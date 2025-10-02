12 Games Like Stardew Valley Switch Fans Recommend in 2025

If you enjoy games like Stardew Valley on Nintendo Switch, you know how addictive life sims can be. Tending crops, raising animals, exploring charming towns, and enjoying cozy seasonal festivals, all these activities captivate players, but they can also become exhausting.

But don’t worry, I’ve handpicked a list of games like Stardew Valley Switch users praise, and I made sure they capture that same addictive farming while also giving you a fresh perspective on the life-sim genre. From quirky new adventures like Fae Farm and Slime Rancher to hidden gems full of charming towns, skill trees, and creative quests, these titles will keep your cozy simulation fix alive.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Stardew Valley on Switch

If you’re looking for the best games like Stardew Valley Switch brings to the table, these top 5 picks are my favorites. Each one brings something unique to the table:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (2020) – The ultimate social life sim where you can befriend animal villagers, design your island, and join seasonal festivals. My Time at Portia (2019) – A crafting and quest-filled adventure with a charming skill tree system. Terraria (2011) – Explore dungeons and an adventure-packed world with endless possibilities for harvesting crops and tool upgrades.

Keep scrolling to explore the rest of the 12 excellent titles, each one brings something different, from dungeon-crawling fun to bug catching, and plenty of other games for your farm-loving heart.

12 Must-Play Games Like Stardew Valley on Nintendo Switch

From farming crops and raising animals to exploring towns, seasonal festivals, and unique game features, these picks cover everything a fan of cozy life sims could want. If you’re hunting for your next favorite title, this list of games like Stardew Valley on Switch has you covered.

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons [Best Social Life on an Island]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Nintendo EPD Average Playtime 20+ Hours Metacritic Score 90

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you arrive on a deserted island that you get to turn into your own paradise. Catch fish, collect bugs, craft items, decorate your home, and watch the island slowly come to life. Day and night pass in real time, and the weather changes with the seasons. With its endless customization and relaxing gameplay, it’s easy to see why many consider it one of the best Nintendo Switch games for cozy life simulation.

I started the game with two random little animals who bought the “Escape Package,” and we live together on the island, hang out, and build relationships. Over time, Tom Nook gives more freedom, new shops and residents appear, like Blathers’ museum and the clothing store run by sisters Mabel and Sable, as well as Nook’s Cranny, which sells furniture and all sorts of useful stuff.

As the island develops, it gets a rating from one to five stars, and at three stars, K.K. Slider comes to give a concert, kind of like the game’s finale. But the coolest part is that you can completely remodel the island, build and destroy rocks, rivers, and paths, and do “terraforming.” The game supports up to four players locally and eight online, plus you can invite villagers through amiibo, and cloud saves let you not worry about losing your progress.

Why we chose it We recommend this game because it completely immerses you in a cute, lively world, where you can creatively develop your island, interact with amusing little animals, and spend time at your own relaxed pace.

Final Verdict: If you love cute animals, a cozy atmosphere, and total freedom, this one’s for you. You’ll easily spend hours creating your perfect little corner without ever feeling rushed.

2. My Time at Portia [Best Crafting and Quests]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, macOS Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Pathea Games Average Playtime 140+ Hours Metacritic Score 71

My Time at Portia puts you in the shoes of a builder in a bright post-apocalyptic world. You gather resources, craft items, upgrade tools, and complete commissions that actually change the city. You can explore dungeons, fight enemies, and even build romantic relationships with the local NPCs. All of this takes place in a colorful 3D world that’s easy to get lost in. It’s one of the most fun games like Stardew Valley.

You will meet a variety of colorful characters and uncover the secrets of ancient technologies left behind by a past civilization. Throughout the game, you will tackle the city’s environmental problems, restore ruined buildings, and construct unique structures, from bridges to attractions. Along the way, you will encounter cunning bandits, robots, and even mysterious AIs that can either help or harm the city. In the finale, you can experience epic battles with powerful foes and see how your actions truly impact the development of Portia.

Why we chose it If you love crafting and collecting resources in Stardew Valley, this takes it to the next level with way more freedom and options.

Final Verdict: Anyone who enjoys building, farming, and interacting with quirky characters will have a blast. The world feels alive, quests are fun, and there’s always something to do.

3. Terraria [Best Adventure and World Exploration]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation Vita, iOS, Android, Windows Phone, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, macOS, Linux, Nintendo 3DS, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia Year of Release 2011 Creator/s Re-Logic Average Playtime 52+ Hours Metacritic Score 82

Terraria is a 2D adventure where you explore a huge procedurally generated world, gather resources, craft gear, and fight bosses. You’ll dig through caves, find rare ores, build bases, fish, and decorate your home. Honestly, in my humble opinion, this is one of the coolest co-op games for fans of farming.

The 16-bit style graphics give it a classic vibe, and the massive variety of biomes, items, and enemies makes every playthrough unique. Some of the gamers I talked to consider it one of the most exciting sandbox games.

Also, Terraria includes elements similar to the best platformer games, which makes it a great choice for players looking for a platformer-style experience.

You can attract NPCs to the houses you build, and they will sell unique items or provide useful services, with their mood depending on where they live and who their neighbors are. The game offers different character classes, melee, ranged, magic, and summoners, which change depending on your equipment. Terraria also supports advanced mods through tModLoader, adding new bosses, biomes, weapons, and quality-of-life improvements.

Why we chose it If you love freedom and exploration, where every corner hides something new, Terraria will keep you busy for hours.

Final Verdict: Fans of crafting, combat, and open-world adventures will find everything they love here. It nails the balance between creativity and action.

4. Fields of Mistria [Best Retro Charm in Stardew Valley Style]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC (Early Access) Year of Release 2024 Creator/s NPC Studio Average Playtime 41+ Hours Metacritic Score N/A

I’ve been playing Fields of Mistria for a while, and honestly, it’s like a magical twist on everything I love about cozy farming RPGs. You start by creating your character and moving into the little town of Mistria, which you help rebuild after a massive earthquake.

The great game has an adorable pixel-art and anime vibe, and right away, I was hooked on tending my farm, raising animals, crafting cool items, and exploring the surrounding areas. But what really sets it apart is the magic system. You can use spells to speed up crop growth, heal yourself, or even make it rain when your fields are thirsty. It makes farming feel alive in a way I haven’t seen before. For example, casting a rain spell saves you the chore of watering but also changes how the animals behave and lets you spend that extra time exploring or experimenting with new crops.

On top of that, Mistria is packed with little details that make it feel like a living town. You can interact with NPCs, complete quests from the town board, give gifts, and even celebrate special events.

Why we chose it If you love farming sims but want something with a magical, fantasy twist, this one’s perfect. It blends crafting, town life, and spells in a way that feels fresh and fun.

Final Verdict: Fans of cozy farming, fantasy, and charming towns will get totally lost in this world. It’s relaxing, magical, and full of little surprises that make every day fun.

5. Coral Island [Best Eco-Friendly Farming Experience]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2023 Creator/s Stairway Games Average Playtime 56+ Hours Metacritic Score 82

Coral Island drops you onto a tropical island where you start with an abandoned farm and gradually turn it into a thriving community. You grow crops, take care of animals, craft items, and even fight monsters in caves and mines. Plus, you can dive, clean up oil spills, and help restore the coral reef. All of this happens in a bright, colorful world that really pulls you in. No wonder many call it one of the most engaging simulation games for Switch.

There are tons of interactions with NPCs: build relationships, get married, and even have a kid. The game features an offering system on four altars and a seasonal calendar that affects your farming. Every action costs energy, which you can recover with food and meals.

Why we chose it If you love farming, exploring, and a lively world with social interactions, Coral Island will hit the spot. The tropical setting and eco-focus make it feel exceptional.

Final Verdict: For anyone looking for a beautiful, relaxing game packed with content, this is a true paradise. Every day on the island is full of things to do and discover.

6. Disney Dreamlight Valley [Best Mix of Farming and Disney Magic]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, macOS, tvOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of Release 2023 Creator/s Gameloft Average Playtime 113 Hours Metacritic Score 70

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you find yourself in a vibrant world where beloved Disney and Pixar characters like Mickey, Moana, and Wall-E come to life. You control your character, gather resources, clear “Night Thorns” with magic, cook meals, and craft furniture. You can customize your outfits and house, build new structures, and decorate the valley however you like. Honestly, this is one of the best-selling Switch games for fans of magic and farming.

You can befriend villagers, complete quests, give gifts, and level up friendships to unlock unique rewards, furniture, and activities. Food and magic tools restore energy and speed up gameplay. Every action you take impacts the valley and opens up new possibilities. It’s a lively and inviting world that you’ll keep coming back to.

Why we chose it If you love Disney and enjoy a mix of magic, farming, and crafting, this game feels like a real fairy tale.

Final Verdict: Fun, colorful, and totally absorbing. Perfect for anyone who wants farming, magic, and hanging out with beloved characters all in one.

7. Ooblets [Best Quirky Blend of Farming and Collecting]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Windows, Xbox One Year of Release 2022 Creator/s Glumberland Average Playtime 27+ Hours Metacritic Score 74

Ooblets throws you into the colorful beach town of Badgetown with a tiny starter farm. Here, you grow cute little creatures called Ooblets, who help out on the farm and take part in fun card-based dance battles. You can run around town, buy seeds and decor, complete quests, and hang out with the locals. It’s simple, fun, and super charming. Honestly, this is one of the most delightful Switch RPGs for a relaxed and happy-go-lucky playthrough.

Why we chose it If you want to level up your farm, collect adorable creatures, and join silly dance battles, this game will definitely make you smile.

Final Verdict: Light, fun, and packed with cute little details. Every day with your Ooblets brings something new and hilarious.

8. Rune Factory 4 Special [Best Farm and RPG Combat Combination]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch, Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2012 Creator/s Marvelous Average Playtime 37+ Hours Metacritic Score 81

Rune Factory 4 Special is the perfect mix of farming and action. You plant crops, care for animals, craft gear, and explore dungeons while battling monsters. You can even tame creatures to help you in fights or on the farm.

The story begins with your character suffering from amnesia, which adds to the mystery, and the bright anime-style visuals make every location memorable. You’ll handle town requests, join festivals, and build relationships with the locals. It’s a fun, lively RPG that really pulls you in.

You’ll thank yourself for using a responsive Switch controller. Unlike the laid-back menu taps of Animal Crossing or Roots of Pacha, Rune Factory‘s dungeon runs demand quick reflexes and on-point timing.

Why we chose it If you want to grow your farm, craft gear, and jump into action-packed battles, this game is for you. It blends social interactions and adventure gameplay perfectly.

Final Verdict: Perfect for anyone who loves farming mixed with combat and a rich story. Great for co-op play and exploring a lively, character-filled world.

9. Sun Haven [Best Fantasy Farming with Magic Elements]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2023 Creator/s Pixel Sprout Studios Average Playtime 161 Hours Metacritic Score N/A

Sun Haven mixes cozy farming with full-on RPG adventure. You can play as a human, elf, demon, or other magical race, grow crops, fish, mine resources, and even romance NPCs. The pixel-style graphics are charming, and the world is packed with magical twists, quests, and a full skill tree. Combat is real-time, but you can also choose peaceful options for tricky situations. Honestly, it’s one of the most exciting survival games on Switch right now.

The game starts with a dramatic intro on a train, then drops you into Sun Haven, where you can place your farm wherever you like. Explore three other towns, level up skills, and tackle boss fights or skip them if you prefer. Marriage and building relationships add another layer of fun. With no stamina limits, you can focus on exploring, crafting, and enjoying the magic-filled world at your own pace.

Why we chose it If you want farming, adventure, and RPG elements all in one, this game has it. It’s perfect for fans who like a magical, open-ended experience.

Final Verdict: A must-play for anyone who loves farming plus epic quests. You’ll get hooked on the freedom, the magic, and the quirky NPCs.

10. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town [Best Classic Harvest Moon Experience]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC/Steam, Microsoft Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Marvelous, Bullets Co., Ltd. Average Playtime 30+ Hours Metacritic Score 82

This remake of the classic Harvest Moon is pure farming bliss. You’re back in Mineral Town to restore your grandfather’s farm, grow crops, raise animals, and make it your cozy home. The colorful graphics and friendly townsfolk make the world feel alive. You can fish, cook, and explore, and there’s plenty of charm in every corner. It’s easily one of the best Switch games for kids if you love relaxing, wholesome gameplay.

Take care of crops, tend to livestock, and watch your farm flourish. Chat with neighbors, make friends, and even fall in love with a bachelor or bachelorette. The game offers simple, enjoyable tasks that feel rewarding without being stressful. It’s a classic experience that’s perfect for anyone wanting a calm yet engaging farm life.

Why we chose it If you enjoy heartwarming, hands-on farming adventures, this game nails it. Easy to pick up, fun to explore, and full of cute moments.

Final Verdict: Perfect for young players or anyone wanting a laid-back farming sim. You’ll love the charm, friendships, and simple joys of Mineral Town.

11. Graveyard Keeper [Best Dark Humor Farming Sim]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, iOS, Android Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Lazy Bear Games Average Playtime 73 Hours Metacritic Score 69

A Stardew Valley–style game takes on a dark and creepy twist in this version. You manage a medieval graveyard instead of a farm. Chop trees, clear rocks, tend to graves, and even run the local church. The pixel art is charmingly grim, and the town’s full of quirky NPCs with weird requests.

You’ll also farm, craft, explore dungeons, fish, and experiment with the skill tree called the Technology Tree. Quests from townsfolk push the story forward, and the game slowly opens up new mechanics and areas. It’s strange, funny, and satisfying to see your graveyard grow.

Why we chose it Fans of offbeat, dark humor sims will find a lot to love here. Crafting, exploration, and bizarre tasks keep the game fresh and engaging.

Final Verdict: If you want a Stardew Valley vibe with a morbid, hilarious twist, Graveyard Keeper delivers. A must-play for players who enjoy something different and a little spooky.

12. Roots of Pacha [Best Stone Age Community Life Sim]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Linux, macOS, Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2023 Creator/s Soda Den Average Playtime 29 Hours Metacritic Score 82

Step back to the Stone Age with Roots of Pacha. You play as a member of a nomadic clan guided by the spirit of their mother goddess, Pacha. Together, you explore, gather resources like fish, meat, and crops, and contribute to the clan’s growth. The pixel art is cozy and charming, and the vibe is all about community and discovery.

You work with your clan to invent new tools, technologies, and lay the foundations of civilization. Contributing goods earns points that push the tribe’s tech forward and allow you to see your community evolve day by day. It’s peaceful, creative, and deeply satisfying to watch your clan thrive.

Why we chose it For Stardew Valley fans, if you love the game but want a unique, collaborative twist, this one nails it. Innovation and teamwork make every day feel meaningful.

Final Verdict: Roots of Pacha is perfect for fans who enjoy cozy life sims with a focus on community, discovery, and creativity. A fresh, clever take on the farming sim genre.

My Verdict on the Best Nintendo Switch Games Like Stardew Valley

If you’re looking for the best games like Stardew Valley on Switch, I recommend starting with my top three picks. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is perfect if you enjoy relaxing at your own pace; I still lose hours terraforming my island and hanging out with villagers. For players who love crafting, My Time at Portia goes deeper, with tons of commissions and quests that truly change the town. If exploration is your thing. Terraria delivers endless adventure; my tip is to experiment with different character builds to keep each playthrough fresh.

Each of these titles brings its own twist on farming and life-sim mechanics, and all are available on Eneba. If you are here for social fun, detailed crafting, or open-ended discovery, you’ll find your next cozy obsession right here.

FAQs

What is the best game like Stardew Valley on Switch?

If you love Stardew Valley, you’ll probably enjoy Animal Crossing: New Horizons the most. It’s cozy, has farming, fishing, and plenty of town life. My Time at Portia and Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town are also solid picks.

Is Stardew Valley good for your brain?

Playing Stardew Valley keeps your brain busy with planning, managing crops, crafting stuff, and solving little problems on the farm.

What farming game, like Stardew Valley, has romance options on Switch?

Games like Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, Rune Factory 4 Special, and My Time at Portia let you date and build relationships while running your farm.

Was Stardew Valley inspired by Animal Crossing?

Stardew Valley was mostly inspired by Harvest Moon, but it borrowed ideas from Animal Crossing, too, like hanging out in town, seasonal events, and social stuff.