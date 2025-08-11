Tom Clancy Games in Order: 28 Essential Titles to Play in 2025

If you’re looking for the best Tom Clancy games in order, then you’ve definitely come to the right place. I’ve put together a complete collection of all the important Tom Clancy’s games, from the iconic Rainbow Six, where every second of tactical planning counts, to the recent XDefiant, which leans more toward fast-paced PvP mayhem.

We’ll go through the entire franchise that gave us tactical first-person shooters, loot shooters, and even a couple of co-op alien-fighting projects. Some of these games are pure joy for lone wolf players, while others only really shine in a team.

But one thing ties them all together: an atmosphere where special operations matter more than flash, and every mission could be your last.

So buckle up, it’s about to get intense.

Tom Clancy Games in Chronological List

Yes, that’s the very Clancy. The one whose books became not only the foundation for games but also for countless spy and tech-themed movies. The author’s name has become synonymous with a genre where the plot revolves around intelligence agencies, geopolitics, and the clash of powers taking place in the hottest spots on the planet, from New York to Korea.

Since the launch of the first Tom Clancy game back in 1998, the franchise has built up quite an impressive library. Today, it includes 28 top-tier titles:

Year Range Tom Clancy’s Game Titles 1998–2000 Rainbow Six (1998), Rainbow Six: Rogue Spear (1999), Rainbow Six: Covert Ops Essentials (2000) 2001–2003 Ghost Recon (2001), Splinter Cell (2002), Rainbow Six 3: Raven Shield (2003) 2004–2006 Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow (2004), Ghost Recon 2 (2004), Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory (2005), Rainbow Six: Lockdown (2005), Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter (2006), Splinter Cell: Double Agent (2006), Rainbow Six: Vegas (2006) 2007–2009 Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter 2 (2007), Rainbow Six: Vegas 2 (2008), EndWar (2008), H.A.W.X (2009) 2010–2013 Splinter Cell: Conviction (2010), H.A.W.X 2 (2010), Ghost Recon: Future Soldier (2012), Splinter Cell: Blacklist (2013) 2015–2017 Rainbow Six Siege (2015), The Division (2016), Ghost Recon Wildlands (2017) 2019–2024 The Division 2 (2019), Ghost Recon Breakpoint (2019), Rainbow Six Extraction (2022), XDefiant (2024)

28 Iconic Tom Clancy Games in Order – Every Mission, Every Era

This top-tier lineup includes 28 games under the Tom Clancy brand, from the very first Rainbow Six to the newest XDefiant. We’re spotlighting the main titles – no expansions, spin-offs, or remasters – so you get a clean look at the franchise’s biggest hits.

You’ll find legendary stealth, co-op shootouts, and open worlds packed with drones and gadgets. So, let’s dive right into the vast world of Tom Clancy.

1. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six [Best Mission Planning in a Tactical Shooter]

Platforms Microsoft Windows, Nintendo 64, PlayStation, Classic Mac OS, Game Boy Color, Dreamcast, Game Boy Advance, Xbox, PlayStation 2, GameCube, macOS, Mobile phone, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, Xbox 360, iOS, Xperia Play, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 1998 Developer Red Storm Entertainment, Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Shanghai, Ubisoft Quebec Publisher Ubisoft Metacritic score 85 Unique features Tactical planning phase, one-shot kill realism, permadeath for team members

This is exactly where it all started. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six is a whole philosophy of tactical gameplay. It set a high bar back then that many modern developers still haven’t managed to surpass. Remember one thing, there’s no room for rushing here. Careful preparation is key, including choosing your gear, planning your route, and assigning team members.

Don’t expect much from the visuals; it’s pure ’90s style. Minimalism, dark corridors, and a military simulator–style interface. But I can say for sure, the atmosphere is top-notch, and you just don’t notice the graphics. Everything feels real. One shot can kill, teammates aren’t immortal, and missions require tight coordination from the whole team.

Why play it: If you love meticulously planned missions and uncompromising realism, this is the real special forces school. You’ll learn to think, not just shoot.

2. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Rogue Spear [Most Hardcore Realism in the Early Series]

Platforms Windows, Dreamcast, Mac OS, PlayStation, Game Boy Advance Year of release 1999 Developer Red Storm Entertainment, Pipe Dream Interactive, Saffire Publisher Red Storm Entertainment, Take-Two Interactive, Ubi Soft Metacritic score (GBA) 76/100 (DC) 75/100 Unique features Expanded arsenal, improved AI, mission customization

Rogue Spear is the sequel to the original game and improved on every front. First, the developers dialed up the realism. Weapons became deadlier, enemies smarter, and mistakes more costly. The interface got new gadgets like a camera you can slide under doors or breaching explosives.

The graphics are still modest, but for 1999 it’s pretty high-quality. The interior locations, embassies, factories, and docks, are well detailed. It looks realistic and builds tension. Tactical improvements were made too. Commanding your squad got easier, but good tactics became even more critical.

Why play it: Rogue Spear is perfect for those who like to think ahead and savor every perfectly timed moment of the assault.

3. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Covert Ops Essentials [Best Tactical Training Through Gameplay]

Platforms Windows Year of release 2000 Developer Red Storm Entertainment Publisher Red Storm Entertainment Metacritic score 62 Unique features Real-world counterterrorism lessons, training missions, documentary style cutscenes

One of the best war games ever made. I wouldn’t even call it just a game. It’s more like an interactive manual for special operations. Here you don’t just have missions, you get detailed training on how real special forces operate.

Before starting an operation, you have to go through training, watch documentary inserts, learn tactics, and understand terrorist behavior. Your success depends on this knowledge.

The engine is basically the same as in earlier games, but the focus has shifted. Here, you don’t just play, you learn, then prove your skills in missions.

Why play it: If you’re interested not only in shooting but in how special operations really work behind the scenes, Covert Ops Essentials offers a unique experience. Sadly, nothing like it was repeated in the series.

4. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon [Best Classic Military Tactical Shooter]

Platforms PC, Mac, Xbox, PS2, GameCube Year of release 2001 Developer Red Storm Entertainment Publisher Ubisoft Entertainment Metacritic score 84 Unique features Open outdoor combat zones, no health regeneration, squad-based strategy

Ghost Recon was the first game in the series to move away from the classic “corridor shooter” style. The focus is on open maps, team tactics, and realism. You don’t clear buildings full of terrorists here.

Battles happen in fields, forests, and open snowy platforms. Winning means paying attention not only to enemy positions but also to the environment around you.

I liked the squad control mechanics. You can give orders, change flanks, provide cover for teammates. Plus, the graphics pushed the limits for 2001, dynamic weather and believable teammate behavior.

Why play it: If you enjoy tactics in open spaces, the feel of a real combat operation, and commanding your own special squad, Ghost Recon is an excellent choice.

5. Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell [Best Stealth Game Debut]

Platforms Windows, macOS, PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube, Game Boy Advance, N-Gage, Java, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, iOS, Xperia Play, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2002 Developer Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Milan, Ubisoft Shanghai, Ubisoft Toronto, Ubisoft Annecy, Gameloft Publisher Ubisoft Metacritic score 93 Unique features Light and shadow stealth system, night vision goggles, non-lethal options

The first encounter with Sam Fisher and a revolution in the outstanding stealth game genre. There are no massive firefights with hundreds of enemies here. Instead, silence, disabling cameras, crawling through pipes, and quietly neutralizing foes.

I enjoyed the cinematic feel, well-designed levels, and how the environment reacts to your actions. Plus, you can complete the game without killing a single enemy. Back then, that was a big rarity.

Why play it: If you want to feel like a true agent in the shadows, where every step is a choice and every light is a threat, Splinter Cell delivers one of the best stealth experiences in gaming history.

6. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six 3: Raven Shield [Best Balance of Squad Gameplay and Planning]

Platforms Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, PlayStation 2, GameCube, Xbox Year of release 2003 Developer Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Milan, Red Storm Entertainment Publisher Ubisoft Entertainment Metacritic score (Xbox) 86/100 (PC) 83/100 (PS2) 70/100 (GC) 68/100 Unique features Real-time order execution, team loadout editing, online multiplayer

Raven Shield is an evolution of the classic Rainbow Six formula. The developers used the Unreal Engine 2. And that’s what made your squad members look less like clones. Now they’re unique fighters with different gear and roles in completing the mission. Plus, you can build your team from scratch, customize weapons, and move during missions exactly how you want.

I liked the improved AI in this one. Enemies and allies started acting smarter, not just shooting blindly. Online mode was introduced for the first time, where you can play missions cooperatively or fight against other players.

Why play it: if you want to experience real tactical flexibility where you set the strategy yourself, Raven Shield is still one of the most thoughtful and deep games in the series.

7. Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow [Best Asymmetrical Stealth Multiplayer]

Platforms Windows, PlayStation 2, GameCube, N-Gage, Xbox, GBA Year of release 2004 Developer Ubisoft Shanghai, Ubisoft Annecy, Gameloft Publisher Ubisoft Metacritic score (Xbox) 93/100 (PS2) 87/100 (PC) 87/100 (GC) 78/100 (GBA) 68/100 Unique features Spies vs. Mercs multiplayer, split jump move, realistic lighting tech

Pandora Tomorrow continues Sam Fisher’s story, expanding the whole universe in a pretty unexpected direction. The gameplay is the same; the longer you go unnoticed, the better. Plus, new gadgets, more complex levels, and new mechanics for stealth action.

For me, the main highlight is the multiplayer Spies vs. Mercs mode. It was a real revolution back in the day. One team plays in third-person as stealth agents, while the other plays in first-person as well-armed mercenaries.

Why play it: if you want not just stealth action but a unique PvP experience focused on tactics and cunning, Pandora Tomorrow still has no direct rivals.

8. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon 2 [Best Tactical War Shooter on Sixth-Gen Consoles]

Platforms PC, PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube Year of release 2004 Developer Red Storm Entertainment Publisher Ubisoft Metacritic score 80 Unique features Focus on tactical gameplay with urban warfare; multiplayer co-op campaign

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon 2 takes you deep into a realistic urban war where strategy beats reflexes. This isn’t your usual spray-and-pray video game; it’s a squad-based shooter developed for players who love calculated movement and brutal consequences.

You command a group of elite engineers, marksmen, and recon experts in close-quarters ops, taking place in volatile hotspots. The gameplay leans heavily into tactical first-person shooter mechanics, pushing you to give smart orders and adapt on the fly.

Unlike Rainbow, here it’s all about open maps, overwatch zones, and flanking with precision. Missions are intense solo, but in co-op, they’re next level, especially when the ghosts move as one.

Why play it: As a part of the legendary Tom Clancy franchise, this entry helped define what modern combat shooters could be. It’s gritty, grounded, and still hits just as hard days after you beat it.

9. Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory [Best Solo and Co-Op Stealth Experience]

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo GameCube, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, N-Gage, Java ME Year of release 2005 Developer Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Milan Publisher Ubisoft, Gameloft Metacritic score 94 Unique features Co-op missions, knife takedowns, noise and light meters

The peak of the classic series where the developers perfected everything. Simply brilliant lighting and sound systems, updated gadgets, and finally the long-awaited freedom of choice. Want to sneak through the vents? Or go around the building on the roof? Sure, any way you choose. And don’t forget the intense soundtrack. All this is a great reason to include the title in the top TPS games list.

New features also include improved hand-to-hand combat, kills from balconies, and the ability to play the campaign cooperatively.

Why play it: if you’re looking for the best stealth experience with a great atmosphere, smart mechanics, and freedom of action, Chaos Theory still feels fresh and deserves a spot at the top.

10. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Lockdown [Most Controversial but Accessible Entry]

Platforms Windows, PlayStation 2, Java ME, GameCube, Xbox Year of release 2005 Developer Red Storm Entertainment Publisher Ubisoft Entertainment Metacritic score (Xbox) 74/100 (GC) 72/100 (PS2) 70/100 (PC) 59/100 Unique features Arcade-style health system, character upgrades, story-driven campaign

Lockdown became a turning point for the series. Instead of hardcore simulation with planning and invisible bullets, the developers focused on more cinematic and accessible gameplay. Story cutscenes appeared, more action, and team decisions were simplified to the max.

The visuals became more dynamic and vibrant. Combat is faster, and enemies are more aggressive. The focus here is more on action-movie scenes rather than special operations. The developers also added personalized agents. And don’t forget the missions where you can play as a sniper.

Why play it: if you want Rainbow Six without complicated plans and endless rehearsals, Lockdown offers an easy entry into the series with more excitement and less stress.

11. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter [Best Tech-Heavy Tactical Action]

Platforms Xbox 360, Xbox, PlayStation 2, Windows Year of release 2006 Developer Ubisoft Paris, Red Storm Entertainment, Ubisoft Shanghai, Ubisoft Paris, GRIN Publisher Ubisoft Entertainment Metacritic score (X360) 90/100 (PC) 80/100 (Xbox) 66/100 (PS2) 44/100 Unique features Cross-Com tactical HUD, cover-based combat, futuristic gear

GRAW is a real step forward for the Ghost Recon series. The game introduced the Cross-Com system for the first time. Now you can control your squad in real time, give orders, and manage the battlefield. The gameplay became more dynamic while keeping the tactical depth. In my opinion, the developers achieved a perfect balance between action and planning.

The game features detailed urban locations where an enemy can lurk around every corner. Players on Reddit say GRAW lets you feel like a commander of an elite unit.

Why play it: if you want to experience real teamwork and enjoy cool urban firefights with advanced control, GRAW is definitely for you.

Platforms PC, PlayStation 3&4, Xbox, Wii, GameCube Year of release 2006 Developer Ubisoft Montreal Publisher Ubisoft Metacritic score 85 Unique features Dual gameplay modes (FBI vs. terrorists); moral choices that affect the storyline

This one flips the script. Double Agent lets you step into Sam Fisher’s shoes like never before, torn between his duty to the NSA and his cover inside a terrorist group.

Here, you’re not just sneaking through shadows anymore. Every choice you make, every lie you tell, and every mission you complete shifts the balance. The branching storyline reacts to your actions, forcing you to walk a tightrope between trust and betrayal.

Gameplay switches up, too. One moment you’re infiltrating a high-security base, the next you’re sabotaging missions from inside the enemy ranks. You’ll juggle trust meters, make moral decisions, and question where your loyalties really lie.

Why play it: If you’re into stealth games that test both your reflexes and your ethics, Double Agent will give you a tense, layered experience that rewards risk-taking and tactical finesse.

13. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas [Best Urban Tactics With Cover Mechanics]

Platforms Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, Java ME Year of release 2006 Developer Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Quebec Publisher Ubisoft Metacritic score 88 Unique features Third-person cover, rappel & breach tactics, real-time team commands

Rainbow Six: Vegas is a classic tactical shooter focusing on realism and teamwork. The game introduced a tactical cover system for the first time. Now you can hide behind objects and peek out only for precise shots. This adds depth and realism to firefights.

The urban levels of Las Vegas are crafted with amazing detail, creating the atmosphere of a real combat zone in a nighttime metropolis. The visual style balances realism and cinematic flair. Perfect for both tacticians and action lovers.

Players praise Vegas for its smooth gameplay where strategy and reflexes go hand in hand. On Reddit, it’s often noted how well the game balances difficulty and accessibility.

Why play it: if you want to feel like part of an elite special forces unit with realistic tactics and cool urban battles, Rainbow Six: Vegas will hit the spot.

14. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter 2 [Best Squad-Based Combat with Future-Tech Flair]

Platforms PC, PSP, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii Year of release 2007 Developer Red Storm Entertainment Publisher Ubisoft Metacritic score 86 Unique features Enhanced AI, real-time tactical command; advanced squad controls

This ain’t your average run-and-gun shooter. Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter 2 puts you in charge of an elite squad, armed with bleeding-edge tech and razor-sharp tactics. Thanks to upgraded AI and real-time commands, you’re leading a warzone ballet, not just playing a soldier like usual.

With the Tactical Ground Soldier system, you can issue orders, call in airstrikes, and sync up squad movements all from a slick HUD. Your teammates actually think, from taking cover and flanking enemies to reacting to your calls like pros.

The combat hits hard and stays grounded. Every decision matters, every corner counts. No matter if you’re sweeping through dusty urban streets or coordinating crossfire in open terrain, the game rewards smart plays over spray-and-pray.

Why play it: If you’re chasing the best tactical shooter with realistic squad mechanics and military immersion, Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter 2 stays undefeated in its lane.

15. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas 2 [Best Urban CQB Shooter for Co-Op Fans]

Platforms PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2008 Developer Ubisoft Montreal Publisher Ubisoft Metacritic score 82 Unique features Co-op campaign with up to four players; advanced AI and realistic tactics

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas 2 blends tactical first-person shooter gameplay with hardcore co-op missions that demand squad coordination.

Unlike Rainbow spin-offs like Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, this one sticks to boots-on-the-ground realism, with advanced AI, tight urban maps, and a cover system that slaps.

It’s part of the massive Tom Clancy franchise, sitting alongside hits like Ghost Recon Future Soldier, Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos, and Tom Clancy’s The Division. Built on a solid engine and developed with teamwork in mind, this video game puts strategy before spray.

It takes place during tense war scenarios, where players must stop global threats. Think movie-level intensity with film-worthy plot twists. You’ll see aircraft, elite engineers, and ghosts operating under pressure.

Why play it: For fans of Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist, Tom Clancy’s H.A.W.X., and Clancy’s The Division 2, this one hits hard with power and tactical depth, based on real-world ops, but dialed up.

Platforms Windows, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PSP, Nintendo DS Year of release 2008 Developer Ubisoft Shanghai Publisher Ubisoft Entertainment Metacritic score 69 (DS) 68 (PC) 76 (PS3) 68 (PSP) 77 (X360) Unique features Voice-controlled command, global map campaign, unit class counters

EndWar is a real-time strategy game with a unique voice command feature. Just imagine not having to click your mouse anymore, give orders to your squad with your voice. The gameplay revolves around large-scale modern battles, focusing on tactics and managing an entire army.

Visually, the game is dark and realistic. It tells stories of global conflicts and massive destruction. Maps and units are designed informatively. On Reddit and Metacritic, players highlight the novelty EndWar brought to the RTS genre thanks to its voice control.

Why play it: if you want to try something fresh in RTS with a cool voice command idea and feel like a true commander, EndWar is definitely for you.

17. Tom Clancy’s H.A.W.X. [Best Arcade Air Combat in the Clancyverse]

Platforms Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, iPhone/iPod touch, Android, Symbian Year of release 2009 Developer Ubisoft Bucharest, Ubisoft Ukraine Publisher Ubisoft Entertainment Metacritic score 70/100 Unique features "Assistance Off" flight mode, ERS flight path system, integration with other Clancy games

Tom Clancy’s H.A.W.X. is another departure from first-person shooters. Here you take control of advanced fighter jets and engage in spectacular aerial duels. The main feature is the “Assistance Off” mode, which lets experienced pilots disable all aids and perform risky, impressive maneuvers. The top-rated flight simulator controls come in handy for a deeper immersion in the atmosphere.

According to Reddit reviews, H.A.W.X. is loved by air combat fans for its simple controls and thrilling action. The complex mechanics can be turned off to just enjoy the gameplay.

Why play it: if you love fast arcade-style air battles with a chance to test your piloting skills, H.A.W.X. is the perfect choice.

18. Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Conviction [Best Aggressive Take on Sam Fisher]

Platforms Xbox 360, PC Year of release 2010 Developer Ubisoft Montreal Publisher Ubisoft Metacritic score 85 Unique features Mark & Execute system, Last Known Position, faster pacing

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Conviction is a more aggressive and fast-paced spin-off of the series. Here, the main character Sam Fisher uses new tactics to eliminate enemies. The game introduced cool mechanics like “Mark & Execute,” which lets you quickly mark and neutralize multiple targets at once.

Another feature I liked is “Last Known Position.” It shows where your opponents think you are. The game added more realism and darkness, shifting gameplay toward a faster and more intense action experience.

According to players on Reddit, Conviction appeals to those who enjoy a mix of stealth and active combat. At the same time, it doesn’t lose the signature atmosphere of the whole series.

Why play it: if you want to feel like a true hunter with new tactical options and sharp action, Conviction is perfect for you.

19. Tom Clancy’s H.A.W.X. 2 [Best Urban CQB Shooter for Co-Op Fans]

Platforms PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii Year of release 2010 Developer Ubisoft Romania Publisher Ubisoft Metacritic score 78 Unique features Arcade-style air combat with new multiplayer modes; advanced flight mechanics and squadron tactics

Tom Clancy’s H.A.W.X. 2 brings that arcade-style aerial combat energy with a serious upgrade in multiplayer mayhem and slick flight mechanics. If you’ve ever dreamed of pulling off advanced air combat maneuvers in high-stakes war scenarios, this is your playground.

You’re not just a solo pilot either: you’ll command a squadron of fighter jets while chasing down targets across multiple global hotspots. From diving into first-person shooter chaos from above to flanking enemies with precision strikes, the gameplay keeps things intense.

It’s based on tactical power and quick decisions, packed with aircraft combat and that signature Clancy flavor that always hits. The game also introduces an “assistance mode” that helps new recruits ease into the simulation, but trust me, there’s enough depth here to hook veterans, too.

Why play it: For fans of Tom Clancy’s The Division, Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad, and Ghost Recon: Future Soldier, this one’s a wild ride.

20. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier [Best Mix of Gadgets and Squad Tactics]

Platforms PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC Year of release 2012 Developer Ubisoft Paris, Ubisoft Red Storm, Ubisoft Romania, Ubisoft Ukraine (PC) Publisher Ubisoft Metacritic score 79 Unique features Optical camo, sync shot system, Gunsmith weapon customization

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier is a modern tactical shooter focusing on teamwork and using high-tech gadgets. The game introduced several innovative features, optical camouflage for temporary invisibility, drones for recon and air support. You can also customize your weapons and create gear tailored to your play style.

Reddit users say Future Soldier is great for those who value realism, tactical team interaction, and modern military technology. The graphics and sound create a fully immersive experience in tense operations.

Why play it: if you love team missions and cool gadgets, this is your chance to feel like a special forces soldier of the future with plenty of tactical and customization options.

Platforms Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U Year of release 2013 Developer Ubisoft Toronto, Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Shanghai Publisher Ubisoft Metacritic score (PC) 82/100 (PS3) 84/100 (WIIU) 75/100 (X360) 82/100 Unique features Ghost/Panther/Assault playstyles, co-op missions, upgraded stealth takedowns

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist offers the perfect balance between classic stealth and dynamic fights with enemies. Here, you choose how to play. Fade into the shadows and take out opponents silently like a ghost, or go in with a frontal assault. The game also brought back the co-op campaign mode.

Players on Reddit praise the deep gameplay and the ability to approach missions in different ways.

Why play it: if you enjoy freedom of choice in play style and quality stealth mixed with action, Blacklist will give you hours of exciting missions and a great team experience.

22. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege [Best Competitive Tactical Shooter]

Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2015 Developer Ubisoft Montreal Publisher Ubisoft Metacritic score (PC) 79/100 Unique features Destructible environments, unique Operators, tactical 5v5 gameplay

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege changed the way we think about tactical shooters. For the first time, your weapon isn’t the main focus; environmental destruction plays a huge role. Walls, floors, doors can all be breached to reach the enemy. Both you and your opponents can do this.

I liked the operating system. Each Operator has unique abilities and gadgets, making every round more varied and unpredictable.

Matches are 5 versus 5 with clear objectives. Tactics and team coordination remain crucial parts of the fight. According to Reddit and Metacritic reviews, fans appreciate the game for its difficulty and intensity.

Why play it: if you love thoughtful team gameplay, tactics, and fast-paced gunfights, Siege will be your go-to game for years.

23. Tom Clancy’s The Division [Best Post-Apocalyptic MMO With Tactical Elements]

Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows Year of release 2016 Developer Ubisoft Massive Publisher Ubisoft Metacritic score (PS4) 80/100 (XONE) 80/100 (PC) 79/100 Unique features Loot-based progression, Dark Zone PvPvE, virus-stricken NYC

Welcome to a post-apocalyptic New York, completely quarantined due to an unknown virus. The game combines several mechanics, it’s an RPG and a tactical shooter with an open world. You can explore deserted streets, gather loot, and level up your character and weapons.

A special part of the game is the so-called “Dark Zone.” Here, players can cooperate or betray each other for rare resources.

The graphics are detailed down to the smallest things, creating the atmosphere of a ruined metropolis, all enhanced by intense music. Reddit players highlight the engaging gameplay, deep progression, and the option to play solo or with friends.

Why play it: if you want to dive into a post-apocalyptic world with rich tactical action and explore a huge open world, The Division is an excellent choice.

Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Developer Ubisoft Paris, Ubisoft Annecy, Ubisoft Montpellier, Ubisoft Milan, Ubisoft Romania, Ubisoft Reflections Publisher Ubisoft Metacritic score (PC) 69/100 (PS4) 70/100 (XONE) 76/100 Unique features Massive open world, seamless 4-player co-op, mission flexibility

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is a large-scale tactical shooter with an open world set in picturesque but dangerous Bolivia. Players have complete freedom to choose their approach to missions. You can plan stealth operations, attack head-on, or use vehicle support.

The entire campaign supports four-player co-op, which makes the multiplayer experience incredibly immersive.

The graphics are vibrant and detailed and create a realistic atmosphere of diverse landscapes, from dense jungles to snowy peaks. Reddit users appreciate the variety of tactical options, the vastness of the world, and the dynamic co-op gameplay.

Why play it: if you enjoy freedom in tactical choices and want to tackle a massive campaign with friends in a huge, beautiful world, Wildlands is a great pick.

Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Developer Massive Entertainment Publisher Ubisoft Metacritic score (PC) 84/100 (PS4) 82/100 (XONE) 82/100 Unique features Class-based builds, dynamic weather, deeper endgame content

The sequel to the first game. Here’s an engaging RPG shooter with a loot system. If you’re looking for top action RPGs, this is definitely one to consider. Unlike the first part, this one features more diverse locations, like Washington, D.C.

Gameplay focuses on tactical gunfights, character progression, and teamwork in co-op for up to four players.

The graphics and environment design impress with detailed and atmospheric ruined but still alive cityscapes. Reddit players note improved weapon and class balance, mission variety, and interesting endgame content. I’d call this game pretty fresh, even though it came out six years ago.

Why play it: if you love fast-paced shootouts with deep RPG elements and want to dive into a well-crafted world with friends, The Division 2 will deliver hours of thrilling gameplay.

26. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint [Best Survival Mechanics in Tactical Gameplay]

Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Developer Ubisoft Paris Publisher Ubisoft Metacritic score (PC) 58/100 (PS4) 56/100 (XONE) 62/100 Unique features Survival mechanics, drone enemies, tiered loot system

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is a tactical shooter with an open world set on the huge and dangerous Auroa Island, full of threats and enemies. Players take on the role of a customizable “Ghost” operative.

It includes survival elements. To complete missions, it’s not just about your gadgets and weapons, you need to manage injuries and resources smartly.

The graphics are detailed, emphasizing the survival atmosphere in the wild. Reddit and Metacritic often highlight the deep character customization and interesting missions. Some find the balance lacking, but fans appreciate the project’s ambition.

Why play it: if you enjoy challenging tactical missions with survival mechanics and want to immerse yourself in an exciting, living world with co-op gameplay.

27. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction [Best PvE Co-Op Experiment in the Series]

Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Developer Ubisoft Montreal Publisher Ubisoft Metacritic score PC: 71/100 PS5: 73/100 XSX: 71/100 Unique features Alien parasite threat, Operator rescue mechanic, escalating incursions

This is a cooperative tactical shooter where you and up to two friends fight against an alien parasite. The focus is on stealth, teamwork, and smart use of each operative’s unique abilities to contain the infection and complete missions.

It’s recommended to have a top-tier gaming PC. The game is quite demanding, so good hardware helps avoid stutters and lag during intense missions. Remember, any hesitation can mean defeat.

The graphics are stylish, with a dark atmosphere and detailed locations. Reddit users say the game offers a fresh experience in the Rainbow Six series, introducing horror elements for the first time.

Why play it: if you want to experience intense co-op action with a cool setting and deep character development, Rainbow Six Extraction will give you plenty of thrills and shared victories.

28. Tom Clancy’s XDefiant [Best Fast-Paced Arcade-Style PvP Shooter in the Clancyverse]

Platforms PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S (no longer available) Year of release 2024 Developer Ubisoft San Francisco Publisher Ubisoft Metacritic score (PC) 67/100 (XSXS) 72/100 (PS5) 69/100 Unique features Arcade shooter feel, faction-based abilities, fast objective-based matches

XDefiant was the latest – and now final – entry in the Tom Clancy franchise. A fast-paced, free-to-play FPS, it featured intense team-based matches, objective-focused game modes, and unique factions with their own playstyles. The game stood out for its smooth animation and bright, modern visuals – especially impressive on a high-end gaming monitor.

While it earned praise from players for its straightforward, action-first gameplay, XDefiant struggled to keep a strong player base. Ubisoft announced the game’s shutdown in December 2024, and servers officially went offline on June 3, 2025, just over a year after launch. The decision came down to low player retention in a highly competitive shooter market.

Though its time was short, XDefiant offered a fun, energetic break from more tactical Clancy titles – and a final flash of arcade-style chaos in the series.

FAQs

What is the best Tom Clancy game?

The best Tom Clancy game is Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory for its perfectly tuned stealth gameplay, co-op missions, and iconic Sam Fisher moments. Others might argue for Rainbow Six Siege thanks to its long-running PvP success.

How many Tom Clancy games are there?

There are 28 Tom Clancy games released as of 2025, spanning multiple genres including tactical shooters, stealth action, open-world RPGs, and even real-time strategy.

What is Tom Clancy’s latest game?

Tom Clancy’s latest game is Tom Clancy’s XDefiant (2024), a fast-paced, arcade-style PvP shooter that brought together factions from various Ubisoft franchises, including those from the Clancy universe. However, the game was shut down on June 3, 2025, due to low player retention.

Why is it called Tom Clancy’s?

The reason it is called Tom Clancy is that Ubisoft licensed his name in the late ’90s, capitalizing on his reputation for gripping, realistic stories about military operations and espionage. While Clancy didn’t personally write the games, the franchise is deeply rooted in his signature themes of strategy, advanced technology, and global conflict.

What game is inspired by Tom Clancy?

The game inspired by Tom Clancy is Arma, SOCOM, or even Metal Gear Solid borrow elements of realism, tactical play, and espionage, all of which echo Clancy’s storytelling style.