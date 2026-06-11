15 ARPG Games Like Diablo: What To Play in 2026

This ranked list is going to help you easily find games like Diablo that capture the thrill of hack-and-slash combat with its endless loot chase and addictive progression. I welcome all Diablo fans who want a new setting or gameplay twist, but have a universal love for ARPGs with deep loot systems.

No matter what type of Diablo-alternative you’re seeking, I’ve got you covered. I’ll also be including great game deals and on sale deals, for those of you who want to play ASAP.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Diablo

Diablo forever holds its own lane, but these top 3 contenders are must-try games that you just can’t miss. Some of them expand on what Diablo does best, and others bring new twists:

Path of Exile 2 (2024) – An ultimate Diablo alternative that’s brutal. Titan Quest (2006) – ARPG where you forge legendary weapons and battle Gods. Grim Dawn (2016) – Dark fantasy RPG blending Diablo’s loot-driven combat with Lovecraftian horror.

Check out the whole article to see our full list of games like Diablo. You’ll find my full breakdown of each game to help you figure out why it’s worth your playtime.

15 Games Like Diablo in 2026: Top Diablo Clone ARPGs

A great ARPG makes you feel unstoppable. Successful Diablo-like games copy its mechanics AND also refine and expand what you already fell in love with. Let’s get started with our top ranker.

1. Path of Exile 2 [Diablo Clone for Build Crafters]

Our Score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2024 Creator/s Grinding Gear Games

If you’ve mastered Diablo II’s complex builds and crave even deeper character customization, Path of Exile 2 is the ultimate fix. It’s brutal and packed with depth. It gives players an endless grind with its massive passive skill tree and complex loot systems.

The best game similar to Diablo is Path of Exile 2 in terms of grit and challenge. It offers seasons (Leagues) that reinvent gameplay regularly. Unlike most games like Diablo, PoE 2 never holds your hand. The skill tree is intimidating, and the economy-driven loot system takes time to master. The most blaring con is that the learning curve is brutal.

The lack of a proper tutorial can overwhelm newcomers. But if you love action RPGs that demand strategy and precision, this is it. It may be one of the most stunning hack-and-slash games out there. Over 40 million players can’t be wrong.

Why it clicks:

Endless build variety hooks theory‑crafters for life

Regular League updates keep the meta fresh

Huge player base that generates lots of guides and memes

Why we chose it

The Third Edict update rewired nearly everything, from gem balance and Act structure to asynchronous trading. It rewrites the grounding rules of how you build in ARPGs.

Path of Exile 2 scratches that Diablo-like itch and fully immerses you in its mechanics until you’re part of the lore. Ready to dive into infinite customization and play with the best PoE 2 classes out there? Grab Path of Exile 2 now.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA

2. Titan Quest [Best for Mythology Fans]

Our Score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Release Year 2006 Creator/s Iron Lore Entertainment

Want a Diablo-like experience set in ancient Greece, Egypt, and China? This dungeon crawler game gives you an epic journey through mythology with deep class customization. Instead of a single class, you combine two Masteries, creating unique builds like a fire-wielding warlock or a spear-throwing rogue.

If you’re looking for a satisfying game loop, the loot grind and combat feel just as rewarding as Diablo. Just with gods and titans in the mix. Titan Quest’s skill tree is flexible, allowing you to re-spec your character often. The remastered editions have improved graphics, online co-op, and even expansions, keeping the experience fresh.

Some old-school mechanics feel outdated, and the early game pacing is slow before skills open up, but it is a very enjoyable game overall!

Why it clicks:

A mythological tour of loot: Greek, Egyptian, Chinese flair

Dual-class combos spawn bizarrely powerful synergies

Enhanced remasters add polish and co-op fun

Why we chose it Titan Quest shines for its dual‑mastery system. Mash together Earth, Storm, Rogue, Warfare, and suddenly your character is a myth in the making.

Titan Quest crafts a satisfying mythic loop: loot, level, customize, legend-build. Nostalgic but clean, it’s a mythic gateway for lore lovers. Snag Titan Quest and let the myth unfold.



IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA

3. Grim Dawn [Best for Dark Fantasy & Hardcore Gamers]

Our Score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Xbox One Release Year 2016 Creator/s Crate Entertainment

If Diablo IV’s dark, gritty atmosphere is what drew you in, then Grim Dawn is a must-play. This Lovecraftian-inspired ARPG gives you brutal combat, deep crafting, and flexible character builds. Developed by ex-Titan Quest devs, it refines the Diablo formula with its dual-class system and lets you mix and match abilities for insane custom builds.

Grim Dawn was created by an indie dev team and it might be one of the best indie games in this genre. How does it stand out from other games? Well, Grim Dawn’s loot system focuses on meaningful upgrades, not just stat inflation. The world reacts to your choices, and dungeon design is top-tier. Plus, over 85% of Steam reviews are positive.

A downside is that multiplayer is a bit clunky and visuals feel dated compared to modern ARPGs. However, this is a minor drawback. The game is still an amazing Diablo alternative and it makes the cut.

Why it clicks:

Class combos spawn mad synergy for theory-crafters

World shifts based on choices and your play matters

Dedicated modders keep content fresh long after launch

Why we chose it With dual classes and faction systems that remember your choices, Grim Dawn rewards the time you invest with real mechanical and narrative weight.

Grim Dawn redefines “indie powerhouse.” It whispers in your guts when you pick your build. Darkness tastes good here. Get it now and see why it’s so good for yourself.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA

4. Victor Vran [Best for Fast-Paced Action]

Our Score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Luna Release Year 2015 Creator/s Haemimont Games

Victor Vran takes the Diablo formula and shakes things up. It has good dynamic combat and class-free customization. Instead of being locked into a single class, your weapons define your skills. This means you can swap from dual-wield pistols to a giant scythe on the fly. The action is fast and addictive.

It’s perfect for players who love deep combat without endless spreadsheets. This game is for those who want less grind and more action. If you loved the Incredible adventures of Van Helsing but want something even smoother, this is it. If you love fantastic RPG games and what they have to offer, you’ll enjoy this title too. But loot range isn’t sprawling: late-game gear starts to feel same-y. Still, average review scores hover around 85% on Steam with 30,000+ reviews. This proves its quick combat groove resonates hard.

Why it clicks:

No class lock: your weapon decision makes you

Dodge mechanics make combat feel alive

Stylized pace is addictively clean and zippy

Why we chose it Victor Vran hands you weapon-based skillcasting on the fly and skips class rigidity so the fight stays exciting.

Victor Vran turns every fight into a dash. Flick, shoot, switch, repeat. If Diablo dragged, this slaps. Grab Victor Vran and enjoy its fast pace and addictive mechanics.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA

5. Torchlight II [Best for Casual ARPG Fans]

Our Score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux; PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch (2019 ports) Release Year 2012 Creator/s Runic Games

If Diablo feels too hardcore, Torchlight II is the perfect pick-up-and-play alternative. The cartoony art style hides a shockingly deep loot system. Plus, the combat is ultra-smooth. The Torchlight series has always been known for its fun, accessible gameplay, and this sequel perfects the formula.

And also, let’s talk about the pet system. So, the added bonus is that you have a pet system that lets you send a pet back to town to sell loot while you keep dungeon-crawling. The modding community has kept this game alive for over a decade, adding new classes, quests, and features.

The downside? Plot’s forgettable, light enough to be a shrug. Still, it’s sold over 1.3 million copies, with Steam reviews stuck in the 90s percentile. Comfort ARPG at its finest.

Why it clicks:

Accessible, cute, yet surprisingly deep loot hunt

Pets handle errands so you stay smashing

Mods revamp everything

Why we chose it It’s a fast-paced dungeon crawler with a loot fiesta and all the charm of old-school ARPGs.

If Diablo is a masterclass, Torchlight II is a rom-com. Endearing but wickedly satisfying. Catch Torchlight II today for a lighthearted ARPG experience.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA

6. Last Epoch [Best for Build Customization]

Our Score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows PC Release Year 2024 Creator/s Eleventh Hour Games

If you love experimenting with different builds and fine-tuning every detail of your character, Last Epoch is a game you’ll want to check out. It takes the Diablo-style action RPG vibe and expands it with an incredibly deep skill tree system. The game lets you customize abilities to fit your playstyle perfectly.

One of its most unique mechanics is time travel, which isn’t just for show. It changes the world around you. Depending on the timeline, entire environments shift, enemies evolve, and hidden paths open up. This cool feature keeps exploration fresh. The fast-paced combat and steady loot drops keep things exciting, even though it has some rough edges.

That said, the game’s deep crafting and challenging endgame bosses make it a solid pick. If you enjoyed Path of Exile or need more of your Diablo fix, try this game for real. Steam concurrent users near 20,000+ during peak events, so if you’re looking for community then you’ve got it here.

Why it clicks:

Builds evolve with every timeline jump

Crafting and loot feel bespoke, not recycled

Endgame bosses challenge even grinding pros

Why we chose it Every skill has its own mini-skill-tree, your stash works across builds, and re-speccing is cheap. It encourages you to experiment without feeling stuck.

Last Epoch isn’t scared of breaking out of the mold. It’s weird, new, cool, and unapologetically complex. Snag this incredible game like Diablo today.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA

Our Score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows PC; PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (2018) Release Year 2018 Creator/s NeocoreGames

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is something a little bit different but still has heavy similarities to the Diablo-like experience. Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is set in a grimdark future. You’re served with fast-paced gameplay and deep class-based combat that relies on tactical positioning.

Unlike Diablo, the battles feel weighty. Cover-based shooting gives you an extra layer of strategy gameplay. The ARPG elements shine and it offers loot-driven progression. You can also enjoy a huge arsenal of weapons and meaningful character customization. However, the endgame loop can feel repetitive, especially if you aren’t a Warhammer fan.

Still, at 20,000+ Steam reviews lean positive plus seasonal updates make its grim universe worth a look.

Why it clicks:

Tactical cover combat feels weighty and new

Build paths are sci-fi hardcore, not fantasy sipping tea

Seasonal drops keep alteration alive

Why we chose it Playing as an Inquisitor means custom tactics and gear feel meaningful. Plus, the no-frills Warhammer universe brings brutal clarity to each fight.

Play Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor – Martyr if you want a solid ARPG game like Diablo, but centered around shooting and not swords.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA

Our Score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows PC; macOS; PlayStation 4; Xbox One Release Year 2013 Creator/s NeocoreGames

Diablo’s gothic horror cousin is The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing. Enjoy rapid hack-and-slash combat in a beautifully made-up world completely inspired by 19th-century gothic horror.

It mixes humor with action, and yes, Katarina (your ghostly companion) is a highlight. Her sarcastic remarks might endear you or annoy you. Either way, you’ll get used to her. While not as deep as Diablo IV, the loot system offers meaningful upgrades, and the combat is satisfying.

The biggest point of criticism is that the interface and menus can feel clunky, especially for first-time players. But if you love monster hunting and unique ARPG experiences like Diablo, this game has plenty to offer.

Why it clicks:

Gothic tongue-in-cheek style with real loot punch

Companion dialogue sharpens personality

Combo facets feel weighty

Why we chose it That gothic‑noir atmosphere and a ghostly sidekick who quips while you cleave makes the game more than just hack‑and‑slash.

Enjoy monster hunting fun with Van Helsing Trilogy, a fun Diablo alternative that balances the fine line between cozy and creepy horror.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA

Our Score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows PC; PlayStation 4 & Xbox One Release Year 2020 Creator/s Wolcen Studio

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem aims to be the next-gen Diablo. It offers great visuals and a flexible class system where you can switch playstyles (a bonus for indecisive gamers like myself). The game shines in high-impact combat. You can obliterate enemies with powerful skills while blocking fluidly.

The isometric view and dynamic skill tree add layers of customization. If you want a playthrough to feel unique, then you’ve got it. Despite its potential, Wolcen launched with bugs. Patches have improved stability, multiplayer can still be hit-or-miss.

But if you want Diablo series vibes with next-gen graphics and no class restrictions, Wolcen is worth a try. It peak-sold over 1 million copies, and players praise its cinematic style even when systems wobble.

Why it clicks:

Break free of class boxes and be anything

Combat hits like art and is thrilling through and through

Visuals actually pop

Why we chose it It gives you full build freedom with zero class binds and camera-swaying action. Just know it launched rough, but grew into its momentum!

When impact matters more than system polish, Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem hits different and is a great game to follow up after Diablo.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA

10. The Ascent [Best for Cyberpunk ARPG Fans]

Our Score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2021 Creator/s Neon Giant

If you want an ARPG set in a cyberpunk world as a palette cleanser, then The Ascent blends Diablo-style loot progression with twin-stick shooter combat. Gunfights feel intense and fulfilling. It can get boring to recycle the same medieval fantasy settings over and over, so I welcome this entry fully on the list.

The main thing you do is hack through corporate-run slums and have fun taking down rival gangs. You get to upgrade a bunch of cool cybernetic augments to crush enemies. It’s drop-dead gorgeous and the combat never gets old.

Loot depth is lighter than saga-level games, but its world and co-op sizzle enough to forgive that gap. If you love cyberpunk mixed with dungeon crawling then be my guest and try this now.

Why it clicks:

Shooter + loot = messy, satisfying core

Cyberpunk visuals sprawl gorgeous

Co-op feels alive in neon chaos

Why we chose it Neon Giant’s debut overwhelms with a neon-buzzing, top-down shooter‑RPG vibe. It’s beautiful as hell, even if the mission pacing sometimes caves.

The Ascent is an ARPG as alt-reality punk. Fresh, bright, chaotic, and fast.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA

Our Score Enebameter 7.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia Release Year 2019 Creator/s Airship Syndicate

Darksiders Genesis is worth checking out for its blend of hack-and-slash and puzzle-solving. Instead of a loot-driven grindfest, it focuses on fast-paced combat, tight platforming, and dynamic boss fights. Playing as War and Strife, you’ll slash through hordes of demons. You’ll also uncover secrets and experience top-tier co-op action.

Genesis uses a top-down perspective but retains the stylish, combo-heavy combat from the main Darksiders series. Gear customization isn’t as deep. Though, the game’s RPG-lite elements, ability trees, and unlockable skills maintain the game’s freshness. A potential downside is that it’s not heavy on loot-grinding, which might be disappointing for hardcore Diablo series fans.

Either way, if you want a polished action RPG with storytelling and puzzles, Genesis is an underrated gem.

Why it clicks:

Combo-heavy hack meets puzzles

Twin-protagonist story keeps dynamics exciting

Boss fights feel manipulated live

Why we chose it It mixes hacking into enemies with platform puzzles, couch co-op, and striking visuals. Plus, it doesn’t drown in loot metrics.

If you want fluid gameplay and like to be immersed in fast-paced mechanics AND puzzles, then Darksiders Genesis is a worthy Diablo alternative that you have to try out now.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA

12. Shadows: Awakening [Best for Story-Driven ARPG Fans]

Our Score Enebameter 7.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Release Year 2018 Creator/s Games Farm

Shadows: Awakening is a unique entry in the action RPG genre. While it has a lot of similarities to games in the Diablo franchise, it’s much more story-heavy. You’ve got this high-concept plot that centers around you controlling a ‘Devourer’. A demon that absorbs fallen heroes’ souls.

You can switch between realms and characters. That feature makes it more fun beyond the explicit tactical layer it gives. There’s a plethora of loot and the character builds are deep. And can’t lie, the story is pretty engaging. This game leans heavily into party-based mechanics, rather than pure hack-and-slash.

You can swap between multiple characters, each with different combat styles. It makes the battles feel more strategic overall. The downside is that it’s slower than Diablo and doesn’t have co-op, which might turn off multiplayer fans. Either way, its strategy and narrative pay off with mid-80s average review scores.

Why it clicks:

Realm-swapping adds tactical depth

Party-based styles add variety mid-battle

Story matters, not just loot

Why we chose it Switching between the Devourer and multiple souls mid-battle makes it feel like ARPG trickery done with finesse.

Shadows: Awakening is an ARPG with a well-developed plot that flips the genre on its head with a heavy, high-concept story. It’s a must-try Diablo alternative for players who appreciate depth in narrative and not just in gameplay.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA

13. Lost Ark [Best MMO-ARPG Spin-Off]

Our Score Enebameter 7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows PC Release Year 2022 Creator/s Smilegate RPG (co-developed with Tripod Studio)

If you want an MMO experience with Diablo-style combat, Lost Ark is the gold standard. It mixes fast-paced action RPG gameplay with massive open-world MMO elements very well. I would’ve ranked this higher for its pure potential but unfortunately, it became a very “pay-to-win” game, just like many eastern MMORPGs. Is it still worth playing? Yes, it still is.

You can enjoy raids, dungeons, PvP, and deep class customization. Lost Ark has highly polished combat, cinematic presentation, and massive endgame content. There’s insane build diversity, with 21 classes that play dramatically different from one another. The raids are some of the best in any ARPG, demanding teamwork and skill.

If only the massive turn-off of pay-to-win aspects didn’t exist, this would’ve been a top-five contender (easily). Either way, it’s a great Diablo alternative for long-term enjoyment. Peak concurrent players hit millions, and raid content stays top-tier.

Why it clicks:

Diablo loot with MMO spectacle

Diverse class playstyles for weeks

Raid design requires coordination, not mashing

Why we chose it Lost Ark blends ARPG grind with MMO spectacle: massive worlds, cinematic raids, and loads of classes, with real efforts now to soften its former grind wall.

Lost Ark is an ARPG you consume in massive chunks. MMO-scale matters here.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA

14. Borderlands 3 [Best for Looter-Shooter Fans]

Our Score Enebameter 7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, Nintendo Switch Release Year 2019 Creator/s Gearbox Software

Get Diablo’s loot obsession mixed with first-person shooting in Borderlands 3. While it isn’t an isometric ARPG, it scratches the same itch. It gives you massive loot pools, deep skill trees, and non-stop action. Guns replace swords but the core remains. The loop of farming, upgrading, and building unique character setups feels like Diablo in FPS form.

The game features four Vault Hunters. They all have distinct abilities. There’s co-op multiplayer and humor-packed storytelling. The downside is that the humor doesn’t land for everyone and some skill trees feel unbalanced.

But if you want a game that’s all about loot and insane gunplay, Borderlands 3 deserves a spot on this list. Sales exceeded 8 million by 2020, and its player base keeps grinding unique loot runs.

Why it clicks:

Loot loop in FPS skin is still satisfying

Vault Hunter classes twist your playstyle

Party shooting never dies

Why we chose it Borderlands built the entire looter‑shooter vibe. It melds gunplay and fantasy loot so seamlessly it feels like an ARPG disguised as FPS.

When guns outrank swords, Borderlands 3 drops you into a looter‑shooter tornado where every mutated weapon keeps you grinning.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA

15. UNDECEMBER [Newer Hack-and-Slash ARPG]

Our Score Enebameter 6.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, iOS, Android Release Year 2022 Creator/s Needs Games

Say hello to UNDECEMBER, a newer entry in this genre. It has Diablo-style hack-and-slash combat with an open-ended skill system. There’s no fixed class system which lets you create custom builds freely, and I think that’s a huge pro.

Graphics are great, combat’s fluid, and the campaign is pretty fun. But there’s a catch: the game goes heavy on pay-to-win elements again. The core gameplay’s fantastic if you can look past the pushy monetization schemes. UNDECEMBER is still worth a shot if you want a fresh Diablo-style experience.

Why it clicks:

Build freedom is intoxicating

Combat stays punchy under the hood

Newer but hungry, watch for updates

Why we chose it It gives you open-class build freedom layered over rune-link systems and Zodiac growth. It’s a pure sandbox on steroids, even though monetization gets pushy in some systems.

When you want new ARPG depth without overthinking, UNDECEMBER delivers a wild build sandbox and combo-rich battles. Fans say “play but never pay,” and with fully functional free-to-play mechanics that don’t stall your fun, it scratches that Diablo itch.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA

What game is most like Diablo?

TL;DR

If you’ve ever wondered which slick ARPG scratches that Diablo itch the deepest then Path of Exile 2 is the real deal. It mirrors the rawness, complex build crafting, relentless loot loops, and untamed difficulty Diablo fans love.

Grinding Gear Games both develops and publishes the game, so there’s no middleman meddling. Updates like massive League overhauls and endgame innovations are reflective of player feedback.

Also worth a nod:

Grim Dawn twists Diablo’s dark fantasy with dual-class synergy and indie-heart authenticity, all while holding down near-perfect Steam ratings.



twists Diablo’s dark fantasy with dual-class synergy and indie-heart authenticity, all while holding down near-perfect Steam ratings. Titan Quest covers mythological territory in a way Diablo never did.

Last Epoch cranks build customization up to 11 and remixes time travel and deep skill trees into the loot loop in ways that feel emergently complex and satisfying.

Pro Toolkit for ARPGs

I keep the grind sharp with a small set of tools and habits. These make new leagues and rerolls less painful, and they help me spot real value fast.

Season prep: Track Path of Exile Leagues and Last Epoch Seasons so you time fresh mechanics and resets instead of starting mid-cycle.



Track and so you time fresh mechanics and resets instead of starting mid-cycle. Build planners: Test routes before you re-spec. GrimTools lets you map full Grim Dawn builds, gear, and devotions without wasting hours.



Test routes before you re-spec. lets you map full Grim Dawn builds, gear, and devotions without wasting hours. Loot filters: Cut screen noise instantly. FilterBlade updates for PoE 1 and 2, so you highlight only what your build needs.



Cut screen noise instantly. updates for PoE 1 and 2, so you highlight only what your build needs. Key safety: Before redeeming any third-party key, confirm Steam region rules so you do not lock yourself out.



Before redeeming any third-party key, confirm so you do not lock yourself out. Smart buying and reading: When I want discounted ARPG keys, I check Eneba, a reliable marketplace for cheap game keys.

Skim Eneba Hub’s gaming blog for more hands-on guides, game recommendations, hot news, live streams, and insights from our team of veteran gamers. Doesn’t matter if you’re a PC purist or a console normie, you’ll definitely find a game recommendation you’ll unhealthily be obsessed with or some news that will short circuit your dopamine center.

FAQs