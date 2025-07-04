10 Amazing Games Like Stellar Blade

You’re on the hunt for games like Stellar Blade. I feel you. If you’ve had the pleasure of playing Stellar Blade, then you know it’s one of those games that are hard to put down and have incredible replayability. I remember the first time I unlocked guns in Stellar Blade. I was honestly surprised.

It’s not that adding guns to a swordfighter was the most original or shocking idea to ever grace us. It’s just that there were already a lot of strong sword skills and combos, so it felt like my arsenal just quadrupled in terms of weaponry.

Zero-ing in on Stellar Blade’s action and melee combat is the recipe to understanding why the game is so damn good in the most simple way. The games listed here deliver similar vibes that will satisfy your need for action.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Stellar Blade

All of the games in this list are worth playing, but here are the top games that deserve the spotlight. I chose them for their incredible action systems, gorgeous visuals, and crazy worlds.

NieR: Automata (2017) – A haunting post-apocalyptic world with awesome combat that blends machine guns, laser blades, androids, robots, and deep storytelling. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (2024) – Steampunk fantasy with reactive combat and three playable female leads in a haunting Belle Époque world. Vanquish (2010) – High-speed, cinematic gunplay with slide-boosting and futuristic chaos from the makers of Bayonetta.

These games are up for grabs now. Check the rest below as I’ve included links to buy these top contenders. And seriously, on a personal note, I can recommend all of them. All great and hard to put down.

10 Best Games Like Stellar Blade

It’s high time to dive into something as exhilarating as your last adventure. Let’s get into the entire list with all the juicy details and a full breakdown on each entry.

1. NieR: Automata [Best Post‑Apocalyptic Action Adventure Game]

Platforms Xbox, PS4, PS5, PC Year of Release 2017 Developer PlatinumGames Best for Fans of deep narrative and fluid combat

I plunged into NieR: Automata, an explosion-into-life action adventure game set in a haunting, post‑apocalyptic world. I saw echoes of Stellar Blade in its combat, visuals, and tone. Combat flows with choreographed grace. You use machine guns, swords, laser blasters, and brutal combo attacks that feel weighty yet agile, just like Stellar Blade’s fluid skirmishes.

Graphically, both games collapse futuristic machinery into ruined earth landscapes, begging you to explore every corner. Themes overlap too: androids questioning purpose amid civilization’s collapse, female characters in chic, revealing costumes throwing down with cool brutality. Both games make you want to explore (or re-explore) the RPG games section. Both games immerse you like nothing else.

Stellar Blade even offers a crossover DLC featuring Nier: Automata outfits and characters, a nod to shared fandom. Plus, NieR isn’t a one-trick pony. You’ve got the original NieR, Automata, Replicant, Gestalt, and upcoming titles expanding the mythos.

Why It’s A Good Recommendation for Stellar Blade Fans:

Same high-octane melee and ranged combo combat



Post‑apocalyptic android heroine vibes



Crossover content bridges both games’ worlds

2. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [Best Art Deco Dark Fantasy RPG]

Platforms Xbox, PS5, PC Year of Release 2025 Developer Sandfall Interactive, Sandfall S.A.S. Best for French Belle Époque/Art Deco fans and whimsical gameplay

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 brings a fresh twist to action adventure game fans who loved Stellar Blade. Its combat blends reactive, precise turn-based moves with quick-timed events (QTEs) that feel as punchy as Blade’s strikes. The Belle Époque-inspired planet is lush with steampunk ruins and eerie beauty. It’s perfect for Stellar Blade lovers who explore atmospheric scenes and quake at surprises.

You can expect layered dialogue, 3 strong female and male characters, dynamic weapons, and enemy types that engage players quite a bit throughout story arcs. The visual contrast of elegant gowns and mechanical mayhem recalls Stellar Blade’s stylish aesthetic.

If you’re ready to commit to another epic game, dive deep into it now, or you can explore more amazing open-world games that serve.

Why It’s A Good Recommendation for Stellar Blade Fans:

Reactive, precision combat systems with strategic flow



Female leads driving both plot and action



Steampunk fantasy world to explore and unlock secrets

3. Vanquish [Best High‑Speed Combat Game]

Platforms PS3, PS4, Xbox, PC Year of release 2010 (PC port 2017, remaster 2020) Developer Platinum Games Best for Players seeking lightning-fast combat where attacks result in slide-and-dodge moments

I felt Vanquish’s combat rush immediately echoed Stellar Blade’s punchy melee flow. Both demand precise timing: Vanquish with slide-boost bursts, Stellar Blade with acrobatic strike chains. Its visuals surge with sci-fi flair just like Stellar Blade’s futuristic tech world. While Vanquish leans into bullet-hell shooting, Stellar Blade offers swordplay flair with equally stylish weight.

Thematically they align: both show a near-future Earth on the brink of collapse, human versus machine. Vanquish’s augment-suit feel mirrors Stellar Blade’s powered gear. When enemies rain down, you respond fast. Both games demand momentum. I found Vanquish’s boss fights brutal fun, while Stellar Blade delivers equally punishing action.

Despite Vanquish being shorter, its adrenaline tone echoes. For fans chasing that same kinetic thrill, this game hits. Oh, and you can check out more ultra-fun third-person shooter picks on the Hub.

Why Vanquish resonates for Stellar Blade fans:

Hyper-fast combat tempo with slide boosts that echo flashy combo flow



Futuristic weapons and enemy design that complement sci-fi melee thrills



Tense boss encounters and steep challenge curve

4. Bayonetta [Best Stylized Angel-Hunter Saga]

Platforms PS3, PS4, Xbox, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, PC Year of release 2009 Developer PlatinumGames Best for Fast-paced combat with stylish weapons, over-the-top action, and a strong female lead

I jumped into Bayonetta on the Switch and its combat hits with the same ferocity and flair as Stellar Blade. Both are action adventure game titles filled with combo chains, guns and swords, and cinematic “Witch Time” slowdown (at least for Bayonetta). And also, a noteworthy element: both protagonists look very similar. Like, they could be sisters or twins.

Bayonetta’s fight scenes are a dance of weapons, machine guns, swords, and magic, reminding me of Stellar Blade’s own flashy attack sequences. Visually, it’s a hyper-stylized, extravagant spectacle matching Stellar Blade’s blend of sci‑fi and post‑apocalyptic flair. The developers created fluid motion and dazzling scenes with chic costumes, echoing Stellar Blade’s aesthetic.

Bayonetta lets you play through high‑octane levels, delivering the fun and collapse of enemy hordes through fierce combat and epic challenges. Ultimately, both games succeed at being incredibly fun and brutal single-player games that hook you from the start.

Why It’s a Good Recommendation for Stellar Blade Fans:

Combines fast, stylish action and cinematic boss stages



Strong female characters in control with over-the-top flair



Multiple games exist: Bayonetta 1 (2009), 2 (2014), 3 (2022), and Bayonetta Origins: Cereza (2023), giving tons to play

5. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice [Best Historical Melee Combat Game]

Platforms PS4, Windows, Xbox One, Stadia Year of release March 22, 2019 Developer FromSoftware Best for High‑skill melee combat aficionados

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice delivers razor-sharp combat and tense duels that echo the action-adventure game style of Stellar Blade. Both share high-stakes melee fights, but Sekiro’s posture-break system demands split-second timing rather than flashy combos.

Visuals evoke feudal Japan’s misty temples and bamboo forests, contrasting Stellar Blade’s sci‑fi ruins, yet both immerse you in atmospheric worlds primed for exploration and mastery. Themes of resilience and rebirth resonate in Sekiro’s story of a resurrected shinobi, much like Stellar Blade’s fight to explore and reclaim a ruined earth.

I’ve logged over 80 hours testing Sekiro’s combat and I can vouch for its satisfying punisher mindset and precision. FromSoftware’s developers describe it as a dance of life and death, which aligns with Stellar Blade’s intense boss challenges. Attacks result in strategy‑driven confrontations rather than brute force, deeply rewarding players who learn enemy patterns.

Why it resonates with Stellar Blade fans:

Echoes that aggressive melee pace



High difficulty that values player skill



Deep, lore‑rich environment to discover

6. Goddess of Victory: Nikke [Best Stylish Shooter-RPG Game]

Platforms Android, iOS, Windows Year of release Nov 4, 2022 (mobile), Feb 15, 2023 (PC) Developer Shift Up Best for Shooter and RPG fans

Goddess of Victory: Nikke is a stylish third-person shooter-RPG with fast character-switching combat and sci‑fi beats that mirror Stellar Blade’s slick action. Players explore a post-apocalyptic world overrun by mechanical foes, echoing Stellar Blade’s ruins theme. The anime-style visuals, revealing costumes, and dynamic skill system feel like a cousin to Stellar Blade’s aesthetic.

This game even crosses over with Stellar Blade! You can get Goddess of Victory: Nikke outfits when playing Stellar Blade by buying a DLC.A bridge that reinforces their shared universe and style.

Themes of destruction and reclamation tie both games together, while Nikke’s gacha model creates an ever-expanding roster to engage fighting players.

Why it resonates with Stellar Blade fans:

Stylish, fast-paced combat flow



Female characters with strong design and voice work



with strong design and voice work Stellar Blade crossover outfits deepen fan connection

7. God of War [Best Mythic Sci-Fi Action]

Platforms Windows Year of release 2018 Developer Santa Monica Studio Best for Mythic, narrative‑driven combat

This action‑adventure game pits Kratos and his son Atreus against Norse monsters in a sweeping open world. Compared to Stellar Blade, the combat is weighty and deliberate, focusing on axe and shield combos over high-speed sci-fi swordplay. Visually, its frozen realms and giant enemies echo Stellar Blade’s sense of scale.

Dialogue between Kratos and Atreus brings emotional depth that parallels Eve talking to her drone while exploring the wilderness. Both games feature skilled use of weapons and epic boss attacks result in visceral impact. God of War’s developers describe a deeply human journey wrapped in mythic violence, while Stellar Blade leans futuristic noir.

If you liked exploring rich environments and brutal combat in Stellar Blade, you’ll love the epic storytelling and layered world design of God of War.

Why It’s a Good Recommendation for Stellar Blade Fans:

Mythic adventure with emotional parent‑child bond mirrors robotic companion vibe in Stellar Blade



Both games deliver focused but epic combat and explore‑rich settings albeit being different genres (fantasy vs. sci-fi)

8. Scarlet Nexus [Best Brain‑Powered Sci‑Fi Hack & Slash]

Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Series X/S, Windows Year of release 2021 Developer Bandai Namco Studios + Tose Best for Fast-paced psychic melee combat

Set in a sci‑fi world where psychics battle bizarre enemies, Scarlet Nexus shares Stellar Blade’s high‑octane, layered melee combat. You play as Yuito or Kasane, wielding swords and psychic attacks, tossing debris like futuristic powers. Think sword meets weapons meets telekinesis.

The game’s stylized scenes and fantasy-leaning near‑future cityscape deliver visuals that echo Stellar Blade’s sleek dystopian aesthetics. Combat flow is fast, reactive, and precise, with enemies that require telekinetic tactics and close‑range strikes. Much fun for players who enjoyed Stellar Blade’s responsiveness.

Themes of memory, identity, and looming collapse tie back to Stellar Blade’s post‑apocalyptic underpinnings.

Why It’s a Good Recommendation for Stellar Blade Fans:

Blend of melee and ranged attacks with sci fi flair



Sharp hack-and-slash thrill, deep play, replayability with dual perspectives

9. Rise of the Tomb Raider [Best Archaeological Action Adventure]

Platforms PS4, Xbox One, Windows, Stadia Year of release 2015 Developer Crystal Dynamics Best for Puzzle-shooter exploration

Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft goes full-on action-adventure across Siberia, facing cults and monstrous elements. Its combat blends stealth, weapons, and machine guns, mixing explorer puzzles and brutal gunfights.

If Stellar Blade’s sleek tech-sword battles hooked you, this game delivers fluid melee interspersed with firearms that deliver satisfying attacks in crushing encounters. Environments are vast, letting players engage dense forests and icy caves while unraveling ancient mysteries.

Its cinematic visuals and pulse-pounding rhythm match that same polished sci-fi vibe. Thematically, both lean into ancient threats reawakened in high-stakes worlds.

Why It’s a Good Recommendation for Stellar Blade Fans:

Agile exploration

Weaponized combat

10. Final Fantasy XIII: Lightning Returns [Best Sci-Fi Fantasy Epic]

Platforms PS3, Xbox 360, PC Year of release 2013 Developer Square Enix Best for Fast-paced story-driven raids

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII replaces open-world roaming with mission-based gameplay, but its slick action-packed combat is a perfect match for Stellar Blade enthusiasts. You switch between artillery-equipped swords and guns, execute timed ATB-perfect attacks, and juggle schemata: armor-weapon combos with unique gauges. All the while racing against a doomsday clock.

This system echoes Stellar Blade’s seamless blend of melee and ranged combat. The environments range from gothic cities to luminous sci-fi landscapes, creating that mech-meets-magic atmosphere fans love. Both games serve up high-output action, stylish combos, and urgent, countdown-driven tension.

Why you’ll love it as a Stellar Blade fan:

Instantly change between three customizable armor-weapon sets, each with its own ATB gauge and abilities



Combo finishers



Complete quests under strict time limits, heightening the thrill and urgency



FAQs

What is the best game like Stellar Blade?

NieR: Automata is widely considered the closest match. It features fast-paced combat, deep lore, android protagonists, and stylish visuals that echo Stellar Blade’s vibe.

What type of game is Stellar Blade?

Stellar Blade is a third-person action-adventure game with hack-and-slash combat, RPG elements, and a strong narrative set in a dystopian sci-fi world.

What is Stellar Blade inspired by?

The game draws inspiration from NieR: Automata, Bayonetta, and Korean sci-fi aesthetics, blending stylish combat with cinematic storytelling and post-apocalyptic design.

Is Stellar Blade getting a sequel?

A sequel hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, but due to strong fan demand and commercial success, many expect an announcement in the near future.