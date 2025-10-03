16 Best Video Games Based on Books – Epic Literary Adaptations in 2025

Best video games based on books transform beloved novels into interactive adventures, blending rich stories with engaging gameplay.

As a narrative gamer who cherishes deep characters and immersive worlds, I’ve explored countless titles inspired by books, from science fiction epics to dark fantasy tales.

These video games not only respect their source books but enhance them with player choice, allowing you to shape endings and explore themes in ways movies can’t.

If you’re an avid reader tired of passive stories or a genre fan craving more from your favorite books, these adaptations address that by offering point-of-view shifts and expanded lore . Let’s uncover why these video games stand out.

Our Top Picks for Video Games Based on Books

These top titles elevate narratives, turning passive reading into active adventures with branching plots and moral choices. From fantasy worlds to post-apocalyptic horrors, these games capture the essence of their novels while adding unique gameplay layers.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015) – Masterpiece RPG that enriches Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series with a vast open world, complex characters, and mature themes. Its narrative depth and combat make it a standout among the best action RPGs. Metro Exodus (2019) – Gripping survival shooter that embodies Dmitry Glukhovsky’s grim novels, blending horror with exploration in a visually stunning Russian wasteland. Perfect for fans of captivating survival horror games. Parasite Eve (1998) – Unique horror-RPG hybrid sequel to Hideaki Sena’s novel, featuring cinematic sequences and innovative combat in a modern New York setting. A classic that merges science fiction with thrilling gameplay.

These picks prioritize story-driven experiences over simple mechanics, solving the pain point of finding video games that honor the depth of books. For the curious explorer interested in art and technology intersections, they showcase how video games reinterpret classics. Keep scrolling to discover the full list of these remarkable adaptations.

16 Best Video Games Based on Books – Must-Play Literary Adventures

This selection of the best video games based on books spans genres like fantasy, science fiction, and horror, each drawing from novels to create compelling worlds and narratives, which offer diverse gameplay while staying true to their respective books.

How many of these best video games based on books have you played?

1. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [Based on The Witcher Book Series by Andrzej Sapkowski]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2015 Creators Developer: CD Projekt RedPublisher: CD Projekt Average playtime 52 hours main story Unique features Branching quests, moral choices, monster hunting system Best for RPG fans seeking deep lore

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter searching for his adopted daughter in a war-torn fantasy world. Primary activities include questing, battling creatures, and exploring vast landscapes, with a visual aesthetic of lush forests, gritty cities, and magical ruins in a medieval-inspired setting.

The Witcher 3 is often hailed as a masterpiece that not only respects its source material but also enriches it. It faithfully adapts the complex characters and mature themes of the novels while creating a vast, beautiful world and a compelling story that stands on its own.

Why we chose it Its epic storytelling and expansive world-building make The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt a definitive literary adaptation. It elevates Sapkowski’s novels with branching quests, deep characters, and immersive RPG gameplay.

In my experience, the game’s narrative rivals the best books, with multiple endings based on player choices. One unique aspect is the Gwent card game minigame, adding strategic depth. The art style captures the novels’ gritty fantasy, blending realism with supernatural elements. It’s a standout choice for lovers of great action RPG games.

My Verdict: Fans of the novels will adore how The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt expands the universe with rich side stories and character development. It’s a must-play for anyone who likes immersive fantasy adventures.

2. Metro Exodus [Sequel to the Book Metro 2035 by Dmitry Glukhovsky]

Our Score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia Year of release 2019 Creators Developer: 4A GamesPublisher: Deep Silver Average playtime 15 hours main story Unique features Open-world exploration, crafting, moral choices affecting endings Best for Post-apocalyptic enthusiasts

Metro Exodus continues Artyom’s journey from Moscow’s metro tunnels to a cross-country trek in an eerie post-apocalyptic game setting, seeking a new home.

Primary activities involve scavenging, great stealth game combat against mutants and humans, and narrative-driven decisions, set in a bleak, detailed visual aesthetic of ruined landscapes, snowy tundras, and abandoned structures.

This game perfectly captures the grim, post-apocalyptic atmosphere of the books. It blends linear, narrative-driven horror with open-world exploration, bringing the terrifying mutants and desperate human factions of the Russian wasteland to life. The third game in the series, it expands on the novels’ themes of hope amid despair.

Why we chose it Metro Exodus captures the bleak survivalist tone of Glukhovsky’s novels with stunning environments and tense exploration. Its mix of horror and player-driven choices fully immerses fans in post-apocalyptic Russia.

From community feedback, players praise the immersive sound design, which heightens tension in dark corners. The visual style evokes the books’ claustrophobic horror, with realistic lighting and weather effects.

My Verdict: Book series readers will appreciate how Metro Exodus deepens the lore with personal stories and ethical dilemmas. It’s ideal for those craving intense, story-rich shooters.

3. Parasite Eve [Based on the Novel Parasite Eve by Hideaki Sena]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival horror RPG Platforms PlayStation Year of release 1998 Creator Developer & Publisher: Square Average playtime 11 hours main story Unique features Active time battle system, mitochondrial powers, multiple endings Best for JRPG horror fans

Parasite Eve serves as a sequel to the novel, where police officer Aya Brea battles mitochondrial mutations causing spontaneous combustion in New York. Primary activities include exploring urban locations, fighting mutated creatures with guns and powers, and solving puzzles, in a visual aesthetic of pre-rendered backgrounds with 3D models, evoking late ’90s cinematic style.

Why we chose it Parasite Eve fuses horror and RPG mechanics to create a truly cinematic experience. It expands Sena’s novel into a thrilling, modern setting while keeping the story’s science fiction core intact.

Parasite Eve is a unique blend of horror and JRPG elements. It serves as a direct sequel to the novel, taking its core concepts of mitochondrial mutation and biological horror and setting them within a cinematic, modern-day New York City.

Its compelling story and innovative combat system make it a classic PlayStation title. Players highlight the eerie opera house opening as a standout moment. The graphics, though dated, capture the novel’s sci-fi horror with detailed creature designs.

My Verdict: Novel fans will love how Parasite Eve expands the science fiction lore with personal stakes. It’s a short but impactful experience for horror enthusiasts.

4. BioShock [Inspired by the Works of George Orwell and Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter Platforms PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2007 Creators Developer: 2K BostonPublisher: 2K Games Average playtime 12 hours main story Unique features Plasmid powers, moral choices, underwater city exploration Best for Story-driven shooters

BioShock plunges you into Rapture, an underwater utopia gone wrong, where you uncover its secrets while battling splicers. Primary activities include shooting, using genetic powers, and making choices that affect the ending, with a visual aesthetic of art deco architecture, leaky corridors, and retro-futuristic designs.

Why we chose it BioShock transforms philosophical literature into an interactive narrative masterpiece. Its underwater world and moral choices echo Orwellian and Rand-inspired themes, making it a thought-provoking FPS.

While not a direct adaptation, BioShock is a brilliant critique of philosophical concepts found in classic literature. Its underwater city of Rapture is a compelling setting, and the game’s famous plot twist directly engages with the book’s themes.

The narrative explores objectivism and control, inspired by the novels. Community notes praise the immersive audio logs that reveal the story’s dark corners. The visuals blend beauty and decay, mirroring the books’ dystopian themes. It’s among the top FPS games based on books.

My Verdict: Lovers of inspiring works will enjoy BioShock‘s thematic echoes in an interactive form. It’s a landmark for narrative gamers.

5. Spec Ops: The Line [Based on Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person shooter Platforms PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2012 Creators Developer: Yager DevelopmentPublisher: 2K Games Average playtime 6 hours main story Unique features Choice-based story, squad commands, Dubai setting Best for Psychological shooters

Spec Ops: The Line follows Captain Walker on a rescue mission in sandstorm-ravaged Dubai, uncovering horrors. Primary activities involve cover-based shooting, commanding teammates, and making choices, with a visual aesthetic of ruined luxury buildings buried in sand, creating a desolate, orange-tinted wasteland.

Why we chose it Spec Ops: The Line subverts traditional shooters to deliver a morally complex, literary-inspired story. Its psychological depth mirrors Conrad’s Heart of Darkness, challenging players with shocking choices and consequences.

Spec Ops: The Line is a haunting deconstruction of war games, heavily based on the novel’s descent into madness. It takes the rabbit hole of moral ambiguity and turns it into a third-person shooter with a twisting plot. Players often cite the white phosphorus scene as a game-changer. The aesthetics capture the novel’s themes of isolation in dark corners.

My Verdict: Fans of the book will recognize the psychological depth in Spec Ops: The Line. It’s short but powerful for those seeking story over action.

6. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl [Based on Roadside Picnic by Arkady and Boris Strugatsky]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter Platforms PC Year of release 2007 Creators Developer: GSC Game WorldPublisher: THQ Average playtime 15 hours main story Unique features Anomalies, artifacts, non-linear world Best for Survival exploration

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl casts you as a stalker exploring the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, seeking artifacts amid anomalies and mutants. Primary activities include scavenging, combat, and faction interactions, with a visual aesthetic of radioactive ruins, foggy forests, and industrial decay in a post-apocalyptic Ukraine.

Why we chose it Its survival-focused gameplay faithfully adapts the eerie atmosphere of S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl. The open-world hazards, anomalies, and mutant threats immerse players in the novel’s tense, alien landscape.

Heavily based on the novel’s Alien Zone, this great S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game creates a harsh, unforgiving world where survival is key. It captures the books’ sense of mystery and danger in dark corners. Players appreciate the emergent gameplay, like sudden mutant attacks. The graphics evoke the novel’s eerie, otherworldly atmosphere.

My Verdict: Book series admirers will find S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl a true spiritual successor. It’s perfect for popular stalker game fans.

7. I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream [Based on a Short Story by Harlan Ellison]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure, Point-and-Click, Puzzle Platforms PC, Mac Year of release 1995 Creators Developer: Cyberdreams, The Dreamers Guild Co-Designer: Harlan EllisonPublisher: Cyberdreams Average playtime 6–8 hours Unique features Dark narrative, psychological horror, multiple endings Best for Fans of dark, psychological storytelling

I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream throws you into a twisted, post-apocalyptic world ruled by a sadistic AI. The point-and-click gameplay mixes exploration, puzzles, and narrative choices, and the eerie visuals and unsettling sound design create a constant sense of dread. Every decision matters, and the tension never lets up as you navigate the AI’s traps and torment.

Why we chose it I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream captures Harlan Ellison’s chilling vision with precision and turns it into an interactive experience that keeps you hooked from start to finish.

The game remains faithful to the short story, expanding the world while keeping the original’s dark, psychological core. Each character has a personal journey that reflects the story’s themes, and AM’s manipulations feel cruel and personal.

The puzzles and dialogue choices echo the moral dilemmas in the book, which makes the horror feel immediate and immersive. It’s rare to see a game so closely mirror a literary work while still giving players agency.

My Verdict: I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream stands out as a masterful adaptation. Its faithful storytelling and intense atmosphere make it one of the best video games based on a book.

8. Enslaved: Odyssey to the West [Loosely Based on the Ancient Chinese Novel Journey to the West]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure, Platformer Platforms PS3, Xbox 360, PC Year of release 2010 Creator Developer & Publisher: Ninja Theory Average playtime 12–15 hours Unique features Post-apocalyptic world, dynamic traversal, cooperative AI Best for Players who love story-driven action-adventure

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West is a stunning action-adventure that blends platforming, combat, and exploration in a post-apocalyptic world.

You navigate through detailed, ruined landscapes while solving environmental puzzles and using dynamic traversal mechanics. The game’s visuals are striking with vibrant colors contrasting the desolate environment, and the soundtrack adds an emotional depth that pulls you into the journey.

Why we chose it Enslaved: Odyssey to the West turns the classic novel Journey to the West into a visually rich, story-driven adventure while keeping gameplay engaging and varied.

The game takes inspiration from the novel, loosely following the story of a journey filled with challenges and unlikely companions. Characters mirror the archetypes from the source material, and the relationship between the protagonists drives the narrative forward.

While it isn’t a literal retelling, it captures the spirit and themes of the book, which gives players a sense of progression and purpose as they experience both combat and exploration sequences.

My Verdict: Enslaved: Odyssey to the West shines as a narrative-driven adventure. Its engaging gameplay and strong character development make it one of the top adaptations of a literary work.

9. Assassin’s Creed [Inspired by Vladimir Bartol’s Historical Novel Alamut]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure, Stealth Platforms Multi-platform (PS, Xbox, PC, Switch) Year of release 2007 Creator Developer & Publisher: Ubisoft Average playtime 15–20 hours Unique features Historical settings and stealth mechanics Best for Players who enjoy stealth and historical settings

Assassin’s Creed is an action-adventure game with meticulously recreated historical settings. It’s all about stealth, parkour, and exploration; you navigate bustling cities and plan precise attacks while uncovering hidden secrets. The visuals and atmosphere are remarkable, with detailed architecture and vibrant environments that make each mission feel alive.

Why we chose it Assassin’s Creed brings history to life through engaging gameplay while letting players experience iconic events and locations in a unique interactive way.

The game draws heavily from historical records and stories, weaving fictional narratives around real events and characters. While it takes creative liberties, it captures the essence of the era, giving players a sense of immersion in a world inspired by history.

The storylines and missions reflect the struggles and intrigue of the time, which lets you explore both the challenges and the culture of the period.

My Verdict: Assassin’s Creed perfectly mixes stealth, exploration, and historical storytelling. It is truly a standout game adaptation inspired by books and historical accounts.

10. Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of The Earth [Inspired by H.P. Lovecraft’s Novella The Shadow Over Innsmouth]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival Horror, Adventure Platforms PC, Xbox, PS2 Year of release 2005 Creator Developer & Publisher: Headfirst Productions Average playtime 12–15 hours Unique features Lovecraftian horror, investigative gameplay, stealth and combat mix Best for Horror fans and mystery solvers

Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth is a survival horror adventure in a chilling Lovecraftian setting. You explore eerie towns and decaying interiors while solving puzzles and confronting horrors that test both your wits and nerves. The visuals and sound design create a tense, oppressive atmosphere that keeps you constantly on edge.

Why we chose it Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth faithfully captures the terror and mood of H.P. Lovecraft’s stories. It makes you feel like part of the narrative as you uncover its mysteries.

The game sticks closely to Lovecraft’s themes and storylines; it immerses players in the cosmic horror world he envisioned. The plot, characters, and unsettling encounters reflect the source material’s dark tone, with moments of psychological dread that hit just right.

While some mechanics feel dated today, the game’s commitment to storytelling and horror remains impressive. It truly makes the book’s universe feel alive.

My Verdict: Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth has all the tension and narrative depth of Lovecraft’s works. This proves itself as one of the most compelling literary adaptations in gaming.

11. Dune II [Based on the Novel Dune by Frank Herbert]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Real-time strategy Platforms Amiga, MS-DOS, Sega Mega Drive Year of release 1992 Creators Developer: Westwood StudiosPublisher: Virgin Games Average playtime 10 hours main story Unique features Resource harvesting, base building, faction units Best for Strategy enthusiasts

Dune II pits three houses in a war for control of Arrakis, harvesting spice while building armies. Primary activities involve resource management, base construction, and real-time combat, with a visual aesthetic of pixelated deserts, sci-fi vehicles, and sandworm threats in a retro 2D style.

Why we chose it As a pioneering RTS, Dune II brings Herbert’s political intrigue and desert warfare to life. Players experience tactical combat and empire-building that echo the novel’s epic scope.

This great game pioneered the RTS genre, inspired by the novel’s political intrigue and desert world. It turns the books’ themes of empire strikes and resource wars into tactical gameplay. The visuals capture the novels’ vast dunes and futuristic tech.

My Verdict: Fans of the novels will enjoy Dune II‘s faction rivalries. It’s a foundational title for strategy video games.

12. Dante’s Inferno [Based on the Poem Inferno by Dante Alighieri]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action hack-and-slash Platforms PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2010 Creators Developer: Visceral GamesPublisher: Electronic Arts Average playtime 8 hours main story Unique features Hell circles traversal, combo system, boss fights Best for Mythical action fans

Dante’s Inferno reimagines the poet as a crusader descending through Hell to rescue Beatrice. Primary activities include hacking enemies, platforming, and judgment minigames, with a visual aesthetic of grotesque, fiery hellscapes, demonic creatures, and gothic art inspired by the poem.

Why we chose it Its action-packed reimagining transforms Dante’s epic poem into an interactive, visually striking journey through Hell. Dante’s Inferno preserves the literary structure while delivering thrilling combat and boss encounters.

This game is a literal trip through the nine circles of Hell. It takes the classic epic poem and turns it into a fast-paced, over-the-top action game, complete with spectacular boss battles and a vivid, brutal artistic style. It adapts the novel’s structure into levels. The graphics bring the books’ infernal visions to life with dark, detailed environments.

My Verdict: Poem admirers will find Dante’s Inferno a creative take on the descent. It’s thrilling and one of the best hack-and-slash games.

13. The Lord of the Rings Online [Based on The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game MMORPG Platforms PC Year of release 2007 Creators Developer: Standing Stone GamesPublisher: Daybreak Game Company Average playtime 100+ hours Unique features Fellowship system, epic quests, Middle-earth recreation Best for Fantasy MMO players

The Lord of the Rings Online is one of the best MMORPGs that lets you create a character adventuring in Middle-earth during the books’ events. Primary activities include questing, crafting, and group raids, with a visual aesthetic of lush Shire fields, shadowy Mordor, and detailed elven cities in a massive online world.

Why we chose it This MMO faithfully recreates Tolkien’s Middle-earth, letting players explore iconic locations and stories. The Lord of the Rings Online’s attention to lore and immersive world-building makes it perfect for fans seeking epic adventures.

This MMO brilliantly captures Tolkien’s vast world and rich lore. It allows players to live out a fantasy adventure in Middle-earth, visiting iconic locations and participating in events that coincide with the books’ narrative. It’s free-to-play with expansions. The art faithfully renders the novels’ descriptions.

My Verdict: Tolkien fans will love The Lord of the Rings Online‘s expanded stories. It’s a top choice for the best MMORPGs.

14. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets [Based on Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by J.K. Rowling]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure Platforms PC, PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube Year of release 2002 Creators Developer: EurocomPublisher: Electronic Arts Average playtime 9 hours Unique features Spell-casting, Quidditch, Hogwarts roaming Best for Magical exploration

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets recreates Harry’s second year at Hogwarts, solving the Chamber’s mystery. Primary activities include casting spells, flying on brooms, and exploring the castle, with a visual aesthetic of whimsical magic, colorful halls, and creature encounters in a 3D world.

Why we chose it It faithfully brings Rowling’s magical world to life, letting players explore Hogwarts and solve mysteries firsthand. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets balances spellcasting, exploration, and story to mirror the novel’s charm.

The early Harry Potter games are some of the most faithful and fan-favorite book adaptations. This particular game excelled at capturing the magic of Hogwarts, with fun spells to learn, puzzles to solve, and an overall sense of wonder, much like games like Hogwarts Legacy. It follows the novel’s plot closely. The graphics bring the books’ enchanting world to life.

My Verdict: Novel readers will relive the adventures in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. It’s a good pick for family gaming.

15. Lies of P [Based on The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X Year of release 2023 Creator Developer & Publisher: Neowiz Games Average playtime 30 hours Unique features Lie system, weapon assembly, Belle Epoque setting Best for Challenging combat

Lies of P reimagines Pinocchio as a puppet awakening in puppet-overrun Krat, seeking humanity. Primary activities include soulslike combat, parrying, and exploring, with a visual aesthetic of dark Victorian streets, mechanical horrors, and ornate architecture in a steampunk world.

Why we chose it Its lie-based mechanics and dark aesthetic reimagine Pinocchio as a compelling, challenging RPG. Lies of P transforms the classic story into a twisted, immersive experience with strategic combat and branching narrative.

Lies of P is a dark, macabre retelling of the classic children’s tale, transforming the puppet story into a challenging Soulslike action RPG. It brilliantly uses the novel’s themes of humanity and lying to create a branching narrative and a beautiful, horrifying world. The gameplay emphasizes precision in battles. The art style twists the book’s whimsy into nightmare fuel.

My Verdict: Classic tale lovers will be intrigued by Lies of P‘s twisted take. It’s a fresh entry in action RPGs.

16. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege [Inspired by Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Franchise]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical Shooter, Multiplayer Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2015 Creator Developer & Publisher: Ubisoft Montreal Average playtime 25–30 hours (per season, multiplayer varies) Unique features Tactical team-based play and intense strategy Best for Competitive multiplayer gamers, tactical strategy enthusiasts

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is a tactical shooter that emphasizes strategy and team coordination. You plan attacks, fortify positions, and execute precise moves with your squad; every match feels intense and calculated. The visuals and sound design heighten the tension that creates an immersive battlefield experience.

Why we chose it Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege turns Clancy’s military novels into high-stakes, strategic multiplayer action that rewards planning and teamwork over reflexes alone.

While it doesn’t follow a single book plot, the game captures the tone and intensity of Clancy’s storytelling. Everything reflects the realism, tactical depth, and suspense of the source material. Players feel the stakes of each operation, with careful planning and coordination echoing the calculated operations described in the novels.

My Verdict: Rainbow Six Siege guarantees unmatched tactical intensity and strategic gameplay. It translates the essence of Clancy’s stories into a multiplayer experience that stands out among book-inspired games.

My Overall Verdict

These best video games based on books prove that interactive media can honor and expand literary masterpieces. From the wild hunt in fantasy realms to surviving the undead in horror settings, they bridge books and gameplay seamlessly.

Best starting point for video games based on books today?

These suggestions cater to different play styles, ensuring you find a game that resonates with your love for books. Consider a good gaming monitor to enhance the visuals in all of these story-rich video games.

FAQs

What is the best video game based on a book?

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt stands out as the best video game based on a book, due to its rich fantasy world, deep characters, and mature themes from Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels. It offers over 100 hours of quests and multiple endings.

Are there any video games based on true stories?

While none of the titles in this list are based of true stories, many adapt fictional works with deep realism. Like Metro Exodus brings Dmitry Glukhovsky’s survivalist vision of post-apocalyptic Russia to life, while Spec Ops: The Line uses Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness to create a psychological war narrative.

Are there any games based on comics?

Yes, there are games based on comics. Titles like The Walking Dead, Batman: Arkham series, and various Marvel games bring iconic comic stories and heroes to life with engaging gameplay.