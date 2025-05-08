Legal Emulation Console, Polymega, Teases Next Retro Module

Polymega is a retro console created by Playmaji, a California-based company with industry ties to Google, AAA games such as Titanfall, and even the TV-based tech company Roku. Polymega is billed as the world’s first modular HD retro games console, and includes official links to numerous game companies, including Nintendo and Sega.

Polymega’s main selling point is its Element Module Sets, of which there are currently five. Each Module allows the console to load and play games from specific retro consoles, such as the SNES, Genesis and PS1. Recently, Playmaji updated the Polymega site with a cryptic “06” page, with all signs pointing towards a long-awaited Atari Module.

However, while the Polymega account across social media has been active lately, the last actual news published to the official site concerned two new game collections, not a new Module.

Atari At Last

As to how anyone can be sure what the next Module is, nevermind if it’s linked with Atari, the answer is in two parts. The first is that the “06” image on the official Polymega site is named ‘Atari’, and the second is that Playmaji inked a partnership deal with the game company back in July 2023.

“The partnership includes strategic initiatives that will provide support for Atari games on Polymega hardware and software and integration between Polymega and the Atari VCS (a modern Atari console),” Atari said in a press release at the time.

The Atari VCS is only available in the US, and has similar functionality as the Polymega.

“In addition, a new cartridge module will be developed that will add Atari 2600 and Atari 7800 compatibility to the Polymega console.”

A History of Delays

It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone familiar with Plajmaji and Polymega that this partnership is only just now seeing signs of a module. Pre-orders for the console started in September 2018 but didn’t start shipping out until late 2021. There’s also a light gun peripheral that started taking pre-orders in February 2021 that finally started shipping out in late April, 2025.

In the meantime, Polymega has received a game collection featuring retro Atari titles, including Orbit, Gravitar and Asteroids Deluxe. The console’s other games include licensed titles from Piko, including Data East classics, as well as arcade games from Visco and Toaplan.