10 Best NASCAR Games in 2025: Ready, Set, Race!

If you’ve been itching to find the best NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing) game that’ll put you in the driver’s seat and get your heart racing faster than a green-flag restart, you’re in the right place.

From iconic oval tracks to white-knuckle short courses, there’s a NASCAR experience out there that will have you chasing glory from your living room to the next Daytona or Talladega.

But let’s be real – some games just don’t capture the full-throttle thrill of NASCAR racing in 2025. That’s why I’ve put together this pit stop guide to the best NASCAR games around, making sure you’re not stuck with a clunker when you could be tearing up the track in style on your PC or consoles.

Whether you’re a longtime NASCAR fan or a newcomer drawn to the thrill of high-speed racing, these games have the horsepower to keep you entertained for hours.

Our Top Picks for NASCAR Video Games

Get ready to rev those engines because we’re honestly diving headfirst into the thrilling world of NASCAR games! These titles stand out not just for their high-speed thrills and authentic racing vibes, but for how they bring the excitement of the track straight to your screen.

Here are our top picks:

NASCAR Heat 5 – The latest entry in the NASCAR Heat series, bringing intense stock car action with updated drivers and teams. NASCAR Heat 4 – A solid racing experience with dynamic seasons, realistic handling, and deep customization options for NASCAR fans. NASCAR 21: Ignition – The next-generation NASCAR title with stunning visuals and an immersive career mode, though it faced a rocky launch.

And this is only the green flag, friends! Keep reading to uncover the full list of the best NASCAR video games that will have you trading paint, perfecting your pit stops, and chasing that victory lap in no time.

10 Best NASCAR Racing Games for Every Fan

From dynamic weather conditions that’ll keep you on your toes to nuanced physics and customizable car quality that lets you express your driving style, each game packs a punch of adrenaline and pure joy that other games can’t match.

Buckle up because we’re diving into the world of NASCAR video games that are built for speed and packed with drama. If you’re ready, let’s burn some rubber.

1. NASCAR Heat 5

Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2020 Developer 704Games, Motorsport Games Unique features Enhanced career mode, new testing mode, and official NASCAR drivers, teams, and tracks.

NASCAR Heat 5 is a thrilling racing game that puts you in the driver’s seat with all the excitement of real NASCAR action. It polishes up what worked in Heat 4, bringing smoother controls and improved AI that’s tough but fair. The career mode shines brightest, letting you build your legacy through clever management and nail-biting races.

Visually, it’s solid: cars look sharp, tracks feel alive, and the sense of speed is always there. While it’s not the flashiest game in terms of graphics, it nails the NASCAR atmosphere perfectly. Handling is tight and responsive, making every lap a test of skill and timing – especially when you’re chasing that final podium spot while avoiding on-track crashes!

One of Heat 5’s best additions is its testing mode, giving you a chance to tune your car and experiment to find the perfect setup. It even has a paint booth for customizing your car’s look to match your style. With official rosters and real NASCAR Cup Series tracks, it’s the most complete entry in the series to date.

Sure, it doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but NASCAR Heat 5 refines and polishes everything that came before it. For anyone who loves NASCAR or just wants to feel the rush of high-speed thrills, this one’s a winner.

2. NASCAR Heat 4

Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Developer 704Games Unique features Improved graphics, deeper career mode, dynamic track maps, and competitive AI.

NASCAR Heat 4 marks a serious improvement for the series, giving you an even more thrilling NASCAR experience. From the get-go, it’s clear the visuals are sharper, with improved lighting and more vibrant track detail to bring the races to life.

The star of this immersive sports video game is your career progression, bringing depth and challenge as you work your way up through sponsorships, rivalries, and the need to keep your car in top shape. Handling is buttery-smooth, striking a nice balance between sim and arcade-style action that’ll keep you coming back for “just one more race.”

The AI is smart and competitive, giving you a fair fight at every turn. It’s not perfect – the visuals aren’t mind-blowing – but for fans of stock car racing, Heat 4 is an exciting ride. If you’re looking for a NASCAR game that’s fun and deep without being overwhelming, Heat 4 is a standout choice.

3. NASCAR 21: Ignition

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Developer Motorsport Games Unique features Stunning visuals with Unreal Engine, immersive career journey, and official NASCAR Cup Series content.

NASCAR 21: Ignition tries to be the new king of not only the top multiplayer games on Xbox, but also stock car racing, and it mostly delivers. As the first game to use Unreal Engine, the visuals are seriously impressive – cars gleam in the sun, and tracks feel immersive and alive. It’s a treat for the eyes, and the sense of speed is thrilling.

Climbing the career ladder is rewarding, throwing you into the NASCAR Cup Series with real teams and real tracks. The AI is tough and aggressive, keeping you on your toes from start to finish. You’ll feel the pressure of every race as you battle it out for the checkered flag.

Where Ignition shines is its handling. The cars feel weighty and authentic, demanding real skill to master. It’s challenging but oh-so-satisfying once you get the hang of it.

There are some bumps – bugs and glitches can crop up, and a few features feel half-finished. But when it all comes together, it’s a blast. NASCAR 21: Ignition is an ambitious step forward for the series, giving NASCAR fans a fresh and exciting way to get their racing fix.

4. NASCAR ‘15 Victory

Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2015 Developer Eutechnyx Unique features Updated 2015 roster, classic NASCAR experience, and refined racing dynamics.

NASCAR ’15 Victory might be a bit of a throwback now, but it’s still a solid choice for fans wanting to relive classic NASCAR racing. The final game in the Eutechnyx NASCAR series, it brings you all the drivers, cars, and tracks of the 2015 season, complete with a straightforward but satisfying career mode. You can jump right in and feel the rush of roaring down the track in your favorite stock car!

Visually, it’s not going to blow you away, but it captures the feel of NASCAR’s real-world circuits with decent track details and bright colors. The controls are easy to pick up, making it an awesome entry point if you’re new to NASCAR games. The AI can be a bit on the safe side, so expect a race that’s more about perfecting your laps than battling aggressive rivals.

Still, there’s something timeless about NASCAR ’15 Victory – it’s simple, entertaining, and a nice trip down memory lane for fans of the series. If you’re craving that old-school NASCAR experience without too many bells and whistles, this one’s worth a spin.

5. NASCAR Heat 2

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Developer 704Games Unique features Three NASCAR series, split-screen multiplayer, and track-specific AI.

NASCAR Heat 2 is where things started to get real for the modern Heat series. It’s got that classic stock car racing energy, complete with all the NASCAR tracks you love and an engaging career journey that keeps you coming back. For the first time, this game brings the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series into the mix, adding extra depth and excitement to your racing weekends.

Graphics are solid, and while it’s not going to make your jaw drop, it captures the speed and spirit of NASCAR well. The driving mechanics are more refined here, and there’s a real sense of weight and control as you tackle every turn. Handling feels tight and responsive, which is perfect for battling it out in those final laps.

One of the highlights? Split-screen and online multiplayer – perfect for challenging your buddies and proving you’re the best on the track. Sure, it’s not the flashiest game around, but NASCAR Heat 2 nails that satisfying blend of fun and competition. If you’re looking for a well-rounded NASCAR game that’s easy to jump into and tough to put down, this one’s a winner.

6. NASCAR 14

Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2014 Developer Eutechnyx Unique features Dynamic AI, authentic NASCAR atmosphere, and detailed career mode.

NASCAR 14 might be a bit older, but it still packs a punch for fans who love their stock car driving. Featuring real NASCAR drivers, teams, and tracks, it brings the excitement of the Sprint Cup Series right to your fingertips. The career progression is straightforward yet immersive, letting you work your way up and feel like a true NASCAR pro.

Graphics-wise, it’s decent for its time – solid car models, authentic track details, and a generally immersive NASCAR atmosphere. The racing itself is the star: it’s fast, fun, and feels authentic, especially when you’re battling it out in a packed field.

The controls are accessible and easy to pick up, making it an awesome choice for players of all skill levels. The AI can be hit or miss – sometimes too cautious, sometimes surprisingly aggressive – but it keeps things interesting as you jostle for position.

NASCAR 14 is perfect if you’re after a no-frills, enjoyable NASCAR experience. It might not have all the polish of newer titles, but it’s still a blast for fans who want to dive into the high-speed world of stock car action.

7. NASCAR Heat 5: Ultimate Edition

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2020 Developer 704Games, Motorsport Games Unique features All NASCAR Heat 5 DLC included, updated rosters, and the most complete NASCAR Heat experience.

NASCAR Heat 5: Ultimate Edition takes everything you love about NASCAR Heat 5 and adds a bit of extra sparkle. It bundles in all the DLC, including the 2020 Season Update, so you get the full package right from the green flag. That means more cars, more tracks, and more ways to race like a pro.

The visuals hold up nicely, with authentic car models and lively track atmospheres that pull you right into the action. The handling is smooth and responsive, striking a sweet balance between arcade action and sim-like challenge. If you’re craving that authentic NASCAR feel, the Ultimate Edition delivers the goods.

Career journey is the star here – work your way through the ranks, tweak your car setups, and see if you’ve got what it takes to win the Cup. There’s also split-screen and online multiplayer for some good old-fashioned bragging rights with your friends.

The only downside? It’s essentially Heat 5 with a bunch of extras – so if you already have the base game and DLC, it might not feel like a must-buy. But for newcomers or die-hard NASCAR fans, it’s a well-rounded package that’s ready to race.

8. NASCAR The Game 2013

Platforms PC Year of release 2013 Developer Eutechnyx Unique features Authentic NASCAR tracks, realistic damage modeling, and in-depth car customization.

NASCAR The Game 2013 is a bit of a hidden gem for fans of stock car racing. It might not be the newest kid on the block, but it captures the heart of NASCAR with solid visuals and some surprisingly deep features. From multiple seasons to quick races, there’s enough here to keep you in the driver’s seat for hours.

The graphics are decent – nothing mind-blowing, but good enough to make every race feel lively. The controls are pretty straightforward too, making it accessible for players who just want to get in and race. It strikes a nice balance: lifelike enough for NASCAR fans, but still forgiving if you’re more of a casual player.

The highlight is the career progression. You can customize your car, tweak your strategies, and climb the ranks until you’re a full-on NASCAR champion. The AI drivers keep you on your toes, and there’s plenty of excitement in every lap.

Overall, NASCAR The Game 2013 isn’t the flashiest, but it’s a solid, satisfying NASCAR racer that still holds up for anyone wanting to relive the thrill of stock car racing.

9. NASCAR Heat Evolution

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Developer Monster Games Unique features Dynamic AI, track-specific challenges, and progressive difficulty for newcomers and veterans.

NASCAR Heat Evolution was the first game of the NASCAR Heat series to hit modern consoles, and while it’s a bit rough around the edges, it’s a great entry point for newcomers to the NASCAR world. You get all the official drivers and tracks from the 2016 season, and it’s an easy way to jump in and start playing.

Visually, it’s decent but definitely shows its age compared to later entries. The tracks are well-recreated, though, and there’s a certain charm in its no-nonsense presentation. The controls are easy to learn – perfect for getting new fans into the swing of NASCAR racing.

Career progression is pretty basic, but it gives you a chance to work your way up from a small-time racer to a Cup Series star. The AI isn’t the most aggressive, so it’s more about honing your lines and mastering the route than intense bumper-to-bumper action.

NASCAR Heat Evolution may not be the deepest title, but it’s a solid stepping stone if you’re new to NASCAR or just want some laid-back entertainment. It’s NASCAR, stripped down and ready to roll.

10. NASCAR Heat 3

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Developer 704Games Unique features New Xtreme Dirt Tour, online tournaments, and deeper career mode with more race options.

NASCAR Heat 3 was a big step up from Evolution and Heat 2, giving fans a more complete package with a bit of everything. It’s got all the big names and real-world tracks you’d expect, plus the dirt series for some muddy fun.

Visually, it’s solid – cars look good, tracks feel alive, and there’s a nice sense of speed as you zip around the circuit. The AI is much improved here, giving you some proper obstacles as you fight for the checkered flag.

Career mode is where Heat 3 really shines. You can work your way up through the different series, building your team and refining your skills. Online multiplayer and split-screen modes add even more replay value for those who want to go wheel-to-wheel with friends.

It’s not without its quirks – some might find the handling a bit floaty – but it’s a well-rounded NASCAR experience that’s easy to get into. If you’re after a NASCAR game that’s approachable, feature-packed, and just plain fun, Heat 3 is a great choice.

If you’re into realistic driving experiences, you’ll probably enjoy other top-tier simulation games as well.

FAQs

What is the best NASCAR game?

The best NASCAR game depends on what you’re after! NASCAR Heat 5 is a fan favorite for its career mode and authenticity, while NASCAR 21: Ignition shines with stunning visuals and realistic driving for die-hard NASCAR fans.

When is the new NASCAR game coming out?

The release of a new NASCAR game hasn’t been confirmed, but fans are hoping for updates in 2025. Stay tuned to official announcements for the latest news on the next installment!

Does Forza have NASCAR?

Yes, Forza Motorsport 6 featured a NASCAR expansion pack with real NASCAR drivers, cars, and tracks, letting you race in authentic NASCAR events within the game’s stunningly immersive world.