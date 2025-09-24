15 Games Like Ghost of Yōtei – 2025 Samurai Action Picks

If you are looking for games like Ghost of Yōtei, you are probably drawn to cinematic combat, razor-sharp swords, moments of quiet stealth, and exploration that rewards curiosity . This list brings together standout alternatives that capture those key elements in different ways.

Before or after you immerse yourself in the vast survival-first world of Ghost of Yotei, enjoy these matching alternatives.

You'll get short spec snapshots, a deep dive on the game's details for each, and concrete insights so you can decide fast and dive in.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Ghost of Yōtei

These are the top games like Ghost of Yōtei I’d play right now if I wanted the same steel-on-steel tension:

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (2020) – The closest match in our list of games like Ghost of Yōtei: cinematic swordplay, samurai aesthetics, open-world roaming, and Legends co-op. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (2019) – An incredible soulslike game where precision dueling and posture breaks define every encounter. Backed by GOTY-level acclaim and sky-high critic scores. Rise of the Rōnin (2024) – Open-world Bakumatsu Japan with branching choices and Team Ninja combat.

That's the fast lane. Keep scrolling to get the full breakdown of golden alternatives you can start playing whenever.

15 Games Like Ghost of Yōtei: Ranked List

Here’s the full ranked list with awesome titles that echo Yōtei’s edge. I’ll keep it tight so you can pick quickly.

How many of these have you played already?

1. Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut [Closest Match to Ghost of Yōtei]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PS4, PC Release Year 2020 · 2021 (DC) · 2024 (PC) Notable features Iki Island · Legends co-op · Ultrawide 21:9–48:9

I treat Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut as the clearest on-ramp to Ghost of Yōtei. It parallels Ghost of Yōtei through grounded period Japan, blade-first combat, and a roam-friendly map that rewards observation.

Jin Sakai pushes back against the Mongol invasion while the island opens up like a living postcard. Games like Ghost of Tsushima don’t half-heartedly execute anything.

The core loop lands clean. Cinematic sword combat, light stealth, and exploration through fields, cliffside shrines, and quiet villages. Art direction leans hard into feudal Japan imagery and Japanese culture.

The release date cadence means the port is mature now. The story stays grounded; intense violence appears, yet the tone carries more weight than gore. It reflects Sucker Punch Productions’ knack for making clear, in-world cues that guide movement.

Why we chose it Signature katana combat, stealth infiltration, a prestige open world, and late 13th-century Japan. The PC Director’s Cut broadened access and preserved the visual mood with strong port work.

Between Iki Island’s questlines and a new protagonist perspective on Jin, there’s plenty to dig into.

Why it clicks:

Closest DNA to Yōtei: Cinematic steel, calm exploration, focused stealth.

PC perks: 21:9–48:9, cross-play Legends, PSN overlay on Windows.

Iki Island adds fresh combat beats and side tales without bloat.

My Verdict: Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is the direct predecessor of Ghost of Yotei with a perfect mix of duels, stealth, polished combat, and open-world wander.

2. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice [Best Precision Parry Samurai Duels]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia Release Year 2019 Notable features Posture breaks · Mikiri counter

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a single-player action adventure by FromSoftware built on precision deflects, posture breaks, demanding boss fights, and Sengoku-era strongholds.

It aligns with Ghost of Yōtei by delivering a katana-centric duel and stealth-into-combat flow in historical Japan rather than stat-heavy build play.

If you’ve compared Sekiro vs Elden Ring, the difference is intent: Sekiro demands timing and spacing, while Elden Ring leans toward build variety. Environments are sculpted for vertical exploration paths that lead to miniboss detours and new abilities.

Why we chose it Frames-tight deflections and lethal tools in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice make every duel a skill check.

Praised by critics with top scores and a Game of the Year award, its design proved timeless. Early fights can overwhelm, but once parry rhythm settles, calm takes over and the journey connects.

Why it clicks:

Parry-first dueling like posture breaks and Mikiri counters reward patience.

Readable bosses with patterns that teach you through consistent gameplay.

Proven acclaim with top-tier metascores and Game of the Year.

My Verdict: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a precision sword dueling experience with mythic Sengoku flavor and no safety net.

3. Rise of the Rōnin [Best Open-World With Branching Choices]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PC Release Year 2024 (PS5) · 2025 (PC) Notable features Branching choices · Firearms + blades

Rise of the Rōnin is an incredible action RPG game by Team Ninja set in Bakumatsu-era Japan. It’s also a vast open-world entry. You role-play a drifting Ronin who takes mission contracts that fork the story and sides with factions.

It resembles Ghost of Yotei by mixing freeform exploration, faction choices, decisive samurai combat, and consequential choices inside a richly researched historical backdrop.

The world opens fast, as cities and countryside connect through glides, horse routes, and rooftops. A fresh horizon always sits ahead. Stances and firearms set your range; encounters push you to fight with intent.

Why we chose it Rise of the Rōnin gives you wide-area exploration plus stance-driven fights, and narrative forks.

It’s a layered game with consistent loops. If a friend is killed in a branch, that choice echoes later. Language options are broad, and time-of-day shadows add mood in duels.

Why it clicks:

Branching paths and faction choices that change quests and outcomes.

Travel variety: glider, mounts, rooftops keep pace high.

PC release expands access, patch work in progress.

My Verdict: Rise of the Rōnin lets you venture open-world Japan with branching choices and flexible steel-plus-firearm combat. It’s a perfect Ghost of Yotei alternative that gives you massive player agency.

4. Stellar Blade [Femme-led Parry and Gun-and-Blade Action]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PC Release Year 2024 (PS5) · 2025 (PC) Notable features Parry focus · Gun–blade mix · PC feature bumps

I played Stellar Blade for the parry rhythm first and stayed for the style. You step in as Eve and reclaim a ruined world in the future. You juggle blades, drone-guns, and dramatic crowd control skills.

Honestly, I personally vouch for this game to be in the hall of fame of the best female protagonist games, solely for its addictive combat. It echoes Ghost of Yōtei through timing-based melee mastery and cinematic presentation, trading feudal realism for a slick sci-fi setting.

Boss arenas emphasize pattern recognition, and animation sells impact without muddy inputs. If you want a focused, skill-forward break between larger open worlds, this fits.

Why we chose it Stellar Blade has crisp timing, readable boss patterns, and high spectacle.

Combat shines when you treat every strike like a tell, then time a parry into a hard punishment. If you prefer a measured challenge over endless grinding, this sits in the sweet spot for sharp, readable action.

Why it clicks:

Parry–dodge timing feels readable and rewarding.

PC perks: unlocked framerate, ultrawide, upscalers, plus feature updates.

Gun–blade kit supports aggressive or reactive play.

My Verdict: Stellar Blade is a stylish action RPG with clear parry windows and fast resets between fights. Heavier soulslike games might be more challenging, but this game will guarantee you combat gameplay so smooth, you’ll burn right through it in a week.

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC Release Year 2023 · Complete Edition 2024 Notable features Parry emphasis · Online co-op · 3 DLC included

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a great RPG game set in a dark Three Kingdoms myth, built around fast deflections, morale pressure, wizardry, and online co-op.

It tracks with Ghost of Yōtei by prioritizing blade skill, punish windows, and commitment over grindy stats, in a different but disciplined historical frame. Morale is the pressure valve: raise it by conquering enemies, invading their turf by raising your battle flag to highlight glory and dominance over your foes.

Levels in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty knot together with shortcuts, miniboss halls, and side rooms that stash upgrade materials and new gear.

Why we chose it Aggressive parry play and Divine Beasts for power spikes. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a strong fit if you want fast duels over heavy shields.

Online co-op lets a friend join for stages and bosses, which eases spikes without removing the need to learn patterns. The Complete Edition bundles three DLC arcs, a new endgame, and extra weapons, so newcomers start with a full package.

Why it clicks:

Parry rhythm creates fast momentum swings.

Full package: base game, 3 DLC arcs, expanded endgame.

Co-op option without losing mechanical teeth.

My Verdict: Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a strong Ghost of Yōtei alternative in a similar oriental setting. A perfect parry-centric Soulslike with mythic flair and generous content in one box.

6. Like a Dragon: Ishin! [Samurai-Era Drama With Four Combat Styles]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC Release Year 2023 (remake) Notable features Four stances · Heat actions · Substories galore

A story-driven samurai tale in Bakumatsu Kyoto from RGG Studio. Like a Dragon: Ishin! features four combat styles and dense substories.

It connects to Ghost of Yōtei through period Japanese swordplay and cinematic confrontations while leaning harder into drama and personality. Combat swaps between Brawler, Swordsman, Gunman, and Wild Dancer, so you can enjoy pure katana, mix in revolver shots, or spin both together.

Heat finishers punctuate duels, and stance switching keeps crowds under control once spacing clicks. The city loops through shops, gambling dens, bathhouses, and side tales, so downtime becomes character work rather than chores.

Why we chose it Like a Dragon: Ishin! has period flavor, charismatic storytelling, a fun world, and flexible combat stances, which make it a character-driven counterpoint to grounded samurai sims.

If you want shadows and setting flavor with swagger, Ishin! fits the bill.

Why it clicks:

Four styles: swap stances to fit crowds or duels.

Dense Kyoto: substories, shops, minigames keep momentum.

Modern platforms and full 2023 global release.

My Verdict: Like a Dragon: Ishin! is a stylish blade work, big personalities, and plenty to explore between main beats.

7. Assassin’s Creed Shadows [Dual-Protagonist Stealth Sandbox In Feudal Japan]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, Xbox Series, PC, Mac (Apple Silicon), Luna Release Year 2025 Notable features Dual protagonists · Stealth focus · New free Bo staff

Assassin’s Creed Shadows finally brings Assassin’s Creed to feudal Japan with two leads, Naoe and Yasuke. It’s a stealth-forward open-world RPG in late Sengoku Japan.

The game is ripe with infiltration systems, parkour, and melee across a large historical sandbox with ongoing updates. It aligns with Ghost of Yōtei through period-authentic swordplay and stealth-into-combat loops at blockbuster scope.

Stealth routes thread through castles and towns, and daytime–nighttime patrols shift guard paths so infiltrations feel alive (real AF). Exploration features intel, vantage points, and toolcraft, while combat favors timing, stance breaks, and clean finishes.

Post-launch updates added a Bo staff to the base game and lifted the PC cutscene cap. Honestly, this is shaping out to be a top stealth game contender.The Claws of Awaji expansion landed on September 16, 2025, adding a new island setting beyond Osaka Bay and a ten-hour arc you can approach at your own speed.

Why we chose it Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a large stealth sandbox with two combat identities and active post-launch support.

I treat it as the big-budget historical counterpoint for players waiting on Yōtei who still want blades, story beats, and a camera that frames silhouettes well. For a quick look at systems and mood, watch the official trailer before you jump.

Why it clicks:

Dual-lead loop with infiltration or frontline strike.

Realism for challenging gameplay and many well-developed mechanics.

Awaji expansion/region adds fresh routes and targets.

My Verdict: Assassin’s Creed Shadows gives you big-scope Japan with stealth at the center and plenty of blades between set pieces.

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, PC Release Year 2020 (PS4) · 2021 (PS5/PC CE) Notable features Yokai Shift · Burst Counter · All DLC

Nioh 2 is a deep action RPG prequel by Team Ninja built on stances, ki management, Yokai Shift, and Burst Counters. It mirrors Ghost of Yōtei with precise katana combat and timing discipline in a myth-tinged Sengoku setting that rewards mastery.

I go to Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition when I want skill tests with build freedom and a relentless combat lab. It also doubles as a great hack-and-slash game mixed with other thrilling combat mechanics. Yokai Shift turns you into a demon for short bursts, and the Burst Counter punishes red-glow enemy skills with a perfectly timed riposte.

Weapons feel distinct, from switchglaive flow to odachi heft, and on PC/PS5 the Complete Edition bundles all DLC for a huge route through Sengoku battlefields.

Why we chose it Dense gear systems and stance play reward experimentation. Nioh 2 is great if you enjoy rerolling builds and learning boss openers frame by frame.

If Ghost of Tsushima gave you a taste for stance strategy, Nioh 2 is the deeper dojo: ki pressure, anima economy, and weapon familiarity all stack. It’s a combat sandbox where knowledge is power.

Why it clicks:

Burst Counter turns enemy supers into your openings.

Yokai Shift and soul cores expand expressive builds.

Complete Edition includes all DLC, PS5/PC upgrades.

My Verdict: Nioh 2 is a ruthless Team Ninja action RPG with depth for months.

9. Onimusha: Warlords [Best Classic Samurai vs Demon Blueprint]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC Release Year 2019 (remaster) Notable features Analog stick movement · Easy Mode · HD visuals

Onimusha: Warlords is Capcom’s HD remaster of the samurai-meets-demons classic with updated controls and visuals on modern platforms.

Enjoy deliberate swordplay and compact castle routes. It relates to Ghost of Yōtei as a foundational blueprint for atmospheric blade combat and supernatural-brushed samurai storytelling that shaped later genre entries.

When I want the roots of samurai-meets-supernatural, I spin up Onimusha: Warlords. The 2019 remaster freshens the PS2 classic with analog stick movement, widescreen support, and quality-of-life tweaks, while keeping the fixed-camera tension that makes corridor encounters feel like puzzles.

You play Samanosuke, cutting through demon-infested castles to rescue a kidnapped princess and absorb stranded souls for upgrades. The loop is clean: manage positioning, slash with tight recovery windows, and cash in soul essences at shrines for stronger blades and gear.

Why we chose it The PS2 original was the platform’s first million seller. The Onimusha: Warlords remaster brings that landmark to PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC, giving a clear reference point for the genre’s roots.

It’s an elegant relic that still teaches spacing.

Why it clicks:

Analog movement modernizes navigation.

Easy Mode offers an approachable run-through.

HD refresh keeps the mood intact.

My Verdict: Onimusha: Warlords is a Capcom classic that shaped samurai action and still plays well today.

9. Trek to Yomi [Best Side-Scrolling Samurai Tale]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series, PC, Switch Release Year 2022 (PS/Xbox/PC) · 2023 (Switch) Notable features Black-and-white cinematography · Side-scroll action

Trek to Yomi feels like stepping into a meticulous Kurosawa-style reel: stark black-and-white frames, wind-stroked grass, and staging that treats every duel like a shot from a film.

You play Hiroki, a young swordsman keeping an oath after tragedy, crossing villages, shrines, and dreamlike afterlife paths toward reckoning. The design is side-scroll action with fixed camera tracks and occasional depth shifts, which keeps the focus on silhouettes and spacing.

It resonates with Ghost of Yōtei by distilling katana clashes and classic samurai tone into a compact, filmic experience.

Why we chose it The black-and-white framing and a focused runtime of Trek to Yomi gives you a filmic palate cleanser between longer epics.

If you want Ghost of Yōtei’s cinematic tone without a 40-hour map, this is that distilled hit. It’s less complex than Nioh or Sekiro; the joy is in framing and the clean cadence of clashes.

Why it clicks:

Cinematic staging sells every swing.

Short, focused run: strong vibe in a small package.

Nintendo Switch port for handheld samurai mood.

My Verdict: Trek to Yomi is a stylish side-scrolling adventure that gives you atmospheric vibes and leaves a clear afterimage.

11. Black Myth: Wukong [Best Mythic Boss-Driven Staff Combat]

Our Score 7.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PC, Xbox Series Release Year 2024 (PS5/PC) · 2025 (Xbox) Notable features Mythic bosses · Staff combat · High sales momentum

Black Myth: Wukong is an incredible soulslike game and action RPG rooted in Journey to the West. It gives you staff combat and mythic boss encounters. It parallels Ghost of Yōtei by centering precise melee timing and cinematic duels, swapping samurai realism for Chinese legend.

Black Myth: Wukong trades samurai for Journey to the West myth, yet it scratches the same blade-to-boss itch with tight parries, stance shifts, and transformations.

Staff combos feel weighty, and spell forms add expressive counters without drowning inputs. Bosses teach patterns fast and punish sloppy spacing, which keeps runs readable.

Why we chose it Black Myth: Wukong has boss-forward design and striking art direction. If you want a punishing melee path with folklore on its sleeve, this is an easy recommendation between Tsushima replays.

Just remember: it is a mythic epic, not Ronin realism, so expect dragons and demons.

Why it clicks:

Boss clinic: readable tells, sharp punish windows.

Three-platform spread with ongoing fixes on Xbox.

Folklore scale, so Myth adds variety and spectacle.

My Verdict: Black Myth: Wukong is a disciplined action RPG built around staff-first melee and standout boss fights. Perfect for gamers who want something challenging with enough fantasm to it.

12. Hell is Us [Newest Exploration-First Melee Adventure With Minimal UI]

Our Score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, Xbox Series, PC Release Year 2025 Notable features UE5 · Semi-open structure · No hand-holding ethos

Hell Is Us arrived September 4, 2025, with a grounded action-adventure frame and supernatural intrusions. A third-person action-adventure that favors exploration over heavy UI.

You immerse in semi-open regions, landmark navigation, and tense, readable clashes. It resembles Ghost of Yōtei by emphasizing measured melee, spatial awareness, and discovery over waypoint chasing.

You play Rémi, a soldier crossing a quarantined country, hunting Hollow Walkers with swords, polearms, and axes while scanning zones for weak points. Fights hinge on spacing and commitment windows; enemies punish greed, yet tells stay fair.

I like the trailer cadence because it sets expectations: new, fresh areas open naturally as you master tools. The camera keeps silhouettes readable, and sound design signals danger before it lands. It feels like a mood piece between larger sandboxes: a place to test timing and route-finding without icon overload.

Why we chose it Stripped UI and heavy melee give Hell Is Us a slower, tense loop for players who like to find the path themselves.

If you crave a break from massive maps but still want story beats and tense clashes, this game is great. No hand-holding services here.

Why it clicks:

Exploration first: light UI, read the world.

Measured melee so punish windows feel fair.

Compact scope for a focused run between epics.

My Verdict: Hell Is Us is a fresh take that prizes observation and clear duels over map clutter.

13. Elden Ring [Best Open-World Combat Sandbox For Builds]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series, PC Release Year 2022 Notable features Open world · Build variety · Erdtree DLC (2024)

Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s incredible open-world game and RPG giant that lets you explore castles, catacombs, ruins, and fields while bosses draw blood and test your timing.

Shadow of the Erdtree adds a new region, gear, and abilities, keeping players occupied for months. The Lands Between frame a mythic history, a collapse of a family of demigods, and a story that rewards search, review, and curiosity.

It shares Ghost of Yōtei’s blade focus, map horizon, and grounded combat quality, then enhances it with a vast range of builds. Immerse yourself in a steep mission cadence where effort pays off and co-op creates a light connection.

Why we chose it Elden Ring is a reference point for player-led exploration and lethal melee, now strengthened by Shadow of the Erdtree’s new region and bosses.

Users can summon allies from their account and push through walls, fans still share discoveries, and patches continue to deliver.

Why it clicks:

Build range and co-op connection keep fans engaged, content never runs dry.

Erdtree expansion delivers new routes and loot.

Strong review momentum, ongoing patches, and readable boss design keep players occupied.

My Verdict: Elden Ring is a must-try. It’s a towering action RPGs world that rewards effort, lets you pick your mission order, and continues to deliver high-quality fights and discoveries long after DLC.

14. Sengoku Dynasty [Feudal Japan Village Builder With Survival Co-op]

Our Score 6.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series Release Year 2024 PC 1.0 · 2025 consoles Notable features Village-builder + survival · Co-op

Sengoku Dynasty is a unique city-building game that will hook you for surprising reasons. A feudal-Japan life sim that swaps constant duels for building, crafting, and village management. Plan roads, assign jobs, and protect your family through seasons as you explore rivers and forests.

The 1.0 PC release landed in November 2024, consoles arrived August 21, 2025 with active pre-oder offers, so fans on PS5 and Xbox can join the mission loop and enhance settlements together in co-op. It scratches the Ghost of Yōtei itch through era history, mood, and purposeful pacing.

The shift from blades to barns still speaks to the same interest in grounded worlds, cause-and-effect systems, and communities you protect.

Why we chose it For gamers who love Yōtei’s setting and past, Sengoku Dynasty is the calmer counterweight.

Why it clicks:

Builder plus survival setup keeps players occupied, and co-op helps deliver big projects.

Gives you another perspective on the feudal Japan era.

Era history and slow-burning story enhance immersion more than raw combat.

My Verdict: Sengoku Dynasty is a patient, systems-driven take on period Japan. Good content for nights when planning and village mission chains sound better than boss revenge.

Our Score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, Xbox Series, PC Release Year 2025 Notable features First-person melee · Historical realism

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a first-person medieval action RPG about revenge, survival, and history. As Henry, you fence and make hard choices while towns, courts, and forests react.

It launched February 4, 2025, on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC, and the Legacy of the Forge story add-on arrived later. With that, the game expands homebuilding and adds a secret ending that reflects what happened in a key quest.

This is a direct sequel that keeps timing and distance at the core, ideal for gamers who want realistic swordplay like Yōtei without fantasy.

You can expect grounded story beats, careful setup before raids, and gear that demands effort to maintain. Choices can surprise, allies can protect your flank, and the world respects your past.

Why we chose it Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 brings a rigorously historical story with timing-driven melee and a beloved sim-leaning action RPG.

Post-launch patches improve quality, enhance UI, and refine combat, giving users reasons to stay.

Why it clicks:

Real swordplay, readable windows, and punishing mistakes.

Legacy of the Forge adds homebuilding and a new ending, so more content for fans.

Frequent patches deliver polish for users across platforms.

My Verdict: Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is for players who value immersion over spectacle.

FAQs

What is the best game like Ghost of Yōtei?

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is the closest match for cinematic duels, stealth, and open-world exploration. Start there, then branch to Sekiro for precision or Rise of the Rōnin for freedom.

What type of game is Ghost of Yōtei?

An action-adventure with samurai melee, stealth, and a story-driven open world is expected, following the series’ DNA. Official mechanical details are still to be confirmed.

How is Ghost of Yōtei connected to Tsushima?

It’s positioned as the next chapter in the franchise’s samurai saga. Expect thematic continuity in setting, tone, and combat philosophy. Formal plot links and returning characters have not been fully disclosed.

Is Ghost of Yōtei family-friendly?

Go by Ghost of Tsushima, which carries an M for Mature with violence and intense themes. Expect similar content guidance until official ratings are posted.

Is the Ghost of Yōtei a woman?

Yes. Sucker Punch has confirmed that Ghost of Yotei’s lead is a female samurai. The creators wanted to keep this game close to Ghost of Tsushima while bringing something new to the table.