15 Best Video Games for Thanksgiving in 2025: Fun Picks for Everyone

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to bring people together, and choosing the right video games for Thanksgiving can turn a quiet evening into one of those moments everyone talks about months later.

In my family, a simple co-op cooking game once pulled three generations into the same room, and the laughter didn’t stop for hours. That experience showed me how the right game can shift the entire energy of the holiday.

This guide highlights the best titles for group fun, cozy downtime, friendly competition, and memorable Thanksgiving bonding. Get ready to find your next tradition!

Our Top Picks for Thanksgiving Video Games

When it comes to games that instantly transform Thanksgiving gatherings, these three titles stand out for their charm, accessibility, and ability to bring everyone together. They set the tone for the entire list and represent the perfect mix of fun, chaos, and cozy seasonal energy.

Overcooked! 2 (2018) – This frantic co-op cooking game delivers pure Thanksgiving energy. Its teamwork-heavy kitchens, hilarious mistakes, and nonstop communication make it the ultimate pick for families who love fast, funny group play. Stardew Valley (2016) – Warm, calm, and community-driven, this farming sim fits the holiday’s spirit perfectly. Its fall aesthetics and cooperative mode make it ideal for quiet bonding moments. Mario Kart World (2025) – This pick guarantees excitement. Its easy controls, colorful tracks, and friendly competition turn any room into a lively party.

These top choices are just the beginning. Keep scrolling to discover the full list.

15 Video Games for Thanksgiving – Cozy, Fun, and Family-Friendly Picks

This section highlights a curated selection of titles perfect for gatherings, quiet moments, and festive fall vibes. Each game brings its own mix of warmth, teamwork, or friendly chaos to the holiday, making them ideal Thanksgiving video games for every group.

How many of these have you played?

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox Year of Release August 7, 2018 Creator/s Ghost Town Games Average Playtime 5–20 minutes per level Genre Co-op Cooking Simulator Modes Local and Online Multiplayer

Overcooked! 2 is a chaotic cooperative cooking game where players race to chop ingredients, prepare dishes, serve customers, and keep their kitchen from falling apart.

The moment the timer starts, everyone is scrambling around colorful cartoon kitchens that tilt, shift, and split into moving parts. It feels like stepping into a playful animated food festival filled with energy and personality.

Pro tip Play with four players for maximum chaos, but switch to two players if you want calmer, more strategic runs.

Families love it because it mirrors the real holiday kitchen, only funnier and far less stressful. There’s a reason it’s regarded as one of the best cooking games. Its unique selling point shines during heated moments, where timing, teamwork, and laughter collide.

Many Reddit players call it the ultimate “yell at your friends but still love them” game, which sums up why it fits the holiday so well.

My Verdict: Overcooked! 2 is the perfect pick for families who want pure holiday energy. It delivers nonstop laughs, teamwork, and a cozy Thanksgiving vibe.

2. Stardew Valley [Coziest Harvest Experience for Thanksgiving]

Our Score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mobile Year of Release February 26, 2016 Creator/s ConcernedApe (Eric Barone) Average Playtime 40–200 hours Genre Farming and Life Simulation Modes Single-player and Co-op Multiplayer

Stardew Valley is a heartwarming farming simulation game where you inherit a rundown farm and slowly transform it into a thriving homestead. Players plant crops, raise animals, cook meals, forage in the woods, decorate their home, and build meaningful relationships with the townspeople.

Its pixel-art aesthetic blends soft colors, gentle animations, and peaceful music to create one of the best farming games available today. The gameplay encourages slow, intentional progress rather than fast-paced reactions, making it an ideal pick for anyone who prefers calm video games to play on Thanksgiving.

Pro tip Play the multiplayer farm with up to four people if you want a relaxed, collaborative experience perfect for long holiday evenings.

The Stardew Valley Fair and Spirit’s Eve festivals feel especially fitting for the holiday, mirroring real seasonal celebrations with warm lights, shared activities, community food stands, and a sense of togetherness.

Its unique selling point lies in how deeply it celebrates harvest, community, and connection. You grow crops through the seasons, cook dishes to share with villagers, and create your own rhythm of daily life.

My Verdict: Stardew Valley is ideal for players who want a peaceful, meaningful holiday game. Its warmth, community spirit, and gentle pacing make it a perfect Thanksgiving companion.

3. Mario Kart World [Most Fun Family Competition]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2025 Creator/s Nintendo Average Playtime 3–5 minutes per race Genre Kart Racing Modes Local and Online Multiplayer

Mario Kart World brings generations together with fast-paced races, colorful tracks, and the kind of friendly chaos that instantly energizes any living room. The premise is simple: choose a character, pick a kart, and race through imaginative courses filled with shortcuts, power-ups, and unpredictable twists.

Players drift around corners, dodge shells, launch boosts, and compete for first place across a mix of classic and brand-new tracks. Its bright visuals, smooth animations, and approachable design make it one of the best Switch games for kids, yet still challenging enough for adults who enjoy competitive fun.

Pro tip Turn on Smart Steering for younger players so everyone can enjoy competitive races without frustration.

This entry shines during Thanksgiving gatherings because it supports quick rounds, easy drop-in play, and a mix of skill levels. Even newcomers can grab a controller and join instantly, which makes it ideal for families who want lighthearted competition woven into the holiday.

It is simple to learn but impossible to master, turning every race into a balance of skill, luck, and hilarious surprises. Laughter, playful rivalries, and “one more race” moments are guaranteed, often long before dessert even hits the table.

My Verdict: Mario Kart World is perfect for families who want high-energy fun. It is easy to learn, endlessly replayable, and guaranteed to spark memorable Thanksgiving moments.

4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons [Perfect Thanksgiving Gathering Game]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release March 20, 2020 Creator/s Nintendo Average Playtime 50–300 hours Genre Life Simulation Modes Single-player with Online Multiplayer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons gives players a calm island to decorate, explore, and make their own. You gather materials, craft furniture, garden, fish, and spend time with friendly animal villagers. Its soft colors, gentle music, and cozy pacing make it ideal for creating a peaceful holiday atmosphere.

The game fits perfectly into Thanksgiving because of its official Turkey Day event. Franklin the chef arrives with seasonal recipes, food-themed tasks, and warm fall decorations that echo real holiday traditions.

Pro tip Plant pumpkins early so you have enough ingredients ready when Franklin appears for Turkey Day.

Families can visit each other online, cook dishes together, or simply enjoy the autumn scenery, making this one of the most relaxing holiday celebrations in gaming.

Its unique selling point is how Turkey Day blends cooking, community, and calm moments into a virtual gathering that feels comforting and joyful, especially for players seeking a slower celebration.

My Verdict: A gentle, welcoming choice for Thanksgiving. It offers warmth, creativity, and a calm virtual space that families can enjoy together.

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Creator/s The Knights of Unity Average Playtime 5–15 minutes per level Genre Co-op Party Game Modes Local Multiplayer

Tools Up! transforms home renovation into fast, comedic chaos as players paint walls, lay carpet, move furniture, and redecorate rooms while constantly getting in each other’s way.

The premise is simple: complete a renovation order before time runs out, but the real fun begins when friends bump into each other, spill materials, or mix up tasks in the rush.

Pro tip Assign roles early in each level to avoid everyone grabbing the same materials and slowing down progress.

Its bright visuals, clear color coding, and quick-fire levels make it one of the best co-op games for groups that enjoy lively, hands-on teamwork.

It fits naturally into Thanksgiving gatherings because it mirrors the playful energy of cleaning up after a big family dinner. The unique selling point lies in how it turns post-feast chores into hilarious action. Renovating together becomes a lighthearted metaphor for holiday teamwork, creating moments that feel relatable, messy, and fun.

My Verdict: Tools Up! is perfect for families who love energetic, teamwork-driven games. It brings quick laughs, simple controls, and joyful chaos to any Thanksgiving gathering.

6. Sackboy: A Big Adventure [Most Wholesome Family Adventure]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Sumo Digital Average Playtime 8–12 hours Genre 3D Platformer Modes Single-player and Co-op Multiplayer

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a charming 3D platformer where players guide a knitted hero through colorful worlds filled with playful puzzles, creative obstacles, and collectible secrets.

The handcrafted aesthetic, smooth controls, and friendly tone make it stand out among the top platformer games for mixed-age groups.

Pro tip Play levels together after unlocking new costumes to find hidden paths and bonus challenges.

Its cooperative design makes it ideal for Thanksgiving gatherings. Up to four players can team up, share tasks, and navigate handcrafted levels that feel upbeat and festive. The unique selling point is its delightful sense of creativity and warmth.

Every stage feels cheerful and inviting, turning the adventure into a family activity rather than a competition. The game encourages teamwork through shared objectives and clever level layouts, and its cheerful nature makes it perfect for players who want lighthearted fun during the holiday.

My Verdict: Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a wholesome pick for families. It blends creativity, teamwork, and joyful energy into a perfect holiday-friendly game.

7. Lumberhill [Funniest Outdoor Team Game for Thanksgiving]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Sumo Digital Average Playtime 8–12 hours Genre 3D Platformer Modes Single-player and Co-op Multiplayer

Lumberhill is a chaotic multiplayer game where players chop trees, herd animals, dodge disasters, and race against timers while the environment erupts into slapstick mayhem.

Each level throws outlandish obstacles at your team, including stampedes, fires, collapsing bridges, and misbehaving animals. Its bright, outdoorsy aesthetic gives it a lively atmosphere that feels fresh and energetic, making it stand out among the best adventure games for groups that enjoy movement and comedy.

Pro tip Split roles early in each level so one player focuses on chopping while others handle herding and deliveries.

What makes it perfect for Thanksgiving is its outdoor theme. While most holiday games unfold in kitchens or living rooms, Lumberhill takes everyone into a vibrant nature setting for a change of pace.

Its unique selling point lies in the absurd forest challenges that require fast reactions, teamwork, and plenty of laughter. Chopping trees while chasing rebellious goats or trying to survive a sudden storm becomes a holiday memory in itself.

My Verdict: Lumberhill is a lively, laugh-filled pick for Thanksgiving. It brings outdoor chaos, teamwork, and nonstop fun to every group.

8. The Jackbox Party Pack [Best Party Game for Big Thanksgiving Crowds]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Smart TVs Year of Release Various (2014–2024) Creator/s Jackbox Games Average Playtime 10–20 minutes per game Genre Party Game Collection Modes Local Multiplayer with Mobile Devices

The Jackbox Party Pack is a collection of fast, funny party games designed for groups of all sizes. Instead of using controllers, players join with their phones, which makes it incredibly easy for anyone to participate.

Each pack includes a mix of trivia challenges, drawing games, bluffing rounds, and creativity competitions that spark nonstop laughter. The simple setup and quick rounds make it perfect for big family gatherings where people drift in and out throughout the evening.

Pro tip Choose packs with family-friendly filters enabled if you’re playing with younger cousins or grandparents.

It fits Thanksgiving beautifully because it keeps the entire group engaged between dinner, dessert, and conversation. The unique selling point is how instantly accessible it is.

Anyone can join by scanning a code, and the games are designed to be funny without requiring gaming experience. Jackbox shines most when everyone in the room is participating, reacting, and voting together, turning a casual gathering into a shared comedy show.

My Verdict: The Jackbox Party Pack is unmatched for large groups. It turns Thanksgiving into a lively, laughter-filled event that everyone can enjoy.

9. Just Dance 2025 [Most Energetic Thanksgiving Game]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox Year of Release 2025 Creator/s Ubisoft Average Playtime Song-based sessions, 3–5 minutes each Genre Rhythm and Dance Modes Single-player and Multiplayer

Just Dance 2025 brings the party to the living room with a huge playlist of fresh hits, classic throwbacks, and upbeat tracks designed to get everyone on their feet.

Players follow on-screen choreography using motion controls, turning every song into a fun, full-body activity. Its colorful visuals, energetic animations, and easy-to-learn moves make it one of the best rhythm games for families who want something lively and inclusive.

Pro tip Use the “Workout” or “Co-op” modes for group-friendly scoring and extra fun between songs.

It fits perfectly into Thanksgiving because it encourages everyone to stand up, shake off post-dinner sluggishness, and share a playful moment together. The unique selling point is its ability to lift the mood instantly.

Every routine feels like a celebration. Kids love the silly moves, adults enjoy the nostalgia, and grandparents often join in just to laugh and try a step or two. The game’s upbeat pacing and approachable design make it a great choice for holiday gatherings, especially when the room needs a boost of energy.

My Verdict: Just Dance 2025 is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. It brings music, movement, and pure joy to Thanksgiving night.

10. Kind Words [Best Feel-Good Experience for a Quiet Thanksgiving]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Popcannibal Average Playtime Session-based, 5–20 minutes Genre Cozy Letter-Writing Experience Modes Online, Anonymous Interactions

Kind Words is a peaceful, reflective game built around writing and receiving short letters of encouragement. Players enter a cozy, softly lit room, relax to calm lo-fi music, and choose whether to send supportive notes or read messages from others seeking comfort. There are no timers, tasks, or pressures, just gentle exchanges that foster empathy and warmth.

This calm structure makes it an ideal retreat during Thanksgiving, especially for players who want a quiet moment away from the bustle of family gatherings. Its unique selling point lies in the heartfelt experience it creates.

Pro tip Write a few messages at the start of your session to receive thoughtful replies throughout the day.

Writing simple, uplifting messages to strangers or receiving kind words in return turns the game into a small ritual of gratitude, matching the emotional tone of the holiday perfectly.

The soothing visuals, soft colors, and reassuring soundtrack help players unwind after a busy day. It’s a thoughtful break for anyone who prefers introspective activities or wants a gentle reset between meals, conversations, and games.

My Verdict: Kind Words is one of the best Switch games for kids and perfect for players seeking calm, comfort, and emotional warmth. It offers a meaningful space for gratitude and quiet holiday reflection.

11. Journey [Most Serene Thanksgiving Journey]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation, PC, iOS Year of Release 2012 Creator/s Thatgamecompany Average Playtime 2–3 hours Genre Atmospheric Adventure Modes Single-player with Seamless Online Play

Journey is a breathtaking, minimalist adventure where players travel across golden deserts, ancient ruins, and glowing underground caverns toward a distant mountain peak.

With no dialogue or menus, the experience unfolds through visuals, music, and movement. Its gentle pace and stunning art direction create a meditative atmosphere that stands out among the best cozy games for quiet, reflective moments.

What makes Journey ideal for Thanksgiving is the way it approaches connection. During your adventure, you may encounter another traveler – a real player – who cannot speak but can accompany you through simple chimes and movement.

Pro tip Wear headphones for the full emotional impact of the soundtrack and environmental audio.

This silent companionship becomes unexpectedly emotional, turning brief encounters into memorable shared moments. The unique selling point lies in this powerful sense of wordless bonding, reminding players of gratitude, presence, and the beauty of small connections.

The short playtime and serene pacing make it a perfect wind-down after a busy holiday. Its soothing soundtrack, soft lighting, and flowing sand effects help create a peaceful mood that contrasts beautifully with the lively energy of a family gathering.

My Verdict: Journey is a calming Thanksgiving escape. It offers quiet beauty, emotional resonance, and a soothing experience to end the holiday.

12. Flower [Top Relaxing Game to Unwind After the Feast]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation, PC, iOS Year of Release 2009 Creator/s Thatgamecompany Average Playtime 1–2 hours Genre Atmospheric Exploration Modes Single-player

Flower is a calming exploration game where you guide a single petal through open fields, lush hillsides, and dreamlike landscapes. Instead of controlling a character, you direct the wind itself, sweeping through flowers to bring color, growth, and life back to the world.

With no dialogue or traditional objectives, the experience focuses entirely on mood, movement, and relaxation. Its unique selling point lies in how effortlessly it creates a sense of peace. Floating through gentle environments, reviving wilted areas, and watching vibrant fields bloom in response to your movements make Flower feel like a soothing meditation session.

Pro tip Play in a dark room with the sound turned up to fully appreciate the calming visuals and music.

The soft visuals, flowing camera angles, and emotional soundtrack work together to create a reflective, almost therapeutic space.

This makes it a wonderful choice for Thanksgiving, especially after a long day of cooking, conversation, and celebration. Flower offers a quiet retreat where players can unwind, decompress, and enjoy a moment of stillness.

My Verdict: Flower is the perfect post-feast wind-down. It delivers beauty, serenity, and a gentle reset that ends the holiday on a peaceful note.

13. Firewatch [Best Reflective Thanksgiving Story]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2016 Creator/s Campo Santo Average Playtime 4–6 hours Genre Narrative Adventure Modes Single-player

Firewatch is an emotional, story-driven adventure set in the quiet Wyoming wilderness. You play as Henry, a fire lookout stationed deep in the forest, whose only companion is Delilah, a voice on the other end of a walkie-talkie.

As you explore trails, investigate strange events, and spend long days surrounded by nature, the narrative slowly reveals themes of vulnerability, trust, and connection. The warm lighting, sweeping landscapes, and gentle pace create an intimate atmosphere that draws players in.

Pro tip Take your time exploring each area to fully appreciate the environmental details and hidden scenic overlooks.

Its unique selling point is the strength of its storytelling. Firewatch is beautifully written, filled with natural dialogue, and crafted to feel personal. The game explores solitude and human relationships in a way that resonates long after the credits roll.

This makes it perfect for Thanksgiving evenings when the house quiets down and you want something meaningful to experience on your own.

My Verdict: Firewatch is ideal for players seeking a touching, memorable story. It offers emotional depth and a quiet, contemplative escape.

14. The Sims [Ultimate Thanksgiving Life-Sim With HarvestFest]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of Release Ongoing Series (2000–2025) Creator/s Maxis, Electronic Arts Average Playtime Endless Genre Life Simulation Modes Single-player

The Sims offers one of the most detailed and customizable virtual Thanksgiving experiences available, thanks to its in-game HarvestFest holiday. Players can decorate their homes with warm autumn décor, prepare a full feast, invite friends and family, and create the kind of cozy gathering that mirrors real celebrations.

The gameplay revolves around cooking, social interactions, decorating, and managing Sims’ moods, making it a standout among the top simulation games for holiday-themed fun.

Pro tip Improve your Sim’s Cooking skill before HarvestFest so the big dinner comes out perfect and stress-free.

Its unique selling point is the HarvestFest event itself. You can cook multiple dishes, set the table, enjoy seasonal traditions, and host a virtual dinner that feels festive and full of character.

The chaos of preparing everything – juggling the oven, greeting guests, and keeping everyone happy – captures the heart of Thanksgiving without the real-world cleanup.

My Verdict: The Sims is the ultimate Thanksgiving life-sim. It delivers creativity, cozy holiday vibes, and endlessly fun virtual celebrations.

15. Fortnite [Top Thanksgiving-Themed Online Event With Thanksgiving Skins]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Epic Games Average Playtime Match-based, 10–20 minutes Genre Battle Royale and Creative Sandbox Modes Online Multiplayer

Fortnite transforms Thanksgiving into a festive online celebration with seasonal skins, autumn-inspired maps, and limited-time events that bring cozy fall vibes into a fast-paced multiplayer world.

Players can drop into matches wearing turkey costumes, harvest vegetables with themed pickaxes, or explore Creative mode islands decorated with pumpkins, leaves, and warm fall lighting. The mix of playful cosmetics and fresh seasonal content makes Fortnite a fun way to enjoy holiday flair without needing a full family gathering.

Pro tip Check the Item Shop daily during Thanksgiving week to grab limited skins before they rotate out.

Its unique selling point is how it celebrates the season on a global scale. Special skins, themed challenges, and festive decorations turn each match into a lighthearted Thanksgiving-themed experience.

The rotating Thanksgiving content also gives returning players something new to look forward to each year, keeping the game fresh and celebratory.

My Verdict: Fortnite delivers a fun, festive holiday experience. Its seasonal events, charming cosmetics, and lively online community make it a standout Thanksgiving pick.

How To Select the Perfect Thanksgiving Game

Thanksgiving gaming is wonderfully flexible and can fit any mood, group size, or family dynamic. Whether your holiday feels loud and lively or calm and intimate, the right game can instantly enhance the atmosphere.

The key ingredient is social energy, meaning laughter, shared reactions, and those little bonding moments that happen when everyone is together.

Here is a guide to help you pick games that match your gathering:

Thanksgiving Type Best Game Vibe Why It Works Game Genres Small and Cozy Slow-paced, conversation-friendly Encourages connection and warmth and is perfect for winding down after dinner Life-sims, narrative adventures, farming games, gentle exploration games Large and Lively Fast-paced, group participation Lets people join in easily and fills the room with laughs and friendly chaos Party games, rhythm games, quick-play challenges All Ages Simple, accessible gameplay Everyone can join without frustration, with clear goals and easy controls Easy co-op games, simple party games, casual multiplayer titles Holiday Spirit Games celebrating teamwork, food, or shared experiences Adds a festive touch and makes the game part of the memory Harvest-themed games, cooking games, cooperative adventures

There is no single Thanksgiving-only game, but picking one that matches your group’s mood can make the holiday even more memorable. Grab your controllers, gather your friends and family, and let the games add some extra fun to the celebration as you explore more ways to enjoy the day.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Video Games for Thanksgiving

Here’s the simplest way to choose where to start if you want the perfect Thanksgiving gaming experience.

For families who want instant chaos and laughter → Overcooked! 2 .

A fast, funny co-op game that captures the spirit of a busy holiday kitchen in an awesome cooking game way.

For players seeking a calm, cozy evening → Stardew Valley .

It's one of the best farming games filled with warmth, harvest themes, and peaceful moments that fit the season perfectly.

It’s one of the best farming games filled with warmth, harvest themes, and peaceful moments that fit the season perfectly.

For big groups who need an easy, everyone-can-join option → The Jackbox Party Pack .

No controllers, quick rounds, and nonstop laughs make it ideal for crowded Thanksgiving living rooms.

No controllers, quick rounds, and nonstop laughs make it ideal for crowded Thanksgiving living rooms.

For kids and adults who want movement and energy → Just Dance 2025 .

A lively playlist and accessible controls turn post-dinner sluggishness into a fun group activity.

A lively playlist and accessible controls turn post-dinner sluggishness into a fun group activity.

For anyone wanting quiet reflection after the holiday rush → Journey.

A beautiful, meditative experience that offers emotional depth and peaceful storytelling.

A beautiful, meditative experience that offers emotional depth and peaceful storytelling.

Each of these games captures a different Thanksgiving vibe, so you can pick one that matches the mood in the room. Whether you’re looking for laughs, chill time, some friendly competition, or a quiet moment to unwind, there’s something here for everyone!

