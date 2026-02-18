10 Games Like Hytale in 2026: Adventure, Crafting & Co-Op Fun

Hytale, the long-delayed RPG voxel sandbox game by Hypixel, finally released into Early Access in January. Whether you’ve tried it out or if you’re simply looking for games like Hytale that encourage endless creativity, epic adventures, and the thrill of building worlds from scratch, this list has you covered.

I’ve hunted down the top 10 Hytale-like games that push the voxel sandbox formula in different directions, giving players a range of experiences beyond a single playstyle. Each pick offers fun twists on RPG progression and co-op play, making it easy to find your next gaming obsession. Get ready to jump in, build big, and play hard: your next adventure starts here.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Hytale

I’ve rounded up the cream of the crop for games similar to Hytale. These top three picks capture Hytale’s spirit from the first minute, offering engaging worlds, cooperative play, and adventures that make jumping in irresistible.

Minecraft (2011) – Build towering castles, engineer redstone machines, and explore infinite biomes while teaming up with friends to survive mobs and uncover hidden caves. Vintage Story (2016) – Hunt, farm, and craft in a harsh, low-tech world where realistic seasons, weather, and ecosystems shape every long-term survival decision. Everwind (2026) – Wander magical forests, climb floating islands, and tackle cooperative quests alongside friends in a vibrant world full of secrets and odd creatures.

These three titles alone could keep any Hytale fan busy for months, but the list doesn’t stop here. Keep scrolling to discover the top remaining Hytale-like games, each packed with co-op play and creative freedom.

10 Games Like Hytale: Explore and Build in Amazing Worlds

Fans of games similar to Hytale know the thrill of sandbox adventure, where worlds feel alive thanks to player choice and long-term progression. This list highlights 10 titles that put their own spin to the formula; from survival strategy to story-driven creativity, showcasing the best games like Hytale for crafting and exploring.

1. Minecraft [The Closest Sandbox Alternative to Hytale]

Our Score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sandbox survival with open-world exploration and building freedom Genre Sandbox, survival, action-adventure Platforms PC, Linux, Mac, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3-5, Xbox One and Series X/S Year of release 2011 Creator/s Mojang Studios Unique features Open sandbox, infinite procedural worlds, redstone systems, massive mod support What I liked Limitless freedom to build and explore, massive community, boundless replayability

Minecraft drops you into the Overworld, a procedurally generated land of forests, deserts, oceans, and caves where survival and creativity unfold at your own pace. Playing with friends means gathering resources and building shelters before nightfall. Over time, rough terrain can be built on to create anything from simple wooden cabins to sprawling stone cities.

At its core, Minecraft focuses on hands-on systems such as mining for ore and crafting gear, with constant threats from creepers, skeletons, and endermen shaping how you play. Beyond the Overworld, the Nether and The End add high-risk exploration, boss fights, and rare materials that push players toward long-term goals rather than short sessions.

Why we chose it Minecraft sits closest to Hytale thanks to its deep building systems, co-op focus, and a modding scene that shaped the genre; Hytale itself famously started life as a Minecraft mod.

Minecraft’s blocky art style is instantly recognizable and deliberately simple, which makes large builds readable and encourages experimentation. That visual clarity supports everything from redstone contraptions to massive community servers without overwhelming new players.

What really sets Minecraft apart is how far players can bend the rules. Mods, data packs, and custom servers can overhaul combat, add RPG systems, or introduce entirely new worlds, turning the base game into a foundation for endless variations.

My Verdict: Minecraft remains the strongest shared-play sandbox out there, offering structured survival systems and unmatched creative freedom for groups who want to explore and experiment together.

★ The Closest Sandbox Alternative to Hytale Minecraft Shop on Eneba

2. Vintage Story [A Deeper Survival-Focused Game Like Hytale]

Our Score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sandbox survival with open-world exploration Genre Survival, sandbox Platforms PC, Mac, Linux Year of release 2016 Creator/s Anego Studios (Tyron Madlener) Unique features Era-based progression, realistic crafting, farming, seasons, and survival systems What I liked Rich crafting depth, emergent survival systems, and community-driven world building

Vintage Story places players into a harsh, low-tech world where survival starts with stone tools and patience rather than instant crafting tables. Playing with friends means dividing roles early on: one person hunting, another knapping tools, another scouting for clay or copper as the game slowly opens up through effort and planning.

Its connection to Hytale comes from shared sandbox freedom, and it also started life as a Minecraft mod before being turned into a standalone game. Vintage Story pushes much harder on realism and systems depth than its predecessors. Crafting follows logical steps, seasons affect crops and food storage, and the environment actively works against you. Survival emphasizes preparation, rewarding players who think ahead rather than react at the last second.

Exploration favors curiosity rather than speed. Caves hide rare ores, surface ruins hint at lost civilizations, and dynamic weather can force players to rethink plans mid-journey. Combat stays deliberate and methodical, giving value to positioning and preparation over fast reflexes.

Why we chose it Vintage Story stands out for players who want survival to feel earned, with planning and cooperation shaping every long-term world.

Visually, the game leans into a natural, atmospheric style. The use of natural lighting, dense forests, and weather effects makes each biome feel distinct. That slower pace makes base-building and exploration feel intentional, especially when working toward a shared settlement.

My Verdict: Vintage Story is ideal for groups who enjoy methodical progression and shared responsibility. Its deep survival mechanics turn every world into a long-term project shaped by smart decisions and patience.

★ Steam – top up Steam Gift Card Shop on Eneba

3. Everwind [A Fantasy Sandbox Directly Inspired by Hytale]

Our Score Enebameter 9.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Voxel adventure RPG Genre Adventure, RPG, sandbox survival Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 Year of release Early access expected in 2026 (full release TBD) Creator/s Bohemia Interactive & Enjoy Studio S.A. Unique features Fantasy exploration, co-op adventure, dynamic world progression, procedural biomes What I liked Airship base mechanics, layered biomes, and adventure blended with sandbox freedom

Everwind focuses on cooperative play and shared discovery rather than a scripted narrative, offering a voxel sandbox built around lightweight progression and social exploration. Its fantasy-themed worlds are designed to be explored and shaped together, framing Everwind as a more relaxed, multiplayer-driven take on the Hytale formula.

Core activities revolve around co-op construction, biome-driven exploration, and crafting progression, alongside light combat against fantasy creatures tied to each region. Players can solve environmental puzzles or work together to build villages and landmarks that give each world its own identity.

Why we chose it Everwind combines voxel building with fantasy quests and RPG progression, capturing Hytale’s tone while adding its own magical twist.

Progression feels steady and rewarding, unlocking new abilities and expanding building options as players explore further. Visually, Everwind leans into a colorful, storybook-inspired style, with forests, mountains, and magical landmarks inviting group exploration. That approachable look keeps the experience welcoming while still supporting long play sessions.

My Verdict: Everwind is an awesome co-op sandbox that allows friends to build, explore, and adventure together in an enchanting world shaped by shared creativity and discovery.

★ Steam – top up Steam Gift Card Shop on Eneba

4. Veloren [An Open-Source Voxel RPG Similar to Hytale]

Our Score Enebameter 9.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-source voxel RPG with multiplayer exploration and crafting focus Genre Action-adventure, RPG, sandbox Platforms PC, Mac, Linux Year of release In development (ongoing, public builds available) Creator/s Community-driven volunteer project Unique features Fully open-source world, procedural biomes, dynamic combat, NPC interactions, mounts, and community-led development that evolves the game constantly What I liked Free-to-play and community-powered, with frequent updates and rich emergent gameplay

Veloren drops players into a procedurally-generated voxel world built around class-based combat and party-focused progression. Cooperative sessions center on completing dynamic quests, developing distinct character builds, and gearing up as a group, which gives Veloren a structured RPG feel rather than a freeform creative sandbox.

Each session has a clear structure, yet players can still dive into spontaneous adventures. Dungeons, roaming enemies, and open-ended objectives encourage groups to move together, experiment with builds, or simply wander and see what the world throws at them next.

Why we chose it Veloren echoes Hytale’s co-op focus through party-based combat, shared quests, and open-ended progression that’s built to be experienced together.



A big reason Veloren earns its place among the top sandbox games is its open-source, community-driven foundation. Players and modders actively shape how the game evolves, adding systems and content that reinforce its focus on creativity and long-term replayability.

My Verdict: Veloren works best when friends tackle quests together. Shared loot, character growth, and an ever-evolving world give co-op play clear goals and rewarding milestones.

★ Steam – top up Steam Gift Card Shop on Eneba

5. Allumeria [A New Voxel Adventure Game Like Hytale]

Our Score Enebameter 8.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Voxel sandbox adventure with combat and building Genre Adventure, RPG, sandbox Platforms PC Year of release 2026 (date TBD) Creator/s Unomelon Unique features Randomly-generated worlds made of voxels; advanced building tools, procedural biomes, and loot-driven progression What I liked Flexible building mechanics with paint and lighting tools that let creativity stand out

Allumeria immerses players in a colorful voxel world filled with floating islands, hidden treasures, and unpredictable encounters. Friends can team up to tackle region-based quests and deal with trickster characters that reshape events. They can also build evolving hubs that unlock new areas, systems, and story threads as the world responds to your progress.

The game mixes sandbox freedom with structured progression, which provides quests for the players that reward rare gear and unlock special abilities. Combat features elemental creatures, each requiring different tactics, while environmental puzzles demand teamwork or creative improvisation.

Why we chose it Allumeria excels for players who love adventure mixed with reactive world systems. Coordinating with friends to progress through quests and expand evolving hubs makes every session feel both creative and purpose-driven.

Allumeria also stands out as one of the best indie games for players who love a mix of creativity, discovery, and structured adventure. Its charming voxel art, fantastic creatures, and imaginative locations keep every session lively, and co-op moments often lead to unpredictable and entertaining outcomes.

My Verdict: Base-building, dungeon raids, and treasure hunts make teamwork feel organic and rewarding. Every session in Allumeria becomes a playful shared story, starting with your first steps into enchanted biomes and culminating in the discovery of its deepest secrets.

★ Steam – top up Steam Gift Card Shop on Eneba

6. Enshrouded [A Survival RPG with World-Shaping Similar to Hytale]

Our Score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival action RPG with building and progression Genre Survival, action RPG, adventure Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release Early access 2024; full release planned 2026 Creator/s Keen Games GmbH (developer & publisher) Unique features Shroud-fog hazard zones, base building, boss fights, skill trees, and co-op for up to 16 players What I liked Deep survival systems blended with RPG progression and vibrant world shaping

Enshrouded throws you into the cursed lands of Ebonreach, where shadow beasts roam, and magical anomalies reshape the terrain. Players navigate treacherous forests, scale crumbling towers, and manipulate the environment alongside friends. It feels Hytale-like thanks to its focus on adventure, creativity, and shared discovery, but with a sharper, more combat-driven edge.

Survival sits at the core of the experience. You gather resources, craft weapons and armor, and fight dangerous enemies lurking across the map. Exploration feels purposeful, pushing you toward hidden areas and upgrades that unlock new abilities.

Building matters too, especially when shaping terrain or setting up safe zones for your group. Progression is steady and rewarding, with RPG mechanics that make your character stronger over time.

Why we chose it Enshrouded ramps up survival and combat. Every fight, build, and discovery feels better together, making co-op play tense and rewarding.

What really sets it apart is the focus on survival RPG gameplay and world shaping inside a handcrafted environment. Compared to Hytale’s sandbox-first design, this feels more directed and action-heavy. It’s easily one of the most intense and best co-op games for players who want teamwork, combat, and progression to drive the experience.

My Verdict: With support for up to 16 players and a focus on shared quests and base building, co‑op in Enshrouded feels meaningful and social: every victory becomes a collective highlight.

★ A Survival RPG with World-Shaping Enshrouded Shop on Eneba

7. Cube World [A Voxel Exploration Game with Hytale-Like Adventure]

Our Score Enebameter 7.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Voxel action RPG with focus on open exploration Genre Indie, Adventure, action RPG Platforms PC Year of release 2019 Creator/s Picroma (developer & publisher) Unique features Class system, procedural biomes, quests, mounts, pets What I liked Simple progression, varied biomes, charming co-op potential

Cube World throws players into a procedurally generated voxel realm where each biome feels alive and full of purpose. Mushroom-filled forests, lava-scorched mountains, and other distinctive regions each hold their own monsters and hidden treasures. Friends can team up to explore dungeons and uncover legendary loot while hopping between biomes.

Progression is tightly linked to exploration. Characters gain abilities, equipment, and skill points by completing quests and defeating enemies in specific zones. Co-op play becomes essential for tackling roaming elite creatures, which encourages teamwork and strategy over simple grinding.

Why we chose it Cube World channels Hytale’s sense of adventure, making co-op combat and biome exploration a fun, cooperative journey every time.

What sets this game apart is its biome-based skill and loot progression: your character grows by conquering zones, not building bases. It’s also one of the most enjoyable multiplayer games for fans of shared exploration, tactical combat, and cooperative problem-solving in a colorful world.

My Verdict: Cube World makes every expedition feel earned. Dungeon crawls, elite boss fights, and treasure hunts with friends turn exploration and progression into a cooperative adventure full of discovery.

★ Steam – top up Steam Gift Card Shop on Eneba

8. Terraria [A 2D Sandbox Game That Shares Hytale’s Exploration Spirit]

Our Score Enebameter 7.1/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 2D action-adventure sandbox Genre Action-adventure, sandbox, indie, RPG Platforms PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 3-4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Wii U Year of release 2011 Creator/s Re-Logic; 505 Games Unique features 2D exploration, deep crafting system, huge boss roster What I liked Endless progression loops and massive replay value

Terraria flips Hytale’s adventure-focused sandbox into a fast-paced 2D world full of surprises. Players dig, fight, and explore every corner, uncovering rare loot and hidden secrets that shape their progression. Friends can team up to fight bosses and experiment with gear combinations, making each session a cooperative challenge.

Exploration drives everything. Biomes introduce their own enemies, traps, and treasures, while boss fights test teamwork. Crafting and item upgrades are tightly connected to survival and combat, so progression feels earned with every new weapon or armor set.

Why we chose it Terraria gets boss fights, loot, and co-op exploration on point. Every run is engaging, creative, and packed with Hytale-like fun.

Terraria stands out as one of the most addictive adventure games, thanks to its constant pacing, deep progression, and endless combination of elements. This game encourages experimentation: trying new potions, armor sets, and mounts often turns a routine adventure into a memorable encounter.

My Verdict: Terraria works best with friends. Progression naturally splits roles. One player mines, another hunts bosses, and another crafts gear. This game turns every fight, dungeon, and discovery into a satisfying adventure.

★ A 2D Sandbox Game | Exploration Spirit Terraria Shop on Eneba

9. Dragon Quest Builders 2 [A Story-Driven Building Game Like Hytale]

Our Score Enebameter 6.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-role-playing, sandbox Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator/s Square Enix & Omega Force Unique features Narrative quests integrated with building and RPG systems What I liked Charming quests that tie directly into creation

Dragon Quest Builders 2 drops players onto a series of vibrant islands in the Alefgard archipelago, each with its own biomes and building challenges. You use your building abilities and defensive structures while interacting with quirky NPCs who give quests, unlock recipes, and react to your creations.

Its Hytale-like charm comes from mixing exploration, structured progression, and co-op creativity, which makes every island feel like a story-driven sandbox playground. Progression is tightly linked to construction and exploration.

Why we chose it Dragon Quest Builders 2 pairs creative building with story-driven quests, giving co-op projects real impact and satisfying progression.

The game’s charm is in its anime-inspired visuals and playful NPCs. Each island feels alive, with unique biomes and secret areas. Its combination of structured objectives and sandbox experimentation makes it one of the most charming RPG games, encouraging both creativity and teamwork in every session.

My Verdict: Dragon Quest Builders 2 excels in co-op. Players naturally collaborate on overall resource management, turning progression into a shared achievement full of creativity, humor, and discovery.

★ A Story-Driven Building Game Dragon Quest Builders 2 Shop on Eneba

10. Portal Knights [A Lighthearted Voxel RPG Comparable to Hytale]

Our Score Enebameter 6.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 3D action RPG with voxel building and exploration Genre Action-role-playing, adventure, survival Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS Year of release 2017 Creator/s Keen Games; 505 Games Unique features Floating islands, class progression, boss encounters What I liked Easy-to-pick-up combat with creative progression loops

Portal Knights puts players into a series of self-contained islands, each with specific characteristics and hidden treasures. Friends can explore together, unlock new islands via portals, and tackle dungeons or roaming bosses, blending Hytale’s sense of adventure with bite-sized, approachable gameplay.

Its voxel charm and cooperative progression make it perfect for quick sessions or extended co-op play. Exploration drives progression. Gathering resources, discovering secrets, and completing quests unlock new equipment and island-specific abilities.

Why we chose it Portal Knights keeps co-op engaging and approachable, turning each session into a lighthearted adventure. Players explore islands, tackle combat challenges, and shape small bases together without feeling overwhelmed.



The game’s bright, playful art style and cheerful design make it feel inviting and playful. Its structure with unlockable islands makes it one of the best fantasy RPG games for players who want cooperative exploration, light building, and straightforward progression. Even casual sessions feel purposeful, with surprises scattered across each island.

My Verdict: Portal Knights is a great team adventure. Shared combat, dungeon runs, and base-building turn every session into a coordinated journey where discoveries feel satisfying for all players.

★ A Lighthearted Voxel RPG Portal Knights Shop on Eneba

About Hytale

Hytale is a blocky sandbox RPG where players explore floating islands, trek through icy caverns, and delve into dungeons crawling with mischievous mobs. Officially launched on January 13, 2026, it drops you into worlds where building, combat, and quirky mini-games all blend into one adventure.

The game balances open-ended creativity with structured progression: you can craft weapons, raise villages, and tame creatures while following story-driven quests and tackling boss encounters. Fans compare it to Minecraft for its voxel building, but Hytale layers in adventure and co-op challenges that keep every session lively and unpredictable.

My Overall Verdict

For anyone diving into Hytale-style adventures, picking the right starting point can make all the difference. Whether you’re exploring for creativity, adventure, or co-op fun, there’s a game to match your play style.

If you’re a player who loves building and endless sandbox freedom , Minecraft is the perfect launchpad. Its limitless creative tools and modding options make it the most flexible Hytale-like experience.

, Minecraft is the perfect launchpad. Its limitless creative tools and modding options make it the most flexible Hytale-like experience. For gamers craving deeper survival and strategic progression , Vintage Story offers realistic crafting, world planning, and long-term co-op goals that turn exploration into a true shared adventure.

, Vintage Story offers realistic crafting, world planning, and long-term co-op goals that turn exploration into a true shared adventure. If your focus is adventure and loot-driven exploration over building, Cube World delivers colorful biomes, engaging combat, and cooperative questing that keeps every session exciting and rewarding.

Other great options include Terraria for boss fights and item progression, or Dragon Quest Builders 2 for story-driven creativity. Each game captures Hytale’s spirit in a unique way, letting you tailor your next adventure to exactly what you enjoy most.

FAQs