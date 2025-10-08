5 Best Kirby Games for Switch in 2025 That’ll Melt Your Gamer Heart

Narrowing down the best Kirby game for Switch is a real challenge – Kirby’s been serving up the same wholesome fun since his Game Boy beginnings.

From thrilling boss fights to clever puzzles, every Kirby entry finds a way to light up the screen with charm and color. Even if the levels don’t push your limits, the co-op adventures make them endlessly replayable.

So, whether you’ve been on the Kirby train from the start or are just hopping aboard, here are the best titles to play this year.

Our Top 3 Picks for Kirby Games for Switch

If there’s one thing the Kirby franchise never fails to deliver, it’s pure, pink perfection – no matter the setting. From bold 3D leaps to nostalgic side-scrollers, each title brings its own brand of charm, chaos, and cozy vibes. So, to save you from getting lost in all that adorable content, here are our top 3 picks for the best Kirby games on Switch.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (2022) – This is where the Kirby Switch entries transformed from 2D to 3D. And as you would expect, this really improved the in-game experience. While this transition didn’t influence the general difficulty of the game, there are lots of mode additions and characters to explore outside the regular story mode. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (2023) – This entry surprised me with a return to 2.5D, but it only took me a few hours of gameplay to see how it stands out with more modes, enhanced difficulty, and better strategy. Kirby Star Allies (2018) – Kirby’s debut appearance on the Switch. It continued what earlier classics like Kirby’s Adventure started, then built on aspects like graphics with more stunning visuals, as well as a friend system that amps up the excitement with up to three other players.

This is just a handful of the pink puff’s finest moments – a couple more entries and some deeper dives are still coming up. Continue reading to join Kirby on even more wild, heartwarming, and downright delightful Switch escapades.

5 Best Kirby Games for Switch If You Love Wholesome Chaos

Kirby is one of those simple video games that you don’t think much about when playing, but end up having a lot of good times with. It’s easy to learn, and the fun is doubled (or even tripled) when you’re playing with others, either for a relaxing weekend or at a party.

But the question is, out of all Kirby’s sugary escapades, which ones truly deserve a spot on your Switch today?

1. Kirby and the Forgotten Land [Best 3D Kirby for Nintendo Switch]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 3D game Platforms Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of release 2022 Creator/s HAL Laboratory Average playtime 14-26 hours Best for Players who love the 3D graphics and want to explore more

Kirby and the Forgotten Land puts you on a mission to save the captured Waddle Dees, but be ready to uncover many of the new world’s secrets with puzzles and side missions.

Unlike earlier entries, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the series’ transition from 2D to 3D, and the developer did justice to this. Besides the pleasing graphics quality, it’s great to be able to control Kirby without simply moving from left to right.

Why we chose it Kirby and the Forgotten Land marks the pink puff’s first leap into 3D, with creative Mouthful Mode transformations, modern visuals, and tons of replayable side content.

Another standout from this entry is the Mouthful Mode. If you’ve been enjoying inhaling large objects using Kirby, then you’ll love this new spin’s effectiveness. And instead of the regular copy mechanics, Kirby can now transform into giant vending machines, stairs, cars, and so much more, all with unique features.

For me, this is easily one of the best Nintendo Switch games for kids and adults to enjoy together.

Final Verdict: Kirby and the Forgotten Land allow you to experience the modern feel of the Kirby franchise. Also, the high number of collectibles and side games gives it a high replay value.

2. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe [Best Kirby Alternative To Forgotten Land]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 2D game Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 Creator/s HAL Laboratory & Vanpool Average playtime 25-28 hours Best for Co-op gaming, more challenging with a good story

If you played the original Kirby’s Return to Dream Land on Wii, then you’ll love this Switch remake. The game looks cleaner in HD and runs smoother with finer details.

While unexpectedly returning to the traditional 2D side-scrolling mechanics after releasing Kirby and the Forgotten Land in 3D, you get new tools, more signature copy abilities, and a surprisingly better story.

So, another top Kirby entry for Switch, in all regards.

Why we chose it This remake enhances the original with HD visuals, new abilities, and the Magolor epilogue, while offering tougher challenges and plenty of mini-games for lasting replay value. Each feature feels purposefully refined, giving the classic formula a modern touch.

Compared to the original entry, I had a bit of a struggle breezing through this one. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially for someone like me who loves a challenge and wants to improve with each playthrough. Also, if you live for the boss battles, you must try out the newly added Magolor epilogue.

Overall, I like that you can unlock new characters and enjoy even more content, extending your play time with dozens of mini games that’ll leave you coming back for more.

Final Verdict: If you liked the original Wii entry, then Kirby has just found a lot more ways to capture your heart with more modes, more challenges, and a smoother multiplayer mode.

3. Kirby Star Allies [Search and Join Fun Co-Ops]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 2.5D Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s HAL Laboratory Average playtime 12-17 hours Best for Co-op gaming

If you were one of the people who played Kirby Star Allies when it first launched, you might not have loved it as much. What you might not know is that HAL continued to develop the game with multiple free downloadable updates that improve its difficulty and enrich its nods to past releases.

Why we chose it Kirby Star Allies shines as a co-op favorite, with free DLC updates, the Dream Friend system, and cool combos that make it a perfect refresh for multiplayer sessions.

But this isn’t to say that new players aren’t getting a good deal on this one. Star Allies brings you Kirby with excellent graphics, impressive sound effects, and lots of side games to keep you going for a long time. It’s also one of the best co-op Switch games in the series, given the special tools you can unlock when you work with friends to protect one another from attacks.

Whether you’re a new or returning player to the franchise, don’t forget to check out the Dream Friend system. New players will love all the special characters they get from this mode, while returning players would appreciate the opportunity to play as one of their favorite characters from past launches.

Final Verdict: It’s the best entry to play with buddies or family. Also, it’s one of the easiest to play.

4. Kirby Fighters 2 [Best Alternative Kirby Style]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 2D combat/arena game Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s HAL Laboratory & Vanpool Average playtime 18-30 hours Best for Fighting and versus modes

I liked the original Kirby Fighters game, but Kirby Fighters 2 does a far better job that makes it deserving of this spot. It features more copy powers than the original and makes for a game that you can enjoy even while playing alone. It’s still one of the best multiplayer Switch games (in my opinion), but you no longer have to wait for other players to hop online to enjoy the action.

Why we chose it Kirby Fighters 2 elevates the brawler experience with more copy options, skill-based single-player challenges, and unique ghost mechanics that keep battles dynamic.

However, I wasn’t impressed with the limited additions to this entry’s boss fights and story mode. Even so, the ghost mechanics bring extra flair to team battles. Being defeated does not mean you’re out. You hover around the stage with limited attacks, but can get right back into the fight with a well-timed enemy hit.

I’d say Kirby Fighters 2 is easily the toughest of the bunch, particularly if you’re flying solo. You’ll need sharp instincts, solid tactics, and a good Switch controller that won’t betray you mid–air dash – responsive sticks and sturdy buttons are basically your best allies here. Smooth control really makes the difference when every move counts.

Final Verdict: The most challenging option, especially in single player mode. It requires more strategy combined with player skill.

5. Kirby’s Dream Buffet [Best Kirby Party Game]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Multiplayer race/party game Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s HAL Laboratory Average playtime 3-5 hours Best for Casual multiplayer races

I wouldn’t kick off your Kirby journey with Kirby’s Dream Buffet – it’s more dessert than main course, and doesn’t quite capture the flavor of the core series. Still, after you’ve conquered the rest, you’ll appreciate Kirby’s Dream Buffet for what it is: a fantastic Nintendo Switch party game.

Why we chose it Kirby’s Dream Buffet delivers lighthearted entertainment with competitive mini-games and beginner-friendly gameplay, making it perfect for casual play with your crew.

This entry is less about the story but more about the vibes, thriving in lighthearted party settings. Personally, I had a blast with the part where you and your pals compete in races and mini-games – it’s a cute twist on traditional racing games for Switch, replacing cars with round, rolling Kirbys. You roll around eating strawberries to grow bigger, which helps you to knock others around and get more points in the end. It’s also hilarious to watch your buddies panic as you steal their last strawberry.

Sure, it might not be the best Kirby title for grand campaigns or jaw-dropping boss battles, but the quickfire mini-games more than make up for it. They’re chaotic, clever, and all about flexing your strategy to scoop up the sweetest strawberry haul.

Final Verdict: Kirby’s Dream Buffet ranks as the easiest game to play, with more beginner-friendly commands. However, it’s not the ideal go-to game for a deeper experience, with the lack of a story mode or campaign mode, unlike other entries.

FAQs

What is the most recent Kirby game for Switch?

On the original Nintendo Switch, the most recent Kirby release is Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (2023). On Switch 2, the latest is Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World (2025).

What is the first Kirby game on Switch?

The first Kirby release on Switch is Kirby Star Allies, which was released in 2018.

Which Kirby Switch game is best for kids?

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the best one for kids, thanks to its bright visuals, simple controls, and fun co-op mode that lets younger players team up with ease. Its forgiving difficulty and adorable world make it perfect for both new and younger gamers.

Is “Kirby Return to Dreamland” on Switch worth it?

Yes, Kirby Return to Dreamland on Switch is definitely worth playing. It has a better visual and smoother gameplay as compared to the original version.