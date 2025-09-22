10 Best Sniper Elite Games Every Marksman Should Try in 2025

Finding the best Sniper Elite game isn’t as straightforward as it sounds. Rebellion has released several entries over the years, and fans are split — some prefer the older titles for their tougher, more punishing feel, while others believe the newer ones perfected the open-world sniping experience.

So, where do you start in 2025? That’s exactly what this guide is here for. I have compiled all the best Sniper Elite games, breaking down what makes each one special, who it’s perfect for, and where it shows its age.

Our Top Picks for Sniper Elite Games

If you’re wondering which entries stand out as the absolute best, these are the three I’d recommend above the rest. Each of them nails the signature Sniper Elite formula in their own unique way, with stealth, long-range mastery, and that sweet, satisfying X-Ray Kill Cam.

Sniper Elite 4 (2017) — Ask long-time fans which entry defines the series, and most will point to Sniper Elite 4. The Italian countryside missions are vast, stunning, and packed with options for how you approach each objective. Do you sneak along cliffside paths, set up elaborate traps, or go full-on sharpshooter from half a mile away? The game gives you the freedom to play your way, and that’s why it still feels fresh even years later. Sniper Elite 5 (2022) — The newest entry builds directly on what made Sniper Elite 4 so good, but sharpens the edges. Maps are even bigger, movement is smoother, and the new invasion system keeps you on your toes by letting other players hunt you mid-mission. For co-op fans, it’s the most seamless and polished multiplayer experience the franchise has offered so far. Sniper Elite III (2014) — Karl Fairburne heads to the deserts of North Africa to sabotage the Nazis’ super-weapon program. What makes this entry stand out is its open-level design, where you’re not funneled down a single path but instead get to experiment with multiple routes, tactics, and creative kill setups.

These three are my personal top picks. But the full ranked list has surprises you might not expect.

10 Best Sniper Elite Games

The Sniper Elite franchise has been around for two decades, giving players some of the most satisfying stealth-shooter experiences in gaming. But which entries truly stand above the rest today? Below, I’ve ranked ten of the best Sniper Elite games you can play in 2025, covering their strengths, unique features, and why they still matter.

How many of these have you played, and which one do you think is the best Sniper Elite game?

1. Sniper Elite 4 [Best Open-World Sniper Sandbox]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Rebellion Average playtime 25 – 40 hours Metacritic score 77

If you ask most fans which is the best Sniper Elite game, chances are you’ll hear Sniper Elite 4. This entry perfected the series formula with sprawling open-ended maps set in sunlit Italian villages, dense forests, and even colossal Nazi megastructures. Each level feels like its own sandbox, where you decide whether to sneak past patrols, sabotage enemy machinery, or line up a half-mile snipe with nothing but patience and wind calculations on your side.

The campaign itself is massive, with countless objectives, sniper nests, and side missions to discover. Beyond the single-player campaign, there’s full online co-op (yes, you can play the entire story with your pal), which is why Sniper Elite 4 also earns a spot among the best co-op games. It has competitive multiplayer modes that keep the sharpshooting adrenaline going.

Pro tip Experiment with vantage points. Don’t always snipe from the obvious high ground; moving through tight alleys or climbing ledges can give you cleaner shots and a safer route for escape.

And, the legendary X-Ray Kill Cam is back and is more brutal and cinematic than ever. Now, even triggering melee attacks and explosive trap kills. You can pair that with deep weapon customization, slick movement options like climbing and ledge takedowns, and next-gen upgrades with 4K visuals at 60 fps, and you’ve got the most refined version.

Final Verdict: Sniper Elite 4 is the ultimate balance of stealth, freedom, and satisfaction. If you’re only picking one entry to start with, make it this one, especially if exploring open-world games with tactical choices is your idea of fun.

Gonzito3420 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Man I love revisiting this game so much. The gameplay is just incredible, the maps are really well crafted, being able to crouch running is immersive and fun, and the sniping opportunities are great.

2. Sniper Elite 5 [Most Advanced Kill-Cam Experience]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator/s Rebellion Average playtime 30 – 45 hours Metacritic score 77

Sniper Elite 5 refines the Sniper Elite series’ core and brings some new tricks to the table, securing its place among the best sniper games you can play today. This entry drops you into France, 1944, where Karl Fairburne is working with the French Resistance to decode a terrifying Nazi project known as Operation Kraken. The setting is not only immersive but also historically grounded, with maps built using photogrammetry that recreate real-world locations in stunning detail.

Gameplay remains a mix of stealth, precision, and all-out tactical combat, but it is more refined. The enhanced traversal system means Karl can now shimmy along ledges, slide down slopes, and use ziplines to find inventive sniper nests. This freedom combines beautifully with the game’s advanced gunplay physics, where every shot factors in gravity, wind, and even Karl’s own heart rate.

Pro tip Use the new invasion system to your advantage – lay traps, relocate often, and make enemy snipers hunt you on your terms.

Customization is deeper than ever. With workbenches scattered throughout missions, you can tweak rifles, pistols, and secondaries to your exact style, right down to the ammo type. And the legendary X-Ray Kill Cam returns, now grislier than ever.

Final Verdict: Sniper Elite 5 is the most complete and technically impressive game in the series, offering players the perfect blend of freedom, tension, and precision. It easily ranks among the best stealth games.

3. Sniper Elite III [Best Open-Level Tactical Freedom]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Switch Year of release 2014 Creator/s Rebellion Average playtime 20 – 25 hours Metacritic score 73

Sniper Elite III transports you to the harsh yet exotic landscapes of North Africa during WWII, where the fight against Germany’s Afrika Korps rages on. As Karl Fairburne, you must sabotage the Nazis’ secret super-weapons program, which is a project that could crush Allied resistance if left unchecked and turn the conflict into a stalemate. The campaign takes you through twisting canyons, lush oases, and ancient desert cities, giving each mission a unique atmosphere that demands patience, planning, and precision.

What set this entry apart was its expansive open-level design, a first for the series. Missions are built with multiple routes, secondary objectives, and side opportunities, ensuring no two playthroughs feel the same. You can stalk enemies silently, distract them, set explosive traps, or take advantage of the new Relocate mechanic to slip back into the shadows after taking a shot. The ballistic system forces you to consider gravity, wind, and even heart rate, making every long-distance shot deeply rewarding.

Pro tip After every kill, use the Relocate mechanic – shift position before enemies swarm your last known spot.

Your favorite X-Ray Kill Cam returned more detailed than ever, now featuring muscle layers, circulatory systems, and even vehicle takedowns, letting you dismantle tanks and armored cars piece by piece. Multiplayer added five competitive modes, while co-op allowed for full campaign playthroughs or teamwork-driven survival missions.

Final Verdict: For players who value freedom of approach and tactical creativity, Sniper Elite III marks a turning point in the franchise.

4. Sniper Elite V2 Remastered [Definitive Classic Sniping Experience]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Rebellion Average playtime 15 – 20 hours Metacritic score 73

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered drops you into the heart of WWII Berlin, during the Germans’ desperate final stand. You once again step into the boots of elite marksman Karl Fairburne, tasked with stopping Nazi V2 rocket technology from falling into Soviet hands. To succeed, you’ll need to help key scientists defect to the Allies and eliminate anyone who stands in the way.

Unlike the later sandbox-style entries, V2 Remastered leans heavily into a linear, story-driven campaign. Each mission pushes you into carefully designed urban combat spaces where stealth, patience, and precision long-range shots are your best weapons. From infiltrating enemy strongholds to disrupting a propaganda mission, players engage in tense infiltration, fortifying sniper nests, and carefully timing shots under immense pressure. The improved visuals highlight war-torn Berlin in striking detail, while the series’ iconic X-Ray Kill Cam makes every hit really brutal.

Pro tip Use authenticity settings. Cranking up ballistics realism not only makes each shot more rewarding but also teaches you the value of wind, distance, and timing in a way few shooters manage.

The remaster includes all original DLC, from additional campaign missions to the infamous “Assassinate the Fuhrer” objective. On top of that, it introduces new playable characters from Rebellion’s Zombie Army series, a cinematic Photo mode, and fully upgraded graphics with 4K support.

Multiplayer has also been expanded, allowing up to 16 players to battle in modes like Deathmatch, Dogtag Harvest, and Distance King, making it perfect for anyone who wants to experience the roots of this game with a modern touch.

Final Verdict: If you enjoy long-range sniping and a tightly focused campaign, Sniper Elite V2 Remastered is among the best for long-range thrills.

5. Sniper Elite: Resistance [Best for Narrative-Focused Sniper Gameplay]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Creator/s Rebellion Average playtime 25 – 35 hours Metacritic score 75

Sniper Elite: Resistance takes the series into the heart of occupied France during WWII, where you step into the shoes of a French resistance fighter working to sabotage Nazi operations. Unlike the open-ended campaigns of other Sniper Elite titles, this game leans into a tightly focused, narrative-driven experience. The missions are crafted around stealth, infiltration, and high-stakes sabotage, immersing you in a story where every bullet and every move counts.

Players spend much of their time scouting enemy positions, lining up precise shots, and using the environment to outwit patrols. With missions like “Striking Range,” you’ll be tasked with preventing a catastrophic V1 rocket launch while rescuing captured allies. Visually, this game leans into a grounded aesthetic, with cobblestoned French towns, fortresses looming over the coast, and weathered countryside landscapes.

Pro tip Blend sabotage with sniping – disable machinery or alarms before pulling the trigger to make your escape much smoother.

The new weapons, like the SVT-40 Rifle, Mars Automatic Pistol, and the stealth-focused D.L. Carbine Rifle, give players fresh tactical options for stealth or guns blazing playstyles. DLC expansions like the new skins, wrapped rifles, and added multiplayer maps extend the game’s replayability.

Final Verdict: Sniper Elite: Resistance is perfect for anyone who wants a more intimate, story-driven campaign set in the shadows of occupied France. It mixes tense sabotage missions with cinematic environments and fresh gear for both solo and multiplayer play. It’s considered one of the best among the multiplayer games available today.

Darth Ball ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A lot of fun either by yourself or on-line... The mechanics and graphics are great and I love the ability to play slow or fast depending on my mood.

6. Sniper Elite VR [Most Immersive Sniping Simulator]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation VR, SteamVR, Oculus Quest Year of release 2021 Creator/s Rebellion, Just Add Water & Coatsink Average playtime 8 – 12 hours Metacritic score 68

Sniper Elite VR brings the franchise’s trademark sniping and stealth gameplay into a fully immersive virtual reality experience. Set in Southern Italy, 1943, you step into the role of an Italian resistance fighter battling fascist forces to reclaim your homeland. VR shifts the action directly into your hands, making every shot, reload, and stealth movement feel personal and visceral, making it stand out among modern first-person shooter games.

The game centers on a brand new standalone campaign featuring 18 replayable missions. Players engage in tactical activities like sneaking past patrols, setting traps, and lining up long-range headshots with authentic WWII weaponry. VR mechanics let you physically raise your rifle, peer down the scope, and steady your aim for maximum precision. Combined with Sniper Elite’s signature X-Ray Kill Cam, which is rebuilt for VR, the result is a thrilling sense of impact when your bullet finds its target.

Pro tip Take your time lining up shots. Physically steadying your aim with both hands makes a huge difference. VR sniping feels most immersive when you play it slowly and precisely.

Final Verdict: If you’re exploring the best VR games, Sniper Elite VR easily earns its spot with its realistic mechanics and immersive campaign. It is the definitive way to experience the series for fans who want full immersion, making every mission a pulse-pounding test of precision and stealth.

7. Sniper Elite (2005) [The Original Tactical Sniper Classic]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS2, Xbox Year of release 2005 Creator/s Rebellion and MC2 France Average playtime 20 – 30 hours Metacritic score 77

The game that started it all, Sniper Elite 2005 introduced players to the tactical, methodical sniping gameplay that would go on to define the franchise. Set in Berlin at the end of World War II, you play as an American OSS sniper disguised as a German soldier. The gameplay revolves around careful planning, stealth infiltration, survival mode-style endurance, and the art of the perfect shot. The game set itself apart with its realistic ballistic system, accounting for gravity, wind, posture, breathing, and heart rate, making players master patience and precision.

Pro tip Patience pays – wait for ambient sounds like planes or artillery fire to mask your shots and stay hidden.

Visually, the game captures the atmosphere of war-torn Berlin, complete with ruined streets, crumbling buildings, and a tense Cold War edge. Many players remember how Karl felt like a true winter warrior moving through frozen ruins, where every shot could change the tide. The game featured LAN multiplayer, allowing up to eight players to test their skills in modes like Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, and Assassinations, making it a pioneer of competitive sniper gameplay.

Final Verdict: Sniper Elite (2005) laid the foundation for the franchise. It gives a tense, tactical sniper experience that rewards patience, precision, and smart play like no other game of its time.

8. Sniper Elite V2 [Classic WW2 Sniping Reimagined]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Switch Year of release 2012 Creator/s Rebellion Developments Average playtime 10-15 hours Metacritic score 67

Set during the dying days of World War 2, Sniper Elite V2 drops you straight into the ruins of Berlin, where the stakes couldn’t be higher. You play as elite American sniper Karl Fairburne, parachuted behind enemy lines with a mission that could alter the course of history: Stop the Nazis’ V2 rocket program from falling into Soviet hands. The war may be ending, but a new one, the Cold War, is just beginning, and every single bullet matters.

Pro tip Don’t rush objectives; use slow, methodical movement to exploit Berlin’s cover-heavy map design.

What makes Sniper Elite V2 stand out is its mix of stealth, planning, and authentic sniping mechanics. The ballistics system factors in wind, gravity, and even heart rate, forcing you to think before every trigger pull. It’s now-iconic X-Ray Kill Cam steals the show, graphically showcasing bullets tearing through bones and organs in detail.

Final Verdict: Sniper Elite V2 is the game where the series truly came into its own, tactical, thrilling, and brutally satisfying.

Our score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Rebellion Average playtime 12-20 hours Metacritic score 72

It’s 1946, and just when Europe thought it was safe, the undead Fuhrer’s hordes are back, and they’re hungrier than ever. That’s where you and your squad step in. Zombie Army 4 is an over-the-top, co-op shooter built for pure fun. Whether you’re creeping through corpse-filled canals in Venice or trying to survive a literal zombie zoo, the game never takes itself too seriously.

Pro tip Use traps and explosives to control hordes before they overwhelm you in tight spaces.

While it still keeps the Sniper Elite DNA like ballistics, X-Ray Kill Cams, and satisfying long shots, it cranks everything up with traps, melee takedowns, and wild supernatural abilities. The levels are huge and chaotic, making this one of the most entertaining co-op shooters out there.

Final Verdict: Zombie Army 4: Dead War is unapologetic fun. It’s a perfect mix of sniping precision and zombie slaying mayhem.

Gonzito3420 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Good graphics, nice soundtrack, smash weapons, also good solo game, but the best of all is good gameplay and 4 players online. I think one of the best games of its kind.

Our score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2013 Creator/s Rebellion Average playtime 10 – 15 hours Metacritic score 62

In Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army, the war takes a terrifying supernatural turn. Set in the final days of World War 2, Hitler revealed a horde of Nazi zombies as his last desperate gamble to crush Europe. Players step into the boots of Karl Fairburne once again, facing not just enemies with guns, but an endless army of zombies, occult commanders, and grotesque monstrosities.

The gameplay revolves around strategic sniping under extreme pressure. You’ll need to carefully plan your shots, factor in wind and gravity, and make use of the iconic X-Ray Kill Cam as you shatter bones and burst decaying lungs in gruesome detail. The visual aesthetic is bleak, moody, and drenched in horror. Ruined Berlin streets, burning skies, and grotesque enemies that make every encounter feel like a nightmare.

Pro tip Aim for headshots even under pressure since body shots waste precious ammo against endless zombies.

The game later received an enhanced version as part of the Zombie Army Trilogy, making it even more accessible for fans of horror shooters. And that’s why this remains a standout among the best third-person shooter games.

Final Verdict: Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army turned a grounded war shooter into a horror-filled survival experience with a bold, gory spin-off that proved sniping could be just as thrilling against the undead as it was against soldiers.

FAQs

What is the best Sniper Elite game?

The majority of players find Sniper Elite 4 incredibly fun due to its expansive maps, refined sniping mechanics, and strong replay value. Many fans also point to it as the most accessible entry for newcomers, making it the perfect starting point for the series.

What style of game is Sniper Elite?

It’s a tactical third-person shooter focused on stealth, long-range sniping, and realistic ballistics. The combination of slow, methodical planning and explosive payoffs makes it stand out from standard run-and-gun shooters.

What makes Sniper Elite unique?

Its signature X-Ray Kill Cam, realistic sniping, and emphasis on undercover playstyle make it stand out from other shooters. This blend of cinematic flair and tactical depth keeps players coming back for more.

What is the order of the Sniper Elite games?

The main series order is Sniper Elite 2005, V2, 3, 4, and 5, with spin-offs like Nazi Zombie Army.

Are Sniper Elite 4 and 5 connected?

Yes, Sniper Elite 5 continues after Sniper Elite 4, following Karl Fairburne’s missions during World War II. While you don’t have to play them in order, doing so makes the narrative more immersive.

Is there going to be a new Sniper Elite game?

Rebellion has not officially announced Sniper Elite 6, but given the series’ success, another upgrade is very likely.