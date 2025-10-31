15 Best Shoot ‘Em Up Games to Try in 2025

The best shoot ‘em up games are ones that capture everything from retro gaming to modern graphics. Getting thrown into the chaos and relying on your skills and reflexes is what these titles are all about. The thing that makes them timeless is combining simplicity and depth.

This genre has tons of options, but choosing the right ones can be overwhelming which is where I’ll help you out. My list contains the best 15 shmup games, covering everything from guns blazing retro titles to modern titles, offering a little bit of everything for every type of player.

Our Top Picks for the Best Shoot ‘Em Up Games

Before I dive into the full list, let me mention my favorite 3 titles that I feel are above the rest. Don’t take this the wrong way, I’m not saying the other 12 are terrible, but these 3 have a special place in my heart, and I have to mention them.

Ikaruga (2001) – This is a masterpiece, offering something unique called polarity switching, allowing you to absorb projectiles that are the same color and deal damage to nearby enemies. It’s not about fast reflexes; it’s about preparation and tactics to ensure you’re running the show and, most importantly, winning.

DoDonPachi Resurrection (2008) – For those looking for true intensity, there's no better option than this one. I believe this to be the peak of the series, which is partially thanks to the Hyper mode that lets you deal massive damage to opponents.

R-Type Final 2 (2021) – This is one of the most iconic franchises in the niche, and naturally, it's one of the best there is. Blending classic side-scrolling action with modern visuals, this is a title that would be attractive to the younger generation interested in these kinds of titles.

Just by looking at these 3, you can already get an idea of how diverse today’s list is going to be. I have a little bit of everything, and I have 15 to go through, so let me introduce my picks that every fan should experience.

15 Best Shoot ‘Em Up Games Ranked

With my highlighted top 3 shmup titles, it’s time to go through the entire list. My picks are the heart of the genre, and I’ve chosen each one for its mechanics, visuals, legacy, impact, or a combination. From legends from the older era to modern releases, these picks show why the niche is so popular today.

1. Ikaruga [Best for Puzzle Lovers]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type Vertical Shoot ’Em Up Platforms Arcade (Sega NAOMI), Dreamcast (JP), GameCube, Xbox 360 (XBLA), Windows (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2001 Creator/s Developer: Treasure / Publisher: Sega, Treasure (later ports) Average playtime/Unique features 6–8 hours for a full run; unique polarity mechanic (black/white switching) for absorbing projectiles, supported by a smaller hitbox Best for Players looking for puzzle-like challenges mixed with fast-paced action What I liked The polarity system that turns every encounter into a tactical puzzle

In the world of shmups, I consider Ikaruga to be one of the most innovative titles, which is why it’s the first entry on this list. When you first look at it, it will seem like most vertical shooters, but it’s so much more than that.

The main characteristic is the polarity mechanics, which completely changes how you’ll approach it. You can change between black and white polarities, allowing you to absorb projectiles of the same color.

At the same time, you’ll be dealing extra damage to rivals that have the opposite polarity. It combines reflexes with tactics, which is what makes it so much fun and engaging.

Why we chose it The unique polarity mechanics of Ikaruga that turn every conflict into a tactical puzzle are one of the several reasons it’s on this list.

Visually, it won’t satisfy the needs of those who are looking for AAA title graphics, but that’s not the target group. The minimalistic style, combined with the bursts of color from the enemy fire, keeps you engaged, not the visual aspect of it. In addition to that, each stage is designed to immerse you in gameplay while trying not to die.

My Verdict: Ikaruga is an ideal choice for those looking for more than testing their reflexes. It rewards strategy and patience, which is what makes it so addictive. It has tons of reviews, and none of them are negative.

2. DoDonPachi Resurrection [Best for Hardcore Shmup Fans]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type Bullet Hell Shoot ’Em Up Platforms Arcade (2008), Xbox 360 (JP, 2010), iOS (2010), Windows (Steam, 2016) Year of release 2008 Creator/s Developer: Cave / Publisher: Cave Average playtime/Unique features 8–10 hours; “Hyper” mode system that clears the stage and boosts firepower, deep mechanics for points Best for Hardcore shmup fans looking for intensity and difficulty What I liked The hypnotic projectile curtains, as well as the risk-reward Hyper system

My next pick for this list is completely different from my first option. DoDonPachi Resurrection is all about chaos, which shouldn’t surprise you at all. It’s developed by CAVE Games, the company known as the masters of bullet hell, so tactics and patience go out the window here.

From the start, you’re drawn into a storm of colorful projectiles, and your job is to navigate through the dense patterns while trying to stay alive. It also has a feature called “Hyper system”.

This is where you can build up a meter and unleash a powerful strike in the form of bombs that clear the projectiles and increase damage. It’s one of those risk vs reward moments where you have to make a split-second decision about your next move.

Why we chose it DoDonPachi Resurrection offers hypnotic projectile patterns and a points structure that requires true mastery, making it a must-try for fans of this niche.

Considering the kind of title this is, you should expect a complete sensory overload while playing. Hypnotic, bright, and colorful are the first 3 words that come to mind. When you combine everything, you get one of the most addictive, fast-paced shmups ever made.

My Verdict: Players who are looking for a challenge that will test their skill and tickle their senses, DoDonPachi Resurrection is the best choice.

3. R-Type Final 2 [Best for Fans of Tactical Shmups]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type Side-Scrolling Shoot ’Em Up Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows (Steam, Epic) Year of release 2021 Creator/s Developer: Granzella / Publisher: NIS America (West) Average playtime/Unique features 12–15 hours; dozens of unlockable ships with unique weapons, branching difficulty paths Best for Fans of tactical shmups who are looking for a tactical approach rather than chaos What I liked The variety of ships and mechanics allows for endless replay

In the world of side-scrolling shooters, the R-Type series has been popular with players who aren’t too keen on speed and chaos. Final 2 continues the legacy of the series, and it brings a modern twist to a popular classic.

You’re focusing more on proper pacing and tactics, similar to some of the other entries today. If you’ve ever played the first game, you’ll probably find the Force pod familiar, and its ability to detach and be used in defense or offense.

One thing that makes it stand out from the crowd is the variety. With a bunch of ships, each one having unique weapons and styles, it’s all about experimenting to find what works best for you. The levels are filled with alien designs and bosses that look like they’ve come out of a horror movie, so it remains true to the series’ aesthetic.

Why we chose it R-Type Final 2 requires a tactical approach and a variety of ships meaning there’s a lot of experimentation involved before you start to master it.

Speaking of, it offers modern and sleek visuals, offering plenty of details and cinematic effects that enhance the gaming experience. In other words, not only will it have you question your skills, it will reward you with some very nice graphics.

My Verdict: Fans of the franchise shouldn’t skip on R-Type Final 2 because it sparks feelings of nostalgia and combines them with fresh challenges.

4. Gradius V [Best for Players Looking for a Modern Recreation on a Classic Franchise]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type Side-Scrolling Shoot ’Em Up Platforms PlayStation 2 Year of release 2004 Creator/s Developer: Treasure / Publisher: Konami Average playtime/Unique features 10–12 hours; innovative power-up system, cooperative play, cinematic boss duels Best for Players looking for a modern and well-polished take on a classic franchise What I liked It captures the spirit of the original Gradius

If you were ever a fan of shmups, this name will definitely ring a bell. Gradius V was released over two decades ago, and it still remains a popular title with people who are fans of this niche. The star of the show is Vic VIper, a character well known to true fans of games like Gradius Origins who navigates through levels filled with enemies, bosses, and hazards.

The most unique thing about it is the power-ups, which allow you to select and chain upgrades, meaning that you’ll need to be strategic about it. This kind of tactical mechanics adds a layer of complexity where you’ll need to tailor the ship’s loadout depending on your gaming style.

Why we chose it Gradius V is a modernized take on a classic series, very similar to Raiden Fighters or G‑Darius, and very deserving of mention.

Gradius V also doesn’t disappoint in terms of visuals. The fluid animations, detailed backgrounds, and effects enhance the experience and push the little old PS2 console to its limits. It’s a shame it’s not available on the Nintendo Switch Online’s SNES library for an enhanced and modern experience.

The entire package combines graphics with gameplay that can be challenging but also forgiving, so even beginners can master it relatively quickly.

My Verdict: Gradius V is a perfect choice for those looking for a classic shmup design that brings back nostalgia with a modern twist, offering a challenge.

5. Vampire Survivors [Best for Casual Shmup Players]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type Roguelike Shoot ’Em Up Platforms Windows, macOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Year of release 2021 Creator/s Developer: poncle / Publisher: poncle Average playtime/Unique features 20+ hours; auto-attacking system, endless waves of enemies, deep progression, and unlocks Best for Casual players looking for an addictive title What I liked The simplicity hides in its depth, making it very addictive

My next pick is one that has captured the attention of the community. It began as a small indie project and turned into something that many of us talk about. Of course, I’m talking about Vampire Survivors, a title that redefined shmup titles and showed that there are other ways to enjoy them.

Unlike most titles in this niche, where you fire manually, this one does it automatically, which seems to make things easiest, but that’s not quite it. You won’t have to worry about the shooting, but you will have to focus on survival, meaning movement and positioning are essential here.

The rules here are simple: survive against an endless wave of monsters with the help of power-ups that evolve as you progress. As you progress to later levels, so does the difficulty, as well as the option to unlock characters and levels.

Why we chose it Vampire Survivors offers an addictive progression loop that brings something fresh to the niche, making it an interesting choice for beginners and veterans.

The design is minimalist, but it matches well with the overall dynamics. After all, the whole point isn’t the fancy graphics, it’s the gameplay and your enjoyment.

My Verdict: Vampire Survivors is an excellent choice for those looking for fun through simplicity, balancing minimalistic design with addictive mechanics that will keep you engaged for hours.

6. Mushihimesama [Best for Hardcore Shmup Fans]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type Vertical Bullet Hell Shoot ’Em Up Platforms Arcade (2004), PlayStation 2 (JP, 2005), iOS (as Bug Princess, 2011), Xbox 360 (JP, 2012), Windows/Steam (2015), Nintendo Switch (2021, later delisted 2024) Year of release 2004 Creator/s Developer: Cave / Publishers: AMI (Arcade), Taito (PS2), Cave (iOS, 360), Degica (Steam), Live Wire (Switch) Average playtime/Unique features 6–8 hours; “don’t touch the bullet” hitbox system, lush insect-themed world, multiple difficulty levels Best for Hardcore fans of this subtype are looking for a visually stunning piece with multiple difficulty levels What I liked Gorgeous visuals combined with precision and the need for focus

Mushihimesama, which translates to Bug Princess, literally, is another bullet hell developed by everyone’s favorite CAVE. While it seems like just another shmup entry on this list, in reality, it offers something different. While most titles in this niche are with spaceships and aliens, this one is different, which makes it a bit more unique.

The hero of the story is a princess riding a beetle through a field of insects around various landscapes. Stepping away from the traditional sci-fi approach makes this a bit more unique than some of the others I’ve mentioned today.

As for the playability, if you know the company, you know what to expect. Fast-paced shmup where precision is important and your skills are put to the absolute test, and it’s one of the many titles here that you should definitely try with a fight stick.

Why we chose it Mushihimesama is an insect-themed title, bringing something a bit different, plus it requires precision in dodging, so it had to be mentioned.

One of my favorite aspects is the visuals. The stunning sceneries, combined with vibrant colors and pretty decent graphics, enhance the emotion and will have you staring until tears come down your cheeks.

My Verdict: If you’re looking for a combination of feast for the eyes and a test of skills, there’s hardly any better choice than my favorite buggy title called Mushihimesama.

7. Radiant Silvergun [Best for Players Looking for Depth and Strategy]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type Vertical Shoot ’Em Up Platforms Arcade (1998), Sega Saturn (JP, 1998), Xbox 360 (XBLA, 2011), Nintendo Switch (2022), Windows/Steam (2023) Year of release 1998 Creator/s Developer: Treasure / Publishers: Treasure (Arcade, Saturn), ESP (Saturn), Microsoft Studios (XBLA), Live Wire (Switch, PC) Average playtime/Unique features 8–10 hours; seven weapons available from the start, deep color-based scoring system, legendary music by Hitoshi Sakimoto Best for Players who want depth and strategy in their shmups, not just reflex-based play What I liked The variety in the weapons and the points system make it engaging and fun

My next pick is another older title that is still popular today as a cult classic, and in my opinion, the best Arcade game of all time. Radiant Silvergun will turn 30 in a few years, but despite its age, it still keeps old consoles active and veteran players engaged. The thing that sets it apart from some of the more modern counterparts is that it doesn’t rely as much on power-ups.

From the start, you get access to multiple weapons, each mapped to a different button combination. Each one is different, so it’s up to you to find which one to use in which situations. While it doesn’t rely heavily on tactics, it’s not a full-on guns-blazing shmup, and you still need to have a tactic.

Why we chose it Radiant Silvergun offers an innovative weapon system and chaining mechanics, which add depth, and make it that much more interesting.

Radiant Silvergun was once a rare gem only hardcore fans could get their hands on. Now it’s back through modern re-releases and legal emulation consoles, letting a new generation see why it shaped the entire shmup scene.

The visual aspect of Radiant Silvergun combines 2D and 3D, with the sprites being 2D and the background in 3D, creating a unique cinematic experience. Another thing I have to mention is the soundtrack, which I’m sure many will agree with me on. It adds emotion to the action, making this a complete package.

My Verdict: Radiant Silvergun is one of those options that I’d categorize as a masterpiece, with not a lot of alternatives that can match the perfect blend of design, depth, and tactics to fully enjoy it.

8. Deathsmiles [Best for Novice Players]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type Horizontal Bullet Hell Shoot ’Em Up Platforms Arcade (2007), Xbox 360 (2009 JP, 2010 NA/EU), iOS (2011), Android (2011), Windows/Steam (2016), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch (as Deathsmiles I & II Collection, 2021) Year of release 2007 Creator/s Developer: Cave / Publishers: AMI (Arcade), Cave (360 JP), Aksys Games (360 NA), Degica/KOMODO (Steam), City Connection (PS4/Xbox One/Switch) Average playtime/Unique features 6–8 hours; gothic fantasy aesthetic, left/right shooting mechanic, multiple difficulty levels Best for Novice players looking for something light without losing depth What I liked The mix of cute characters in a dark world, combined with difficulty scaling which makes it a good choice for most

Next up, I have another bullet hell, like many of the entries here, but this one combines it with a slightly different visual. While most shmups are leaning towards spaceships and sci-fi, Deathsmiles leans more toward the gothic fans. You play with magical girls who defend their homeworld from demons trying to invade it. The side-scrolling action is fast, and with strikes coming from both sides, you’ll need to constantly adapt.

The great thing about it is that it’s aimed at players from various backgrounds. Being able to choose different difficulty levels means it’s a choice that newcomers can enjoy.

At the same time, increasing the difficulty is something that veterans will like because it will challenge their skills. Another great thing is the points system, which rewards taking risks, meaning you get extra points for getting closer to the rivals rather than playing it safe.

It’s also a standout pick among the best co-op games, thanks to its smooth two-player mode that makes every boss fight twice as fun.

Why we chose it Deathsmiles offers gothic fantasy visuals and accessible difficulty, which is great for beginners and veterans alike.

Dark and mystical is how I’d describe the visuals, which is just what any goth fan likes to see. The characters add a layer of cuteness wrapped in a dark surrounding, which is what makes it fun.

My Verdict: Players looking for a goth-styled shmup with different difficulty levels should definitely give Deathsmiles a try.

9. Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions [Best for Fans of Competitive Action]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type Twin-Stick Shoot ’Em Up Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One (2014), iOS (2015), Android (2015), PlayStation Vita (2015) Year of release 2014 Creator/s Developer: Lucid Games / Publishers: Activision (console/PC), Aspyr (Mac/Linux) Average playtime/Unique features 10–15 hours; 3D grid arenas, multiple drones and supers, Adventure mode with 50+ levels Best for Player looking for colorful visuals, precision, and competitive action What I liked The 3D grids combined with the variety of modes

Twin-stick shooters are quite popular, and Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions takes that formula and adds a little twist. You pilot a small geometric ship, and you blast through waves of enemies as you move through dynamic grids that shift and change as you progress.

This is the kind of title you’ll want to play if you’re a fan of those offering a sensory overload, and this one does just that. Neon visuals and particle effects are what make this option so attractive. In addition to that, you have multiple modes, so you can play depending on your mood.

Apart from the standard score mode, you have survival challenges, boss clashes, and even adventure mode. In this mode, there is a structured progression where you’re playing for more than just getting your next high score.

Why we chose it Neon-themed twin-stick pure endless chaos is what Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions and that one of the best reasons you’re seeing it today.

And if you’re looking for one of the best multiplayer games to jump into with friends, this one guarantees a wild co-op experience packed with glowing mayhem and tight teamwork.

The combination of captivating visuals and the ability to choose between multiple gaming modes makes it suitable even for those who aren’t veterans in this niche. It’s not the easiest one to master, but it’s rewarding enough to have you asking for more.

My Verdict: In my opinion, Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions is an excellent retro gem, perfectly combining addictive fun with stunning visuals.

10. Serei Senshi Spriggan [Best for Anime Fans]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type Vertical Shoot ’Em Up Platforms PC Engine CD-ROM² (1991), Wii Virtual Console (2008), PC Engine Mini / TurboGrafx-16 Mini (2020) Year of release 1991 Creator/s Developer: Compile / Publisher: Naxat Soft Average playtime/Unique features 5–7 hours; elemental orb system with 29 weapon combinations, anime-style cutscenes, fantasy-mecha setting Best for Fans of retro titles who are looking for a classic design with an anime story What I liked The versatile orb system and overall representation for a title from the 90s

If you’re a fan of vertical shoot ‘em up titles, then Serei Senshi Spriggan is the one you should look at. It’s quite old, well over 30 years old, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be on this list. This opiniona, all of which comes wrapped with anime-style visuals.

Here, you’re tasked with piloting a mech, and you’re battling through waves of foes while uncovering a story filled with fantasy and science fiction. The most prominent feature is the dynamic weapons system.

You’ll need to collect elemental orbs that you can combine in multiple ways and create unique strikes. Not only does this system add depth, but it also encourages tactical thinking rather than just hitting that bomb button over and over again.

Why we chose it Anime-style theme and versatile elemental orb system that transforms the craft into other planes of charge are just two of the main features of Serei Senshi Spriggan.

Considering how old this title is, you shouldn’t expect any modern graphics to wow you. With that said, for the era, they weren’t all that bad. The striking and detailed environments add to the experience, immersing you in the story.

My Verdict: Serei Senshi Spriggan is an ideal option for fans who want to enjoy the story, but also want to experience the action, which this title combines flawlessly.

11. Cygni: All Guns Blazing [Best for a Modern Recreation of Classic Shmups]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type Vertical Bullet Hell Shoot ’Em Up Platforms Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S (2024) Year of release 2024 Creator/s Developer: KeelWorks / Publisher: Konami Average playtime/Unique features 6–8 hours; cinematic visuals, power-routing between shields and weapons, twin-stick style aiming Best for Player looking for a modern recreation of the older shmup with stunning presentation What I liked The marvelous visuals and the power-routing, which adds tactical depth

With the retro options aside, this next one is a lot more modern. Cygni: All Guns Blazing was released in 2024, meaning you should expect to get modern graphics combined with old-school action.

Like all entries on this list, you’re looking at a sci-fi title, and here you’re piloting a lone fighter ship whose goal is to protect humanity from an alien invasion. You’ll weave through a rain of projectiles and unleash your devastating power against the enemy.

Constant action is what this title is all about, and the best part is that all of that action is dynamic. This is thanks to the feature where you get an arsenal of weapons to use, so it might take some time to pick a favorite one. It combines this fast-paced action like the retro titles from this niche with modern graphics, which is why it’s so popular even with the younger generation.

Why we chose it Cygni: All Guns Blazing is all about cinematic visuals and a modern interpretation of what a shmup is supposed to be.

Speaking of visuals, this is one of the strongest sides of Cygni: All Guns Blazing. The entire design is a spectacle, from the explosions and effects to the enemy design, all of which create a unique gaming experience.

My Verdict: Cygni: All Guns Blazing is the kind of title that combines the old-school shmup with modern graphics, and there’s hardly anyone who wouldn’t like it.

12. Thunder Force III [Best for Diehard Restro Fans]

Our Score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type Side-Scrolling Shoot ’Em Up Platforms Sega Genesis/Mega Drive (1990), Arcade (Thunder Force AC, 1990), SNES (Thunder Spirits, 1991), Sega Saturn (Gold Pack, 1996), Nintendo 3DS (2016), Nintendo Switch (Sega Ages, 2020) Year of release 1990 Creator/s Developer: Technosoft / Publisher: Technosoft (JP), Tec Toy (BR), Sega (later re-releases) Average playtime/Unique features 6–8 hours; stage select system, CLAW satellite options, speed control Best for Fans of retro shmups with precise commands What I liked An iconic soundtrack and the freedom to select levels

Another retro shmup title is Thunder Force III, one that helped cement Technosoft as one of the leading developers of the genre. It was released in 1990, and despite being older than most entries on this list, it’s still very popular and with good reason. It combines side-scrolling action with tight and responsive controls, resonating with many fans today, especially the veterans still playing on their retro consoles.

As a player, your task is to pilot the FIRE LEO-03 Styx through the levels filled with aggressors and traps, and at the end, you’re greeted by a massive boss. The main feature that made it stand out from the crowd at the time was its flexibility in choosing the order of the first 5 levels, something other shmups didn’t offer. Plus, the weapons system offered multiple modifications you could make, and the best part is that you can make them mid-action.

Why we chose it The legendary 16-bit soundtrack, combined with its flexibility to select stages makes Thunder Force III a classic that has to be mentioned in these kinds of lists.

Even though we’re talking about something from the beginning of the 90s which won’t have the same frame rate as your favorite FPS title, the graphics and visuals were pretty good. The hardware was taking a beating trying to render the environments, but that only added to the experience.

My Verdict: Thunder Force III is a timeless masterpiece with 1944: The Loop Master vibes, combining speed and tactics with some of the best soundtracks in the genre.

13. Crimzon Clover: World Explosion [Best for Fans Looking for a Modern Looking Shmup]

Our Score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type Vertical Bullet Hell Shoot ’Em Up Platforms Windows (2011 original, 2014 World Ignition, 2021 World Explosion), Arcade (2013), Nintendo Switch (2020) Year of release 2011 (original), 2020 (World Explosion) Creator/s Developer: Yotsubane / Publishers: Yotsubane, Degica (Steam), Adventure Planning Service (Arcade), Live Wire (Switch) Average playtime/Unique features 10–12 hours; Hyper/Double Break system, multiple modes Best for Veterans and novice players looking for a modern polish of a shmup What I liked The break mechanics make it one of the most explosive choices on this list



Going back to the more modern titles, I’ve chosen a recreation of a very popular indie title from back in the day. Crimzon Clover: World Explosion is a special version of the original, meaning you get more and more, especially when it comes to intensity and difficulty.

Similar to many entries on this list, you’re battling overwhelming waves of rivals, and it’s your job to eliminate them before they eliminate you. The Hyper system takes some mastering, but once you’ve gotten the hang of it, you’ll rely on it to clear the field and hit massive multiplayer scores.

Since it’s an upgrade over the original title, you’re getting more refined mechanics and more complex building patterns, meaning projectiles will be flying on every stage.

Why we chose it Explosive Hyper mechanics through a pure spectacle of projectiles across the screen is what makes Crimzon Clover: World Explosion worthy of being on this list.

The visuals are another aspect of this shmup that I can’t critique. Vibrant colors and intricate designs are the stars of the show, and when you combine them with the risk-taking scoring structure, you get the perfect recipe for chaos, one that could help you get your next high score.

My Verdict: People who are fans of bullet hell shooters and combine vibrant and colorful graphics with addictive gameplay must get Crimzon Clover: World Explosion.

14. Dragon Blaze [Best for Fantasy Fans]

Our Score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type Vertical Shoot ’Em Up Platforms Arcade (2000), PlayStation 2 (2005 JP, 2006 EU), Nintendo Switch (2018), Windows/Steam (2020), PlayStation 4 (2022), Xbox One (2023) Year of release 2000 Creator/s Developer: Psikyo / Publishers: Psikyo, Taito (PS2), Zerodiv & City Connection (modern ports) Average playtime/Unique features 6–8 hours; dragon-riding mechanic, dismountable dragon charges, fantasy setting Best for Fans of fantasy who are looking for a somewhat unique shmup What I liked The dragon mechanics add a unique layer of tactics you’ll need to consider

For my next pick, I have another vertical shooter taking place in a fantasy world. Dragon Blaze was released back in 2000, and it quickly grew in popularity as a fan favorite, especially with those who want something different than the standard spacecraft-style gameplay.

Speaking of, it offers you to choose between 4 heroes with different shot types, where each one is mounted on a dragon with unique abilities. In addition to that, it also allows you to dismount the dragon and send it charging, meaning there is a strategy aspect to this title that you’ll need to consider. Similar to a few others on this list, it encourages aggressive play and rewards you whenever you start taking risks.

Why we chose it Dragon Blaze immerses you in a dragon-riding theme, which offers a fresh perspective in this niche and I had to mention it today.

Visually, Dragon Blaze is a choice that doesn’t disappoint. The enemy designs, combined with the detailed backgrounds, make it a pleasure to look at despite being over 20 years old. That, plus the fact that it’s fantasy-themed, makes it a very popular choice, even today.

My Verdict: The shoot ‘em up formula is there, but Dragon Blaze adds a twist with its unique mechanics and fantasy flair, keeping you hooked for longer.

15. Bullet Soul [Best for Shmup Fanst Looking for Something Unique]

Our Score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type Bullet Hell Shoot ’Em Up Platforms Xbox 360 (2011 JP), Windows/Steam (2017) Year of release 2011 Creator/s Developer: 5pb. / Publisher: 5pb. (JP), MAGES. Inc. (Steam) Average playtime/Unique features 6–8 hours; bullet-canceling mechanic, multiple modes Best for Fans of this subtype who want something with a fresh twist What I liked Canceling projectiles while destroying everyone in the process

I’m ending my list with a band, and what better bang than another bullet hell shoot ‘em up. At first glance, Bullet Soul seems like any other shmup, but the reality is a bit different. While the basic principle is the same, there is a slight, unique twist to it, and it’s the bullet-canceling feature. Charging at an enemy at close range is what you’ll need to consider, which can help create a devastating counterattack.

In many ways, this is similar to the risk-rewarding points system, but here you get to see your screen light up with the remains of your foes. You can choose between several modes, such as Score Attack or Caravan, where both can be played by beginners and veterans alike.

Why we chose it Bullet Soul has mechanics that allow you to cancel an assault, adding a unique perspective to the shmups and a slightly different experience than the rest.

To help with the dynamic gameplay, Bullet Soul offers flashy effects, making the overall experience that much more enjoyable. The combination of a distinct, colorful style, energetic soundtrack, and an addictive nature makes it a future classic.

My Verdict: Bullet Soul is an ideal shmup aimed at those looking for a rewarding experience with a title that’s slightly different than the rest.

Everything You Need to Know About Shoot ‘Em Up Games

At first glance, most shmup titles or shmups seem like a fast-paced action title to pass the time. In reality, they’re so much more. Everything from testing your reflexes or your strategy-thinking, these kinds of titles will test you, which is why they’re still around today.

Regardless of whether you’re drawn to a retro one that will spark up that nostalgia or a bullet hell to get into the intense action, understanding the genre is important so that you can decide which is best for you.

What Makes Shoot ‘Em Up Games a Unique Challenge?

Shoot ‘em ups are a unique challenge because they’re defined by their pace and demand for skills. This is so much different than slow-paced genres because with shmups, you’ll need to be alert constantly to avoid obstacles and, probably the more important part, not to die mid-level. Running and trying to save yourself is just one part of the experience. The second is pushing towards the opponents and eliminating them, which either helps you with the score or gets you closer to the next level.

A defining characteristic of shmups, specifically bullet hell ones, is the patterns of shots. Also known as bullet curtains, these patterns force you to move through tight spaces, relying on your precision and reflexes to ensure you don’t have to start all over.

Shmup titles are a balance of staying alive and battling. On one hand, you’re moving around to save yourself, and on the other, you’re working hard to charge and eliminate as many threats as possible. Let’s not forget the strategic aspect, meaning you’ll also need to consider your approach styles, guns, or any kind of weapon that can help you win or get a higher score, or both.

Why Do Shoot ‘Em Ups Still Captivate Players After Decades?

Shoot ‘em ups still captivate players after decades because they’re fun to play, at least that’s one of the several reasons. Their appeal lies in the balance between being able to be played by anyone and the depth. You can pick any shmup, but the real mastery is in the practice, memorization, and refining your skills.

The nostalgia plays a massive role, especially for fans who’ve played these in the early days of the genre. Gradius and R-Type are considered the ones that defined an era and are often the most replayed ones, mainly because they remind fans of the coin-operated machines that were popular in the 90s.

With that said, hardcore fans aren’t against the idea of modern titles from this genre. Improved graphics, better mechanics, or a more exciting story are just a few reasons why they have no issues diving into a modern recreation of their favorite shmup title.

The rush and excitement are two other reasons why this genre is still popular. Sometimes it’s about chasing your own high score, and the closer you are, the more excited you’ll be. Or, the adrenaline rush when you pass the boss you’ve been dealing with for the past few days. Stuff like this makes the experience memorable, and this applies to newcomers and veterans.

Types of Shoot ‘Em Up Games: A Breakdown of the Sub-genres

Those who aren’t too familiar should be aware that there are several types of shmup options to choose from, each one being slightly different and unique in its own way:

Vertical scrolling shmups : These are the titles where the screen scrolls upward and the enemies go down. This subtype is known for precision , as you’ll need to dodge anything coming your way.

: These are the titles where the screen scrolls upward and the enemies go down. , as you’ll need to dodge anything coming your way. Horizontal scrolling shmups : The idea is similar to the previous sub-type, with the difference here being that you’re moving sideways . While you still need precision, these often rely more on tactics and memorization.

: The idea is similar to the previous sub-type, with the difference here being that . While you still need precision, these often rely more on tactics and memorization. Bullet hell : Everyone’s favorite sub-type is the one where your screen is filled with projectiles that you’ll need to dodge . It takes one shot, and you’re starting all over. This is the kind of title where you’ll need extreme precision and focus because everything is happening fast, and you’ll need to react.

: Everyone’s favorite sub-type is the one where . It takes one shot, and you’re starting all over. This is the kind of title where you’ll need extreme precision and focus because everything is happening fast, and you’ll need to react. Space shooters: The kind of shmups where you’re greeted with cinematic visuals and epic bosses. It’s the sub-type known for flying a spaceship and battling enemies, meaning you’re getting some epic sci-fi universes and large-scale clashes.

Each sub-type appeals to a different kind of shmup player, which is why knowing each sub-type can help you choose the right entry from today’s list.

My Overall Verdict

Shoot ‘em ups are a genre that every player has played in their life or should if they haven’t done so already. With loads of options, there’s plenty for beginners and veterans.

While they are third-person titles, some might consider them close to a platformer title, which are similar in some ways, but in reality, they’re very different.

For beginners : Vampire Survivors or Deathsmile. There is a learning curve for both, and you’ll need to master it, but it won’t be the most intimidating experience

: Vampire Survivors or Deathsmile. There is a learning curve for both, and you’ll need to master it, but it won’t be the most intimidating experience For veterans: Ikaruga or DoDonPachi Resurrection, both of which will put your skills to the ultimate test.

At the end of the day, the best shmup depends on you and what you’re looking for. It can be a quick retro thrill, a deep scoring structure, a cinematic experience, or a rich storyline. All titles in this niche are guaranteed to offer something that you like, and they’re definitely going to offer endless fun, challenge, and most importantly, satisfaction.

