20 Best Fantasy RPG Games for Endless Adventure

The best fantasy RPG games transport players to sprawling worlds filled with mythical characters, magical powers, and heroic side quests. If you dig intricate combat systems, top-tier storytelling, and unbridled open-world exploration, these games are a must-play.

From epic modern titles to timeless classics, each adventure promises deep customization, rich lore, and moments that stay with you long after you put down the controller.

Get ready to step into realms where your choices, builds, and strategies define your journey. If you’ve ever dreamed of slaying dragons, mastering ancient magic, or forging your legend in a world shaped by your choices – this list is your gateway.

Our Top Picks for Best Fantasy RPG Games

Here are my top three fantasy RPG picks that stand out for story, combat, and world-building. Each showcases why the genre continues to enthrall players worldwide. Keep reading to discover all 20 games that define the best fantasy RPG games today.

Elden Ring (2022) – A vast, lore-rich open world filled with secrets and danger. FromSoftware’s combat system offers deep customization for multiple playstyles, while challenging bosses reward patience and skill.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015) – Dive into a story-driven open world where morally gray choices and rich character arcs bring the world to life. Extensive crafting, alchemy, and build systems make each playthrough unique, and PC mods enhance longevity.

Baldur’s Gate 3 (2023) – This modern CRPG faithfully adapts D&D 5e mechanics, offering tactical turn-based combat and branching storylines.

While these three titles represent the absolute zenith of the genre, there are plenty more Fantasy RPGs for you to sink hours into. Keep scrolling to get the full list of the best games and find one (or three) that suits your goals and playstyles.

20 Best Fantasy RPG Games That You Should Play Today

Cast your eyes towards my epic list of the best fantasy RPGs. Are you ready to explore, battle and discover mythical lands that defy understood reality? Let’s ensure your next game is as magical as your imagination, and as punishing as a wizard’s wand.

1. Elden Ring [Best Open-World Fantasy Adventure]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG / Open World / Soulslike Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2022 Creators FromSoftware (Developer), Bandai Namco (Publisher) Average playtime 60–120 hours Best for Players who love expansive worlds, deep combat, and emergent storytelling

Elden Ring drops you into the massive, lore-rich Lands Between, where danger and discovery await at every turn. You take on the role of a Tarnished, shaping your own journey through challenging encounters, complex environments, and branching exploration paths.

Combat is precise and rewarding, balancing melee, magic, and ranged options. The world encourages creativity – from sneaking past massive enemies to planning epic ambushes or testing hybrid builds for maximum effect.

Pro tip Experiment with mounts and Spirit Summons to gain mobility advantages during exploration and combat. Take your time to scout each area; secrets often lead to powerful gear or rare spells.

What makes Elden Ring truly stand out is how the environment itself becomes a character. Hidden caves, secret bosses, and subtle environmental storytelling reward curiosity, while the freedom to tackle objectives in multiple ways makes each playthrough feel unique.

Side quests, character interactions, and optional dungeons provide countless hours of exploration beyond the main storyline. Players also share strategies for optimal farming routes and boss tactics, which can inspire inventive approaches without forcing repetition.

My Verdict: Elden Ring is a masterclass in open-world fantasy RPG design, whether you’re a Souls veteran or a first-time adventurer, its depth will keep you enthralled for hundreds of hours.

Our score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG / Open World / Narrative-Driven Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch Year of release 2015 Creator CD Projekt Red (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 100–200 hours Best for Players who crave epic storytelling, deep character choices, and immersive fantasy worlds

In The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, you step into the shoes of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter navigating a richly detailed world teeming with lore, morally gray decisions, and dynamic characters.

The game balances intense combat with narrative depth, letting players engage in monster contracts, political intrigue, and personal quests. Exploration is highly rewarding — from wandering dense forests and snowy mountains to uncovering hidden villages or secret treasures.

Pro tip Prioritize exploring every side quest and treasure map. Experiment with alchemy to create buffs that turn tough encounters in your favor. Small narrative choices often unlock big story payoffs later.

What sets this one apart is its branching narrative system: choices ripple across the story, affecting relationships, regional outcomes, and even which endings are unlocked.

The combat and magic system encourages experimentation with oils, potions, and signs to handle enemies creatively. Observant players often discover subtle story threads, treasure locations, and environmental secrets that enrich the experience.

You’ll likely find yourself crafting builds to maximize Witcher skills, hybrid melee/spell strategies, and alchemy for survival, making each playthrough feel highly personal.

My Verdict: The Witcher 3 combines breathtaking storytelling, deep character work, and engaging open-world exploration – most will find themselves immersed for hundreds of hours.

3. Baldur’s Gate 3 [Best Modern CRPG Experience]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-Based RPG / CRPG / Dungeons & Dragons Platforms PC, macOS, Steam Deck Year of release 2023 Creator Larian Studios (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 80–150 hours Best for Players who love tactical combat, story branching, and D&D-style roleplaying

Baldur’s Gate 3 immerses you in the world of Faerûn, letting you create a hero and navigate a deep, branching story with meaningful choices. Combat is turn-based and tactical, drawing heavily from Dungeons & Dragons 5e rules.

Exploration is robust, with hidden loot, secret paths, and multiple ways to overcome challenges, from dialogue and stealth to brute force.

What makes this game shine is its dynamic storytelling and flexible roleplaying. Party interactions are rich and reactive – companions respond to your decisions, shaping both narrative and tactical encounters. Baldur’s Gate 3 is often recommended among the best RPGs on Steam Deck for players who want a deep CRPG experience on the go.

Pro tip Experiment with party composition and spell combinations early; tactical synergies can turn tough fights into satisfying victories. Dialogue choices can open or close critical quest paths – pay attention to details.

Player creativity is rewarded: combining spells, environment interactions, and abilities leads to emergent gameplay moments unique to each session. Observant adventurers often discover clever shortcuts or hidden treasures that aren’t immediately obvious, enhancing replay value.

The visual presentation is polished, with detailed environments, expressive character animations, and cinematic cutscenes.

My Verdict: Baldur’s Gate 3 is a modern CRPG triumph, offering hours of tactical, story-driven fantasy RPG fun. Fans of tabletop RPGs and immersive storytelling will feel right at home.

4. Divinity: Original Sin 2 [Best Co-op Fantasy CRPG Experience]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-Based CRPG / Fantasy / Tactical Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2017 Creator Larian Studios (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 60–100 hours Best for Players who love tactical turn-based combat, deep party interactions, and co-op RPG adventures

In Divinity: Original Sin 2, you step into a rich, magical world as a Source user hunted by the Divine Order. Choose a pre-made character or craft your own, exploring diverse regions filled with secrets, lore, and morally complex quests.

Combat is turn-based, but the addition of environmental interactions – fire, water, poison – turns every encounter into a tactical puzzle. Dialogue choices and companion interactions are meaningful, shaping story outcomes and relationships across your party.

Pro tip Focus on mixing elemental skills in combat for combo effects – fire + oil, water + electricity – then coordinate with party members to chain devastating effects. Always experiment with environmental interactions for tactical advantage.

Co-op play allows up to four other players to tackle quests together, creating moments of collaboration, friendly disagreement, and chaotic fun.

The game’s flexibility in character builds – classless progression, hybrid skill combinations, and tactical spell synergies – lets every playthrough feel unique.

Meticulous level design rewards exploration, clever Source skill usage, and experimentation with elemental effects. Even side quests offer meaningful choices rather than filler.

My Verdict: Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a masterclass in modern CRPG design, with turn-based combat, emergent co-op storytelling, and deep customization. Tactical fans and story enthusiasts alike will find endless replay value.

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG / Open World / Fantasy Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2011 Creator Bethesda Game Studios (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 100–200 hours Best for Players who love expansive worlds, deep roleplaying freedom, and emergent storytelling

In Skyrim, you play as the Dragonborn, a hero destined to defeat dragons and shape the fate of Skyrim. The open world is massive, featuring mountains, villages, dungeons, and secrets at every turn. Exploring its mountains, dungeons, and hidden caves feels like stepping into one of the best open-world RPGs ever crafted.

Combat blends melee, archery, and magic, letting players experiment with hybrid builds, while the skill system and crafting add depth to character progression.

Pro tip Explore thoroughly – dragons, hidden treasures, and rare loot await. Experiment with combat styles and faction choices for varied experiences.

Skyrim’s standout feature is its freedom – you can follow the main quest, join factions like the Thieves Guild or Dark Brotherhood, or explore as a wandering adventurer.

NPCs, radiant quests, and hundreds of locations make every journey unique. Mods further expand content, making each playthrough fresh.

My Verdict: Skyrim is a timeless classic. Its world, lore, and player freedom deliver hundreds of hours of exploration and adventure, making it one of the most influential fantasy RPGs ever.

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG / Party-Based / Open-World Platforms PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 Year of release 2014 Creators BioWare (Developer), Electronic Arts (Publisher) Average playtime 50–80 hours Best for Players who love sweeping fantasy worlds, tactical combat, and rich character interactions

In Dragon Age: Inquisition, you step into the role of the Inquisitor, tasked with closing a mysterious tear in the sky threatening Thedas. The world feels alive – from bustling cities to windswept plains – teeming with side quests, hidden secrets, and morally gray choices that ripple through your journey.

Combat blends tactical pause with real-time action, letting you experiment with party synergies, positioning, and magic combos, making every encounter feel satisfying and unique.

Pro tip Rotate party members based on quest needs – sometimes a stealthy rogue uncovers hidden paths, other times a heavy warrior is perfect for boss fights. Exploring off the main path often yields rare loot and memorable encounters.

Your companions are equally compelling, each with distinct personalities, personal quests, and reactions to your decisions, making relationships matter as much as strategy.

My Verdict: Dragon Age: Inquisition thrives on its story, world depth, and combat variety. If you love sprawling epic RPGs where choices matter, this is one of the richest experiences you’ll find.

7. Dark Souls III [Brutal, Rewarding Soulslike Fantasy]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG / Soulslike / Dark Fantasy Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Creators FromSoftware (Developer), Bandai Namco Entertainment (Publisher) Average playtime 50–80 hours Best for Players who thrive on challenging combat, deep lore, and high-stakes exploration

In Dark Souls III, you journey through the ruined kingdom of Lothric, where danger hides around every corner.

Combat is precise and punishing, rewarding patience, timing, and creativity. Every weapon and spell has weight, and every encounter feels like a puzzle to solve through skill rather than raw stats. Its brutal challenge and richly layered combat make Dark Souls III a standout entry in lists of the best Xbox RPGs for players who enjoy high-risk, high-reward titles.

The environments are masterfully designed, layered with shortcuts, secrets, and hidden lore that draw you in. Boss fights aren’t just battles – they’re lessons in observation and adaptation, each demanding a unique approach.

Pro tip Learn enemy attack patterns and experiment with different weapon types; sometimes a magic build or dexterity-focused weapon drastically changes the pacing of fights. Always scout areas thoroughly – shortcuts and hidden items can save countless deaths.

Exploration often uncovers rich backstory, rare loot, and unexpected encounters that keep players on edge and engaged.

My verdict: Dark Souls III delivers a meticulously crafted challenge for those who enjoy mastery, discovery, and storytelling woven through gameplay.

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game CRPG / Isometric RPG / Party-Based Strategy Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creators Obsidian Entertainment (Developer), Versus Evil (Publisher) Average playtime 60–100 hours Best for Players who love tactical combat, rich lore, and open-ended party management

In Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, you set sail across the volcanic archipelago of Deadfire as the Watcher, a soul-bound protagonist whose choices shape the world around them.

Exploration blends ship navigation, on-foot adventuring, and strategic party battles that reward planning, synergy, and tactical positioning. Each companion has a distinct personality, background, and questline, making interactions feel meaningful and often morally complex.

The world is rich with lore, secrets, and factions whose relationships evolve based on your decisions, creating a dynamic and immersive experience.

Pro tip Experiment with party compositions and skill synergies early. Your crew’s abilities can turn overwhelming battles into manageable encounters, and fully exploring islands often reveals hidden quests, rare loot, and story insights.

Combat is turn-based but reactive, encouraging clever use of terrain, abilities, and environmental effects to overcome tough encounters. Exploration rewards attention to detail, with hidden encounters, lore, and factions whose relationships evolve based on your decisions.

Deep turn-based systems and strategic party management make Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire a standout among the best tactical RPGs for players seeking a challenge.

My verdict: Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is a CRPG that rewards curiosity, strategy, and role-playing depth, making it a must for fans of classic party-based adventures.

9. Torchlight II [Fast-Paced ARPG With Colorful Loot Adventures]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG / Hack-and-Slash / Loot-Driven Platforms PC, macOS, Linux, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2012 Creators Runic Games (Developer), Perfect World (Publisher) Average playtime 30–60 hours Best for Players who love addictive loot loops, customizable classes, and co-op ARPG fun

Torchlight II is an action-packed ARPG that keeps players hooked with fast combat, varied classes, and vibrant visuals. You journey through dungeons, forests, and desert ruins, defeating hordes of monsters while collecting loot that continually upgrades your character’s skills, gear, and pets.

The class system encourages experimentation, letting you mix and match abilities to suit your preferred playstyle. Multiplayer co-op enhances the chaos and enjoyment, making boss fights and dungeon runs more dynamic. Smooth framerate and accessible gameplay make it a solid addition to collections of top PS5 RPGs for fans of lighter action-RPG experiences.

Pro tip Prioritize pet abilities early – they can carry items, deal damage, and even hold rare loot. Experimenting with hybrid builds in multiplayer can create unique team synergies.

Even without mods, the game provides a rich experience, but on PC, the modding community adds endless custom content and quality-of-life enhancements. The art style is bright, energetic, and slightly whimsical, contrasting with the intensity of combat, keeping the tone light while rewarding skill and strategy.

My verdict: Torchlight II offers a joyful, fast-paced ARPG experience with deep customization and replayability.

10. Monster Hunter: World [Epic Co-Op Action RPG Hunting Adventure]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG / Co-op / Hunting Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator Capcom (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 60–150 hours Best for Players who love skill-based combat, giant monster encounters, and cooperative strategy

Monster Hunter: World transforms the fantasy RPG formula by putting you in the shoes of a hunter tracking massive, living creatures across diverse ecosystems.

The combat system is precise and requires learning enemy patterns, weapon timing, and environmental advantages. Satisfaction comes from mastering weapons, exploiting monster weaknesses, and crafting gear from the monsters you defeat.

Exploration is rewarding, with dense ecosystems full of secrets, hazards, and wildlife that react to player choices.

Pro tip Focus on crafting gear from monsters you struggle with; understanding each creature’s behavior helps optimize weapons and armor. Play with friends for coordinated hunts and faster progression.

Co-op multiplayer is seamless, letting you and friends coordinate hunts and combine strategies, adding depth beyond solo play. The variety of weapons – from agile dual blades to heavy hammers – means every encounter feels different depending on your approach. Subtle environmental tools like climbing, traps, and terrain hazards encourage creative tactics.

My verdict: Monster Hunter: World delivers challenging, rewarding combat, vast hunting grounds, and immense replayability.

11. Darkest Dungeon [Grim, Tactical Roguelike RPG]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG / Roguelike / Stress Management Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, macOS, Linux Year of release 2016 Creator Red Hook Studios (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 50–80 hours Best for Players who enjoy punishing, strategic gameplay and dark atmospheric storytelling

Darkest Dungeon turns the fantasy RPG experience into a psychological trial. You manage a roster of heroes navigating gothic, procedurally generated dungeons while battling not just monsters but stress, fear, and afflictions.

Every choice has weight – neglect morale, and even your strongest character might crack under pressure. Combat blends turn-based tactics with unpredictable environmental hazards, requiring careful planning and party composition.

Pro tip Balance stress management with combat priorities. Rotate heroes regularly, upgrade your hamlet, and approach each dungeon methodically to survive longer and unlock advanced content.

Exploration is tense, with traps, surprises, and resource management adding layers of strategy. Unique systems like the stress meter, afflictions, and permadeath make victories feel earned and losses impactful. Players can experiment with different team setups, skill synergies, and item use to overcome deadly challenges.

Visually, the hand-drawn, grim art style and oppressive soundtrack amplify the dread, making every dungeon crawl feel intense and memorable.

My Verdict: Darkest Dungeon offers punishing, highly rewarding tactical gameplay with dark storytelling and unforgettable encounters.

12. GreedFall [Colonial-Fantasy RPG With Diplomacy and Choice]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG / Fantasy / Choice-Driven Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Creators Spiders (Developer), Focus Home Interactive (Publisher) Average playtime 0–60 hours Best for Players who enjoy branching storylines, diplomacy, and hybrid combat

GreedFall transports players to a colonial-inspired fantasy world full of factions, secrets, and moral ambiguity. You step into the shoes of a customizable protagonist exploring a newly discovered island rich with magic, political intrigue, and fantastical creatures.

Combat mixes melee, ranged, and magical abilities, encouraging experimentation with hybrid builds and skill combinations. Beyond fighting, your choices carry weight – alliances with factions affect story outcomes, relationships, and available quests.

Pro tip Invest in skills and dialogue options that match your desired playstyle – stealth, persuasion, or combat – and revisit factions to unlock hidden story paths.

Exploration is rewarded with hidden treasures, side quests, and lore tucked into every corner. The kingdom-management and diplomacy mechanics add depth, letting you influence the balance of power while shaping your character’s reputation. The game’s emphasis on player agency and faction complexity makes GreedFall a standout among the best RPGs that focus on narrative choice.

Lush, colorful world contrasts with morally gray decisions, making every narrative choice feel impactful. Side companions provide personality and unique perspectives, enriching storytelling and replayability.

My verdict: GreedFall combines political intrigue, exploration, and hybrid combat into a captivating fantasy RPG.

13. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning [Fast-Paced Fantasy RPG With Deep Customization]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG / Fantasy / Open World Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 (Remaster) Creators 38 Studios (Developer), THQ Nordic (Publisher) Average playtime 40–60 hours Best for Players who love fluid combat, loot-driven progression, and large open worlds

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning revives the vibrant world of Amalur with fast, fluid combat and deep skill customization. Players can mix melee, magic, and ranged attacks through the Fate/skill system, creating unique hybrid builds.

The world is expansive and colorful, with diverse regions, dungeons, and side quests offering hours of exploration.

Pro tip Experiment with hybrid builds early – switch between magic, melee, and ranged to discover synergies and tackle tougher foes efficiently.

Combat is responsive and combo-driven, rewarding precise timing and creative tactics. Loot and gear variety keep progression exciting, letting you adapt builds and playstyles. The remaster enhances visuals and accessibility, making Amalur feel alive with dynamic towns, forests, and underground realms.

Faction choices and side quests impact story outcomes, while companion interactions add flavor to your journey. Replayability is high due to multiple viable skill trees and alternative quest resolutions.

My verdict: Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning offers action-packed combat, deep customization, and a colorful world that rewards exploration.

14. Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom [Charming JRPG Adventure With Kingdom Management]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RPG / Fantasy / Strategy Platforms PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creators Level-5 (Developer), Bandai Namco (Publisher) Average playtime 40–60 hours Best for Fans of story-driven JRPGs with kingdom-building mechanics and charming visuals

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom blends real-time combat with a unique kingdom management system. Players control Evan, a young king aiming to unite a fractured world. Combat mixes party-based real-time action with strategic positioning, giving players the freedom to experiment with spells, weapons, and abilities.

The game’s visual style draws inspiration from Studio Ghibli, creating colorful, expressive environments full of life and charm.

Pro tip Invest early in kingdom upgrades that complement your combat style – this can make challenging encounters more manageable while unlocking fun new features.

Kingdom management adds depth, letting players recruit citizens, manage resources, and expand their realm, impacting gameplay and narrative. Side quests, collectibles, and mini-games reward exploration, while companion characters provide emotional and tactical layers to your journey.

Its storybook aesthetic and whimsical magic make it one of the most charming fantasy games for players who enjoy lighthearted worlds.

The soundtrack enhances the whimsical yet heroic tone of the story, making every battle and exploration memorable. Replayability is encouraged through different approaches to kingdom development and party composition, offering a fresh experience with each playthrough.

My verdict: Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is a delightful mix of action, strategy, and storybook charm.

15. Pathfinder: Kingmaker [Deep Isometric CRPG With Kingdom Management]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Isometric CRPG / Fantasy / Strategy Platforms PC, macOS Year of release 2018 Creators Owlcat Games (Developer), Deep Silver (Publisher) Average playtime 60–80 hours Best for Players who enjoy tactical party combat and strategic kingdom management

Pathfinder: Kingmaker brings the rich Pathfinder tabletop ruleset to life in a sprawling CRPG. Players create their hero and assemble a party to explore the Stolen Lands, tackling quests, dungeons, and moral choices along the way.

Combat is tactical and party-focused, requiring careful positioning, skill synergy, and thoughtful use of abilities. Kingdom management adds an extra strategic layer, where every decision – from tax policies to development projects – affects story outcomes and resources.

The realm-management layer appeals to players who enjoy the structural planning found in some of the best grand strategy games, but carried into a CRPG format.

Pro tip Balance your kingdom’s development with your party’s combat needs – neglecting one can make the other far more challenging.

The game shines in its deep character customization, allowing unique builds, multi-classing, and specialized companions. Exploration rewards attention to detail, with hidden encounters, lore, and secret treasures scattered throughout the map. Choices in quests and kingdom affairs carry weight, giving a sense of true agency and replayability.

My verdict: Pathfinder: Kingmaker is perfect for CRPG fans seeking a rich tactical experience intertwined with deep storytelling.

16. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen [Dynamic Action RPG With Vertical Combat]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG / Fantasy / Open World Platforms PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 Year of release 2016 Creator Capcom (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 50–70 hours Best for Players who enjoy action-heavy combat with party customization and giant-boss encounters

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen delivers fast-paced, visceral combat set in a sprawling fantasy world. Players select a vocation (class) and recruit AI-controlled Pawns to form a party with synergistic abilities.

Climbing massive enemies and exploiting weak points makes combat dynamic and cinematic, while the open world encourages exploration of dungeons, caves, and hidden locations.

Pro tip Use your Pawn’s AI strategically – position them to exploit enemy weaknesses while you control the action. Experiment with vocations for hybrid combat builds early.

Customizing your Pawn’s skills and equipment adds layers of strategy to encounters. Side quests and environmental storytelling enrich the world, and the Bitterblack Isle DLC offers a punishing late-game challenge.

Vertical combat, hybrid builds, and flexible character progression allow players to experiment with melee, magic, and ranged strategies. The game’s day-night cycle and weather affect encounters, keeping exploration engaging.

My verdict: Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is perfect for players craving action-RPG combat with depth, variety, and huge monsters.

17. Pillars of Eternity [Classic CRPG With Deep Storytelling]

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Isometric CRPG / Fantasy / Tactical RPG Platforms PC, macOS, Linux, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2015 Creators Obsidian Entertainment (Developer), Paradox Interactive (Publisher) Average playtime 50–80 hours Best for Players who love rich lore, tactical party combat, and meaningful choices

Pillars of Eternity captures the spirit of classic Infinity Engine RPGs while adding modern conveniences. Players create a protagonist, recruit companions, and navigate a richly detailed world full of political intrigue, ancient mysteries, and morally gray decisions.

Party composition, tactical positioning, and spell synergy play a critical role in combat, rewarding planning and experimentation. Dialogue choices and lore exploration have tangible consequences, influencing faction standings, quests, and world-state outcomes.

Pro tip Experiment with party synergies and control tactics – positioning and spell combos can turn even overwhelming encounters into manageable victories.

The game’s layered storylines and companion arcs create emotional depth, making every decision impactful. Its isometric view emphasizes strategic combat while offering detailed environmental storytelling. A robust modding community extends replayability and allows players to customize their experience.

My verdict: Pillars of Eternity is ideal for CRPG fans seeking a complex, story-driven experience with tactical depth.

18. Tyranny [CRPG Where Your Choices Shape an Empire]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Isometric CRPG / Fantasy / Tactical RPG Platforms PC, macOS, Linux Year of release 2016 Creators Obsidian Entertainment (Developer), Paradox Interactive (Publisher) Average playtime 30–50 hours Best for Players who love morally complex narratives and meaningful choice

Tyranny flips the classic fantasy RPG formula by placing you in a world where evil has already won. You serve as an enforcer of a conquering empire, making decisions that directly shape territories, factions, and individual fates.

Dialogue choices carry heavy consequences, and combat rewards strategic thinking, from party formation to spell synergy and terrain advantage.

Pro tip Leverage faction dynamics and companion alignments to maximize influence – your choices can dramatically shift both the story and gameplay experience.

Companion loyalty and personal philosophies create nuanced interactions, giving your decisions real emotional weight. The game’s branching narrative and compact campaign ensure that every quest feels consequential, while the unique setting – post-victory evil – offers a fresh perspective on fantasy storytelling.

Rich lore, tactical encounters, and dynamic faction systems make every playthrough feel different.

My verdict: Tyranny is perfect for CRPG fans seeking a compact, choice-driven, morally challenging fantasy experience.

19. Final Fantasy XV [Epic Open-World Fantasy Adventure]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG / Open World / Fantasy Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creator Square Enix (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 50–80 hours Best for Players who love cinematic storytelling and action-driven combat

Final Fantasy XV follows Prince Noctis and his companions on a journey across the visually stunning world of Eos, blending high-octane action with classic RPG depth. The open-world design encourages exploration of towns, dungeons, and hidden treasures, while combat combines real-time swordplay, magic, and summons for dynamic encounters.

Pro tip Experiment with different weapon types and magic combinations early to discover synergies; hunting monsters and completing side quests improves gear and experience for more challenging encounters.

Companions provide tactical options and a strong narrative connection, enhancing the “road-trip” feel of the adventure. Side quests and optional hunts deepen immersion, offering unique rewards and character development. Its road-trip structure and large explorable regions make Final Fantasy XV a strong pick among top adventure games with RPG depth.

The story balances grand-scale political intrigue with intimate friendships, and the world’s diverse biomes – from deserts to frozen mountains – create a sense of discovery.

My verdict: Final Fantasy XV is ideal for players seeking an action-oriented, story-rich fantasy RPG with strong character-driven moments.

20. Kingdom Come: Deliverance [Realistic Medieval RPG Experience]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG / Historical / Fantasy Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creators Warhorse Studios (Developer), Deep Silver (Publisher) Average playtime 70–100 hours Best for Players who love cinematic storytelling and action-driven combat

Kingdom Come: Deliverance immerses players in a meticulously researched medieval world. You play Henry, a blacksmith’s son, navigating a land rife with political intrigue, realistic warfare, and moral dilemmas.

Pro tip Focus on skill progression early – melee, archery, and speech – so Henry can handle combat, persuasion, and exploration efficiently. Invest in equipment maintenance and consider stealth approaches for tougher missions.

Combat emphasizes timing, posture, and skill rather than stats alone, creating intense duels and sieges. The open-world design encourages exploration of towns, castles, and countryside, with quests that reward observation, clever decision-making, and social interaction.

Armor, weapons, and alchemy require maintenance and crafting, adding depth to resource management. The story is nonlinear, allowing multiple outcomes depending on choices, with faction systems and reputation influencing interactions.

Visually, the game delivers authentic medieval architecture and landscapes, enhancing immersion.

My verdict: Kingdom Come: Deliverance is perfect for players craving realistic, challenging fantasy RPG experiences with deep roleplaying elements.

Everything You Should Know Before Choosing a Fantasy RPG

Choosing the right fantasy RPG can feel overwhelming because there are so many options in the world of fantasy video games and action role-playing games. Whether you enjoy epic quests, tactical combat, or open-world exploration, understanding the types of games available can save frustration.

The best fantasy RPG games are those that match your playstyle, narrative preferences, and curiosity for exploration. From tactical CRPGs to sprawling open worlds, picking the right game ensures hundreds of hours of meaningful, immersive gameplay. Knowing your own gaming priorities – story, combat, co-op, or freedom – makes the adventure far more rewarding.

Types of Fantasy RPG Games Explained

Fantasy RPGs come in many varieties, each with its own style, mechanics, and appeal. Action RPGs focus on real-time combat, reflexes, and timing, often paired with open-world exploration. Games like Skyrim or Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen let players experiment with melee, magic, and ranged abilities, creating hybrid builds that reward creativity.

Turn-based CRPGs prioritize strategic thinking, planning, and character optimization. In titles such as Baldur’s Gate 3 or Divinity: Original Sin 2, every decision – from party composition to dialogue choices – affects the story and gameplay outcomes.

Some RPGs blend sub-genres, offering tactical depth with action-oriented combat, like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, where player decisions impact quests, regions, and character arcs.

Party-based RPGs emphasize group dynamics, character interactions, and companion relationships. Synergy and teamwork are crucial for success in these games. By identifying which type fits your taste, whether action, tactical, or story-driven, you can choose fantasy RPG games that provide a rewarding experience tailored to your preferred playstyle.

What Makes a Great Fantasy RPG?

A great fantasy RPG combines compelling storytelling, player freedom, and immersive worlds. Rich lore, memorable characters, and branching narratives make every choice feel significant. Titles like Elden Ring, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Skyrim are often celebrated as some of the most immersive games, drawing players into vast worlds full of secrets, dynamic NPCs, and meaningful choices.

Open-world games like Skyrim and Elden Ring reward curiosity with hidden locations, secret bosses, and rare loot.

Combat systems are equally important – tactical turn-based systems in CRPGs or fluid, fast-paced action in games like Dragon’s Dogma ensure every fight is satisfying and strategic. Deep customization enhances replayability, allowing players to experiment with hybrid builds, magic, weapon combinations, and skill trees.

The best fantasy games balance challenge, exploration, and story, making every session memorable. Emotional investment is key; games that offer consequences for decisions, varied character interactions, and meaningful progression create worlds that feel alive.

Whether you enjoy open-world exploration, tactical strategy, or narrative-driven adventures, exceptional fantasy RPGs are immersive, rewarding, and endlessly engaging

Tips for Starting a Fantasy RPG Journey

Starting your journey in a fantasy RPG can be exciting but intimidating. First, set a loose build goal: decide whether you want to play a tank, mage, ranger, or hybrid. This helps guide gear and skill choices early.

Take time to read lore and dialogue – understanding the world improves immersion and reveals mechanics that make exploration more enjoyable. Experiment with weapons, magic, and combat styles; many games, like Skyrim or Divinity: Original Sin 2, reward curiosity and creative combinations.

Don’t hesitate to restart – a new build or second playthrough often reveals content you missed. Community resources like beginner guides, wikis, forums, and Discords are helpful but optional.

Above all, take your time and savor the experience. Fantasy RPG games shine when players explore at their own pace, uncover secrets, and experiment with mechanics without rushing. Enjoying the journey is just as important as finishing the main quest.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Fantasy RPGs

For players who love epic fantasy worlds, there’s a game that fits every kind of adventurer. These titles capture the wonder RPG fans crave: deep stories, grand exploration, and the thrill of forging your legend across vast realms.

For challenge seekers → Elden Ring . A brutal yet beautiful journey defined by skill, discovery, and freedom. Perfect for players who thrive on mastering combat and uncovering hidden lore in a living, mysterious world.

→ A brutal yet beautiful journey defined by skill, discovery, and freedom. Perfect for players who thrive on mastering combat and uncovering hidden lore in a living, mysterious world. For story lovers → The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt . A narrative masterpiece filled with rich quests, complex characters, and emotional depth. Ideal for those who want a tale that rewards every choice and lingers long after it ends.

→ A narrative masterpiece filled with rich quests, complex characters, and emotional depth. Ideal for those who want a tale that rewards every choice and lingers long after it ends. For co-op strategists → Divinity: Original Sin 2 . A tactical, story-driven RPG that shines in multiplayer. Every decision shapes the outcome, offering depth and replayability that few games can match.

→ A tactical, story-driven RPG that shines in multiplayer. Every decision shapes the outcome, offering depth and replayability that few games can match. For newcomers → Skyrim. The modern classic that defines open-world fantasy. Accessible, immersive, and endlessly explorable, it remains a timeless gateway into the magic of RPGs.

Each of these games brings something unique – strategy, action, or pure adventure – while showcasing why fantasy RPGs remain some of the most captivating, replayable experiences in gaming.

