and optimization choices.

The Switch 2, meanwhile, trades some visual sharpness for portability, but still offers a stable and enjoyable way to play.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties Review: My Overall Verdict

Enebameter 7.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

This part of my Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties review answers the key question we’re all still here for – is Yakuza Kiwami 3 worth buying, and if so, at full price?

See, this is where things get a bit more subjective, because the answer will depend heavily on what you care about most in a Yakuza game.

Personally, I’d say this is a good (not great) entry point into the Yakuza series for newcomers looking to play the most “modern” titles, graphics, and gameplay-wise. Plus, the updated combat makes a big difference right away. It’s easier to get into fights, understand mechanics, and actually enjoy the moment-to-moment gameplay.

And while I strongly recommend playing all previous Kiwami titles and Yakuza 0 before it, the recap feature does help. I tried jumping in without revisiting older titles, and never felt completely lost. You still get the full emotional impact of key scenes without playing any other games in the Yakuza series, even if some references go over your head.

For returning players, it’s a more complicated call. The combat improvements are obvious within the first hour, though the story changes sit in the background the entire time. I found myself enjoying the gameplay while also thinking about how certain scenes used to play out.

The missing substories are noticeable. There were moments where I expected a certain side story to appear, only to realize it wasn’t included. That feeling doesn’t ruin the experience outright, at least for me, though it does linger.

★ An Overlooked Yet Ambitious Return to a Yakuza Favorite Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties on PC Shop on Eneba Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties on Xbox Shop on Eneba

Dark Ties adds real value to the package. I strongly felt it’s not just extra content thrown in at the end, and I actually looked forward to switching over to Mine’s campaign after finishing a chapter with Kiryu. His combat feels different enough to keep things fresh, and the story adds context that longtime fans will appreciate.

At full price, the value really comes down to how much you prioritize story accuracy versus gameplay improvements. Just keep in mind that despite the content cuts, there’s still a lot of content to be enjoyed here. The main story runs around 15 hours, and side content can push that much higher. I ended up spending more time than expected just exploring side activities and revisiting areas.

That said, not all of that content hits the same level of quality. Some substories feel shorter than expected, and certain modes lose their appeal after a few runs.

If you value gameplay above all else, this version makes a strong case for itself. If you’re more focused on narrative consistency, you may want to wait for a discount or revisit the older version instead.

Pros Cons ✅ Combat feels way smoother and more responsive than the original



✅ Dark Ties adds a meaningful second campaign



✅ Morning Glory side content adds strong character moments



✅ Modern engine improves visuals and overall presentation



✅ Decent entry point for newcomers to the series ❌ Story changes may not sit well with longtime fans



❌ Several fan-favorite substories are missing



❌ Some gameplay systems feel unbalanced or too easy

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