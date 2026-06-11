10 Best Games Like Golden Sun for Epic RPG Adventures

Fans of the Golden Sun series often feel a particular itch for a well‑crafted RPG that balances puzzles, character progression, and turn‑based combat. After replaying Golden Sun titles on my Game Boy Advance and researching other classic and modern RPGs, I spent weeks combing through community threads, testing various JRPGs, and poring over long‑form reviews. This list distills that experience into ten standout games that capture the spirit of Golden Sun, all combining compelling stories, clever combat systems, and the sense of adventure that you may crave. In this guide, you’ll uncover the top games like Golden Sun, read a full breakdown of the best options, receive a handy buying guide, and get answers to the most common questions.

Our Top Picks

We logged many hours with each game and listened to countless fan opinions. These three titles stood out from the rest.

Chrono Trigger (1995) – Its innovative Active Time Battle system and emotional story still feel fresh decades later.

– Its innovative Active Time Battle system and emotional story still feel fresh decades later. Persona 4 Golden (2020) – A perfect blend of slice‑of‑life social sim and dungeon crawling with a murder‑mystery twist.

– A perfect blend of slice‑of‑life social sim and dungeon crawling with a murder‑mystery twist. Octopath Traveler (2018) – Eight intersecting tales set in a stunning 2D/3D world, with a break system that rewards smart play.

Best Games Like Golden Sun – Full Roundup

We ordered this list by evaluating each game’s critical reception, fan sentiment, technical performance, and availability on the marketplace. Titles with consistent praise on forums and strong Metacritic scores ranked higher, though a few cult classics earned spots thanks to their unique mechanics or nostalgic appeal.

Our Score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Super Nintendo Entertainment System, PlayStation, Nintendo DS, Windows, iOS, Android Year of Release 1995 Creator/s Developed and published by Square Average Playtime ~30 hours main story Metacritic Score 92/100 (SNES/DS)

Originating on the SNES, Chrono Trigger follows a group of adventurers who travel through time to prevent the end of the world. The game’s Active Time Battle system combines real‑time elements with turn‑based strategy, while seamless transitions between exploration and combat give each battle urgency. Its narrative weaves together multiple timelines, and the decisions you make lead to several endings, increasing replay value.

Why we chose it The game’s pacing, innovative battle system, and heartfelt characters make it a must‑play. Replayability is off the charts thanks to New Game Plus, and players consistently praise its emotional impact.

Chrono Trigger’s gorgeous pixel art and memorable soundtrack still impress today. Later versions added animated cutscenes and new dungeons, but the core experience remains intact. The DS port includes a useful map and extra content, while the Steam version offers HD graphics and autosave features. It’s easy to see why this game sits at the top of our list.

Final Verdict: Chrono Trigger is the benchmark for turn‑based RPGs. Its time‑traveling story and battle innovations influenced generations of games. Fans of Golden Sun will appreciate the clever puzzles and well‑designed dungeons.

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Our Score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation Vita, Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2012 (Vita), 2020 (PC), 2023 (modern consoles) Creator/s Developed by Atlus (P‑Studio), published by Atlus/SEGA Average Playtime 70–90 hours Metacritic Score 93/100

Persona 4 Golden expands the original PlayStation 2 release with new characters, Social Links, and story arcs. Set in rural Japan, it combines slice‑of‑life high‑school routines by day with dungeon crawling by night. The turn‑based combat emphasizes exploiting enemy weaknesses with Personas (summoned spirits representing various mythologies). Managing friendships and daily activities affects your combat abilities and gives meaningful weight to every decision.

Why we chose it We loved how Persona 4 balances a deeply personal coming‑of‑age story with supernatural mystery. Community feedback often highlights the relatable cast and intense boss battles. The Golden version adds hours of new content and modern quality‑of‑life improvements.

Beyond its gripping plot, the game’s music and presentation are outstanding. The Vita and PC releases introduce improved visuals and a slick user interface, while recent ports to Switch and Xbox bring the experience to new audiences. The long playtime offers incredible value for JRPG fans.

Final Verdict: Persona 4 Golden stands out for its memorable characters and mix of daily life simulation with dungeon strategy. If you enjoy Golden Sun’s character interactions and puzzles, you’ll find plenty to love here.

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Our Score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Windows, Stadia, Xbox One, PlayStation 4/5 Year of Release 2018 (Switch) Creator/s Developed by Square Enix and Acquire Average Playtime 60–80 hours Metacritic Score 83/100

Octopath Traveler features eight protagonists, each with distinct stories, talents, and paths through the world of Orsterra. Its HD‑2D art style combines pixel‑art characters with lush 3D backgrounds. Battles revolve around a Break/Boost system: expose enemy weaknesses to break their defenses, then unleash boosted attacks. The open‑ended structure lets you tackle stories in any order, which promotes exploration and experimentation.

Why we chose it We appreciated the freedom to choose which character’s story to pursue next, and the strategic depth of the combat system. Many fans cite its stunning visuals and orchestral soundtrack as high points.

Each character’s Path Action, such as stealing, recruiting, or dueling NPCs, adds role‑playing variety. While the stories are largely separate, shared boss dungeons and a secret final chapter tie them together. The PC and console ports provide crisp graphics and improved load times.

Final Verdict: Octopath Traveler offers a gorgeous and tactical RPG experience reminiscent of Golden Sun’s puzzle and turn‑based mix. The multiple storylines give it substantial replay value.

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Our Score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One, Stadia Year of Release 2017 original; Definitive Edition 2019–2021 Creator/s Developed and published by Square Enix Average Playtime 60–80 hours Metacritic Score 91/100

The Definitive Edition of Dragon Quest XI adds fully orchestrated music, extra character side stories, and the ability to switch between modern 3D graphics and retro 16‑bit visuals. Combat is turn‑based and straightforward, with a Pep system that powers up abilities. The story follows the Luminary, a prophesied hero, and his companions as they battle forces threatening their world.

Why we chose it We enjoyed the brisk pacing and charming cast. Players consistently mention the lush world, catchy soundtrack and satisfying combat. The ability to play in either 3D or 2D modes appeals to both modern and retro fans.

Side quests and mini‑games keep the experience fresh, while the post‑game offers a substantial second act. On PC and newer consoles, the Definitive Edition delivers smooth performance and quality‑of‑life upgrades.

Final Verdict: Dragon Quest XI S delivers a polished, feel‑good adventure. Its classic battle system and sweeping narrative will resonate with anyone who fell in love with Golden Sun’s grand journey.

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5. Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana [Best Action RPG Hybrid]

Our Score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, Windows, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, PlayStation 5 Year of Release 2016 (Vita), later ports on other platforms Creator/s Developed by Nihon Falcom, published by NIS America Average Playtime 50–60 hours Metacritic Score 85/100

In Ys VIII, shipwrecked adventurer Adol teams up with other survivors to explore the Isle of Seiren and uncover the mystery behind Dana, a girl who appears in his dreams. Unlike traditional turn‑based RPGs, Ys VIII features fast‑paced action combat where you switch between characters on the fly, each dealing different damage types. A Break/Flash system rewards perfectly timed dodges or parries, slowing down enemies and boosting damage.

Why we chose it The blend of exploration, village‑building, and skill‑based combat sets this apart from standard JRPGs. Players rave about the engaging story, catchy soundtrack, and satisfying gameplay loop.

Between story chapters, you rescue castaways to unlock services, craft new gear, and upgrade your base. The Switch and PS5 versions include improvements like higher frame rates and all DLC. Co‑op was even added to the PC version, which offers a different way to experience the adventure.

Final Verdict: Ys VIII delivers exhilarating action while still providing the deep narrative and puzzle‑solving elements that Golden Sun fans appreciate.

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Our Score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Windows Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Developed by Claytechworks, published by Square Enix Average Playtime 50–60 hours Metacritic Score 78/100

Bravely Default II offers a job‑based system where you mix and match classes, unlocking powerful combos. Its “Brave” and “Default” mechanics let you spend turns in advance for big plays or defend to store actions. The new cast goes on a quest to recover elemental crystals, harkening back to classic Final Fantasy stories.

Why we chose it We loved the strategic depth of juggling different jobs. Many players celebrate its challenging bosses and gorgeous watercolor aesthetics. The ability to switch between jobs on the fly encourages experimentation.

The PC version adds adjustable difficulty and higher resolutions. While the story can feel traditional, its charming characters and flexible combat keep it engaging.

Final Verdict: Bravely Default II is a love letter to classic JRPGs with modern twists. Fans of Golden Sun’s class‑based Djinn system will enjoy tinkering with job combinations.

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7. Tales of Symphonia [Best Storytelling Duo]

Our Score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms GameCube, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2003 (GameCube) Creator/s Developed by Namco Tales Studio, published by Namco Average Playtime 40–50 hours Metacritic Score 86/100

Set in the world of Sylvarant, Tales of Symphonia follows Lloyd and Colette as they journey to regenerate their dying world. The real‑time Linear Motion Battle System lets you slash, cast spells, and dodge in 3D space. You can control one character while AI handles your companions, or pass a controller to a friend for local co‑op.

Why we chose it We appreciated the dynamic combat and heartfelt story. Community feedback highlights the memorable cast, anime‑inspired ar, and catchy soundtrack. The ability to play co‑op makes it a great pick for friends.

Later releases improved visuals and added language options. The Switch and Steam versions include the full game and extra content from the PlayStation 2 edition.

Final Verdict: Tales of Symphonia combines fast‑paced combat with an emotional narrative. If you loved the character interactions and fantasy world of Golden Sun, this will be a treat.

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8. Secret of Mana [Most Innovative Multiplayer]

Our Score Enebameter 7.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Super NES, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Windows, iOS, Android Year of Release 1993 (SNES) Creator/s Developed and published by Square Average Playtime ~20 hours Metacritic Score 87% (SNES)

Secret of Mana tells the story of a boy who pulls a magical sword and becomes entangled in a struggle against an evil empire. Its real‑time combat allows up to three players to join locally, which is a complete rarity for early JRPGs. You charge attacks for stronger blows and cycle through menus to cast spells on the fly.

Why we chose it The combination of action combat and RPG progression still feels fresh. Players fondly remember its whimsical world and timeless music. The local co‑op makes it perfect for couch play.

Ports and the 2018 3D remake add modernized graphics and quick‑save features. Some versions include voice acting and orchestrated soundtracks, though not all fans love the new visuals. Still, the original remains a beloved classic.

Final Verdict: Secret of Mana offers cooperative action with classic JRPG progression. Its charming story and music make it a rewarding option for players seeking Golden Sun‑like adventures with friends.

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9. Golden Sun: The Lost Age [Epic Sequel]

Our Score Enebameter 7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Game Boy Advance Year of Release 2002–2003 Creator/s Developed by Camelot Software Planning, published by Nintendo Average Playtime 35–45 hours Metacritic Score 86/100

As the direct follow‑up to the original Golden Sun, The Lost Age lets you control a new group of adepts while revisiting familiar characters. The game continues the narrative immediately after the cliffhanger ending of its predecessor, which offers more complex dungeons and a deeper Psynergy puzzle system.

Why we chose it Revisiting Weyard and mastering new elemental djinn evoked strong nostalgia. Players often mention its challenging puzzles and larger world map. Compared to the first game, it feels more ambitious.

Although only available on the Game Boy Advance, it’s playable on various emulation services and the Wii U Virtual Console. The pixel art and soundtrack still hold up, though inventory management can feel dated.

Final Verdict: Golden Sun: The Lost Age expands the world and mechanics that made the original a cult favorite. Fans wanting to continue Isaac and Felix’s journey should not skip it.

10. Golden Sun: Dark Dawn [Modern Continuation]

Our Score Enebameter 6.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo DS Year of Release 2010 Creator/s Developed by Camelot Software Planning, published by Nintendo Average Playtime 25–30 hours Metacritic Score 79%

Set thirty years after the original games, Golden Sun: Dark Dawn follows the descendants of Isaac and his friends as they tackle a new threat. The DS entry retains Psynergy puzzles and turn‑based battles while adding 3D graphics and touchscreen controls. Players can summon elemental spirits and collect djinn to customize character classes.

Why we chose it We appreciated seeing a new generation of adepts and the shift to 3D visuals. Fans commend its accessibility for newcomers and the continuation of beloved mechanics.

Some critics felt it leaned too heavily on lengthy dialogue, and the storyline wraps up abruptly. Still, it provides a satisfying return to Weyard for those craving more Golden Sun.

Final Verdict: Dark Dawn isn’t as groundbreaking as its predecessors, but it offers a breezy, nostalgia‑filled adventure for series fans.

How We Selected and Tested These Games

To create this list, we replayed classics and contemporary RPGs across multiple platforms, from the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS to modern PCs and consoles. We paid attention to gameplay mechanics similar to Golden Sun, like puzzle‑filled dungeons, elemental magic systems, turn‑based or hybrid combat, and character‑driven narratives. We also weighed feedback from communities on Reddit and JRPG forums, and consulted Metacritic scores to gauge critical reception. Technical performance on current hardware, ease of access, and availability on Eneba influenced the final ranking.

Our Verdict on Games Like Golden Sun

Looking back at countless hours spent exploring Weyard and beyond, a few games left an especially strong impression. Chrono Trigger stands as a timeless classic, blending time‑hopping storytelling with inventive combat. Persona 4 Golden captivates with its richly drawn characters and balance of everyday life and shadowy dungeons. Octopath Traveler charms with its gorgeous HD‑2D art and layered battle mechanics. Each offers a unique yet familiar taste of adventure that will resonate with fans of Golden Sun. If you’re eager for another epic journey, start with these three. Each purchase on Eneba supports your next unforgettable quest.

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