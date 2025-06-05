20 Best Steam Deck Games 2025: Most-Played and Hidden Gems

Collecting the best Steam Deck games for your library has never been easier, as the number of compatible games for this magnificent console has only been surging since its release.

From graphics-intensive AAA titles that bafflingly run at 60 FPS with no tweaks to ultra-optimized casual and indie games, to say that you’ll have plenty of titles to pick from would be a drastic understatement.

Admittedly, I’m a huge Valve-head and Lord Gaben stan who’s been following their work since the HL2 days, and I have to say that I’m very impressed with how steady their support for the Steam Deck is.

There are now over 17,000 Deck-verified games, and that’s not even counting the titles that aren’t verified but are still playable!

However, I’m also aware that too many options may often lead to choice paralysis, and that your card can only be swiped enough times before you burn a hole through your wallet.

If you can relate, then you’ve come to the right place, as I have prepared 20 games that are absolute must-haves for your Deck – all of which are incredibly fun, replayable, and run smoothly on the Steam Deck, verified or not.

Our Top Picks for Steam Deck Games

For those of you who are only interested in the best of the best, here are our team’s top picks for the highest-tier games you can play on your Steam Deck right now:

Baldur’s Gate 3 (2023) – an award-winning CRPG that offers an excellent branching storyline and one of the most customizable role-playing experiences, backed by compelling characters and an interactive open world that bends according to your actions and choices. Elden Ring (2022) – features FromSoftware’s action-packed, souls-like combat system that’s exceedingly hard, yet rewarding to master, along with a vast, hostile open world that matches its dreary narrative. Stardew Valley (2016) – a cozy farming RPG with social-sim elements where you can cultivate both your land and relationships with several colorful NPCs you can give gifts to, befriend, or even marry. Dave the Diver (2023) – a business/fishing-sim adventure RPG that allows you to explore the hidden depths of the deep sea to catch a variety of exotic fish for your sushi restaurant. TES V: Skyrim (2011) & TES IV: Oblivion Remastered (2025) – two of the most iconic ARPGs of all time. Here, you can customize your character and indulge yourself in tons of Bethesda-style quests, explorables, and dialogue options.

In case none of these sound all that appealing to you, scroll down and check out other fantastic Steam Deck-playable games I’ve prepared for you!

20 Best Steam Deck Games That Are Fun and Well-Optimized

As promised, what you’ll see below are 20 of the best games that you can easily get lost in with your Steam Deck in your hands. I also gave several reasons why I think they’re must-haves for Deck owners, depending on factors like genres, art styles, narrative tropes, and overall gaming experiences they lean towards.

1. Baldur’s Gate 3

Platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows, Mac operating systems Release Year 2023 Developer Larian Studios Steam Deck Compatibility Status 🟢

Baldur’s Gate 3 is undoubtedly among the best CRPGs released yet, dare I say even the best. Aside from the fantastic story, it’s a visual showpiece that’s best played on a Steam Deck OLED because of its superior screen display compared to LCD models, but either model can run this absolutely beautiful game at 30 FPS, minimum.

If you’d like to play an excellently written, turn-based RPG with an interactive open world where almost every dialogue option or player action can influence how your adventure plays out, then definitely get this game for your Deck ASAP.

2. Elden Ring

Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Release Year 2022 Developer FromSoftware Steam Deck Compatibility Status 🟢

Perhaps you prefer action games over tactical, narrative-heavy titles with turn-based combat? Well, how about trying out another GOTY-winning title – Elden Ring?

This modern classic runs at around 40 FPS, depending on how optimized your settings are and your Steam Deck model.

For those of you who think you’re a skilled gamer, this game will challenge your bold claim and quite possibly even humble you a bit (I know I was).

It’s a hardcore RPG game that features tough bosses, deep combat mechanics, and a predominantly dark-themed narrative, which is pretty much on-brand as far as FromSoftware’s RPG games go.

3. Stardew Valley

Platforms Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, iOS, Android Release Year 2016 Developer The Secret Police Limited, ConcernedApe Steam Deck Compatibility Status 🟢

In terms of monthly player count for Steam Deck games, Stardew Valley consistently competes with even top AAA titles.

After all, it’s the perfect pickup if you just want to lie back on your bed, chill, and play a game where you get to tend to crops, mine, and hang out with virtual friends.

No eldritch abominations to slay here, just some cute sprite monsters that annoy you from time to time.

Casual games like Stardew Valley generally run like a dream on Steam Deck, so lagging and sudden freezes definitely won’t be a problem here.

4. Dave the Diver

Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, macOS, GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows, Mac operating systems Release Year 2023 Developers MINTROCKET Steam Deck Compatibility Status 🟢

This exceptionally cozy game comes complete with cool, stylized pixel art, tons of exotic marine life to collect, and a variety of sushi recipes that can be unlocked.

Dave the Diver is a casual business-fishing sim hybrid where you get to go on deep-sea adventures by day and manage a sushi business by night.

Most titles involving sea exploration, like Subnautica or SOMA, aim to awaken your deep-seated thalassophobia.

Dave the Daver, though, offers a great experience at a smooth 60 FPS for Steam Deck owners who prefer more cozy deep-sea diving sessions.

5. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim & The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Platforms TES V: Skyrim – Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360, GeForce NowTES IV: Oblivion Remastered – Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now Release Year TES V: Skyrim – 2011TES IV: Oblivion – 2025 Developer Bethesda Game Studios Steam Deck Compatibility Status 🟢

Want to become an absolutely OP god who can slaughter entire cities and one-tap building-sized monsters? How about roleplaying as a Khajiit junkie who can break the laws of physics by chugging a whole barrel’s worth of skooma?

In these massive open-world games, the sky’s quite literally the limit – especially since both Skyrim and Oblivion are among the most modded games of all time.

What’s even better is that the recent Oblivion remaster has also been Deck-verified, so you can now enjoy the new-and-improved Elder Scrolls IV along with the classic Elder Scrolls V one after the other.

TES V: Skyrim Special Edition:

TES IV: Oblivion Remastered:

6. Cult of the Lamb

Platforms macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2022 Developer Massive Monster Steam Deck Compatibility Status 🟢

Cult of the Lamb is a roguelike game with cult-building elements. Thanks to its cutesy art style and culty shenanigans, it toes the line excellently between ridiculously adorable and terrifyingly dark.

It runs really well on the Deck (30 FPS on ultra settings), so it’s an easy recommendation if you want another super-optimized, top-tier casual game in your library.

Recruit innocent little creatures and lead them as you see fit, whether that means treating them benevolently (as benevolently as a cult leader can, anyway) or starving them while working themselves to the bone for peak efficiency.

7. Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows Release Year 2022 Developer Firaxis Games Steam Deck Compatibility Status 🟡

Despite their slight decline in the movies department, Marvel has been cooking quite well for MCU fans as far as video games go.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns exemplifies this gradual improvement, with its engaging card-battle mechanics and a solid storyline I personally found very enjoyable overall.

This game might not have an official Deck-verified status as of yet, but it works fine and runs at 30 FPS, at least, on high settings. It’s one of the best turn-based strategy games you’ll have a blast playing if you’re big into the superhero genre.

8. Vampire Survivors

Platforms Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS Release Year 2022 Developer poncle Steam Deck Compatibility Status 🟢

Top-tier bullet-hell games are practically a staple on any handheld gaming device due to their replayability. Vampire Survivors stands proudly as one of the best (if not the best) in this genre, whilst also being a household name for bullet-heaven titles.

Here, you get to buy and sell powerful items at the shop, evolve them to help you kill more enemies, and evade the undead like your life depends on it, which it does.

It’s highly replayable, easy to get into, and runs like a dream on the Steam Deck. There’s no overly intricate plot here. Just hours upon hours of undead-slaying fun and buildsmaxxing!

9. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows Release Year 2015 Developer CD Projekt Red Steam Deck Compatibility Status 🟢

This iconic title is well-optimized for the Deck, clocking in at around 40 FPS on medium settings. This is quite honestly a shocker, considering how beautiful and detailed its open world is.

Just like most titles on this list, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is just one of those games that needs no introduction.

Simply put, it’s one of the greatest single-player games for RPG lovers, complete with a phenomenal branching storyline and a thrilling swords-and-magic combat system.

10. Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft Windows, Amazon Luna Release Year 2017 Developer Monolith Productions Steam Deck Compatibility Status 🟢

Touted as one of the best (yet underrated) ARPGs of all time, Middle-earth: Shadow of War is an action-packed banger that’s based on the Lord of the Rings IP, and a personal favorite that I’ve played two times over, along with its prequel.

Between its gripping story and near-limitless Nemesis system that basically writes subplots by itself, you’ll be looking at dozens of hours of fun gameplay at a smooth 40 to 60 FPS, depending on how much battery consumption you’re willing to tolerate.

11. Disco Elysium

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Release Year 2019 Developer ZA/UM Steam Deck Compatibility Status 🟢

Speaking of absolute bangers with amazing replayability, we have Disco Elysium – a psychological, story-heavy CRPG that’ll make you wonder about deep, dark topics, such as the purpose of human life and finding reason to carry on despite all the suffering in the world.

Deck owners who’d like to indulge in a more intricate, heavy plot and multiple endings will have a great time with this one. It can run at up to 60 FPS in handheld mode, which is just a neat bonus.

12. Resident Evil 2 Remake

Platforms PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, iPadOS, macOS Release Year 2019 Developer CAPCOM Steam Deck Compatibility Status 🟢

Now, we move on to one of the most iconic zombie games that’s not just playable, but extremely optimized on the Steam Deck – Resident Evil 2.

The 2019 remake, specifically, boasts stunning graphics, scarier zombies, and a fantastic thriller of a plot that sees two MCs struggling for survival in one of the longest nights in gaming history.

This visual masterpiece runs stable at around 40 to 60 FPS, allowing you to get the full “Mr. X-is-right-behind-you” experience at good graphics with minimal frame drops.

13. DOOM (2016)

Platforms PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Android, Google Stadia Release Year 2016 Developer id Software Steam Deck Compatibility Status 🟢

Due to how well-optimized Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal are, both games will probably work great on a gaming-modified toaster oven, let alone PCs or a high-performance handheld like the Steam Deck.

Doom (2016) gets to around 60 FPS at high settings, which is mind-blowing for such a graphics-intensive AAA game. Plus, its sequel is even more optimized. Imagine that.

This one’s guaranteed to place among your own top 10 if you see yourself enjoying a hardcore, linear FPS title where you collect tons of unique weapons to rip and tear your demonic foes with.

14. Cyberpunk 2077

Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows, Mac operating systems Release Year 2020 Developer CD Projekt Red Steam Deck Compatibility Status 🟢

Despite its controversial launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has since improved drastically and now stands among the other RPG greats, owing to its inspiring, yet predictable comeback (it’s CDPR, after all).

It’s undoubtedly one of the best Steam games made for any platform, with the Deck in particular capable of running it at around 30 to 45 FPS on average.

I’ve finished this game three times now, and wholeheartedly recommend it for anyone who’d like to play an action-packed sci-fi RPG that’s backed by a bleak, yet enthralling story and amazing graphics.

15. Fallout 4

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now Release Year 2015 Developer Bethesda Game Studios Steam Deck Compatibility Status 🟢

Another top-tier sci-fi game that’s more than worthy of being added to your collection is Fallout 4.

It’s another classic Bethesda open-world RPG that’s set in a post-apocalyptic future filled with all sorts of cool gear to collect, engaging NPCs, and lots of optional content that can keep you sidetracked for hours.

On medium settings, it runs at around 40 FPS – the unofficial golden standard for Steam Decks. Again, you can get way more FPS by adjusting your settings in exchange for less battery life.

16. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming Release Year 2021 Developer BioWare Steam Deck Compatibility Status 🟡

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition isn’t officially verified for Steam Deck compatibility.

It’s still very much playable (expect 40+ FPS on native to high settings) if you’re willing to do some light manual tweaking, however, which mostly involves just installing the EA app and running the game on Proton Experimental.

I just had to include this on my list, as it’s basically three iconic games in one (Mass Effect 1, 2, & 3), making it the absolute bang-for-your-buck option for all sci-fi RPG enthusiasts out there.

17. Balatro

Platforms Android, iOS, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2024 Developer LocalThunk Steam Deck Compatibility Status 🟢

Balatro holds the throne for the most-played game on the Steam Deck in 2025 so far, which isn’t really a surprise considering how fun and accessible it is.

The game works great on the Deck, which is expected considering it’s among the top indie games with relatively low spec requirements.

It’s a rogue-like deck builder that’s basically poker on steroids – very fun for casual play and simple enough to learn, but has enough depth to keep you hooked for hours.

18. Monster Hunter Rise

Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2021 Developer CAPCOM Steam Deck Compatibility Status 🟢

Capable of rocking a smooth 40 to 60 FPS at default to high presets, Monster Hunter Rise is by far one of the most optimized open-world RPGs for the Steam Deck you can get your hands on right now.

Here, you can explore a huge, immersive open world filled with terrifying monsters for you to hunt (and cook), as well as a variety of stylish armor sets and unique weapons for each of the 14 different character classes.

19. Yakuza 0

Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Release Year 2015 (Japan), 2017 (Global) Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Steam Deck Compatibility Status 🟢

Ryu Ga Gatoku’s Yakuza games are bona fide cult classics that are well-known for their iconic minigames, goofy sequences, over-the-top characters, and old-school beat-em-up combat.

Yakuza 0, at least in my opinion, is the best title out of all of them, and is the Yakuza game I’d recommend if I had to choose only one.

The Steam Deck can effortlessly run this game at a whopping 60+ FPS on ultra settings.

A true must-buy for those of you who haven’t played any Yakuza title yet.

20. Civilization 7

Platforms Microsoft Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Steam Deck, and Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2025 Developer Firaxis Games Steam Deck Compatibility Status 🟢

Last but certainly not least, we have Civilization 7 – an impressive turn-based strategy game that’s best played with (or against) your friends via multiplayer mode, but still offers a great single-player experience for solo enjoyers.

Despite being a fairly recent AAA release, the Deck runs this game smoothly at 30 FPS on low preset, which should be enough for low-intensity, non-action titles.

Get this one right away if you’re a strategy title enthusiast who’d like a more cerebral game to test your tactical skills on.

FAQs

What is the best Steam Deck game to buy?

The best Steam Deck game to buy is Baldur’s Gate 3, which is an award-winning CRPG that offers hours of phenomenal story, outstanding graphics, engaging dialogue, and strategic turn-based combat that plays well on the handheld. Alternatively, games like Elden Ring and Stardew Valley are fantastic purchases for the Steam Deck for those who prefer a more action-oriented or casual gaming experience, respectively.

Which games are better on the Steam Deck?

Bullet-hell games like Vampire Survivors and platformer games like Hollow Knight tend to be better on the Steam Deck because of their controls and generally low system requirements. However, you can play 3rd or 1st person AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Red Dead Redemption 2 on the Deck just fine if you’re willing to run them in lower resolutions for more FPS and familiarize yourself with the controls.

What is the most-played game on Steam Deck?

The most-played game on the Steam Deck throughout 2025 is Balatro – a roguelike card game that puts some interesting twists on the classic game of poker and is widely considered one of the best indie games of all time. Other popular games like Elden Ring, Stardew Valley, and Baldur’s Gate 3 also rank frequently in the Steam Deck’s top charts every month since their release.