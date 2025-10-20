16 Best Beat Em Up Games – 2025’s Top Brawlers Ranked

The best beat em up games deliver that rare mix of satisfying combat, simple controls, and pure fun, especially when played with a friend. In 2025, the genre is thriving, with popular titles offering everything from retro-style brawls to deep, skill-based action.

Some of these games lean into nostalgia, while others raise the bar with stunning visuals and fresh mechanics. I’ve tested each one on this list, and a few completely hooked me for hours. If you’re into fast-paced fighting and punchy gameplay that doesn’t get old, these are the beat em ups worth playing right now.

Our Top Picks for Beat Em Up Games

Out of all the beat em up games we tested, a few clearly stood out. These top three deliver the most refined mix of combat, style, and replay value in 2025. Each one offers something unique – experimental mechanics, retro energy, or bold visuals – and they all feel great to play.

Absolum (2025) – This roguelike beat ’em up blends tight melee combat with fast-paced progression. Every run feels different thanks to randomized levels and perks, and the controls are razor-sharp. Marvel Cosmic Invasion (2025) – A love letter to classic arcade brawlers, this game brings retro Marvel energy to life. The sprite art pops, the movesets are simple but satisfying, and local co-op makes it feel just like those 90s cabinets. Ra Ra Boom (2025) – It’s a slick 2D brawler with cyberpunk visuals, strong female leads, and tons of personality. The combat feels crunchy, the animation is clean, and the worldbuilding gives it a lot more flavor than most in the genre.

Keep scrolling for the full breakdown of all picks – including some hidden gems you might have missed.

16 Best Beat Em Up Games for Combat Fans and Co-Op Players

These titles focus on what makes the genre great: responsive combat, satisfying progression, and a strong sense of rhythm in every fight. How many of these have you played? Keep scrolling to explore the best beat em up games you can play right now.

1. Absolum [Best Roguelike Beat ’Em Up]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 Year of Release 2025 Creator/s Guard Crush Games, Supamonks Average Playtime 15–30 hours across multiple runs What I Liked Every run turns chaos into strategy, rewarding fast hands and smarter thinking

Absolum is a chaotic roguelike game where every run drops you into a chaotic realm filled with dangerous enemies, weird humor, and massive variety. You choose from a quirky cast of fighters: a dwarf with guns, a frog wizard with a scepter, a rogue with twin daggers.

The deeper you go, the more wild and unpredictable the builds become. Each run lets you collect “Rituals” that tweak your character’s abilities; some add burn effects, others change the way your basic attacks behave, or even turn dodges into offensive strikes. With millions of possible Ritual combinations, you’re constantly adapting to what the fighting game throws at you.

This constant variation makes every run feel fresh, forcing you to experiment and rethink your strategy as you go. The combat is tight, the humor unexpected, and the co-op mode adds pure mayhem, think chaotic adventures on Pandora, but in beat ’em up form.

Pro tip Stack Arcana charges early by mixing light and heavy attacks. Save them for elite mobs or boss phases to keep control of the fight.

My Verdict: Absolum blends fast reflexes with smart decisions, and if you enjoy brawling your way through unpredictable madness, this one delivers.

2. Marvel Cosmic Invasion [Best Retro Marvel Brawler]

Our Score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, PS5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2025 Creator/s Tribute Games Average Playtime 10–15 hours main campaign, 25+ hours for co-op replay What I Liked Classic Marvel brawling with pixel-perfect flair and endless co-op fun

This standout sci-fi game throws you into side-scrolling chaos with a full roster of comic book heavyweights. From New York City to the Negative Zone, you’ll battle swarms of enemies in bright, pixelated worlds packed with sci-fi energy and fast brawler gameplay. Each stage brings chunky retro visuals that nod to the arcade era while staying fluid enough to feel modern.

You choose multiple characters out of a 15-hero lineup, like Spider-Man, Rocket Raccoon, She-Hulk, and Silver Surfer, and swap between them mid-combat to chain tag-team combos. Each one feels unique thanks to deep class customization options tied to hero-specific attacks, dodges, blocks, and special moves that charge as you land hits.

Beneath the brawling, there’s an endless loot grind layered across missions and replay challenges. You’ll pick up gear drops, stat upgrades, and unlock new modifiers that make repeat runs feel like small evolutions. Add four-player co-op into the mix, and you’ve got epic sci-fi brawls with friends that never get stale.

Pro tip Use Spider-Man’s dodge-cancel to reset your combo chain. It keeps your momentum going, especially in boss fights with multiple enemy phases.

My Verdict: Fans of classic Marvel games will love the fast, tag-team combat, but it’s the deep customization and loot progression that make this one of the best beat em ups this year.

3. Ra Ra Boom [Best Cyberpunk 2D Brawler]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Xbox, PlayStation, Steam Year of Release 2025 Creator/s Gylee Games Average Playtime 8–12 hours main story, plus co-op replay value What I Liked Flashy cyberpunk chaos with serious squad attitude

Ra Ra Boom is a 2D side-scrolling brawler that delivers neon chaos, sharp humor, and all-girl squad energy in a way that’s equal parts stylish and chaotic. You play as a team of ninja cheerleaders (yes, really) on a mission to save the world from evil AI – and somehow, it works. The game doesn’t take itself too seriously, and that’s part of its charm.

Combat feels punchy and fast, mixing classic beat ’em up combos with ranged attacks and flashy specials. Each character has her own playstyle – from acrobatic close-range strikes to long-range laser mayhem – so switching between them mid-fight keeps the action fresh. The 2D visuals pop with comic-book flair, and the enemies are just weird enough to keep you grinning through every encounter.

Ra Ra Boom might not reinvent the genre, but it nails what makes a top fighting game fun: attitude, energy, and endless replayability. You play solo, but it truly shines when played with others. Four-player local co-op brings out the full arcade spirit, with just enough squad-based strategy and loot progression to keep things from getting repetitive.

Pro tip Spend Scrap on stat boosts early instead of saving for flashy upgrades. A stronger base build pays off fast in the final fight stages.

My Verdict: If you want something casual but not shallow, this one hits the sweet spot. A punchy cyberpunk game with style, humor, and enough energy to light up your weekend gaming session.

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2025 Creator/s Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Average Playtime 25–40 hours main content, 60+ with side content What I Liked Over-the-top madness mixed with beach fights and karaoke

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii puts you in the shoes of Goro Majima as he sails through a vibrant tropical crime saga filled with pirates, gangsters, and street brawls. Across four key islands, including a return to Honolulu, the fighting game combines wild beat ’em up combat with ship battles, minigames, and story-driven chaos.

Combat is flashy, but always under your control. Mid-air combos, dodging, and movement upgrades give Majima a sense of fluid parkour motion, especially during exploration. You’ll also lead your own pirate crew aboard the Goromaru, upgrade your ship, and engage in real-time sea battles that feel like full action set pieces.

This stylish open-world game bursts with bold colors, arcade-inspired transitions, and layered minigames. There’s karaoke, kart racing, arcade cabinets, and even side stories about recruiting “Minato girls.” As with every Yakuza spin-off, there’s depth where you least expect it, and this entry doesn’t shy away from going bigger or weirder. And yes, space ninjas and an ever-expanding arsenal of futuristic weapons also show up, because why not?

Pro tip Level up Sea Dog style early to gain access to stun-based pistol combos. It gives you the upper hand in pirate ship raids.

My Verdict: Fans of Yakuza’s over-the-top energy will feel right at home. It’s a wild mash-up that shouldn’t work but somehow does, keeping the beat ’em up formula fun and unpredictable.

5. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind [Best Nostalgic Power Rangers Brawler]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2024 Creator/s Digital Eclipse Average Playtime 6–10 hours What I Liked Old-school team fights wrapped in nostalgia-soaked pixel art

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind is a nostalgia-powered trip straight back to the ‘90s. The setup’s pure Saturday morning madness: Rita Repulsa time-travels to undo her own defeat, rewinding the Power Rangers into pixelated chaos. You, of course, punch, kick, and morph your way through it all with the same heroic lack of subtlety that made the original show great.

Gameplay-wise, it’s got all the ingredients of a classic arcade brawler – waves of grunts, flashy team moves, and stage transitions that look like PowerPoint slides designed by a hyperactive Zordon. It even throws in a “time rewind” mechanic that lets enemies respawn mid-battle if you don’t destroy a glowing device fast enough, which sounds annoying but actually adds a fun layer of urgency.

It’s not perfect – a few repetitive enemy types and pacing dips might test your patience if you’re looking for depth rather than dopamine. But the pixel art is gorgeous, the music slaps with retro energy, and the co-op mode is pure gold for anyone who misses couch gaming with friends.

Pro tip Use team swaps mid-combo to extend juggles and break enemy shields without wasting special attacks.

My Verdict: Fans of old-school Saturday morning action will love this one. It’s a well-made nod to the past that doesn’t forget to bring some new ideas along for the ride.

6. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World [Best Side-Scrolling Beat ’em Up Game]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Windows, Xbox One, Stadia Year of Release 2021 (Complete Edition) Creator/s Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Chengdu Average Playtime 6–12 hours What I Liked A perfect blend of pixel-punk chaos, killer music, and punchy humor

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World takes the energy of the original graphic novels and turns it into a pure pixel-brawling joyride. You play as Scott, Ramona, Kim, or Stills as they punch through seven levels of evil exes, collect coins, and upgrade their stats in a world dripping with old-school charm. The visuals are a love letter to 16-bit arcade classics, layered with quirky animations and a punchy soundtrack by Anamanaguchi.

You chain combos, throw items, and bash your way through mobs while leveling up your character to unlock new moves. Each comprehensive collection includes a mix of co-op chaos, minibosses, and hidden shops where you can buy health, boosts, and even extra lives. During various multiplayer options, players can share money, heal each other, or taunt enemies together for fun bonus effects.

Beyond the combat, the game shines through its stylized aesthetic. There’s something oddly beautiful about the handcrafted backdrops, bonus Subspace zones, and quirky side activities. In its own way, Scott Pilgrim’s Toronto feels like a lush alien world, where your squad of fighters moves like customizable Javelins, charging into boss fights with style and rhythm.

Pro tip Stock up on “to-go” items early. Auto-revive food is a lifesaver during late-stage boss gauntlets.

My Verdict: This is one of those character action games that feels better with friends. It’s stylish, silly, and surprisingly deep once you start exploring all its systems.

7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge [Best Retro Co-Op Beat ’Em Up Revival]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Linux, Android, iOS Year of Release 2022–2023 (Platform dependent) Creator/s Tribute Games, Dotemu Average Playtime 6–10 hours base, more with DLC What I Liked Slick co-op, colorful nostalgia, and more high-fives than you can count

Shredder’s Revenge brings the classic TMNT arcade formula roaring back, blending old-school button-mashing fun with smart updates for today’s consoles. You can play as Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, April O’Neil, Master Splinter, or Casey Jones while punching your way through a pixel-perfect New York City.

The core loop in this amazing co-op game is smooth and satisfying. You pull off combo chains, dodge attacks, pop supers, and even share health by high-fiving your co-op buddies. Whether you’re playing solo or in a full six-player squad, the combat stays sharp without becoming too chaotic. Arcade Mode offers a one-sitting challenge with limited lives, while Story Mode lets you build up character stats across multiple sessions.

Thanks to its nostalgic arcade action with modern polish, the game stands out. It’s not just a reskin of the classics. Movement is tighter, animations are slicker, and the Radical Mode system adds a fresh layer of timing and strategy. Co-op is seamless, with online capabilities and local options running great even during crowded boss fights.

Pro tip Use the Radical Mode meter during crowded waves to clear space fast and keep your combo streak alive.

My Verdict: TMNT fans or anyone who grew up with side-scrollers will feel right at home. It’s fun, responsive, and made with obvious love for the franchise.

8. River City Girls [Best Modern 2D Beat ’Em Up with Humor]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Windows, Xbox One, Android, iOS Year of Release 2019–2023 (platform-dependent) Creator/s WayForward Average Playtime 8–12 hours What I Liked Sharp jokes, killer moves, and chaotic friendship energy

River City Girls flips the traditional brawler formula on its head with a colorful revenge story told through the eyes of Kyoko and Misako. These two high schoolers are on a mission to rescue their kidnapped boyfriends, and they’re not shy about wrecking anyone who gets in the way. The game spans six open areas, each filled with side quests, combo-heavy combat, and a quirky cast of locals.

Every punch lands with style. You can chain light and heavy attacks, unlock new dojo moves, pick up random objects as weapons, and taunt enemies mid-fight. It feels great solo, but shines brightest in co-op, where reviving a teammate or teaming up on enemies adds rhythm and flow to each encounter.

Beyond the action, River City Girls adds light RPG mechanics – from earning XP and upgrading stats to buying new abilities in shops – giving it a sense of progression that puts it closer to some of the top RPGs while keeping its brawler roots intact.

Pro tip Don’t ignore the dojo upgrades. Some of the best moves are hidden behind early-game shops. Unlocking them early changes the entire combat flow.

My Verdict: It’s goofy, fast, and packed with heart. River City Girls doesn’t just modernize the genre, it gives it a whole new voice.

9. Streets of Rage 4 [Best Modern Classic Brawler]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Windows, Xbox One, macOS, Linux, Stadia, Android, iOS Year of Release 2020–2022 (platform-dependent) Creator/s Dotemu, Lizardcube, Guard Crush Games Average Playtime 6–12 hours plus replayable modes What I Liked Classic arcade energy supercharged with slick animation and knockout soundtracks

Streets of Rage 4 picks up a decade after the original trilogy and does something few reboots manage to pull off: it feels like a natural extension of the classics, but plays like a modern action game. The story follows Axel, Blaze, Cherry, and a rotating roster of unlockable fighters as they battle through Wood Oak City to take down the Y Twins, the successors to series villain Mr. X.

Each level throws dozens of enemies at you in tight side-scrolling stages filled with combos, weapons, and flashy “Star Moves” that bring big damage with style. There’s a tactical edge, too; perfectly timed hits can refill health, and multiplayer lets you pull off synced attacks for bonus points. The 2D art is hand-animated and absolutely gorgeous, blending thick outlines with glowing effects to give every hit visual weight.

What makes it so replayable is the score-based progression system and extra modes. Boss Rush, Battle Mode, and the ability to unlock retro fighters and alternate versions give you reasons to dive back in. With its tight pacing and punchy feel, this game plays like a landmark expansion that refined the brawler genre the way Destiny refined raid structure and loot design.

Pro tip Use your Star Move when surrounded, not just on bosses. It clears space and keeps your combo chain alive.

My Verdict: If you loved the original trilogy or just want a modern brawler with depth, this one is worth every hit.

10. River City Girls 2 [Best Female-Led Beat ’Em Up]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Android, iOS Year of Release 2022 (Console), 2024 (Mobile) Creator/s WayForward Average Playtime 10–15 hours What I Liked Bigger moves, sassier dialogue, and more chaos than ever – an upgrade done right

River City Girls 2 picks up right where the original left off, reuniting Kyoko and Misako as they team up with Kunio and Riki to protect their city from a new threat. The campaign lets you choose from multiple playable characters and work your way through familiar neighborhoods now reimagined with expanded side quests, new enemies, and more flexibility in how you approach fights.

Each character has their own combat style, and there’s plenty of room to experiment with combos, recruit assists, and shop for gear that boosts your stats or unlocks new moves. The brawling feels weighty but fast, and the co-op mechanics are tighter this time around, especially with drop-in/drop-out local and online multiplayer.

One standout feature is its dynamic day-night cycle. As time passes, enemy types change, certain shops open or close, and some missions only appear at specific times. Pair that with creative melee combat and a map designed around choice-driven world exploration, and you get a beat ’em up that rewards players who like digging deeper.

Pro tip Visit each store at night; you’ll find rare gear and food items that don’t show up during the day.

My Verdict: River City Girls 2 takes what worked and adds just enough to keep things feeling fresh. It’s sharp, silly, and gives players real freedom to play their way.

11. Sifu [Best Martial Arts Combat Game]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2022–2023 (platform-dependent) Creator/s Sloclap Average Playtime 8–15 hours What I Liked Precision, punishment, and pure kung fu artistry woven into every brutal encounter

Sifu is a third-person martial arts beat ’em up where you fight your way through gritty, stylized environments on a quest for revenge. You play as a young kung fu student seeking justice for your murdered master. With every defeat, you rise again, but older and slightly more powerful, at the cost of reduced health and fewer chances to finish your mission.

Combat in Sifu is brutal and technical. You chain over 150 moves into fluid combos, mix in parries, throws, and evasion, and use the environment as a weapon; tables, stools, or ledges all become part of the flow. Enemies grow fiercer as you progress, with minibosses pushing your reflexes and planning to the limit.

The visual style is sharp and minimal, inspired by kung fu cinema and packed with cinematic angles and smooth transitions. And just like a fast-paced vertical combat game, the pressure builds upward; you feel it in your timing, spacing, and decision-making.

Pro tip Always spend your first shrine upgrades on structure regain. Without it, surviving crowd fights later on becomes almost impossible.

My Verdict: Sifu is demanding but rewarding. If you enjoy pure hand-to-hand combat with a deep skill ceiling, this one delivers.

12. Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons [Best Tag-Team Roguelike Brawler]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2023 Creator/s Secret Base Average Playtime 8–14 hours, plus replayability What I Liked Tag-team mechanics keep every brawl fresh and unpredictable

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons reboots the iconic beat ’em up series with a mix of tag-team tactics and roguelike progression. Set in a post-apocalyptic New York, you play as Billy, Jimmy, Marian, and Uncle Matin as they battle four violent gangs to take back control of the city.

Gameplay revolves around tight brawling and character swapping. You select two fighters with unique stats and special moves, then switch between them on the fly to chain combos and recover health. The 2D pixel art is bold and punchy, evoking old-school arcade games with a modern flow. Defeated enemies drop money and food, and between stages, you’ll use casino tokens to unlock upgrades, music, or entirely new characters.

What sets this apart is how it smartly blends dynamic character-swapping with roguelike rewards. Tag mechanics feel purposeful, and the token system makes each decision about spending or saving carry weight.

Pro tip Always knock out multiple enemies in one combo. You’ll restore health and stack more cash faster than grinding through fights one at a time.

My Verdict: This is a solid evolution of the Double Dragon formula. Fans of the genre will enjoy its pacing, replayability, and layered challenge curve.

13. Paprium [Best Stylish Indie Beat ’Em Up]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Mega Drive Year of Release 2020 Creator/s WaterMelon Average Playtime 10–15 hours What I Liked Gorgeous retro visuals, heavy hits, and unapologetic 90s attitude in every punch

Paprium is a bold throwback to the 16-bit golden age, channeling the intensity of Streets of Rage and Final Fight but with a striking cyberpunk twist. You play as Tug, Alex, or Dice; fighters battling through a dystopian city where every punch feels heavy and deliberate. You’ll crush waves of enemies, pick up weapons, and fight through branching routes that reward smart play.

Every hit, combo, and recovery carries weight; victory comes down to unforgiving tactical realism where every strike, pickup, and health item counts. Few indie projects commit this hard to authenticity. Visually, it’s jaw-dropping. Neon backstreets, toxic sewers, and broken skylines pulse with life, creating one of the most impressive retro aesthetics ever coded for Mega Drive hardware.

Pro tip Experiment with each character’s move set before committing to a route. Some paths require more range or mobility than raw power.

My Verdict: Paprium feels like a lost arcade legend revived from the dead. It’s brutal, stylish, and fiercely dedicated to rewarding precision and patience.

14. Streets of Rage Remake [Best Fan-Made Classic Remake]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows Year of Release 2011 (v5.0 release) Creator/s Bomber Link + community Average Playtime 5–10 hours What I Liked A fan’s dream come true – more levels, more characters, more pure brawler bliss

Streets of Rage Remake is a lovingly crafted fan project that rebuilds and reimagines Sega’s iconic beat ’em up trilogy. Combining characters, bosses, and levels from all three original games, this unofficial remake is packed with content: 103 stages, 64 enemy types, and over 80 remixed soundtracks. You punch and kick your way through neon-lit city streets, seedy arcades, and gritty underground labs, stringing together classic combos with pixel-perfect timing.

There’s much more than just nostalgia at play. This good game adds survival modes, branching story paths, secret cutscenes, and a shop system to upgrade your power-ups and unlock alternate move sets. Visually, it sticks to the retro 16-bit charm but adds a layer of polish that makes every screen pop. The sheer dedication behind this project is hard to ignore.

Pro tip Use branching routes to find alternate bosses and unlockables early. Some paths skip harder encounters and give access to hidden stages with better loot and shop options.

My Verdict: This is peak side-scrolling action. It feels like a playable time capsule; rebuilt with care, loaded with extras, and still a total brawler blast.

15. The Punisher [Best Violent Marvel Game]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 2, Xbox, Microsoft Windows Year of Release 2005 Creator/s Volition, THQ Average Playtime 6–8 hours What I Liked Raw, unapologetic action that nails the violent spirit of Marvel’s darkest hero

The Punisher might not be your typical side-scrolling brawler, but it absolutely earns its spot among the best beat ’em ups for one simple reason – few games make close-quarters combat feel this raw. You step into the boots of Frank Castle and rip through the criminal underworld with dual pistols, brutal melee takedowns, and sadistically creative executions.

While it’s primarily a third-person shooter packed with gritty action and those unforgettable “interrogations”, the spirit of the beat ’em up genre lives in every broken jaw and shattered table.

But it’s not all about brute force. The game layers in stealth elements, interactive environments, and a dark narrative pulled straight from the comics. Visually, it leans into noir aesthetics – think grimy corridors, flickering lights, and splashes of red. It’s exaggerated and violent, but that’s the appeal. You’re not here to play nice – you’re here to punish.

Pro tip Use interrogation points for more than just story progress – they unlock intel, weapons, and sometimes shortcuts to skip tougher fights.

My Verdict: This is classic Punisher brutality in its purest form. It plays like a violent graphic novel, where every kill feels personal and every level dares you to get bloodier.

16. Super Double Dragon [Best Classic Console Beat ’Em Up Experience]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) Year of Release 1992–1993 (Regional releases) Creator/s Technōs Japan Average Playtime 5–8 hours What I Liked Clean, classic combat that proves simple mechanics still hit hard

Super Double Dragon marks the pinnacle of 90s side-scrolling brawlers, taking Billy and Jimmy Lee’s final fight against the Shadow Warriors to new levels of fluidity and depth. The fighting game captures that perfect arcade feel with its punchy hits, clean animations, and a soundtrack that defines the SNES era.

You can block, grab, and counter enemy attacks, creating a flow that’s both strategic and satisfying. The guard and “Dragon Power” systems reward patience, letting you charge devastating kicks or parry your way through groups of enemies. As you progress, new weapons like nunchaku and knives spice up the combat and give fights more texture. The aesthetic sits perfectly between gritty realism and cartoon exaggeration, with crisp sprites and energetic backgrounds.

Pro tip Master the timing of the guard button to trigger counterattacks. A well-timed block can turn a final fight in your favor, especially during multi-enemy ambushes.

My Verdict: Super Double Dragon is old-school mastery at its best. It’s slower and more methodical than its cooperative arcade games, but that’s what makes every combo, grab, and counter feel earned.

My Overall Verdict

This list offers something for every kind of beat ’em up fan, from arcade brawlers to side-scrolling chaos with a twist.

For newcomers → Streets of Rage 4

A sleek, modernized classic with co-op and simple yet satisfying combos.

For fans of comic book games → Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Colorful, fast-paced, and packed with nostalgic references.

For solo players who want a challenge → Sifu

A punishing martial arts experience built on tight mechanics and mastery.

For style lovers → Paprium

Visually striking with a wild techno-futuristic vibe and unique presentation.

For arcade purists → Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons

Tag-team chaos, pixel-perfect action, and roguelite twists keep it fresh.

