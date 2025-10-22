20 Best Video Games for Kids in 2025: Fun and Safe Games

The best video games for kids provide endless, age-appropriate entertainment. They encourage clever problem-solving, education, and teamwork. Additionally, they’re suitable for playing with parents, allowing for some memorable and lovely moments.

If you’re a parent looking to introduce your child to gaming, I believe this is an excellent starting point. I’ve put together a list of the 20 best video games for kids and parents that you can play on a computer, gaming console, or even a mobile device.

Rest assured, they’re super fun and creative, despite being family-friendly, as every video game designed for children should be.

Our Top 3 Picks for Video Games for Kids

This list contains the 20 best video games for children of different ages. I started with games for 4-year-olds and went up to 12-year-olds and above. However, before I divulge my full list, here are our top 3 best picks.

I cherry-picked the best games for each age group. So, here’s why I believe they’re the crème de la crème of this comprehensive list.

Animal Crossing Series (2001) – The best life-simulation series on Nintendo, where players move to a new village, looking to build a peaceful life by befriending villagers, collecting art, participating in social events, and much more. Little Big Workshop (2019) – A charming factory simulation game where kids can design and manage their own miniature workshop. It encourages strategic thinking, problem-solving, and resource management as players manufacture a variety of products and optimize their production lines. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (2021) – A fun and educational puzzle game that challenges players’ cognitive skills through engaging mini-games focused on memory, logic, math, and perception. Perfect for kids who love to learn while they play.

While you can immediately pick one of these and sink your teeth into them, I have a lot more amazing games to cover. Scroll down for more information on the best video games for kids and discover how they can entertain your kids and improve their mental and cognitive abilities.

20 Best Video Games for Kids: Our Top Picks for Youngsters

Ready for the spectacle? The 20 picks I promised you are below. From 4-year-olds to 12-year-old kids and above, I’m sure they’ll have the time of their lives. How many of these best video games for kids have you tried, alone or with your little ones?

1. Animal Crossing Series [Best video game for kids for building creativity and social connection]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Social simulation Platforms Nintendo 64 (Japan only), GameCube, Wii, Wii U, Nintendo DS & 3DS, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2001 Creator/s Nintendo EAD, Nintendo EPD, NDcube, deNA, Nintendo Average playtime 60 hours for the main story Best for Life-simulation gameplay What I liked Connecting with animal neighbors

The Animal Crossing series is among the best video games for kids and parents. This highly immersive life simulation encourages creativity and social skills through calm, open-ended village life where kids learn to explore, decorate, and connect with friendly animal neighbors.

Kids will enjoy a relaxing gameplay that allows them to shape the world to their liking. The online multiplayer aspect of some Animal Crossing games is key. It allows kids to build social skills, including communication and teamwork.

Why we chose it We chose Animal Crossing for its varied gameplay, which allows kids to hone their social skills while expressing their creativity in a virtual world with friendly animals.

Newer Animal Crossing titles include terraforming and heavier customization, adding more things to play around with and challenge a kid’s brain. It’s an unbeatable choice for 4-year-olds, although even older kids and adults can enjoy this masterpiece.

My Verdict:

Animal Crossing is the best video game for kids that blends relaxing gameplay with creativity, a wide open world, and the coveted social aspect through multiplayer. Nintendo owners will want their kids to play at least one of these games.

2. Little Big Workshop [Best video game for kids for problem-solving and resource management]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Construction and management simulation Platforms Windows, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, macOS, Android, Apple TV Year of release 2019 Creator/s Mirage Game Studios, HandyGames Average playtime Around 20 hours Best for Problem-solving and factory management What I liked Being the CEO of a virtual factory

Another excellent title, Little Big Workshop, made it to this list. Little Big Workshop teaches basic problem-solving and resource management through running a miniature toy factory with fun visuals and simple mechanics.

Kids love this game because it’s moderately challenging, but still very fun. The gameplay revolves around building the most efficient factory by meeting the highest product standards and dealing with a rival CEO.

Why we chose it Little Big Workshop is a paramount title that fosters problem-solving and resource management, teaching kids the basics about being a CEO and operating their own factory.

However, players will also manage factory workers to prevent overworking them and endangering their production. If you ask me, Little Big Workshop is a CEO simulation, and that, my friends, will set your kid up for success.

My Verdict:

As one of the best video games for kids, Little Big Workshop has a lot to offer. It’s engaging, fun, and challenging enough to get a little one interested. The art style adds to that ‘childish’ feeling and makes the game look and feel authentic.

3. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain [Best video game for kids for improving cognitive skills and critical thinking]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Edutainment, puzzle-solving Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2005 Creator/s Nintendo EAD, Nintendo Average playtime Around 6 hours Best for Developing logic and memory What I liked 7-player Versus mode

I remember playing Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain with my siblings. It’s a challenging, but fun little game, which helps develop memory, logic, and reaction time through colorful mini-games that strengthen young minds.

The game offers three modes: Test, Practice, and Versus. The latter is the most exciting, as it allows for up to 7 players to test their brains. You’ll tackle various puzzles that will test your reaction time, math and identification skills, and memory.

Why we chose it Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain offers lots of challenges for kids with a competitive spirit. We chose it primarily for its Versus mode, where they can challenge up to 6 other players and see who has the biggest brain.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain is one of the best games for kids and parents who want a perfect mixture of learning and having fun.

My Verdict:

This title will be great for kids with at least a few friends, brothers, or sisters. The Versus mode is the game’s meat and allows for memorable moments with your loved ones.

4. Sesame Street: Once Upon a Monster [Best video game for kids for teaching empathy and teamwork]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Edutainment, adventure Platforms Xbox 360 Year of release 2011 Creator/s Double Fine Productions, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Average playtime About 3 hours Best for Heartwarming Sesame Street story What I liked Diverse problem-solving mini-games

Sesame Street: Once Upon a Monster shines among the greatest adventure games that kids will love. It’s a heartwarming adventure that teaches empathy, kindness, and cooperation through beloved Sesame Street characters.

If you love Elmo and Cookie Monster, you’ll be glad to have them in the spotlight. Each of the game’s chapters features a problem that these boys will solve. You’ll do this through fun little mini-games, which involve racing, dancing, and much more.

Why we chose it This heartwarming game set in the Sesame Street universe is ideal for practicing coordination and sharpening your kid’s reflexes through a variety of interactive mini-games.

Sesame Street: Once Upon a Monster is the best Xbox game for kids, and if you have an Xbox 360, you’re set for fun, as long as you have the Kinect controller.

My Verdict:

A no-brainer for the Sesame Street series fans that tests your reflexes, coordination, and teamwork, provided that you have an Xbox 360 and the now-outdated Kinect controller. With this controller, the game becomes an endless fun pit.

5. Scribblenauts Mega Pack [Best video game for kids for creativity and imagination through world creation]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action puzzle platform Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2009 Creator/s 5th Cell, Shiver Entertainment, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Average playtime Around 10 hours Best for Boosting vocabulary What I liked Solving puzzles with words

Scribblenauts Mega Pack has some of the best video games for kids. The Mega Pack includes several Scribblenauts titles that boost vocabulary and creativity by letting kids solve puzzles with words. Anything they can imagine, they can create!

Why we chose it An amazing puzzle-solving game that enhances vocabulary and promotes creativity. Kids love it, and parents praise it for its immersive nature and vibrant visuals that give the game that feel-at-home vibe.

It’s one of the best cozy games for kids who want to unleash their imagination and build unbelievable worlds that feel immersive and lived in. Scribblenauts’ vibrant, cartoony graphics make the game cute, while relaxing background music makes it feel warm and welcome.

My Verdict:

Scribblenauts Mega Pack is a must-play for its innovative and versatile gameplay that blends creativity, imagination, and puzzle-solving. Best of all, kids can make anything they dream of, letting them fully express their thoughts and feelings.

6. Minecraft [Best video game for kids for exploration, survival, and crafting in a blocky sandbox world]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival, sandbox Platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, ChromeOS, PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, iOS, Android Year of release 2011 Creator/s Mojang Studios Unique feature Blocky graphics Best for Exploration and survival What I liked Open-ended, sandbox gameplay

No shame in loving Minecraft, as it’s one of the best video games for kids and parents. I played it when I was younger, and I see many kids still enjoying it. Minecraft fosters creativity, problem-solving, and teamwork, as kids explore, build, and survive in a blocky sandbox world with endless possibilities.

It’s among the top open-world games that you can explore to your heart’s content and never be bored. The multiplayer component adds more depth, while crafting, surviving, and building mechanics let the kids express their true selves.

Why we chose it We picked Minecraft for its open-ended, sandbox gameplay, where kids can learn all about survival, crafting, exploration, and social interaction. It’s perfectly child-friendly, while offering a fair challenge and resource management.

Minecraft’s blocky visuals suppress sometimes violent moments, like killing animals and other players to survive. This makes it appropriate for kids of all ages who want to immerse themselves in this game’s vast world.

My Verdict:

Minecraft is a classic sandbox game that kids generally love. It helps develop skills like creativity, problem-solving, survival, and even social intelligence as part of its outstanding multiplayer experience.

7. Super Mario Maker Series [Best video game for kids for designing Super Mario levels]

Our score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Platformer, level editor Platforms Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch, Wii U (online services no longer supported) Year of release 2015 Creator/s Nintendo EAD, Nintendo EPD, Nintendo Software Technology, Nintendo Unique feature Super Mario level creation Best for Experimenting with level layouts What I liked Creating unique levels playable by other players

Super Mario titles are legendary platformer games, but the Super Mario Maker series is something else. This game series encourages design thinking and experimentation by letting kids create and share their own Mario levels with friends.

This is a fantastic concept for kids who love Super Mario and want to forge their own stories within the same universe. Even as an adult, I find these games incredibly fun because they allow players to create unique, challenging levels with different layouts and enemy placements.

Why we chose it The Super Mario Maker series helps kids develop their creativity, allowing them to make Super Mario levels and have other players try to complete them.

User-generated content can be experienced by other kids (or adults), who can challenge each other and enjoy endless replayability.

My Verdict:

The Super Mario Maker series is one of the most unique video games for kids for creativity. It’s a cult Super Mario classic with a different flair, letting you assemble whole levels from scratch, providing exceptional replay value.

8. Sackboy [Best video game for kids with fun platforming, puzzle-solving and combat]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Platformer Platforms PS4, PS5, Windows Year of release 2020 Creator/s Sumo Digital, Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 11 hours for the main story Best for Refined platforming gameplay What I liked Vibrant, colorful visuals

Sackboy combines platforming fun with creativity and teamwork in a beautifully crafted, family-friendly world. When it comes to the best video games for kids, Sackboy is an instant classic. Kids love its exploration and traversal mechanics.

The gameplay revolves around puzzle-solving, defeating enemies, and uncovering secrets. Meanwhile, you can jump, run, and explore the game’s vibrant world solo or with friends, collecting gadgets and saving Craftworld from Vex, the game’s main villain.

Why we chose it Sackboy is an adequate video game for kids who enjoy platforming and appreciate the teamwork and creativity that this game requires. Paired with puzzle-solving and a light-hearted story, Sackboy is a memorable experience.

Despite the villain’s presence, Sackboy is safe for kids and doesn’t promote violence. It’s a healthy dose of family-friendly combat, problem-solving, and addictive exploration.

My Verdict:

Sackboy is a single-player, multiplayer, and co-op masterpiece for kids. It’s primarily about exploration, combat, and navigation. However, it also stands among standout puzzle games that will get your kid’s brain working at full capacity.

9. Endless Ocean [Best video game for kids for relaxing underwater exploration]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure Platforms Wii Year of release 2007 Creator/s Arika, Nintendo Average playtime Around 8 hours Best for Underwater exploration What I liked Subtle storytelling and calm setting

Endless Ocean promotes curiosity and relaxation, as kids explore underwater ecosystems and learn about marine life in a calm, educational setting. The game’s underwater premise may sound terrifying, but trust me: it’s the polar opposite!

Why we chose it A top-notch kid-friendly video game for maximum immersion and relaxation, perfect for underwater exploration and learning more about marine life.

Endless Ocean features relaxing soundtracks, subtle storytelling, and a generally laid-back atmosphere to help kids explore at their own pace. I also believe it’s an ideal choice among the best Switch games for kids, because it’s a great form of relaxation after a day at school, rather than a beefy challenge.

My Verdict:

This game doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it’s made for little Nintendo owners who don’t aspire to be a superhero or defeat mighty foes. If you’re enthralled by ocean depths and don’t fear the creatures within, by all means, go for it.

10. Dragon Quest Builders 2 [Best video game for kids with a story-driven adventure, combat, and exploration]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sandbox, action RPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Windows Year of release 2018 Creator/s Square Enix, Koei Tecmo Games, Omega Force Average playtime Around 55 hours Best for Turn-based combat and building mechanics What I liked Vast, explorable in-game world

Dragon Quest Builders 2 merges storytelling and building mechanics, allowing kids to explore, craft, and fight lighthearted battles while saving the world. Sounds like something a kid would like, and I can attest to that.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is primarily a single-player voyage. However, kids can also explore the in-game world with up to three other players, thanks to the splendid online mode. This game requires creativity, communication skills, and clever survival in a world possessed by an evil cult.

Why we chose it Dragon Quest Builders 2 is one of our top picks for its immersive world, subtle storytelling, and enjoyable exploration. It features moderately challenging combat and a fantastic co-op mode that enhances the feeling of immersion.

As a player, you must rid the world of infamy and restore its glory once again.

My Verdict:

Dragon Quest Builders 2’s whimsical, colorful world filled with friendly monsters is all a kid could ever want. Creativity, world-building, planning, and problem-solving make this game a joy for kids looking for moderate challenge and weeks of fun.

11. Alba: A Wildlife Adventure [Best video game for kids for protecting wildlife and saving nature]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure Platforms iOS, macOS, tvOS, Windows, Nintendo Switch, PS4 & PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Creator/s Ustwo Games, PID Games Average playtime Around 4 hours Best for Exploring nature on a Mediterranean island What I liked Art style and light problem-solving

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is a wholesome video game for kids with cartoonish visuals and a beautifully designed main character, Alba. It inspires environmental awareness through an uplifting story about saving nature and protecting wildlife on a Mediterranean island.

Why we chose it We went with this one due to its relaxing nature and a laid-back gameplay where kids can learn about environmental awareness, fauna, and problem-solving.

The game is incredibly kid-friendly, with emphasis on vibrant colors, friendly animals, and light problem-solving. It teaches kids to take care of their environment while simultaneously exploring the in-game world and soaking in all the visuals.

My Verdict:

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is among the best video games for kids that teach them how to be gentle, caring, and loving towards animals and wildlife. Given the lack of objective challenge, it’s excellent for relaxation after a long day of studying.

12. SimCity Series [Best video game for kids for city-building and urban planning]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game City-building Platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, PS3, PS4, PS5, Nintendo 64, 64DD, DS, Wii, and more Year of release 1989 Creator/s Maxis, Aspyr, Full Fat, EA, Nintendo, Maxis, and many others Unique feature Real-time construction and management Best for Building a civilization from the ground up What I liked Micro-managing civilization and its growth

The SimCity series dates back to 1989, laying the groundwork for other award-winning simulation games to follow. This city-building simulation encourages critical thinking and planning, as kids design and manage their own cities, balancing growth, happiness, and sustainability.

SimCity is also interesting to adults because of its complex gameplay. Simultaneously, it teaches kids problem-solving and creativity, allowing them to see the fruits of their labor immediately. Given the premise, SimCity is a pretty safe game.

Why we chose it SimCity is a city-building masterpiece that kids love for its methodical gameplay and intricate systems, like city management, sustainability, and population growth. Both kids and parents will find it satisfying.

While parents’ supervision isn’t required, I believe it’s a great video game for kids and parents, where both can benefit from additional brain stimulation and development.

My Verdict:

Overall, the SimCity series games are unparalleled for kids who love city-building and resource-management mechanics. Parents can chime in, too, and see if they can perform better than their kids. The results may be surprising!

13. Baba Is You [Best video game for kids for developing creativity by bending the game rules]

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle Platforms Nintendo Switch, Linux, Windows, macOS, Android, iOS Year of release 2019 Creator/s Hempuli Average playtime About 8 hours Best for Rule-bending puzzle solving What I liked Setting your own rules to beat the game

Baba Is You is a clever puzzle game that teaches logic and language structure by letting players rewrite the rules of the game to solve challenges. Pixelated, old-school, Nintendo-era visuals add a unique flair, while the ever-changing game rules make it incredibly unique. It also fits nicely among the best Switch family games, thanks to its simple controls and cooperative learning potential.

Baba Is You lets you interact with blocks that represent the game rules. By manipulating these blocks, you alter the way the game works, letting you overcome puzzles and traverse the cleverly built-in-game world.

Why we chose it An unorthodox approach to puzzle-solving where kids set the rules of the game to overcome challenges. Definitely a unique title that’ll keep players captivated for hours on end.

While surely one of the best video games for kids and even a decent family game playable on Switch, it’s pretty difficult and requires efficient problem-solving, creative thinking, and thinking outside the box. This is why it’s great for both kids and parents.

My Verdict:

Baba Is You is an outstanding, brain-boosting game for kids that helps them develop critical, out-of-the-box thinking and impeccable problem-solving skills. It’s one of the top Switch games for a different take on logic and rule-bending to overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges.

14. Letters: A Written Adventure [Best video game for kids with a heartwarming story and puzzle-solving]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle Platforms Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s 5am Games, PID Games Average playtime About 3 hours Best for Solving puzzles using letters and words What I liked Interesting story discovered by player’s actions

Letters: A Written Adventure is a heartwarming, story-driven puzzle game where kids solve problems using letters and words, teaching creativity and empathy.

It follows Sarah, a small, shy girl, who browses her chat messages and letters. Kids are tasked with reading and writing letters, solving puzzles, and uncovering the heartwarming story. Letters: A Written Adventure is fun, relaxing, and vibrant.

Why we chose it A cute little story-driven game where players solve puzzles using letters and words, where they learn to express empathy and creativity.

It’s safe for kids who’ll benefit from improving their reading and writing skills, while satisfying their curiosity and helping them learn to be empathetic.

My Verdict:

Letters: A Written Adventure is a relaxing video game for kids that allows them to explore a safe, colorful world and solve riddles with reading and writing skills. Teaching problem-solving and empathy are the key in-game components, and you’ll agree that every kid should possess them.

15. Kerbal Space Program [Best video game for kids for teaching basic physics and engineering]

Our score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Space flight simulation Platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2015 Creator/s Squad, Private Division Average playtime 60+ hours Best for Teaching engineering and physics What I liked Building spacecraft and exploring planets

Kerbal Space Program introduces basic physics and engineering by letting kids build rockets, explore planets, and learn from trial and error in a fun way. Kerbal Space Program revolves around Kerbals, an alien race.

As a Kerbal, you’ll conduct fun experiments, launch spacecraft, and explore the in-game world for crafting materials. Kerbal Space Program combines realistic physics, intricate engineering, and problem-solving, offering some of the most fulfilling experiences.

Why we chose it This is a must-play for curious kids who’d love to learn basic physics and engineering by building spacecraft, exploring planets, and learning from their mistakes.

Simultaneously, its laid-back approach promotes relaxation, while its lighthearted feel makes kids feel at home.

My Verdict:

Kerbal Space Program is a must-try game for boosting creativity, learning basic physics, and improving problem-solving abilities. Kids will instantly fall in love with cute, little green Kerbals.

16. Spore [Best video game for kids for evolving lives from cells to civilizations]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Life simulation Platforms Windows, macOS X Year of release 2008 Creator/s Maxis, Electronic Arts Average playtime 15+ hours Best for Creating species and civilizations from nothing What I liked Managing your civilization to keep it alive

Spore nurtures imagination and curiosity about life and evolution, as players create species and guide them from microbes to galactic explorers. This is one of the top video games for kids, where they can evolve their creatures from cells to adults, and build a sprawling civilization.

Why we chose it We picked Spore for its unique approach to life and evolution, where players can create species and watch them grow from microbes to adults, and later, full-on civilizations.

Spore lets kids design creatures they like, while simultaneously teaching evolution, adaptation, and mandatory problem-solving. Despite its age, Spore still looks punchy and colorful, with a humorous note that adds more charm.

My Verdict:

Spore is an amazing video game for kids and parents who can immerse themselves in its world and create entire civilizations from nothing. Not only is it fun and engaging, but also a formidable teacher of evolution, overcoming problems, and endless adaptation.

17. Marvel’s Spider-Man Series [Best video game for kids with quality storytelling and fun superhero combat]

Our score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action adventure Platforms PS4, PS5, Windows Year of release 2018 Creator/s Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime About 18 hours for the main story Best for Smooth and enjoyable combat What I liked Storytelling and impressive visuals

Marvel’s Spider-Man series needs no special introduction. It combines thrilling superhero action with emotional storytelling and moral lessons about responsibility and courage. Peter Parker was always one of my favorite fictional characters, and kids also love him.

This series does everything right. From a story and beautiful New York skyscrapers to fluid combat, upgradable abilities, and jaw-dropping graphics. The Marvel’s Spider-Man series is a video game for kids of at least 12 years because it’s more mature.

Why we chose it Spider-Man games boast impressive storytelling with refined gameplay, kick-ass combat, and mouth-watering graphics. They’re excellent for kids who love a more intense, rather than purely relaxing or educational, gameplay.

While younger kids can enjoy it, I believe that more mature kids will better grasp the story and understand the message it conveys.

My Verdict:

You can’t go wrong with Marvel’s Spider-Man series. This superhero masterpiece pulls you right in with its engaging story, satisfying combat, and fun New York City exploration.

18. Sid Meier’s Civilization V [Best video game for kids for building and managing historical civilizations]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based strategy Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux Year of release 2010 Creator/s Firaxis Games, 2K, Aspyr Average playtime Over 120 hours Best for Building and managing empires What I liked Educational potential (history, geography, and more)

Sid Meier’s Civilization V is one of the most engaging strategy games that kids absolutely love. It encourages strategic thinking and historical curiosity, as players build empires, manage diplomacy, and shape their civilization’s fate.

This game lets you build your own civilization and lead it from ancient times to the modern era. You’ll forge cities, uncover new technologies, explore the world, and make friends (or enemies) along the way. In my view, Sid Meier’s Civilization V ticks all the right boxes.

Why we chose it A strategy gem, which teaches kids history and strategic thinking; no wonder we chose it! Players will explore the world and lead their civilization from ancient times to the modern era, managing all its aspects along the way.

It requires strategic planning, thinking, and patience. However, it also teaches geography and history, as it features famous leaders and inventions throughout the game.

My Verdict:

Sid Meier’s Civilization V is a modern strategy game where you’ll find out more about history, geography, and growing, thriving societies. A great way for kids to mature and learn which events shaped our civilization the way it is today.

19. The Portal Series [Best video game for kids for physics-based puzzles and fun dark humor]

Our score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle platform Platforms PS3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Linux, Android, OS X Year of release 2007 Creator/s Valve, Microsoft Game Studios Average playtime About 4 hours Best for Physics-based puzzles What I liked Dark humor and backstory

The Portal series sharpens problem-solving and critical thinking with physics-based puzzles and dark humor, offering a masterclass in clever game design. Valve has struck gold with this one, and I promise you, it’s extremely satisfying for both kids and parents.

You’re handed a Portal gun, which you use to create doorways that connect two places. This game mechanic is used to solve puzzles, which often rely on momentum, strategy, and physics to fully challenge the player.

Why we chose it Portal games are some of the best for brain development, physics grasping, and puzzle-solving. Grab that Portal gun and embark on a few-hour-long adventure of dark humor, crafty puzzles, and impeccable storytelling.

Portal games also have a backstory and a dark, but cleverly implemented humor that feels edgy and safe at the same time. Most importantly, there’s no violence, so kids can play it, immerse themselves in this world, and get lost in it for hours.

My Verdict:

One of the best video games for kids, Portal, is entertaining, combining logic, science, and witty humor in one child-friendly package. Kids will enjoy smooth, refined gameplay and eye-catching visuals for better immersion.

20. Democracy 4 [Best video games for kids for teaching political strategy and running a government]

Our score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Government simulation Platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Positech Games Average playtime Over 10 hours Best for Running a virtual government and making vital decisions What I liked Fun take on politics and economics

Democracy is a fantastic choice among video games for kids, which teaches real-world decision-making and ethics by putting players in charge of running a government and balancing complex social issues. As demanding as it sounds, the game does this in a fun, interactive way.

Why we chose it Democracy teaches decision-making and ethics, letting kids run their own virtual governments and solve complex social issues, while seeing the fruit of their labor in real-time.

The player is a country’s leader who handles education, laws, the environment, taxes, and more. In the process, the player sees the consequences of their actions and how they affect the nation as a whole.

My Verdict:

Democracy is a masterclass in critical thinking and problem-solving, which teaches kids how governments operate. Players will take on countless challenges in this educational simulation that make economics and politics insanely fun, instead of utterly boring, as they are in real life.

My Overall Verdict

These 20 best video games for kids are more than pure entertainment. They’re essential for teaching problem-solving, teamwork, and creativity; virtues that every kid and adult should have. If you’re unsure where to begin, here are a few starting points to get you excited:

For education → Scribblenauts: Mega Pack . A tremendous video game for kids to boost vocabulary and improve imagination, allowing kids to create anything they can imagine.

. A tremendous video game for kids to boost vocabulary and improve imagination, allowing kids to create anything they can imagine. For relaxation → Animal Crossing Series . Choose this one for relaxing and leading a peaceful and idyllic life in a virtual village, as players make new friends and engage in social events.

. Choose this one for relaxing and leading a peaceful and idyllic life in a virtual village, as players make new friends and engage in social events. For creativity → Minecraft . The best pick for developing creativity and survival skills through exploration, crafting, and fighting monsters and other players in the multiplayer mode.

. The best pick for developing creativity and survival skills through exploration, crafting, and fighting monsters and other players in the multiplayer mode. For storytelling → Marvel’s Spider-Man Series. Pick this one for mature, but still family-friendly, storytelling that explores Spider-Man’s (Peter Parker’s) struggles of being a superhero, a regular person, and a friend, all at the same time.

FAQs