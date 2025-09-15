18 Games Like Hades That Keep the Action Going in 2025

When it comes to games like Hades, I’ve spent countless hours dying, and dying gloriously, and I just can’t get enough. There’s something addictive about the fast-paced combat, the thrill of building a new run, and that feeling of “one more try” that hooks you for hours.

If you’re like me, always on the hunt for games like Hades that deliver that same rush, you’re in the right place. I’ve tracked down 18 incredible roguelites that kept me on the edge of my seat, had me experimenting with crazy builds, and made me forget the real world exists. Trust me, you’re going to want to fire these up immediately.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Hades

Picking just a handful of favorites from all the amazing games like Hades is tough, but these five have earned a permanent spot in my rotation. They nail the balance of fast-paced action, rewarding progression, and that “just one more run” feeling that keeps me coming back.

Dead Cells (2018) – Dead Cells is pure adrenaline. Its fluid combat and procedurally generated levels make every run feel alive, and the huge variety of weapons and abilities means no two runs ever feel the same. For anyone who loves Hades’s combat, this is an instant hit. Enter the Gungeon (2016) – This bullet-hell roguelike is chaotic in the best way. Dodging bullets, experimenting with a ridiculous arsenal, and unlocking new characters kept me hooked for hours. If you love Hades’s frantic battles, this one delivers the same adrenaline rush. Slay the Spire (2019) – Slay the Spire combines roguelike elements with deck-building strategy, making each run a careful puzzle of cards, enemies, and choices. I loved crafting the perfect deck, adapting on the fly, and watching synergies unfold – Hades fans who enjoy strategy and experimentation will find a lot to love here. Curse of the Dead Gods (2021) – The dark, cursed dungeons kept me constantly on edge. Fast-paced combat, deadly traps, and the thrill of risk versus reward made each run tense and satisfying. It scratches that same Hades itch with challenging enemies and roguelike dungeon crawler elements. Dandy Ace (2019) – Dandy Ace’s stylish visuals and dynamic combat make each run feel like a card-flipping, spell-casting adventure. The variety of abilities and weapon combinations kept me experimenting for hours, and fans of Hades’s fast-paced combat will feel right at home.

And if these five don’t satisfy your craving for roguelike action, keep scrolling. Our full list has even more hidden gems that might just become your next obsession.

18 Games Like Hades You Shouldn’t Miss

If you’ve ever lost track of time in Hades, you know the thrill of fast-paced combat, crazy synergies, and “just one more run” obsession. Lucky for you, there’s a whole treasure trove of games like Hades that capture that same rush, and I’ve tracked down 18 of the very best.

1. Dead Cells [The Roguelike That Makes Dying Feel Rewarding]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Roguelike, Metroidvania, Action-Platformer Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Motion Twin Average Playtime 15–20 hours Metacritic Score 89

From the first run, Dead Cells hooks you. You die a lot, but somehow, it doesn’t feel frustrating. Each level is procedurally generated, which keeps you on your toes, and the enemies push you to adapt constantly. I loved how it turns failure into a kind of game itself; every death is just another chance to experiment and get better.

Combat feels tight and satisfying. Whether I was swinging a sword, firing a bow, or tossing grenades, everything had weight. I found myself chaining attacks and abilities in ways that made each run feel completely different. One run I went in as a nimble dagger-wielder, the next as a heavy-hitting brawler and both felt fresh. Playing on a sharp display really made those pixel details pop, Dead Cells looks incredible when paired with one of the best gaming monitors.

Pro tip Do all your blueprint hunting on the lowest difficulty – it won’t stop you from earning achievements and makes sacrificing a skill slot much easier. After maxing out your Legendary Forge, focus on grinding cells to level up faster.

The game’s depth is impressive too. Beginners can enjoy the fluid combat and gorgeous pixel art, while more experienced players have plenty of skill synergies, biome strategies, and unlockables to chase mastery. Add a moody soundtrack and tense level design, and you’ve got a game that’s exciting from start to finish.

Final Verdict: Dead Cells is just… addictive. It scratches the same strategic, high-stakes itch as Hades, but in its own chaotic, rewarding way. I can’t recommend it enough.

2. Enter the Gungeon [Most Chaotic Bullet-Hell Adventure]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Bullet-Hell, Roguelike, Dungeon Crawler Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2016 Creator/s Dodge Roll Average Playtime 40–50 hours Metacritic Score 82

Enter the Gungeon throws you into a bullet-filled dungeon where your main goal is to find the ultimate gun. From the moment you step in, it’s chaos in the best way, dodging endless waves of bullets, blasting through quirky, over-the-top weapons, and uncovering secret floors that keep every run feeling fresh. The pixel-art aesthetic is vibrant and playful, giving each floor its own unique personality, and the fast-paced action keeps your adrenaline up throughout. If you’re a fan of the best roguelike games, this one’s a must-try.

The game is tough from the start. My first few runs were rough, and I was getting absolutely destroyed, but that’s part of the thrill. Unlike Hades, Gungeon doesn’t have traditional meta-progression; you start each run with the same stats.

The difference comes from the guns and items you unlock over time, which gradually tip the odds in your favor. As I kept playing, the challenge became rewarding, I could feel my skills improving, and the sense of accomplishment from finally clearing a floor was huge.

Pro tip You can flip a table and push it into another room. That way, upon entering a new room, you already have cover without searching for it. You can also flip a water barrel and roll it into a fireplace to put out the fire.

Progression in Enter the Gungeon is subtle but incredibly satisfying. At first, I was focused on beating the final boss and unlocking a few NPCs. Soon, I was hunting character pasts, exploring secret floors, finding shortcuts, and collecting every gun and item I could.

Final Verdict: If you love tough, fast-paced action and quirky, unpredictable guns, Enter the Gungeon will keep you coming back for more. It’s chaotic, challenging, and endlessly fun, offering a rewarding experience for anyone willing to learn its ropes.

3. Slay the Spire [Masterful Deckbuilding Roguelike]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Deckbuilding, Roguelike, Turn-Based Strategy Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Creator/s MegaCrit Average Playtime 50–70 hours Metacritic Score 89

Slay the Spire drops you into a world where building the perfect deck is the key to survival. Each run challenges you to carefully choose cards, manage resources, and outsmart enemies with clever strategies. The visuals are simple yet stylish, focusing on clarity and character, letting the gameplay shine. Fans of strategy games will find themselves constantly planning, adapting, and experimenting.

The game’s slow, turn-based approach is a welcome change from high-action titles. You can see how much damage enemies will deal, which forces you to balance attack and defense every turn. Losing even a small amount of HP can snowball into defeat, so every choice counts. Slay the Spire is also a roguelike, die, and you start again, but that permanent-death mechanic only makes each run feel fresh and rewarding.

Pro tip When choosing a card reward, look at your deck and the rest of the act ahead. What does your deck lack? Are you having trouble blocking or drawing? Pick cards that cover gaps in your deck, or skip if nothing is helpful.

You vs. the RNG is part of the thrill. You can’t force a perfect deck; you have to work with the cards offered after each fight. Sometimes, a synergy emerges, creating an OP combo. Other times, you end up with a quirky hybrid deck that somehow carries you to victory.

Final Verdict: Slay the Spire is a strategy gem that rewards careful planning and creative deckbuilding. Every run feels unique, making it endlessly engaging for fans of tactical gameplay.

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Roguelike, Hack-and-Slash, Dungeon Crawler Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Passtech Games Average Playtime 20–40 hours Metacritic Score 78

Curse of the Dead Gods immediately threw me into its dark, isometric dungeons, and I was hooked by the fast-paced combat and risk-reward mechanics. You move through three sequential dungeons, fighting enemies, collecting upgrades, and experimenting with a variety of melee and ranged weapons. The visual style is sharp and moody, with detailed environments that make each dungeon feel alive, even if grim and foreboding.

The core of the game is all about strategy and adaptability. As you fight, your curse meter fills up, introducing new challenges and risks. Each curse changes gameplay slightly, keeping me on my toes, but the fifth curse? That’s where the tension spikes and the threat of losing a run becomes real.

Pro tip Don’t overlook any offhand crit damage secondary weapons, the critical damage combo can be brutal. You can dodge all game and survive, but when you get parry down, that’s when you can really do some damage.

I loved how the game lets you “pay” with blood for upgrades or weapons, balancing risk and reward in a way that kept every decision meaningful. If you’re a fan of dungeon-crawlers, you might also want to check out this list of the best dungeon crawler games for more gems like this.

Compared to Hades, the combat felt just as snappy and satisfying, and I could explore different playstyles with each run. However, unlike Hades, there’s very little story to drive progression, and the later bosses rely more on reflexes than strategy.

Final Verdict: Curse of the Dead Gods offers polished, tense combat and clever risk-reward mechanics that make each run exciting. Fans of roguelikes who enjoy experimenting with weapons and upgrades will find plenty to love here.

5. Dandy Ace [A Great Roguelite With A Crazy Good Mechanic]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Roguelite, Action, Card-Based Combat Platforms Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, Microsoft Windows, macOS Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Mad Mimic Average Playtime 8–15 hours Metacritic Score 80

Jumping into Dandy Ace, I was immediately thrown into this wild, ever-changing magical palace. You play as Dandy, a cocky but lovable magician trapped by Lele, a rival who’s way too full of himself. The goal? Survive, fight through floors packed with all sorts of crazy magical creatures, and get strong enough to finally escape. Every floor felt fresh, enemies and layouts change constantly, so I was always on my toes.

The combat completely won me over. It’s fast, fluid, and packed with options. I spent half my first run just experimenting with cards, mixing attacks, dashes, buffs, and elemental effects. Every combination feels powerful, and landing a perfect card combo? Pure satisfaction.

The game also throws little treats at you, like random cupcakes for healing, which kept me smiling through even the trickiest fights.

Pro tip Playing with secondary card effects turned a tough fight into something ridiculously fun. The combos you can pull off are insane once you start thinking strategically.

Final Verdict: Dandy Ace is a magical, chaotic, and seriously fun roguelite. If you like fast combat, tons of combo freedom, and colorful visuals, this one’s a must-play.

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Side-Scrolling, Action, Roguelike Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PC Year of Release 2021 Creator/s SouthPAW, Neowiz Average Playtime 10–30 hours Metacritic Score 80

Jumping into Skul: The Hero Slayer felt like being tossed into a chaotic, colorful battlefield where every enemy swarm tests your reflexes. The main twist is swapping skulls to gain new powers, each one feels fresh and opens up different ways to tackle mobs and bosses. Early runs are frantic but fun, as you mash buttons, dodge, and experiment with builds.

Pro tip If you’re struggling, switch on Rookie mode to take less damage and heal more. Equip defensive items like the Warrior Pauldrons, Priest Robe, Priest Staff, and Knight’s Helm to become much tankier and survive tougher encounters.

Later levels can get messy, with massive waves of enemies and a grindy upgrade system, but there’s a satisfying “aha” moment once you finally start dominating the chaos. The pixel art is adorable, the bosses are challenging but fair, and while it’s not the most refined roguelike out there, it’s addictive in short bursts.

Final Verdict: If you enjoy grindy, chaotic action and experimenting with different builds, Skul has plenty to offer. It’s not for everyone, but those who like tough, messy fun will stick around.

7. Children of Morta [A Heartfelt Roguelike Adventure with a Legendary Family]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Roguelike, Action, Narrative Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Dead Mage Average Playtime 20–40 hours Metacritic Score 82

Playing Children of Morta was honestly a really fun ride. You follow the Bergson family, and each character plays differently, which keeps combat feeling fresh for a while. Early runs can get a bit repetitive since a lot of it is kiting and hack-and-slash, but upgrading the family and building out the home kept me coming back for more.

The pixel art is gorgeous, the story hits emotionally, and watching the family grow stronger together is genuinely satisfying. Co-op had some clunky UI moments, but it was still fun to play with a friend. Running it on a solid setup makes a difference too, this kind of detailed pixel art really shines on one of the best gaming laptops.

Pro tip Check out the other shop early. It boosts random skills like finding extra gold, and upgrades carry across the whole family. Early on, focus on power and health first; it’ll make the first few hours way smoother.

Final Verdict: If you love games that balance storytelling with roguelike mechanics, this one’s worth your time. It may not have endless replayability, but it’s beautiful, emotional, and just fun to play. If you’re into this style of game, you’ll probably want to check out our list of the best hack-and-slash games for more great options.

8. Dreamscaper [A Surreal Roguelike with Dreams and Dungeons]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Roguelite, Action, Souls-like Platforms Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, GeForce Now, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Afterburner Studios Average Playtime 10–20 hours Metacritic Score 82

Playing Dreamscaper felt like stepping into a dream I didn’t want to leave. By day, you build relationships and manage your life, and by night, you dive into surreal dungeons full of combat, loot, and chaos.

Pro tip Focus on upgrading your main combat abilities first, and pay attention to the dream-world interactions, they can give helpful buffs and make later runs smoother.

The visual style is ethereal and sparkly, sometimes dazzling, sometimes confusing but always memorable. Combat isn’t as fast as Dead Cells, but the mix of dungeon crawling and character-driven storytelling makes it stand out.

Final Verdict: If you enjoy roguelites with a strong sense of style, character development, and a mix of action and exploration, Dreamscaper is worth a look. It may not be as fast-paced as some peers, but it has a unique charm that’s hard to forget.

9. Ember Knights [A Fiery Co-op Action Roguelike Adventure]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action, Roguelike, Co-op Platforms Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, GeForce Now Year of Release 2022 Creator/s Twin Sails Interactive Average Playtime 20–40 hours Metacritic Score N/A

The first time I booted up Ember Knights, I was instantly drawn in by its chaotic, fast-paced combat and colorful visuals. Playing as a tiny flaming Knight, I raced through four unique worlds, taking down enemies, collecting ember, and upgrading my skills and weapons along the way. Every run through the Rift felt rewarding, with new merchants, abilities, and upgrades unlocking each time I returned to the Ember Tree.

Combat can get hectic, especially in co-op. There were moments I completely lost track of my character amidst all the magic, melee, and explosions but that’s part of the thrill. Experimenting with different weapon types, from nimble melee to powerful ranged and magic weapons, kept every run fresh. The charged attacks and upgrade system give the gameplay some strategic depth amidst the chaos. You can see why it’s often mentioned alongside other standout action RPG games that balance fast combat with meaningful progression.

Pro tip Prioritize power and health early; they make those first runs much more manageable. Keep unlocking merchants and weapons to mix up your playstyle with every run.

The art style is gorgeous, blending 2D and 3D elements with fluid animations, and the soundtrack, especially during boss fights, is phenomenal.

Final Verdict: Ember Knights is a standout indie roguelike, perfect for fans of fast, chaotic action with a rewarding progression system. Its co-op gameplay and colorful visuals make it easy to jump in again and again.

10. Cult of the Lamb [Cute-yet-Dark Cult Management Roguelike]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Roguelike, Action, Simulation Platforms PC (Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2022 Creator/s Massive Monster Average Playtime 25–50 hours Metacritic Score 82

I didn’t expect to fall in love with Cult of the Lamb on my first run, but here I am, hooked. Taking control of a lamb tasked with raising a cult to bring back an ancient god sounded bizarre, yet it quickly became addictive. I spent hours juggling dungeon runs, follower management, and building my base, and each element felt satisfying in its own way.

Pro tip For a secret boss fight, head to Rakshasa’s restaurant and cause some chaos. Hitting his spouse, the giant snail, a few times is the quickest way to trigger Rakshasa’s challenge.

The mix of dungeon crawling and base-building kept me engaged, and the cute-but-dark aesthetic made every victory feel oddly wholesome. I could see influences from Binding of Isaac, Stardew Valley, and Slay the Spire, but Cult of the Lamb blends them into something unique. Some parts, like repetitive animations and micromanagement, got tedious late game, but the humor and quirky charm kept me coming back.

Final Verdict: Cult of the Lamb is a charmingly twisted roguelike with a perfect balance of strategy, action, and humor. Fans of quirky, hybrid gameplay won’t be disappointed.

11. Warm Snow [Brutal Elegance in a Dark Chinese Fantasy]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action, Roguelike, Dark Fantasy Platforms PC (Steam) Year of Release 2022 Creator/s BadMudStudio Average Playtime 15–30 hours Metacritic Score N/A

Stepping into Warm Snow felt like walking through a living painting drenched in blood and shadows. From the very first swing of my blade, I knew this wasn’t going to be a gentle ride. The combat is ruthless but satisfying, forcing you to think on your feet as you slice through enemies and navigate the unpredictable world.

Pro tip The story-related items aren’t just collectibles, they unlock the true ending once you gather enough. Tracking them turns each run into a deeper, more rewarding experience.

Each run pulled me deeper, thanks to clever randomization, deadly foes, and those little story-related items that reveal hidden lore. The opening action can feel repetitive, but mastering the controls and experimenting with different builds quickly made every session feel fresh.

Final Verdict: After several intense runs, Warm Snow proved itself as a roguelike that’s both punishing and addictive. Its stunning visuals, tight controls, and hidden story elements make it a standout for anyone craving a dark, rewarding challenge.

12. The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth [The Roguelike That Will Haunt Your Dreams (And Make You Laugh While Screaming)]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Roguelike, Dungeon Crawler, Indie Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch Year of Release 2014 (Rebirth) Creator/s Edmund McMillen, Nicalis Average Playtime 50–100 hours Metacritic Score 88

If you’ve never experienced The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, imagine stepping into a nightmarish cartoon where every room is a fresh puzzle, every enemy a twisted surprise, and every item could either make you unstoppable… or ruin your run in seconds. I’ve spent hours experimenting with characters, Isaac’s balance, Magdalene’s resilience, Judas’s explosive offense, and each run feels like a new story, full of chaos, tension, and accidental hilarity.

Boss fights? Insane. Mega Satan will have you ducking tears and dodging bullets in a frenzy, while Hush is pure endurance torture, throwing waves of enemies and projectiles like it’s personal.

Pro tip Always hunt for HP. Check shops and secret rooms. Magdalene is a life-saver for newcomers. Skip devil deals and aim for angel rooms to keep your health intact – especially on those brutal later floors.

The art and music pull you in, blending grotesque charm with haunting melodies. Yes, some bosses repeat, and a few challenge runs are… less fun, but honestly, the thrill of discovering secret rooms, bizarre item synergies, and hidden achievements keeps me coming back. Every run feels alive, unpredictable, and utterly addictive.

Final Verdict: If you love games that mix humor, horror, and high-stakes action, Rebirth will hook you from the first floor. It’s endlessly inventive, darkly hilarious, and a true indie masterpiece.

13. Spelunky 2 [The Platformer That Will Break You… and Keep You Coming Back]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Platformer, Roguelike, Indie Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Mossmouth, BlitWorks Average Playtime 50–100 hours Metacritic Score 87

I looked into Spelunky 2 expecting a challenging sequel, and it absolutely delivered… sometimes to the point of frustration. The game drops you into procedurally generated caves filled with traps, enemies, and treasure, where every run is unpredictable.

One minute you’re dancing across platforms with perfect timing, the next a falling spike or off-screen trap wipes you out in an instant. But the thrill of discovering hidden rooms, powerful items, or bizarre random events makes every brutal death feel like a story worth telling.

Pro tip Skulls that are actually skeleton mobs look different than plain skulls: their eye sockets are deeper and darker. Spot them early to plan your moves and avoid surprise damage.

I found myself laughing at my own mistakes just as often as I cursed them. For fans of platformers and roguelikes, the way Spelunky 2 twists expectations is what keeps it addictive, and it sits comfortably among the best platformer games you can find.

Final Verdict: If you love high-risk, high-reward platformers and can embrace frustration as part of the fun, Spelunky 2 will keep you hooked for dozens of punishing but memorable runs.

14. Returnal [Sci-Fi Roguelike That Will Make You Scream… and Keep Trying]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Third-Person Shooter, Roguelike, Bullet Hell Platforms PC, PS5 Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Housemarque Average Playtime 40–60 hours Metacritic Score 86

From the moment you crash-land on Atropos, Returnal throws you into a relentless sci-fi loop where every mistake feels punishing but strangely addictive. You play as Selene, a lone space traveler trapped in a mysterious time loop.

Each death resets the alien-infested arenas, keeping the action unpredictable while slowly revealing the planet’s secrets. The story is told in fragments through data logs and haunting visions, making every discovery feel earned and tying gameplay and narrative together beautifully.

Pro tip Practice dashing in your first few runs: dashing is crucial in Returnal. One mistimed dash amidst heavy enemy fire can end your run. Master it early to survive and thrive in each loop.

Returnal’s bullet-hell combat, roguelike progression, and stunning visuals make it unforgettable. Even if the repetition frustrates, fans of intense action and atmospheric storytelling will find it compelling and it’s a standout among the best bullet hell games.

Final Verdict: Returnal is tough, rewarding, and atmospheric, perfect for players who love a challenge and don’t mind dying… a lot.

15. God of War: Ragnarök [Norse Gods, Brutal Fights, and a Father-Son Journey That Hits Hard]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-Adventure, Hack and Slash Platforms PC, PS4, PS5 Year of Release 2022 Creator/s Santa Monica Studio Average Playtime 30–50 hours Metacritic Score 94

Jumping back into Kratos’ world felt like slipping on a familiar glove, but this time, it was colder, darker, and somehow more personal. From the first icy step into this war-torn Norse world, I was hooked.

You’re Kratos again, leading Atreus through epic battles, jaw-dropping environments, and moments that hit you right in the heart. The combat is fluid, the story is emotional, and the mix of humor and tragedy keeps you on your toes. Visually, the game is nothing short of breathtaking, each mountain, ruin, and battlefield feels alive.

Pro tip Mix up weapons and runic abilities. Boss fights punish predictability, so use the Leviathan axe, shield, and magic attacks together to stay ahead.

That said, some parts felt rushed. The dialogue occasionally clashed with the epic Norse tone, and a few plot points, especially toward the end, made it feel more like a superhero blockbuster than a mythological saga. But the quiet father-son moments, the stunning set pieces, and the sheer scale of battles more than make up for it.

Final Verdict: God of War: Ragnarök is an emotional, action-packed adventure that fans of epic narratives and rich combat will love. Even with a few pacing bumps, it’s a journey worth taking.

16. Hollow Knight [Dive into a Dark, Insectoid World Full of Secrets]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Metroidvania, Action-Adventure Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Team Cherry Average Playtime 40–60 hours Metacritic Score 92

If you’re hunting for standout titles in the world of Metroidvania games, Hollow Knight immediately makes its case. You step into the vast, insectoid kingdom of Hallownest, uncovering secrets, battling challenging foes, and slowly piecing together a story hidden in the environment itself.

Pro tip If you’ve got extra Geo, buy map markers. They’re perfect for marking places you couldn’t reach yet because of missing abilities and they’ll save you from endless backtracking later.

The game combines intricate platforming, sharp combat, and countless collectibles, rewarding curiosity at every turn. Its hand-drawn visuals and hauntingly atmospheric soundtrack make every area a memorable experience, even when the darkness feels a bit overwhelming at first.

Final Verdict: Hollow Knight is a challenging, enchanting journey that rewards patience and exploration, and its depth and design make it one of the finest Metroidvanias ever made.

17. Pyre [A Fantasy Sports RPG Unlike Anything Else]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre RPG, Party-Based, Fantasy Sports Platforms PC, PS4 Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Supergiant Games Average Playtime 20–30 hours Metacritic Score 85

If you’ve ever wondered what the best sports video games would look like if they were mashed up with a story-rich RPG, Pyre is your answer. You take a team of exiles through mystical competitions called Rites, where strategy, timing, and clever character swaps are just as important as raw skill. Outside the matches, the game surprises you with memorable characters, tough choices, and a story that pulls you in.

Pro tip Swapping characters (and the orb) strategically is key. Throwing the Orb into the Pyre can start the next round without banishing anyone, giving you a big tactical advantage.

Visually, Pyre is stunning, painterly arenas and vibrant colors make each match feel epic, while the art and music make the quieter moments just as unforgettable.

Final Verdict: Pyre is an inventive, gorgeous RPG that combines narrative, strategy, and a completely unique sports mechanic. It’s a short but memorable ride that indie fans won’t want to miss.

18. Balatro [A Roguelike Card Game Full of Surprises]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Card Game, Roguelike Platforms Android, Nintendo Switch, PS5, iOS, macOS Year of Release 2024 Creator/s LocalThunk, Playstack Average Playtime 20–50 hours Metacritic Score 90

Balatro is a pixelated, roguelike card game that cleverly fuses poker mechanics with strategic, ever-changing challenges. Each run keeps you on your toes as jokers and bonus cards appear at random, making every game feel fresh and addictive.

Pro tip Make sure you balance your jokers: include at least 1 chip, 1 +mult, and 1 xmult joker. Running with only chips or all mult jokers can ruin your run.

With retro-inspired graphics, playful sound effects, and constant little dopamine hits reminiscent of slot machines or a luna park, the game draws you in immediately. If you’re a fan of strategic deck-builders, Balatro ranks among the best games like Slay the Spire for its endlessly replayable card play and challenging modifiers.

Final Verdict: Balatro is a clever, fun, and surprisingly deep card game that rewards strategic thinking and experimentation. Fans of roguelike deck-builders will find themselves coming back for more, even after multiple losses.

FAQs

What is the best game like Hades?

If you enjoyed Hades, you’ll love other games with roguelike elements, fast-paced combat, and procedural generation. Titles like Dead Cells, Enter the Gungeon, Slay the Spire, and Curse of the Dead Gods offer similar gameplay and challenging enemies. These games provide customization options, skill trees, and plenty of replayability for fans of the roguelike genre.

What style game is Hades?

Hades is a roguelike dungeon crawler featuring fast-paced combat, procedural generation, and a great story. Players gather resources, unlock abilities, and face challenging enemies while progressing through levels that change every run. The game blends roguelike gameplay with RPG and action mechanics for a deeply engaging experience.

Is Hades a roguelike or a roguelite?

Hades is a roguelike. It includes classic roguelike elements like procedural generation, skill customization, and surviving waves of enemies. Each run feels unique, requiring strategy, skill, and adaptation. Fans of the roguelike genre often compare it to games like Dead Gods and Vampire Survivors.

Is Hades one of the hardest games?

Hades is challenging, especially for newcomers. Its fast-paced combat, difficult enemies, and roguelike gameplay demand skill and strategy. Players must adapt to procedural levels and progressively tougher monsters. While it’s tough, its rewarding progression and customization options make it a must-play for fans of challenging roguelike titles.