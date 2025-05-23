7 Best Flight Simulator Controls in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

When it comes to finding the best flight simulator controls, not all setups offer the same experience. That’s why we’ve spent countless hours testing and interviewing pro gamers to bring you the most reliable, feature-packed options. The stuff we gathered here will give you a clear look at the bigger picture when it comes to flight controls, flight stick features, and everything else, for that matter.

So, no matter if you’re a beginner or a seasoned virtual pilot, choosing the right gear can make all the difference. This guide is here to help you make an informed decision by breaking down the top controllers in 2025, based on real-world feedback and expert opinions. Skip the confusion and find out which flight simulator controls are truly worth your investment.

Our Top Picks for Flight Simulator Controls

When choosing the best flight simulator controls, it’s important to consider precision, comfort, and Xbox compatibility with your setup. Our top picks below cover a variety of setups, from HOTAS systems to joysticks, each offering unique features to enhance your flying experience.

Thrustmaster TCA Captain Pack – A top choice for Xbox flight simulation, this pack offers Airbus replica controls and an immersive throttle quadrant, perfect for precise and realistic control. Logitech G X56 – Designed for military flight simulations, the G X56 offers superior precision, with Hall effect sensors and adjustable force for a truly professional experience. Thrustmaster T-Flight HOTAS One – The best budget HOTAS, it provides a detachable throttle control, dual rudder control, and is perfect for Microsoft Flight Simulator on both Xbox and PC.

Looking for more flight simulator controls? Scroll down to explore our quick list of the best flight simulator controls to find your perfect match.

7 Best Flight Simulator Controls for the Best Experience

Now, let’s see some of the top expert reviews about the best flight stick controllers. Who knows, you might find your next best flight stick here.

1. Turtle Beach VelocityOne [Best Overall Flight Simulator Controls]

Specs Details Flight Yoke Rotation 180°, true-to-life, with a non-contact hall effect sensor Throttle Quadrant Modular design with swappable tops, pitch trim wheel, and 10 programmable buttons Rudder/Brake Control Integrated rudder controls with toe brake buttons Axes and Switches 12 analog axes, 2 POV switches, 2 four-way HAT switches Flight Display Full-color display for configuration, training, and timing Compatibility Xbox Series X Audio 3.5mm headset jack for immersive audio Mounting Secure clamping system for home setups Design Features Customizable lever handles, ambient lighting, real-time alert panel

Alright, if you’re even thinking about getting serious with flight sims, the Turtle Beach VelocityOne is the setup to beat. It’s basically an all-in-one cockpit that you can drop right onto your desk, throttle, flight yoke, trim wheel, rudder, brakes, everything works.

This thing feels super real. The 180° yoke turns smooth as butter (thanks to that fancy hall effect sensor) and just feels good in your hands. You’ve also got a modular throttle quadrant with customizable handles, so you can fly a tiny prop plane or a chunky jet, you can tweak it to match.

And here’s the part that had us nerding out: the flight management display. It’s full color, lets you set things up without leaving the sim, and even helps you learn the controls if you’re still figuring it all out. Plus, that little status panel? It lights up and gives you real-time alerts while you fly. Kinda like your co-pilot.

Everything connects with just a USB cable, and it works with Xbox Series X|S and Windows PCs. Perfect for games like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and 2020.

Pros Cons ✅Full all-in-one flight control system



✅ Realistic 180° yoke rotation



✅ Great for beginners and pros alike



✅ Built-in trim wheel and toe brakes



✅ Customizable throttle levers ❌ Takes up quite a bit of space, but it’s packed with features



















Final Verdict: If you want to go from casual flyer to “call me Captain,” this is the gear that’ll take you there. It’s super fun to use, looks slick, and honestly? Once you try it, regular controllers feel like toys. Plus, it’s a great addition to complete your flight simulator setup.

2. Logitech Extreme 3D Pro [Best Budget Flight Simulator Joystick]

Specs Details Rudder Control Twist handle for natural movement Buttons 12 programmable buttons Hat Switch 8-way for views, commands, targeting Trigger Rapid-fire trigger, super responsive control Grip Sculpted for comfort, long sessions Base Weighted for extra stability Compatibility Works with most flight sim software on Windows

If you’re just getting started with flight sims or just want something that works without drama, the Logitech Extreme 3D Pro is a no-brainer. It’s compact, solid, and doesn’t overcomplicate anything.

One of its best features? That twist-handle rudder. You don’t need foot pedals, just twist your wrist and steer. It feels natural, and it saves space. Perfect if you don’t have a full cockpit setup at home.

Then there are the 12 programmable buttons. You can set them up however you want, whether it’s dropping flaps, switching weapons, or calling for backup. From single keybinds to multi-step macros, it’s all on your thumb and fingers.

Speaking of thumbs, the 8-way hat switch lets you change camera angles or check your six without lifting your hand. Add in a rapid-fire trigger and a sculpted grip that’s comfortable even after long flights, and you’ve got a stick that’s seriously easy to fly with.

Last thing, the weighted base keeps it from sliding around, even in the heat of battle. No wobble, no tipping.

Pros Cons ✅ Budget-friendly without feeling cheap



✅ Super comfy grip for long sessions



✅ Twist rudder built into the stick



✅ 12 buttons you can fully customize



✅ 8-way hat switch is great for views



✅ Stable weighted base, stays put ❌ Limited to one-handed setup, but features 12 buttons























Final Verdict: The Extreme 3D Pro is the no-drama joystick for anyone who just wants to get in the air and fly. It’s comfy, customizable, and super stable, all at a great price. This budget pick is perfect for casual flyers.

3. Thrustmaster Viper TQS [Best Flight Stick for Combat Flight Sims]

Specs Details Type Throttle Quadrant System (TQS) Scale 1:1 replica of Viper (F-16) throttle Build Metal handle casing, die-cast construction Axes 5 axes, including throttle with detents Buttons 21 action buttons (2 virtual included) Precision 16-bit H.E.A.R.T magnetic sensor (65,635 values) Connectivity USB-C (9.8 ft / 3 m cable) Software Support Plug-and-play in DCS World, ThrustmapperX for remapping Extras VR mode, mechanical D-pad, adjustable friction Compatibility PC (Windows), officially licensed by U.S. Air Force Expandability Compatible with Viper Panel (sold separately)

If you’re into combat flight sims and want a good stick that actually feels like it belongs in a real fighter jet, the Thrustmaster Viper TQS is the one to beat. This thing is a 1:1 replica of the actual F-16 Viper throttle, officially licensed by the U.S. Air Force. And yeah, it feels like it.

Everything’s built for immersion. The metal switches, the slap switch for countermeasures, the Afterburner and Idle detents, it’s all there, with real fighter jet vibes. You get 21 action buttons, 5 axes, and 16-bit precision, so every little move you make gets picked up perfectly. Plus, it works plug-and-play with DCS World, no messing with setup.

The adjustable friction lets you fine-tune the throttle feel, and the VR switch helps you keep track of everything even in the heat of a dogfight. So, when we look at the bigger picture, this traditional controller is the real-deal experience for combat sim fans who want full control, max immersion, and that “locked in the cockpit” feeling.

Pros Cons ✅ 1:1 replica of F-16 throttle



✅ Plug-and-play with DCS World



✅ Metal switches feel premium



✅ 21 responsive action buttons



✅ Smooth mechanical movement



✅ Adjustable friction for realism ❌ Pricey compared to entry-level gear, but packed with features























Final Verdict: The Thrustmaster Viper TQS simply nails the fighter pilot vibe with precision, pro-level build, and a layout that just makes sense mid-dogfight.

4. Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant [Best PC Flight Simulator Controls]

Specs Details Type All-in-One Throttle Quadrant System Use Case General Aviation & Commercial Aircraft (Single to Quad-Engine Support) Included Levers 6 General Aviation + 6 Commercial Levers (with thrust reversers) Throttle Configuration Fully customizable Additional Controls Autopilot panel, annunciator panel, gear & flap levers, trim wheel Autopilot Panel Backlit buttons for high visibility Annunciator Panel 14 warning lights + 7 programmable switches Gear Lever With red/green LED gear status indicators Mounting Options Dual mount: 2 heavy-duty clamps + 3M Micro-Suction pad Connectivity USB-C Compatibility PC / Windows, compatible with MSFS, X-Plane, etc. Included in Box Control body, all levers, protectors, mounting plate, clamps, USB-C cable

The Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant is everything you need to level up your flight sim setup. You can enjoy flying a small general aviation plane or a massive commercial jet, this system offers a great flight simulator experience.

It’s got six general aviation levers (power, prop, mixture) and six commercial levers (flaps, spoilers, thrust reversers) for total flexibility. If you’re flying a turboprop, you’ve got the ability to engage thrust reverse, just like the pros.

But that’s just the beginning. The Bravo also packs an autopilot panel with backlit buttons, a gear lever with LED lights that show if your gear’s up or down. And, there’s a trim wheel for fine adjustments. Everything is built to keep you immersed, with the most realistic controls possible for Microsoft Flight Simulator or any other flight sim.

Pros Cons ✅ Fully customizable for various aircraft



✅ Includes both GA and commercial levers



✅ Autopilot, gear, and annunciator panels



✅ Strong build quality and durable design



✅ Adjustable lever tension for control feel ❌ No built-in display, but there are backlit buttons



















Final Verdict: The Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant is possibly the best pc controller for flight sim enthusiasts who want the ultimate flight simulator experience. It’s versatile, durable, and offers a ton of realism. Plus, you can enjoy easier flight controls and throttle control.

5. Thrustmaster TCA Captain Pack [Best Xbox Flight Simulator Controls]

Specs Details Joystick Ergonomic Airbus sidestick replica Throttle Quadrant Airbus A320 replica with thrust reverser mechanism Swappable Joystick Heads 4 modules for customization Buttons 31 Airbus replica action buttons, 14 remappable tact switch buttons Axes 4 axes on throttle quadrant Rudder Control Rotating sidestick handle (lockable/unlockable) Airbus Controls Trim, landing gear, autobrake, rudder trim, parking brake Compatibility Officially licensed for Xbox Series X Throttle Mechanism Built-in thrust reverser

The Thrustmaster TCA Captain Pack is a dream come true for any Xbox flight simulator enthusiast. This pack includes ergonomic replicas of the Airbus sidestick and throttle control quadrant, both officially licensed by Airbus and Xbox Series X|S.

The sidestick features four swappable joystick head button modules and 14 remappable tact switch buttons, all fully configurable for your Xbox controls, including the Xbox Guide and Share buttons.

The throttle quadrant is enhanced with a built-in thrust control reverser mechanism, making it easy to slow down your aircraft during landing. You also get full rudder control by rotating the sidestick handle, which is both lockable and unlockable for total versatility.

Plus, the iconic Airbus quadrant controls like trim, landing gear, autobrake, and parking brake give you that authentic cockpit feel. With 31 action buttons and 4 axes on the throttle quadrant, you’ll have all the control you need to manage your flight.

Pros Cons ✅ Highly ergonomic with a realistic Airbus sidestick



✅ Fully customizable controls



✅ Built-in thrust reverser and rudder control



✅ Iconic Airbus controls.



✅ Officially licensed by Airbus and Xbox ❌ May require additional space for setup



















Final Verdict: The Thrustmaster TCA Captain Pack is hands down the best Xbox controller for flight simulators if you want to feel like you’re in a real Airbus cockpit. It’s packed with realistic features, customization options, and superb build quality.

6. Logitech G X56 [Best HOTAS Flight Simulator]

Specs Details Military-grade Precision Customizable options for combat pilots, precise control for space and flight sims Mini Analog Stick Control Surfaces Control pitch, roll, yaw, backwards, forwards, up, down, left, right, and gimballed weapons separately RGB Backlighting Customizable RGB lighting for a match with your gaming rig, adjustable via software Ideal for VR Optimized for VR with controls under your fingers for easy navigation Fully Featured HOTAS Accurate 16-bit aileron and elevator twist axis with hall-effect sensors. Adjustable stick force, twin throttles with friction adjuster and throttle lock Cable Length 2 meters (6.56 feet) System Requirements Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 7; 2x USB 2.0 ports

The Logitech G X56 HOTAS is engineered to give you military-grade precision and control, designed specifically for flight and space simulation. With customizable options, including mini analog stick control surfaces, the X56 allows you to control all the critical movements like pitch, roll, yaw, and even gimballed weapons, separate from your spacecraft.

RGB backlighting adds to the aesthetic, fully customizable to match your setup, while the design is perfect for VR gaming. It offers an immersive flight simulator experience, with controls positioned perfectly under your fingers for easy access, and subtle differences in button feel for better navigation.

The X56 is designed for combat pilots and serious sim players. All this ensures top-notch performance with its fully featured HOTAS sets, accurate 16-bit sensors, adjustable stick force, twin throttles, and friction adjusters.

Pros Cons ✅ Military-grade precision



✅ Customizable mini analog stick



✅ RGB backlighting for a unique feel



✅ Optimized for VR with easy control



✅ Fully featured HOTAS with adjustable stick force ❌ Requires 2x USB 2.0 ports



















Final Verdict: The Logitech G X56 is the perfect HOTAS system for serious flight sim enthusiasts. With its ideal design for VR, adjustable stick force, and dual throttles, it’s perfect for both combat and space flight simulators.

7. Thrustmaster T-Flight [Best Flight Stick for Microsoft Flight Simulator]

Specs Details Official License Microsoft Flight Simulator Edition Precision 10-bit with 5 axes (including Z axis rotation) Buttons 14 buttons + 1 rapid trigger + hat switch Throttle Detachable for lap or desk play Dual Rudder System Z-axis joystick or tilting lever Joystick Resistance Adjustable for different aircraft types Compatibility Xbox Series X Additional Features Ergonomic design, wide hand rest

The Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas One is a great choice for those looking to play Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 on Xbox Series X|S or PC. It’s officially licensed by Microsoft and provides an immersive experience with solid precision and control.

It features 10-bit precision, 5 axes, and 14 action buttons, including a rapid trigger and hat switch. The detachable throttle lets you choose between playing on your lap or desk. The dual rudder system gives you two ways to control the aircraft’s lateral movement. You can use the Z-axis joystick or the tilting lever on the throttle.

The buttons are ergonomically placed, and the joystick resistance is adjustable for comfort. This best flight stick is ideal for beginners and works well with different aircraft types. It’s also compatible with the Thrustmaster TFRP rudder (sold separately) for extra realism. If you want a simple yet immersive flight sim experience, the T-Flight Hotas One is a solid choice.

Pros Cons ✅Official Microsoft Flight Simulator license



✅ Detachable throttle for flexible play styles



✅ Dual rudder system for more control



✅ Ergonomic layout with adjustable joystick



✅ Affordable entry-level option for beginners ❌ Limited advanced features for expert pilots



















Final Verdict: The Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas One is perfect for anyone new to Microsoft Flight Simulator. It’s affordable, comfortable, and easy to use. While it lacks some advanced features, it’s great for beginners. If you’re just starting out, this is one of the best options.

Things to Consider for Flight Simulator Controls

Choosing the right flight simulator controls is crucial for an immersive and enjoyable experience. Here’s why:

Immersion: Realistic features like HOTAS flight stick setups and rudder foot pedals enhance the feeling of flying.

Realistic features like HOTAS flight stick setups and rudder foot pedals enhance the feeling of flying. Precision: Controls with high precision and adjustable resistance improve accuracy and smoothness in maneuvers.

Controls with high precision and adjustable resistance improve accuracy and smoothness in maneuvers. Comfort: Ergonomic designs and adjustable features ensure comfort during long flights.

Ergonomic designs and adjustable features ensure comfort during long flights. Versatility: Many systems work across different aircraft, giving you more value.

Many systems work across different aircraft, giving you more value. Customization: The ability to adjust and swap components lets you tailor controls to your preference.

The ability to adjust and swap components lets you tailor controls to your preference. Competitive edge: Better controls improve your reaction time and precision, useful in multiplayer games.

The right flight controls can really level up your game, so let’s see more in detail.

1. Type of Control

Choosing the right flight simulator control column is just better in terms of the overall flight simulator experience.

Joystick – The joystick is perfect for fighter jets and aerobatics, offering precise control. However, it lacks realism for larger aircraft like commercial airliners.

The joystick is perfect for fighter jets and aerobatics, offering precise control. However, it lacks realism for larger aircraft like commercial airliners. Flight Yoke – For commercial airliners and cargo planes, the yoke offers realistic handling. But it’s not ideal for quick maneuvers or high-speed jets.

For commercial airliners and cargo planes, the yoke offers realistic handling. But it’s not ideal for quick maneuvers or high-speed jets. HOTAS (Hands On Throttle And Stick) – HOTAS excels in combat simulators, providing precise throttle and good stick control. It’s not the best choice for commercial flights.

HOTAS excels in combat simulators, providing precise throttle and good stick control. It’s not the best choice for commercial flights. Rudder Foot Pedals – For realistic yaw control, rudder pedals are a must. They’re essential during takeoff, landing, and in-flight maneuvers in the best simulation games.

2. Build Quality and Durability

When choosing flight controls, build quality is crucial for longevity and performance. Controls need to withstand frequent use without wear and tear. Metal components often offer superior durability and feel more premium compared to plastic ones, which can wear out faster.

Sturdy construction ensures consistent performance, especially in high-stress movements like throttle adjustments or joystick maneuvers. Investing in well-built gear reduces the risk of malfunctions over time. So, durability is key to an immersive experience when you play flight simulator.

3. Precision and Accuracy

We can all agree that when you play flight simulator, precision is everything. Sensors like Hall effect sensors play a huge role in ensuring smooth, accurate control. These sensors detect changes in magnetic fields, providing highly responsive control inputs.

This means no dead zones or lag in your controls, which is vital for fine maneuvers and precise movements. And it doesn’t matter if you’re playing a general aviation aircraft or a fighter plane, accuracy makes a massive difference. So, if you’re aiming for the best experience in simulation games, look for essential controls with Hall effect sensors for that extra level of precision.

4. Force Feedback

Force feedback is a game-changer when it comes to realism in flight controllers. It’s like the controls come to life, which gives you tactile feedback that matches what you’re doing in the game.

Imagine feeling the resistance when you pull back on the throttle or the vibrations during turbulence; that’s force feedback at work. It adds immersion by simulating real-world forces, like wind resistance or engine thrust, straight into your hands. For the best flight experience, force feedback makes you feel like you’re actually in the cockpit, not just playing a game.

5. Compatibility

Yeah, compatibility is important because you need to enjoy your flight control system on your device. You want your gear to work smoothly with the accompanying software you’re using, like Microsoft Flight Simulator or X-Plane. Most modern flight sticks and HOTAS setups are designed to seamlessly integrate with these big names.

That means plug and play, no fuss. Some controls even have custom profiles for specific games. In case you’re flying solo in a Cessna or piloting a jumbo jet, you’ll want your controls to feel natural and responsive with your chosen simulator.

6. Customization and Programmability

Customization is a game-changer when it comes to flight sim controls. Programmable buttons and switches let you map aircraft functions exactly how you want. Need a quick toggle for landing gear or a specific autopilot function? No problem.

You can assign those actions to any button or switch. This flexibility allows you to streamline your setup. You can easily fly general aviation or military jets, and with customizable controls, you can go far far more.

FAQs

What are the best flight simulator controls?

The best flight controls depend on your needs and budget. For serious simmers, a HOTAS (Hands On Throttle and Stick) setup is ideal. For a more budget-friendly option, a simple joystick or flight yoke can still deliver a great experience.

What is a joystick?

A joystick is a control device used to manipulate the pitch, roll, and yaw of an aircraft in flight simulators. It’s especially useful for precise control during aerobatics and flying smaller aircraft.

What is a HOTAS controller?

A HOTAS (Hands On Throttle and Stick) controller combines a joystick and throttle quadrant. It’s widely used in combat flight simulators for realistic handling of aircraft, allowing you to control throttle and stick movements without taking your hands off the controls.

What controls do you need for a flight simulator?

For a flight simulator, you need at least a joystick or yoke for basic control, and a throttle quadrant for engine power. Rudder pedals enhance realism, and HOTAS setups are preferred for advanced, immersive experiences.

Can I play Microsoft Flight Simulator with a keyboard?

Yes, you can play Microsoft Flight Simulator with a keyboard, but it’s not ideal for a full experience. A joystick or HOTAS provides more precision and control, improving your immersion and gameplay quality.